CEROMANCY: The Fine Art of Candle Reading
Lately, I have been asked a lot of questions in the Psychic Realm chatroom about “ceromancy”. That is the fine art of reading a situation by studying the way a candle burns. Are the flames leaping high? Is the wax sizzling and crackling and popping? What does it mean when the flame goes out?
Many people in the Realm over the last year have become avid candle-burners and realized quite instinctively that the way a candle is behaving is often a mirror of the situation as it presently exists and its outcome. It is, after all, one of the world’s most ancient forms of divination. The leaping and reaching candle flames are seen to represent the souls of the individuals involved in the situation being read. For instance, one member, the other day asked me what it meant when the wax from the candle she was burning for love melted into the shape of a heart. Anyone who is used to reading wax drippings knows that is extremely good news and probably means the other person is thinking of you.
Another phenomenon that I am constantly asked about is what I call “accelerated magic.” This is when a candle, that usually lasts about four hours, starts smoking and seems to burn down very rapidly …like in about fifteen minutes. This is usually good news and means that your prayer or request will probably be answered quite rapidly. If the candle was being burned for protection of some kind, it means that there was more than likely some kind of invasion or attack that the spirits decided to take care of as fast as possible.
In general, when you first light the candle, if the candle starts smoking quite heavily right away that is a very good sign. It means that negative energy is being removed from the situation. If the smoke is white, it means your prayers will be answered right away. If it is black, your prayer will probably be answered, but it is possible there will be obstacles in a way. You have to use your gut instinct if the flame doesn’t smoke at all. Sometimes that can mean there are no obstacles and other times, it means that the matter is long over. A clear, strong flame that burns steadily is a good sign that the candle is sending out a great deal of power and energy to manifest what you want. If it is small and more ball shaped than teardrop shaped, it is less likely that your prayer will be answered. A weak or low flame means you are facing some “heavy” opposition.
Staring at a flame is a great way of telling you if your magic is working. It never ceases to amaze me how a flame will seem to grow higher or grope for more air the more you meditate upon it. You can also do some divination by looking straight into the heart of the flame – the blue center that is surrounded by the orange halo. A healthy flame has a bright red core, surrounded by a blue halo and then a yellow colour. A blazing red center tells you that spirits are getting to the heart of the matter. A red center that is dim or just a pinpoint reveals a situation that may not be motivated by the heart. If the wick of the candle starts building a little bulb at its tip, chances are that you have opposition or a third party working against you. If there is a lot of blue in the flame, I take that as a sign that angels and spirits are protecting you from a possibly unhappy outcome.
Jumping, leaping and steadily rising flames are an excellent indication that spirits are fighting the obstacles that are in your way. This can be quite fascinating to watch, especially if the flame is really jumping and you are burning a candle that is intended to fight another’s will. If the flame is really protesting, so is the person and sometimes this is your cue to put the candle out. If the candle makes sizzling, hissing or popping sounds, this is also a sign that some kind of spiritual warfare is taking place. If it scares you or doesn’t feel right put the candle out. However if it feels like obstacles are being destroyed or eliminated then enjoy the show.
If you are burning a love candle and a second flame develops from an ash then I consider that to be a bad sign. It means you have a rival. If you are burning two candles that are supposed to represent two different individuals, it is not a great omen if one of the candles burns away to the bottom much faster than the other does. That is often a sign that your timing is off in the relationship or it is not meant to be.
If the candle smoke wafts towards you it means that your prayer is more than likely to be answered. If it wafts away from you, then it means that you will need a great deal of perseverance in order to have your prayer answered. According to author Reverend Ray T. Marlborough If the smoke blows to your left “you are getting too emotionally involved with the situation and are in danger of subconsciously sabotaging your own prayer so that it will not be answered. If it blows to the right you will need to use your head rather than your emotions to pursue the situation.”
The way a candle unfolds or deconstructs as it melts can be very significant. It is wonderful when the candle seems to collapse outward or unfold like a flower. I consider that to be a sign that your wish will be granted. It represents possibilities and paths opening for you. A candle that is too lopsided in one direction or another, universally means that you are dealing with a situation that is way out of balance. If the flame is buried by the wax, to me that is often a sign that the wish will not be granted.
Reading wax drippings is a totally intuitive matter. It is similar to reading tea leaves. Some shapes are obvious, like the heart, which obviously represents love. Wax drippings may form in shapes that mean something very personal to you – a totem animal for example. A good general reference book to buy that tells you the meaning of a lot of shapes, common symbols and animals is Talismans and Amulets by Felicitas H. Nelson.
Perhaps one thing to remember when you purchase a candle is that you cannot read the drippings of a candle that is made of paraffin or that is marketed as “dripless”. Go for a candle made of messy natural wax or beeswax, as they are the ones that tend to reveal the most astral information.
Review of the Bosch Family of Coffee & Espresso Makers – Tassimo and Benvenuto B20-B30
As a leader in home goods and kitchen appliances, Swiss company Bosch offers one of the widest ranges of coffee makers and espresso machines available from one retailer. They have quality coffee makers that range in price, from as low as one hundred and sixty dollars – to a high, commercial quality machine priced at twenty three hundred dollars. They are known for their durable workmanship and excellent features.
Bosch Tassimo Single Serve Coffee Maker: The Tassimo is Bosch’s one cup unit capable of not only brewing your coffee but hot teas, hot chocolate, cappuccinos and lattes (with milk) as well. It uses what is known as T-Discs (Tassimo discs) that all contain the meticulously measured amounts of each ingredient required for your drink. It then uses it’s bar code technology, where the unit scans the bar code on the T-disc, determines which drink you have selected and brews it perfectly – self adjusting to the best brew time, amount of water and perfect temperature. In less than one minute you’ll have a single cup of your favorite hot beverage, and it will taste just like the brew at your favorite coffee house! The system is easy to use and requires very little clean up.
Bosch Benvenuto B20 Super Automatic Espresso Machine: Priced at an average of seventeen hundred dollars, the Benvenuto B20 is a high end complete espresso, coffee, cappuccino and latte brewing system. It is rich with many features but has a relatively low learning curve, making it perfect for the novice or the professional. It has a conical burr grinder that produces the best grounds without burning the beans. The grinding wheel is strong and requires very little maintenance. The water tank can accommodate nearly a half gallon and it includes a grip handle for easy removable. There’s a feature on the unit that will alert you to low water pressures. The bean hopper holds a half pound of grounds, producing up to thirty cups of coffee before needing to be refilled. The spent grounds are then sent to an internal dump box. It is self cleaning with 15 bar pump pressure. The drink selection menu allows you to select a range of drink sizes, from small espresso shots to extra extra large coffee. It froths milk, creating the perfect foam. The Benevenuto B20 is perfect for small businesses and office environments.
The Bosch Benvenuto B30 espresso machine includes all the wonderful features of the B20 with the primary difference being the digital screen at the top of the unit.
Bare Essentials Makeup – What You Need To Know
You are advised not to use bare essentials makeup unless your face is clean. Therefore you have to know some bare essential information about what may invade your skin. pimples are infections provoked by staphylococci in an area where a hair gets out of the skin joint by the channel through which flows the fat produced by sebaceous glands. Many times these pustules are dilated and they contain impurities, bacteria, fats, visible as black pimples. In the case of a staphylococcus infection, around the poly sebaceous follicle appears first a red area and then in the middle, pimples will be formed.
Pimples
Pimples appear with the case of acne, a disease which is a consequence of a lack of balance of internal secretion glands, of the gastro-intestinal and hepatic trouble, of the suprarenal insufficiency, of the hypothyroid, or trouble of the neurovegetative system. Because this disease has different causes, you should consult a skin specialist, in order to understand a diagnosis and to follow the right treatment. Many of the people who have pimples are tempted to pick them them immediately, and not taking proper hygiene steps, which leads to an infection of the skin and to a breeding of the pimples.
In the case of the treatment recommended by the doctor, the hygiene of the face also has an important role. Don’t touch your face with dirty hands. Your face will be washed with warm water and bare essentials soap, twice a day, and in the evening you will wipe it with Bare Essentials Makeup alcoholic, degreasing lotions. In the local treatment you will use special bare essentials powders based on sulphur or zinc oxide. The black pimples must be regularly removed because they provoke pustules.
Freckles are small, round spots which appear especially in spring, when the sun shines more brightly. They are more frequently seen in the case of blond or red-haired people, more rarely in the case of dark-haired ones and their favorite areas are the face, the arms and the neck opening.
What To Do About Freckles
To prevent the occurrence of freckles, you can use a Bare Essentials Make up lotion, to wipe the face before going to bed, based upon Rose water, ammonium chloride and maillot water. In order to treat the freckles you can use Bare Essentials Makeup oxidant substances which action more slowly, but they don’t harm the complexion, and which contain perhidrol, natrium per borates, magnesium peroxide, hydroquinone etc.
Dry Complexions
For dry complexions there are recommended bare essentials creams based on lanolin. These creams must be applied on the clean complexion and they must be kept there during the night too. In some cases Bare Essentials Makeup stores offer you more active substances like mercury and bismuth salt, which action by deactivating some skin pigments. These will be used under medical control or following the advice of a bare essential cosmetician, because they can produce irritations, therefore their long lasting use may be harmful.
You can also use Bare Essentials Make up masks based on lemon juice, yoghurt, acid uric milk , oxygenated water, egg white and beer yeast and in general substances which make the face white and clean it. For those who present a predisposition for freckle occurrence, bare essentials cosmetics recommend lotions based on water, vinegar or lemon juice. They can be used in the case of dry complexion, but after a few hours you will apply a bare essentials makeup fat cream. The general rule is that no freckle treatment will be applied around the eyes, as that area will be greased with special bare essentials nourishing creams.
Wrinkles
Wrinkles appear because the skin loses in time its suppleness and its normal smoothness. Firstly you can expect to see vertical and horizontal wrinkles on the forehead, then wrinkles around our eyes. After that you can expect to see some wrinkles around your mouth, these creases start from the nose and they are extended until the corners of your mouth, then appear little vertical wrinkles above the upper lip and your eyelids get wrinkles too. It sounds terrifying, doesn’t it? Wrinkles don’t necessarily appear only when we get older. They appear because of other factors: cold, heat, humidity, temperature variations.
Our depressive state of mind, like sadness, worries, cause the occurrence of wrinkles, while a good mood doesn’t have the same effect. While we laugh 13 muscles are activated and when we are depressed, 60 muscles are activated. When we laugh, the blood flows more quickly, nourishing the skin. In addition, you shouldn’t sunbathe too much if you don’t use special Bare Essentials Makeup protective lotions against sunburn. A bright light has negative effects upon our eyes, but we can prevent them using bare essentials sunglasses, with high quality lenses. On the other hand, a diffused light is also harmful for our complexion. This problem should be avoided if we determine the source of light.
To conclude , if you try Bare Essentials Makeup cosmetic products you won’t have pimples , or freckles , or wrinkles , only a shiny , fresh complexion.
Beth McDonough News Reporter Gets 2nd DWI Arrest
Many people know Beth McDonough as a KMSP Fox 9 News Reporter. You might have seen her on Television Reporting on hard crime issues. She is a very sharp, motivated and productive person who has now made a couple of mistakes. Beth has a degree in Communications with an emphasis in Political Science from Central Oklahoma. She won a life threatening battle against cancer in 1995 and has hiked along the great wall of China.
Beth McDonough has also been nice enough to donate to some of the most prestigious charities which include the The National Cancer Society, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and several other well know charities. However, Beth McDonough received not her first but her second DWI arrest right before Halloween this year. She was released on $1,200 Bail right after Halloween. She was arrested in Minnetonka Minnesota.
Beth McDonough’s first arrest was about 15 months ago, also for a DWI which stands for Driving While under the Influence of an intoxicant, which is usually drugs. Part of her probationary terms required that Beth wouldn’t get in any more trouble. Now that she has, her fate is currently up in the air. Law Enforcement in the Minnesota area plans to file charges against Beth within a week or so.
So what can average everyday working people learn from this incident. We all know from the recent O.J. Simpson Trial that no one is above the law. We also know this from other high profile court cases. The pattern that I see with these types of high profile criminal cases is that people who have money and have things easy usually like to take things over the edge and truly want to experience life to its fullest, without any respect for the law.
But Beth McDonough is not alone. I imagine millions of U.S. Citizens drive around either under alcohol or drugs each year, however only a very small portion of these people get caught. Hopefully Beth will learn a lesson from her 2nd arrest and will be overly cautious. It’s no mystery that lawyers and doctors and professionals from all walks of life use illegal drugs, but the ones who seem not to get caught are the ones who get high or drunk in the privacy of their own homes. We wish Beth the very best and hope she takes advantage of this mistake to do better for herself.
Marlene Dietrich, Chimera
My initial interest in Marlene Dietrich comes from a life-long study of WWII. Documentaries describe her heroism and exploits while entertaining Allied troops in the European campaign. That she was a German invariably depicted ‘leading her troops’ intrigued even more. I put her biography on my Christmas wish-list causing its appearance under the tree. What a great Christmas gift!
Surveying the book, Marlene Dietrich by Her Daughter Maria Riva, I tried to judge how much time I’d have to devote to this 800 page monster and then resolutely dug in, leery of reading bios written by boosters; rarely does one get the unvarnished truth. After only a few pages I knew I was gripped by a page turner written by a master communicator. I commend Maria Riva for an excellent effort which peels back layers of shellac make-up behind one of Hollywood’s enduring illusions. Maria’s talent lies in taking us backstage to show us the magician’s tricks without diminishing our love of the show. She does it with skill at great personal cost.
Notwithstanding the author’s life-long struggle to be free of her mother’s meddlesome and egocentric self-worship, she survived to become a gifted writer and luminary in her own right. It must have been a painful cathartic process – and what cathos she endured! Maria documents without exaggeration her mother’s manifold idiosyncrasies, unraveling a jumbled ball of neurotic twine that would have given Freud nightmares, and backs it up deftly with letters both from and to her famous mother. Maria gives us a front row seat in the grand theatre of life, meticulously revealing and documenting what went on in the creation of a world-renowned sex symbol – and fasten your seat belts, it’s not pretty.
There are times when the book becomes more about Maria than it is about ‘The Dietrich” as she likes to call her mother, but it cleverly reveals the impact Dietrich’s twisted personality had on those closest to her. The telling is painful to witness, much like a gory traffic accident, since we voyeuristically see and feel the utter emotional destruction of anyone coming into close contact with The Dietrich. Near the end Maria says she left her mother’s apartment at a run while crying – obviously a run to freedom. Regrettably, Maria didn’t protect herself at an earlier age; she suffered through 70 years of devotion to the least deserving person simply because she was a blood relative. But since she stuck it out, we now have a thorough first-hand account of what it’s like to live with a ‘star’.
For people who expect only hero worship, this book will disappoint. It will dissect intimate details of a woman’s very curious sexuality, and show through Marlene’s own missives and statements that she had one ulterior motive for everything she did in every waking hour – self promotion. It’s sad to hear it from her own daughter, and when you live it through Maria’s eyes and ears, you’ll cringe in sympathy. It’s a great tribute to her that she emerged from this experience balanced – just being able to throw off a wobbly parent is tribute enough, but living her entire life in the gravitational field of an eccentric celestial body while maintaining her own orbit and perspective is something of a miracle.
Marlene’s many sexual encounters are recounted factually, because curiously, for posterity, she sent off every love letter (some quite explicit) to her estranged husband to be indexed and filed like Little League Baseball trophies. Ohhh kay! Marlene appears to have been bisexual, having had liaisons with about five women and perhaps one hundred men. She admits near the end of her life, to her daughter, that she never felt anything for any of them, yet her letters are dripping with ever-lasting devotion and outpourings of love. One can only conclude then that her love is opportunistic in nature, that it’s possible she was not truly bisexual, lesbian, nor heterosexual, that she had sex with humanoids in order to achieve or obtain what she needed. That she quite openly communicates details of her exploits with her estranged husband and her very young daughter is evidence of her pretzel mind, seeking to have her rationalizations reinforced by bouncing them off unwilling confidants. It’s a sure sign that she knows what she’s doing is wrong, much like an alcoholic who begs the company of strangers to get hammered.
Another indicator to her self-worshiping motivation is the fact that never, not once in all her affairs, does she give an old lover the heave-ho. She never tells them “it’s over, we’re through”. She keeps them all hoping, and even services them sexually if they drift back into her life, prolonging their misery. Marlene Dietrich is a sociopathic manipulator. She has paramours sending gifts and love letters, expressing their undying devotion but has to be reminded who they are. We discover that at one point she has four or five unsuspecting lovers on the boil simultaneously and juggles them like so many plates in a carnival act. Occasionally one gets dropped and smashes to pieces but this affects the Dietrich not at all since the world is an endless China cabinet.
Every private peek into this woman’s life belies her self-crafted heroic image. For instance, one lover, Jean Gabin, went off to fight with the Free French. Marlene joins the USO to entertain the troops of her newly adopted country (which she privately accuses of having no culture) and is soon at the head of troops. Her gallantry is self-serving – she wished to be at the front lines so that she can re-connect with her lost lover, she wishes to be the first into Germany to re-connect with her mother and sister. It was easier to manipulate the press in the Forties, and Dietrich does it with ease. Nowhere do they mention her ulterior motives, and had they been known, it’s likely she wouldn’t have received her laudable decorations for service during the war.
Today, the image of Marlene Dietrich is one that can be portrayed by a campy cross-dresser in slit skirt, sequins and boas. It’s a sad testament to human sexuality that she learned her craft of seduction from Berlin transvestites. Enticed by a flashy fishing lure, her many lovers would have been wise to learn the lyrics to a song made famous during her Las Vegas days – ‘When will they ever learn?’ Somewhere in her learning process, and it’s not clear where since there are forgivably few details of her formative years, that campy, sexual audience manipulation crossed over to every other aspect of her life and became its ultimate goal. It became her philosophy and her raison d’etre, the means and the end in one, locked in a feedback loop. As a manipulator, her talent excelled, beguiling everyone of every sexual persuasion. If there were accolades for wide-screen, pan-gender seduction, she gets the Oscar. But was that transition merely a sign that Dietrich was emotionally unprepared to handle her own success? Deep down she must have known that she was neither a gifted actress nor good singer, so she grabbed the brass ring of a leg-show vamp. Unable to compartmentalize, she clung to that image with the tenacity of a Titanic survivor in the freezing ocean. To contemplate letting go, to be normal, to consider any self doubt, would be to countenance an anonymous death in oblivion, so her grip on the illusion remained tight to the bitter end out of perceived necessity. What created this abnormal perception we never learn due to the narrator’s later appearance on the scene, and Marlene has locked the vault tight from psychoanalysis, throwing away the key.
There are few books of this length where I actually got out of bed in the morning in thirsty anticipation of reading more. Maria never loses sight of her perspective – witness the many examples of humor she sees in her mother’s bizarre personality. For example, in her later years Dietrich is in hospital with a broken femur and her daughter enters the room for a visit. She’s told, “The food here isn’t fit for human consumption – so I saved it for you and your family.” I’m paraphrasing for brevity, but it’s one example of many in this excellent book where the author has managed to maintain an unbiased observer’s eye while explaining what it was like to grow up with a pathological egomaniac for a mother. Perhaps my own lack of exposure to the rarified air of elegant society held me back when hearing about taffeta, filigree, scalloped, or dirndl outfits, but like a well-behaved imposter at a white-tie soiree I kept quiet in order to conceal my weakness, muddling through with help from online references.
The book also reveals much about Dietrich’s shocking personality by what it does not say. For example, most of this exposé is painted on the backdrop of the Thirties during which the world’s worst economic reversal took place. More than twenty-five percent of Americans were out of work and whole tent cities occupied by hobos sprang up around railroad tracks. About them we hear nothing, not a whit, only how Dietrich traveled in first class luxury to Europe aboard the Normandie with twenty trunks and thirty suitcases full of dresses and jewelry. In an era when one quarter of men struggled to eat, we hear only of shopping expeditions for thirty pairs of kid leather gloves. If there’s any mention of soup-kitchen lines it’s only in relation to how it impeded her progress down the boulevard to buy Cartier or Philippe Patek jewelry.
The press is partly to blame for this creation of myths. I can distinctly remember seeing news clips of Dietrich singing ‘Where Have All the Flowers Gone’ in German to an appreciative Israeli audience, but it takes the daughter’s honesty to reveal that Dietrich almost always referred to Jews or Blacks in a denigrating way. The press is her handmaiden and we’re the unsuspecting dupes. We have the truthfulness, the decency and the clarity of thought of Maria Riva for setting us straight. Ironically, Maria deserves those medals for bravery infinitely more than her mother but the question nags ‘why did she not throw in the towel on such a destructive relationship many years before?’
Was Maria driven by a sense of familial guilt? Maybe she hoped that change might eventually come as the ages destroyed the ancient stone columns supporting the myths, eroding over time like buckling legs under the oppressive strain of a gown made of glittering falsehoods. Would reality eventually poke a hole in that over-inflated balloon and bring the whole edifice down? In the end, Maria realized it would never happen. Marlene Dietrich lived out her last days bedridden, entombed in a Paris apartment for a decade, her legs withered, the bed sheets covered in feces, buckets of un-flushed urine by the bed, alcohol and drugs reachable by mechanical grippers. The true sign of a psychotic, she built castles in the sky and simply moved in.
Marlene Dietrich wouldn’t allow Maria to bathe her or clean up the feces-smeared squalor in the apartment. Why? Perhaps she didn’t want the world to get a peek in the magician’s wardrobe, to see past the layers of yellowed varnish. Perhaps she was creating yet another lie for posterity that she was abandoned by all to die of starvation, completely alone. Perhaps she believed in her own myth so fiercely she couldn’t smell reality in her drug-induced, alcoholic stupor. Be my guest and read this fascinating psychological thriller to come to your own conclusions about the mystery of Marlene Dietrich.
The dictionary describes a Chimera as an illusory, fire-breathing mythological she-monster, having lion’s head, goat’s body and serpent’s tail. I will never again watch a classic movie with the same awe for the era. Many thanks, Maria Riva.
Understanding What the PEST Working Model Is All About
There are many methodologies that can be used to analyze the strategic management efforts of a company. One of which is through PEST analysis; the acronym means Political, Economic, Social and Technological. PEST analysis helps describe the structure of macro-environmental factors that are utilized in order to assess the environmental component of strategic management. There are many variations of PEST including SLEPT, PESTEL, PESTLE, STEEPLE and STEEPLED among others. The most recent ones are the last two in which the original has been lengthened to provide more focus on education and demographic issues. In general, the PEST analysis is an element in the external analysis of the organization when it comes to conducting an assessment over the strategies as well as in market research. If you have an effective PEST working model, you will be able to obtain an overview regarding the various macro-environmental factors that your business has to gain knowledge about.
The PEST working model is truly helpful only if you understand what it is all about. It can aid you in determining whether your business is growing or declining and also helps in understanding what your position is in the market, the potential and the path of your operations or processes. Before you proceed, it is essential that you know what the PEST working model is made of and how PEST works. Typically, there are six factors that compose the PEST analysis and the first one is the political. This pertains to the level of intervention and how the government deals with the economy which particularly includes the areas like tax policies, environmental law, labor law and trade restrictions among others. This also tackles the political factors such as goods and services that the government offers and does not want to offer. Indeed the government has a great influence on education, health and nation infrastructure.
The second composition is the economic issue which includes the growth of the economy, interest, exchange and inflation rates. Knowing these issues will enable you to make better decisions and determine how your business grows. The third one is the social factor wherein you will have to assess the cultural aspects. These aspects include the health awareness, age distribution, growth rate of the population and the career attitudes. If your social factor trend is high, there will also be a huge effect on the products and services as well as the operations of the company.
The fourth one is about the technological factor in which there are evaluations on the R&D activities, automation, technological change rates and technological incentives. Being able to add this into your PEST working model successfully will help you in determining the entry barriers, the minimum level needed for efficient production and also make outsourcing decisions. Next is the environmental factors which comprise of the ecological and the environmental features including climate and climate change. These can have an effect on tourism, insurance and farming. The last one is the legal factors which take in the consumer law, employment law and discrimination law. Such factor can affect the operations of the company as well as the cost and demand for the products.
How to Overcome the Fear of Phone Selling
The end goal of any sale is to make the sale, right? Of course it is, but how you go from initiating contact to closing the sale is where the art and science of selling comes into play. Let’s focus on phone sales.
First of all let’s debunk a myth: cold calling is not dead, just re-tooled. Since we’re living in the Information Age and Google, search engines have changed the game in terms of how consumers (both individuals and businesses) interact with marketing and sales. Oh yeah, let’s not forget to mention that the government is watching to ensure consumers aren’t called when they don’t want to be with the enactment of the National Do Not Call Registry. However, don’t assume for one second that the phone is dead as a communication medium for conducting business. Most people desire to interact with another person prior to purchase. Don’t get me wrong; websites, email, text, and print mediums are significantly relevant for conducting business today. But, when it comes to the phone, it is the undisputed champion in terms of initiating (or even maintaining) contact with a prospect or client.
Best Method for Overcoming Fear of Phone Selling
Although Nike said it best with their slogan of “Just Do It”, I would offer that there’s a step before just picking up the phone and dialing away. You must have a goal for the call. The best way to squash anxiety and kick fear in the gut when selling over the phone, you need to have a purpose for the call. Remember, selling is both an art and science and follows a very logical pattern. Here are some common goals for a call: (1) Introduction with no goal of making a sale; (2) Obtain an appointment either in person or via another phone call; (3) Talk to the Decision Maker or find out who the Decision Maker is; or to (4) Ask for the Sale.
When you have a clear and direct purpose for making the call, then telesales actually becomes fun. As you build up your stamina through repetition, you’ll express confidence over the phone that your prospect or client gravitates towards and soon you’ll begin to see the fruits of your labor in closed sales.
In 17-7 loss to 49ers, Sean Mannion outduels Kellen Mond in Vikings’ battle for backup QB
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets two drives as starters disappointed with preseason loss to Raiders – The Denver Post
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets two drives as starters underwhelm in preseason loss vs. Raiders
Anthony Joshua fights back tears as he crumbles after his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk
Loons take down one of league’s best, Austin FC, in potential MLS Cup Playoffs preview
Bears LB Roquan Smith ends hold-in and returns to practice
Dane Mizutani: Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is smart. The preseason is dumb.
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
