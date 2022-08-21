Chelsea humiliated at Leeds as Edouard Mendy 3/10 howl led to Brenden Aaronson’s first goal

Chelsea suffered a humiliating Premier League defeat on Sunday as they were beaten 3-0 by Leeds United at Elland Road.

It was a dark day at the office for the Blues, as strikes from American striker Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison put Thomas Tuchel’s men to the sword in what turned out to be a well-deserved victory for Jesse Marsch’s Leeds team.

The result leaves Chelsea in the bottom half of the table with just one win from three games and plenty of questions to answer before they return to Stamford Bridge to host Leicester City next weekend.

Good points

During periods of this encounter, particularly in the first half hour, we saw Chelsea play Leeds at their own game with periods of sustained pressure and very high pressure, which many will wonder why they couldn’t. maintain. They gradually made it their own kind of edit by slowing down the tempo and stringing together some good playing passages on the bridge that we should have seen more of.

negatives

The visitors panicked under the direct pressure from start to finish, and one has to wonder if they were in the right frame of mind to match the intensity displayed by the hosts. Every time the ball was in the air they struggled, and set pieces were a notable problem, with Leeds finding it far too easy to pass them in the middle of the park.

Manager’s rating (out of 10; 10 = best)

5 — Thomas Tuchel went from being as lively as ever to being as quiet as a mouse after last week’s antics. The attacking line-up he started with was promising as well as his starting XI selections, but it looks like the German needs to start drilling a bit more physicality into training based on this performance. Plus, you could argue that he should have made his changes much sooner.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy’s error allowed Brenden Aaronson to tap into an empty net and kick off Leeds’ memorable win. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Player ratings (players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Edouard Mendy, 3 — Looked promising and alert early on, but in the end his main contribution here was a horrific 33rd-minute error that gave Leeds the opening goal.

DF Kalidou Koulibaly, 3 — Was as physical as anyone on the pitch at first but two unnecessary yellow cards saw him get his marching orders to add to his new club’s embarrassment.

DF Thiago Silva, 4 — As he cleaned up in the first quarter of an hour, the veteran struggled with Leeds pace, and the intensity got the better of him.

DF Reece James, 4 — The England international had a day to forget, with his positional play helping in two Leeds goals.

DF Marc Cucurella, 5 — A brilliant start quickly faded after fending off two good chances and failing to cover his man for Leeds’ third goal.

MF Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 6 — It was one of Chelsea’s highlights once they were behind, with good footwork and a determination to help defensively.

MF Jorginho, 4 — He disappeared as things got tough, without the control and elegance in midfield that we’ve come to expect from the Italy international.

MF Conor Gallagher, 4 — An initially solid start that featured a determined exit from the youngster quickly unraveled due to misplaced passes and a nervous disposition.

AMF mason’s frame, 5 — He did better when he was given space and not harassed, but at the end of the day he couldn’t stand being under constant pressure.

AMF Kai Havertz, 5 — He just wasn’t active or urgent enough, which was a shame, because he looked snappy whenever he had a good beat or link.

Forward Raheem Sterling, 5 — Shot wide from the start, received a yellow card which led to the second goal and just couldn’t create any chances.

Substitutes

DF Cesar Azpilicueta, N/A — Slightly stabilized the ship in the wake of Koulibaly’s dispatch.

DF Ben Chilwell, N/A — Didn’t have much time to have a consistent impact on the game and really only served as a hot body to prevent further damage.

AMF Hakim Ziyech, 6 — Had some nice touches and looked sharp to start his cameo but ultimately didn’t do enough to change the outcome.

AMF Christian Pulisic, 5 — Looked like a fish out of water at times as questions continued to be raised about his immediate future.