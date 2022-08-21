News
Anthony Joshua fights back tears as he crumbles after his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua broke down and struggled to hold back tears in the aftermath of his second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk.
The British heavyweight fought much better in the rematch than he did against Usyk last September in London, but ultimately fell to a split decision loss to the WBA, IBF and WBO champion on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia.
At the post-fight press conference, ‘AJ’ was clearly still emotional and had to pause after a member of the media asked him if he was proud of his performance.
“It’s really, really hard for me to say I’m proud of myself. I don’t feel anything, but I’m overwhelmed deep in my heart,” Joshua said before his voice started to crack as he he held back his tears.
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn stepped in and answered questions as his fighter took some time to compose himself before giving the media time again.
Joshua then explained the post-fight outburst which saw him react angrily to his latest loss as he walked out of the ring shortly after the final bell after a grueling 12 rounds, only to return and deliver an impassioned speech shortly after.
“I just feel like when you try to do something, you hear that not everyone will understand. It just came from the heart,” he continued.
“I was angry with myself. I thought, “I just have to get out of here because I’m mad” and when you’re mad you can do stupid things.
“Then I realised, ‘Oh shit, it’s a sport’ and I came back and just spoke from my heart.
Joshua, 32, must now rebuild after suffering his third career loss, while Usyk, 35, remains unbeaten and will seek a unification bout with Tyson Fury.
‘The Gypsy King’ took to social media after the fight to ridicule both men for what he considered a mediocre fight before announcing his intention to face the winner in a tantalizing undisputed showdown.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Loons take down one of league’s best, Austin FC, in potential MLS Cup Playoffs preview
The similarities between Minnesota United and Austin FC this season carried over to the first half of Saturday night’s match at Allianz Field.
Two of the hottest teams in the Western Conference exchanged penalty-kick goals, one each from the club’s Argentine MLS All-Stars — Emanuel Reynoso and Sebastian Driussi.
The Loons created separation in the second half, with Franco Fragapane’s goal providing the difference in a 2-1 win. Given Minnesota’s fourth spot in the Western Conference and Austin remaining second, it’s the type of prequel to a rematch in the MLS Cup Playoffs come November.
Reynoso gave the Loons the lead in the 25th minute after he was taken down in the box by former Loons midfielder Ethan Finlay. Reynoso’s shot went to the right and so did goalkeeper Brad Stuver, but the pace and placement was too good.
Seconds before halftime, Loons defender DJ Taylor left his hand up on a sliding tackle and Nick Lima’s cross hit it, causing another PK, and Driussi equalized in the second minute of stoppage time.
With a high press in the 62nd minute, Fragapane picked the pocket of Austin defender Julio Cascante and chipped it past Brad Stuver.
Fragapane has four goals in the last five games; he exited as new Designated Player Mender Garcia came in for the last 20-plus minutes. Garcia had a breakaway opportunity in the 90th minute but got denied by Stuver.
Loons manager Adrian Heath said on BSN at halftime they lost some intensity and it gave Austin opportunity. Minnesota had eight shots in the first half, while Austin had 60 percent possession. They didn’t have any let down in the second half.
Minnesota had one loss in its previous 10 games (7-1-2), and Austin suffered its second defeat in the last 12 matches (7-2-3) since May.
For years, Heath has been calling for Reynoso to reach double-digits goals scored. His penalty kick reached that round number, with four coming from the spot. He has made three of four attempts and made the rebound on the one initially saved.
Driussi came into the game leading MLS in goals scored and notched his 18th of the season.
Minnesota was forced into one change, with Kemar Lawrence out with a knee strain. He didn’t train this week and Taylor returned to the starting lineup after losing his right back spot to Alan Benitez.
Wil Trapp was available after missing four games with a hamstring injury, but the Loons captain didn’t crack the starting XI as Robin Lod and Kervin Arriaga kept their places. Trapp, Joseph Rosales and Jonathan Gonzalez subbed in to help ice the game away after Fragapane’s goal.
Finlay started for Austin, but didn’t build on his resurgent season. The Duluth-born winger has five goals and six assists in roughly 1,300 minutes this season after producing three goals and three assists in 1,722 minutes with Minnesota year ago.
News
Bears LB Roquan Smith ends hold-in and returns to practice
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is done sitting out.
The team’s 2018 first-round pick staged a holdout while seeking a contract extension, attending practices without participating, but he began practicing Saturday for the first time at this camp. training and plans to play the year without the market he is looking for.
“There are no more offers at the moment and I don’t think there will be any during the season,” Smith said. “I’m fully focused on the season, so that’s what I’m focusing on right now – just this season.
“It’s been an amazing four years and, hey, five, why not make it a little more special? It’s my plan.
Smith has a contract for this season but said he was not fined for the absences. The NFL collective bargaining agreement allows the Bears to fine him for missed practices and missed two preseason games.
Smith clarified that although he is back, he is not happy with the situation.
“I think it was just more – so not coming to an agreement when I feel like I’ve broken my (rear) for so long here and not being rewarded with something I thought was rightfully deserved “Smith said. “In a way, it’s like, hey, you break your (rear), you can be rewarded in a way.
“Well, that’s it. I’m overtaking now and focusing on the season and going out there and enjoying time with my guys (teammates) because they’re what I really care about.
Smith was trying to negotiate a contract himself because he had fired his agent. He had the help of a professional athlete manager named Saint Omni.
“No, I don’t regret not having an agent through this process,” Smith said. “I think it’s just a bunch of excuses when people say that.
“Times are changing and I feel like players want to be at the table to have full transparency to know what’s really going on, what’s being said because a lot of people can say a lot of different things but when you you are there yourself, you see it with your own eyes, you know full well what is going on.
Doing this does for some heated situations. Smith posted a letter asking for a trade on Twitter two weeks ago, but Bears GM Ryan Poles refused to take the situation in that direction and continued to try to reach an agreement.
“Yes, it was very emotional for me because normally I tend not to voice my opinion so much, but I thought it was time for me to do it,” Smith said of the letter. . “And there were a lot of different things going on there. Lots of different speculation and like things of that nature, and I just wanted the fans to know and the great city of Chicago to know what was really going on since no one really knew.
“A lot of people were kind of caught off guard, so I just wanted that to be known.”
Bears coach Matt Eberflus welcomed Smith to practice. Smith had been training through volunteer work and mandatory minicamp in the offseason before beginning his time in training camp.
Now the goal is to get Smith ready to start at weakside linebacker in Game 1. It will be a gradual process as Smith just did some individual drills on Saturday.
“I mean, we are ramping it up. We’ll see where it goes,” Eberflus said, adding, “There’s definitely plenty of time to do that.
New York Post
News
Dane Mizutani: Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is smart. The preseason is dumb.
Anyone hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite player for Saturday night’s NFL exhibition game at U.S. Bank Stadium got a rude awakening 90 minutes before kickoff when the Vikings announced they were resting basically every starter on the team.
The inactive lists were a thing of beauty as the Vikings and the 49ers each submitted 27 names apiece. Hilariously, both teams still made everyone dress for warmups because that makes sense, right?
On offense the Vikings sat quarterback Kirk Cousins; running back Dalvin Cook; fullback C.J. Ham; receivers Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and K.J. Osborn; tight ends Irv Smith Jr. and Johnny Mundt; and offensive linemen Christian Darrisaw, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Jesse Davis, and Brian O’Neill, among others.
On defense the Vikings sat defensive linemen Harrison Phillips and Dalvin Tomlinson; outside linebackers Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith; inside linebackers Eric Kendricks and Jordan Hicks; cornerbacks Patrick Peterson, Cam Dantzler, and Chandon Sullivan; and safeties Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum, among others.
It’s pretty clear at this point that Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell isn’t going to play anyone of note before the Sept. 11 season opener against the rival Green Bay Packers. Nor should he.
While many fans might take exception to this school of thought — especially those who curiously traded a perfect summer night in the Twin Cities to watch the Vikings’ JV squad limp to a 17-7 loss — this is absolutely the right call by O’Connell.
He is smart. The preseason is dumb.
There’s nothing to gain from playing someone who matters a lot in a game that doesn’t matter at all. Especially in the NFL, where players can get seriously injured anytime they lace up the cleats.
This is something coaches across the league are slowly starting to realize. It has become commonplace for teams to rest their starters for the duration of the three-game preseason these days. Just because the legendary Bud Grant was probably a pretty big fan of playing his starters in the preseason doesn’t mean O’Connell has to follow that script.
What is anyone going to learn from watching Cousins play a couple of series? The best-case scenario is he looks sharp while marching the offense down the field for a touchdown. The worst-case scenario is he blows out his knee and the 2022 season is over before it even started.
The same thing goes for pretty much every other player the Vikings have penciled in as a starter for Week 1.
Everyone knows Cook is dynamic with the ball in his hands. Everyone knows Jefferson is a cheat code personified. Everyone knows Hunter and Smith have the potential to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks as long as they stay healthy.
None of these things needs to be validated during a meaningless game in August. Not when the games start to count in September.
Now, there’s certainly some value to the preseason.
It helps sort out position battles in real time. Look at how quarterbacks Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond have been splitting reps 50-50 in an effort to win the backup role.
It gives rookies get their first taste of the NFL outside of TCO Performance Center in Eagan. It’s safe to say rookie safety Lewis Cine is benefiting from getting some stuff on film.
It provides fringe roster players a chance to prove themselves. After a couple of impressive performances, defensive lineman T.Y. McGill suddenly looks like a lock to make the team.
Still, there was a particular play on Saturday night that served as a not-so-subtle reminder why no starter should ever sniff the field in preseason. On a rather innocuous play in coverage, rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. suffered an ankle injury away from the action. He needed to be helped to the sideline and did not return.
That could have happened to anyone. Which is exactly why O’Connell made sure his starters weren’t out there in the first place.
News
Pressured to play contract, Roquan Smith returns to practice Chicago Bears, ending training camp – The Denver Post
For nine minutes Saturday night, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith met with reporters inside the PNC Center at Halas Hall, trying to neatly summarize what has been a messy few months.
On the plus side for Bears fans, Smith’s contentious contract battle with the front office is over – for now – enough that the two-time All-Pro returned to the field on Saturday after missing the first 15 practices of camp. training as part of its “maintenance” strategy.
The Bears’ focus now is on getting Smith ready to play in their season opener Sept. 11 at Soldier Field against the San Francisco 49ers. But for Smith, the end results of his back and forth with general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears’ negotiating team over a potential contract extension left a sour taste in his mouth.
Now Smith must play out his contract year without any security beyond the season.
In short, the Bears are still unwilling to pay Smith what he thinks he’s worth, standing firmly behind the Poles’ vision to rebuild the team while aggravating one of their most established players.
“To get into the (negotiating) process, I thought was very unpleasant, to say the least,” Smith said. “It wasn’t what I had expected.”
The most unpleasant, Smith said, was “not reaching a deal when I feel like I’ve been busting my ass for so long here and not being rewarded with something I thought was rightfully deserved. “.
A second-team All-Pro in each of the past two seasons, Smith has sought to be paid as one of the best defensive players in the NFL. In league circles, there was buzz after a deal worth a total of more than $100 million over five years.
Smith was the team’s first draft pick in 2018, selected No. 8 overall and quickly became one of the most productive contributors on defense. In his first four seasons, Smith recorded 524 tackles, 43 tackles for loss and 14 sacks to go along with five interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one touchdown.
Still, the Bears still held most of the leverage in this situation with Smith under contract through March. And amid all the tension and drama, the team held the right cards to stay in control.
The massive extension Smith was looking for? Well, the Poles just didn’t want to meet one of the best players on his roster at Smith’s price. Thus, the first-year general manager held firm.
“I see myself at a certain number, and they see me at a certain number,” Smith said. “And we couldn’t agree (on the number). We can agree to disagree. But hey, I would never take a bad deal.
As for the exchange, Smith asked on Aug. 9 in an emotional 346-word statement he sent to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport? No dice either.
“It was denied,” Smith noted. “So I think my focus has to change.”
So Saturday signified a pivotal point in this saga, with Smith essentially having only one pick. Back to practice. Power up to play as soon as possible. And pushing to be ultra-productive in the final year of his rookie contract with $9.735 million in salary coming his way.
“I have a contract to fulfill,” he admitted. “And I’m just going to go out there and be the best teammate I can be.”
With Smith eager to be rewarded financially as one of the most elite linebackers in the game, his next move will be to master the weakside linebacker role in Matt Eberflus’ 4-3 defense and produce in a way that deserves a huge salary.
Eberflus, who has made a point of staying out of Smith’s contract business, is considering an opening for Smith to thrive in the new defense. Eberflus’ system, after all, positions the linebacker on the weak side for all sorts of playing opportunities.
“It’s just a matter of experience, of gaining experience in this role,” Eberflus said. “It’s a hot spot. There will be a lot of action in there. And again, I think he’s going to like it.
Eberflus also stressed on Saturday that he had little concern about Smith’s contract dissatisfaction affecting his play or his attitude.
“He was engaged,” Eberflus said. “He’s been in the meetings – thoroughly there, mentally there. He asks questions during meetings, helping young players when he is away. So he did all that. He was a pro that way.
To his credit, Smith seemed willing to quash his displeasure with the Bears front office and replace it with on-court efforts.
“Hey,” he said, “I’ll do it the same way I always have: 100 miles an hour and I won’t let go.” … My full intention is to play this season, and whatever happens, happens. Whatever I have to go through this season, I will do it, head held high, chest out. The sun is going down, no regrets, baby.
The nine minutes Smith spent answering questions on Saturday wasn’t enough to get to the bottom of the contract dispute that has been the main storyline of training camp. Pressed for details of what he was looking for financially in his contract demands, Smith declined to give a figure but insinuated he was looking for record money with pressure for strong guarantees.
Alas, he said, “my number and their number were not the same. And that’s about all I can say.
When Poles was first asked about Smith’s future with the Bears in March, he expressed confidence that Smith would have “a really good year” and acknowledged his hope in determining the future of the forward linebacker’s contract. the start of the regular season.
“Obviously the sooner you get there, the better,” Poles said at NFL owners’ meetings. “But also with new staff, we can also wait a bit.”
Just over four months later, the Poles were at Soldier Field reacting to Smith’s written trade request with obvious frustration and confusion.
“I think he’s a very good footballer. I love this kid,” Poles said on August 9. “I love what he’s done on the pitch. Which makes me really disappointed with the current situation. I thought we’d be in a better place, to be quite honest.
Apparently little has happened since then to bring the parties closer to a compromise or to help replace acrimony with harmony.
“The talks haven’t gone too far,” Smith said. “And it didn’t end the way I wanted them to end.”
Urged to remember his last conversation with the Poles and where things had left off, Smith bristled.
“I just know the conversations are over,” he said. “So there is nothing more to say.”
Smith also hit back at critics who suggested his decision to represent himself in contract negotiations rather than using an NFLPA-certified agent was a miscalculation.
“Times are changing,” he said. “And I feel like the players want to be at the (negotiating) table to have full transparency, to know what’s really going on and what’s being said. Because a lot of people can say a lot of different things , but when you are yourself, you see it with your own eyes. You know full well what is going on.
In this case, Smith knows he’s only been shown one way: to prove to the Bears or some other team that he should be paid as one of the best defensemen in football.
“Betting on myself,” he said.
As for how he will find the right mindset in the coming weeks to dedicate himself to an organization he feels has disrespected him?
“Wow,” Smith said. “Great question. I would say my loyalty is to the city of Chicago, to the loyal fans here, to the guys in the locker room that I put my blood, sweat and tears into every day. I’m more focused on those guys there and about being the best guy I can be for them.
The turmoil of the situation will likely take time to dissipate. On Saturday, at the very least, a page was turned and a new chapter began.
()
denverpost sports
News
Bonnie Blodgett: An edifying discovery at the intersection of intention and serendipty
While driving through Frogtown the other morning with a bag of homegrown tomatoes for a friend embarking on a week-long road trip, I got lost.
This is normal for me. I have a terrible memory for addresses. Also, phone numbers. For which I blame the digital revolution.
Latin plant names that used to come to me as easily as my old phone number (before I got my first smart phone back in the Paleolithic Age) no longer come to me at all. It’s gotten so I don’t even try to dredge up the forgotten word or number or name — why bother? Google knows everything, pretty much.
The downside to all this marvelous tech innovation is that instead of letting our devices free up our brains for thinking, we seem to want to compete with them. Some people were appalled when a computer beat a human at chess. I thought it was great. What a relief to have a digital brain to store information we will otherwise forget!
I keep hoping we’ll do something useful with all this information at our fingertips, like tackle climate change and habitat loss. I don’t mean by investing in more technology but by thinking about how we got into this mess and harnessing our uniquely human creativity to fix what we broke.
Alas, our devices are dumbing us down instead. Humans have always yearned for stupefaction, whether it’s delivered by drugs or TV or sophisticated games like chess that fill our heads with so much useless information there’s no room left for facts of a more, well, urgent nature.
Such activities — and yes, I am aware that being good at chess is a mark of “intelligence” — leave no time for thinking.
Thinking (as defined by me) requires making connections between ostensibly unrelated phenomena to find a synthesis (see Hegel) — possibly even a solution to an actual Earthbound problem. Thinking means striving to find truth.
This is not the same as thinking that begins and ends with math. Einstein’s e=mc2 does not begin and end with math. The symbols stand for something, “e” for “energy,” and so on.
Spelling bees don’t sharpen our wits the way weight-lifting tones our bodies. Instead, they force the brain to maximize efficiency, enabling us to retrieve the facts we need when we need them in the manner of a well-organized file cabinet, when WHY we need them is what matters.
Take the typical Jeopardy champ. He (or, less often, she) has dedicated his life to not only storing useless information but also (and arguably more importantly) training his brain to not have a panic attack just because there’s $40k on the line should his cyber storage retrieval system blow a fuse.
An intelligent person, being fully aware and not stupefied, WOULD blow a fuse.
I was pondering all this (while driving through Frogtown) when a familiar object shattered my concentration. Deep thinking gave way to exultation. I saw my friend’s car parked in an alley. Yes, the alley behind his house.
I rang the bell and though he was eager to get on the road, I resisted his attempt to grab the bag and send me on my way. I handed him my precious gift and then just stood there.
Would he deliver the dopamine hit I was looking for (and desperately needed after all that thinking)? Would he peek inside, then pull out the biggest, fattest tomato and marvel at its flawless skin and alluring color and the deep, pumpkin-style ridges that distinguish an heirloom from just any old hybrid?
Would he spy the ruby-red cherry tomatoes also inside the bag, pop one in his mouth and begin spewing his delight along with bits of seed, skin and saliva before grabbing another?
No.
“This’ll make a nice gift for the house-sitter,” he said.
I got my dopamine rush as I was backing out of the alley. My eye fell on a vision of loveliness. I slammed on the brakes and grabbed my camera.
It was a garden. Let me try to describe it, from back to front, which is how I saw it.
It surrounds (on all sides) a one-story stucco house whose footprint comprises about half the lot.
A two-car garage extends about a third of the way across the lot along the alley. The back garden is fully exposed thanks to a tall fence with thin metal pickets that runs from the garage to the neighboring lot.
Along the fence are bright yellow pots containing plants — specifically, a variegated hosta, a sorbaria called ‘Sem’ (or its doppelganger) and a tall topiary-like plant I could not immediately identify but looked awfully familiar. More on it later.
A porch off the garage and screened on three sides enables the gardener to enjoy the garden and the gentle breezes flowing through it.
Framed in wood, stained reddish brown, the porch has curving brackets at the corners and a tin gable roof just made for listening to raindrops.
Curving stone paths wind among plants whose eclecticism identifies the gardener as a collector. The plants don’t defer to the whole, but compete for attention, each on its own merits and regardless of the rest or any sort of all-cohesive design.
My kind of garden, in other words.
Since most of the look-at-me specimens are in back, they tend to be housed in simple containers (an exception to this rule is a white pedestaled urn overflowing with white alyssum, lime-green sweet potato vine and a variegated geranium with brilliant orange flowers) and many are not winter hardy. They probably spend the winter in the garage or basement.
The more formal garden in front has the fancy urns. In winter, they’re most likely filled with evergreens. This summer they’re planted with marigolds, geraniums and hostas.
Returning to the back, a slab of concrete supports not just potted plants (and a turquoise gazing ball) but a large wrought iron table and chairs. Around the patio are monardas, rudbeckias, other pollinator-friendly plants. A slender spit of lawn is lined with boulders and statues, many with Buddhist themes and a few of brown-skinned children. A fluttering banner appropriately depicts a butterfly. Alligator topiaries planted with sedum snake along the perimeter.
The garden’s focal point, intentional or not, is a dark green juniper, about 15 feet tall, with a cord around its expansive midriff, the point being to let someone else have some growing room, not to mention sunlight.
Among the more eye-catching specimens is a plant whose slender trunk is splattered as if with mud. Its shiny leaves form a canopy shaped like a glistening umbrella.
Beside the neighbor’s fence a giant Cotinus coggygria seems poised to challenge the juniper’s focal-point status, its wispy gray seedheads calling to mind its common name: smokebush.
A plant label (creeping sedum) inside a circle of wet soil suggests the gardener’s presence. The plant is small and must have been planted that morning. I’m guessing, too, that the big square bags with labels inside contain a soilless mix and seeds about to germinate.
”Plant geeks live here,” is another way of expressing the sentiment painted on the metal plaque that leans against a plastic pot that sits in a white steel saucer that rests on a concrete block that teeters atop a rusty 2-foot-tall milk can:
”A garden is not made by saying how lovely.”
News
British MMA fighter Darius Mafi tries to wrestle the referee after being choked out by Ali Taleb at PFL London
Four fighters secured a shot at the Professional Fighters League title on Saturday night in London, but the most interesting moment of the night came from an unlikely source.
Kayla Harrison improved her perfect MMA record to 15-0 and British fighter star Brendan Loughnane beat Chris Wade before Ali Taleb and Darius Mafi met in a bantamweight qualifying bout for the PFL European Series.
The European Series to be launched in 2023 will feature rising stars competing for the chance to earn a spot in the Global Tournament and the chance to win $1 million.
Ali Taleb entered the fight with a perfect 7-0 record and a heavy favorite against Darius Mafi who was leading 3-0 in the fight but had yet to face an opponent with a winning record.
Taleb quickly proved he was the better fighter when the fight hit the ground and he locked a guillotine choke. Mafi tried to force her way out of submission by waving her arms around but was eventually suffocated.
Referee Gary Copeland stepped in and ended the fight but a bewildered Mafi didn’t get the message as he tried to wrestle the referee against the fence.
To his credit, Copeland showed great defense and stayed on his feet before people could step in and end the wrestling exchange after the fight.
revenge
Usman vs Edwards 2 LIVE: Everything you need to know as rivals battle it out for the title at UFC 278
COME BACK
Luke Rockhold’s UFC career plummeted as he dated a popstar and modeled amid knockout losses
sore
UFC star Merab Dvalishvili needed 17 staples to his head after plunging into an icy lake
excited
Herbert backs Edwards to become champion at UFC 278 and host UFC show in Birmingham
fired
Usman sends defiant message to Edwards after intense showdown ahead of UFC 278
no mas
Harrison is done suing Cyborg after MMA legend scoffs at $3 million PFL offer
PFL LONDON RESULTS
MAIN BOARD
Kayla Harrison beats. Martina Jindrova via 1st round submission (arm triangle choke – 3:17)
Brendan Loughnane defeated. Chris Wade via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Larissa Pacheco defeats. Olena Kolesnyk by TKO in the 1st round (referee stoppage -2:09)
Bubba Jenkins defeats. Ryoji Kudo via 1st round submission (rear naked choke – 1:49)
Dakota Ditcheva defeats. Hassna Jaber by TKO in the 1st round (referee stoppage – 0:58)
Simeon Powell beats. Joao Paulo Fagundes by 2nd round TKO (calf kicks 1:56)
PFL EUROPE 2023 QUALIFIER
Abraham Bably defeats Louie Sutherland via unanimous decision
Magnus Iversen defeats. Tayo Odunjo by TKO in the 1st round (4:36)
Ali Taleb defeats. Darius Mafi via 2nd round submission (guillotine choke – 1:58)
SHOWCASES
Marcin Held beats. Myles Price via 2nd round submission (guillotine choke – 2:37)
Stuart Austin beats. Sofiane Boukichou via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)
Alex Chizov defeats. Omar Hussein via 2nd round submission (rear naked choke – 4:12)
Zebenzui Ruiz defeated. Raphael Uchegbu via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
Anthony Joshua fights back tears as he crumbles after his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk
Loons take down one of league’s best, Austin FC, in potential MLS Cup Playoffs preview
Bears LB Roquan Smith ends hold-in and returns to practice
Bare Essentials Makeup – What You Need To Know
Dane Mizutani: Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is smart. The preseason is dumb.
Pressured to play contract, Roquan Smith returns to practice Chicago Bears, ending training camp – The Denver Post
Beth McDonough News Reporter Gets 2nd DWI Arrest
Bonnie Blodgett: An edifying discovery at the intersection of intention and serendipty
British MMA fighter Darius Mafi tries to wrestle the referee after being choked out by Ali Taleb at PFL London
How Minnesota schools are spending an unprecedented $2.7 billion in federal pandemic aid
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance2 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
Sports3 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News2 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives