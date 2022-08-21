LONDON — For years, global health officials have used billions of drops of an oral vaccine in a remarkably successful campaign to wipe out polio in its last remaining strongholds — typically poor, politically unstable corners of the world.
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal lands on the injured list with a left knee strain
The Chicago White Sox placed catcher Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day injured list with a left knee strain, one of three roster moves announced Sunday.
The Sox also selected the contract of catcher Carlos Pérez from Triple-A Charlotte and transferred pitcher Kyle Crick to the 60-day IL.
Grandal suffered the injury Saturday, attempting to score on Elvis Andrus’ single in the seventh inning. He has a .203 batting average with five doubles, three home runs and 21 RBIs in 74 games.
With Grandal unavailable, Seby Zavala steps into the starting role behind the plate. He’s slashing .279/.326/.395 with nine doubles, two homers and 18 RBIs in 41 games.
Pérez, 26, is slashing .257/.319/.446 with 13 doubles, 17 home runs, 63 RBIs and 27 walks in 91 games for the Knights this season.
Crick has been on the injured list since June 14 with right elbow inflammation.
Taliban call on UN to lift travel ban — RT in French
The Taliban have demanded that the UN renew the exemptions to the travel ban of 13 of their leaders, in the interest of “dialogue”, which the West is refusing for the moment.
The Afghan government has asked the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to lift all sanctions against its members and allow them to travel, in the interest of “dialogue and engagement” with the world.
In a statement on August 20, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi, asked the Security Council not to “use sanctions as a means of pressure”. The day before, the Council had failed to reach an agreement to extend travel ban exemptions enjoyed by 13 Taliban officials on the UN sanctions list.
One hundred and thirty-five Taliban officials were slapped with a travel ban and asset freeze by the UNSC in 2011, but waivers were granted to 13 of those officials in 2019 to participate in peace talks in Qatar.
With the Taliban regaining power after the US withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021, members of the UN Security Council are at an impasse over how to deal with the militants. The United States has offered to reinstate the travel ban for seven of the 13 officials, while allowing the other six to travel only to Qatar. Russia and China have also proposed that the waiver be extended by 90 days, but only for travel to Russia, China, Qatar or other “regional countries”, reports the Al Jazeera news channel. .
To justify their position, Western diplomats cited the Taliban’s inability to form a multi-ethnic government and the rollback of women’s rights.
A position denounced by a spokesperson for the Chinese presidency of the Security Council, for whom it is “counterproductive” to link human rights in Afghanistan – and in particular the rights of women – to the travel issues of Taliban officials. “These exemptions are still just as necessary,” he added, regretting the position of Westerners. “If re-imposing a travel ban on Taliban officials is the only thing they want to do, then clearly they haven’t learned their lesson,” he added.
Singapore plans to end law that criminalizes gay sex: NPR
BANGKOK — Singapore announced on Sunday it would decriminalize sex between men by repealing a colonial-era law while protecting the city-state’s definition of marriage.
During his speech at the annual National Day rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he thought it was the “right thing to do now” because most Singaporeans would now accept it.
“It will bring the law into line with current social patterns and I hope to bring some relief to gay Singaporeans,” Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said during his speech at the annual National Day rally.
He said the government would also amend the Constitution to ensure there could be no constitutional challenge to allow same-sex marriage.
“Even if we repeal Section 377A, we will uphold and protect the institution of marriage,” Lee said. “We need to amend the Constitution to protect it. And we will. It will help us repeal Section 377A in a controlled and careful way.”
F&O expiry, foreign fund flows and global indices that could influence the market
Global indices will take center stage this week as Dalal Street prepares for the monthly F&O expiry week. A key reading of US GDP and the Fed Chairman’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium will be on the radar of investors around the world.
The focus on Dalal Street will be on global signals this week, with a key GDP reading from the world’s largest economy and a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium. With us, the expiration of monthly derivative contracts – or futures and options – will be in the spotlight.
Foreign fund flows and movements in the rupiah as well as crude oil will remain on investors’ radar as the market returns to a full week of trading after two consecutive truncated weeks during the holidays.
“The market could experience some consolidation after five consecutive weeks of bulls and that would be healthy. We have hardly seen any major declines in the Nifty50 in recent consolidation phases. However, much would depend on the performance of US indices this week where we still see room for further upside,” said Ajit Mishra, VP of Research at Religare Broking.
He expects a base for the index in the 17,300-17,600 area this week and warns that a rebound towards the 17,850-18,100 levels could attract profit bookings.
The week that was
India’s equity benchmarks posted their fifth consecutive weekly gains on Friday, amid positive global moves and buoyant buying by foreign institutional investors. Both major indexes rose 0.3%, with the Sensex gaining 183.4 points for the week and the Nifty50 adding 60.3 points.
Bharti Airtel, Bharat Petroleum, SBI Life, NTPC and Tech Mahindra – rising between 2.5% and 3.2% – were also among the top gainers.
On the other hand, Apollo, ONGC, UPL, Tata Steel and Hindalco Hospitals were the major top tier laggards.
Broader indices also contributed to the rise.
|Index
|Weekly variation (%)
|Clever Midcap 100
|0.6
|Clever small cap 100
|0.4
FIIs bought net Indian stocks worth a total of Rs 10,979.1 crore in two consecutive truncated weeks during the holidays, according to provisional exchange data.
Domestic institutional investors net offloaded shares worth Rs 4,287.1 crore during the period.
Here are the main factors and events likely to influence Dalal Street during the week starting August 22:
GLOBAL INDEXES
|Date
|WE
|Europe
|Asia
|August 22
|China Lending Prime Rate Decision, Hong Kong Inflation Data
|August 23
|Manufacturing and services PMI data, housing sales data
|Services and PMI readings from France, Germany and the Eurozone; Eurozone Consumer Confidence Data, ECB Executive Board Member Fabio Panetta to Speak
|Japan Manufacturing and Services PMI Data
|August 24
|Crude oil inventory data, Fed official Neel Kashkari to speak
|August 25
|GDP data, unemployment insurance claims data, Jackson Hole symposium
|GDP data from Germany, car production data from the UK, unemployment claims data from France
|BoJ Board Member Toyoaki Nakamura to Speak on Hong Kong Trade Data
|August 26
|Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak
|Data on consumer confidence in Germany and France
|Inflation data in Japan
DOMESTIC INDICES
Macroeconomic data
The RBI’s bi-monthly data on deposits and loans is due on Friday.
Rat poison is just one of the potentially dangerous substances that could be mixed with illicit drugs
Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare oral vaccine risk
The original source of the virus? The oral vaccine itself.
Scientists have known about this extremely rare phenomenon for a long time. This is why some countries have switched to other polio vaccines. But these accidental oral infections are becoming more blatant as the world moves closer to eradicating the disease and the number of polio cases caused by wild or naturally circulating virus plummets.
Since 2017, there have been 396 cases of polio caused by the wild virus, compared to more than 2,600 linked to the oral vaccine, according to figures from the World Health Organization and its partners.
“We’re basically replacing the wild virus with the virus in the vaccine, which is now leading to new outbreaks,” said Scott Barrett, a Columbia University professor who has studied polio eradication. “I suspect countries like the UK and the US will be able to stop transmission fairly quickly, but we’ve thought about that about monkeypox as well.”
The latest incidents represent the first time in several years that the vaccine-related polio virus has appeared in wealthy countries.
Earlier this year, Israeli officials detected poliomyelitis in an unvaccinated 3-year-old child who suffered from paralysis. Several other children, almost all unvaccinated, were found to be carriers of the virus but without any symptoms.
In June, UK authorities reported finding evidence in sewage that the virus was spreading, although no infections in people were identified. Last week, the government said all children in London aged 1 to 9 would be offered a booster shot.
In the United States, an unvaccinated young adult suffered paralysis of his legs after being infected with polio, officials in New York revealed last month. The virus has also appeared in sewers in New York, suggesting it is spreading. But officials said they weren’t planning a booster campaign because they believed the state’s high vaccination rate should provide enough protection.
Genetic analyzes showed that the viruses in the three countries were all “vaccine-derived”, meaning they were mutated versions of a virus from the oral vaccine.
The oral vaccine in question has been used since 1988 because it’s cheap, easy to administer – two drops are put directly into children’s mouths – and better at protecting entire populations where polio is spreading. It contains a weakened form of the live virus.
But it can also cause poliomyelitis in about two to four children for 2 million doses. (Four doses are needed to be fully immunized.) In extremely rare cases, the weakened virus can also sometimes mutate into a more dangerous form and trigger outbreaks, especially in places with poor sanitation and vaccination levels. weak.
These outbreaks usually begin when vaccinated people shed live vaccine virus in their stool. From there, the virus can spread within the community and, over time, morph into a form that can cripple people and trigger new outbreaks.
Many countries that have eliminated polio have switched to injectable vaccines containing virus killed decades ago to avoid such risks; the Nordic countries and the Netherlands have never used the oral vaccine. The ultimate goal is to shift the world to vaccines once wild polio is eradicated, but some scientists argue the switch should happen sooner.
“We probably never could have brought polio under control in the developing world without the (oral polio vaccine), but that’s the price we’re paying now,” said Dr Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Philadelphia Hospital. “The only way to eliminate poliomyelitis is to eliminate the use of the oral vaccine.”
Aidan O’Leary, director of the WHO’s polio department, described the discovery of the spread of polio in London and New York as “a major surprise”, saying officials were focused on eradication of the disease in Afghanistan and Pakistan, where health workers have been killed. for the vaccination of children and where the conflict has made access to certain areas impossible.
Still, O’Leary said he was confident that Israel, Britain and the United States would quickly stop their newly identified outbreaks.
The oral vaccine is credited with dramatically reducing the number of children paralyzed by polio. When the global eradication effort began in 1988, there were approximately 350,000 cases of wild poliomyelitis a year. So far this year there have been 19 cases of wild polio, all in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Mozambique.
In 2020, the number of vaccine-related polio cases peaked at more than 1,100 spread across dozens of countries. It has since declined to around 200 this year so far.
Last year, the WHO and its partners also began using a new oral polio vaccine, which contains a live but weakened virus that scientists say is less likely to mutate into a dangerous form. But supplies are limited.
To stop polio in Britain, the United States and Israel, what is needed is more vaccination, experts say. That’s something Barrett of Columbia University worries might be difficult in the age of COVID-19.
“What’s different now is a reduction in trust in authority and political polarization in countries like the US and the UK,” Barrett said. “The presumption that we can rapidly increase the number of vaccinations may be more difficult now.”
Oyewale Tomori, a virologist who helped lead Nigeria’s efforts to eliminate polio, said in the past he and his colleagues were hesitant to describe outbreaks as ‘vaccine-derived’, fearing people would fear the vaccine. .
“All we can do is explain how the vaccine works and hope people understand that vaccination is the best protection, but it’s complicated,” Tomori said. “In hindsight, it might have been better not to use this vaccine, but at that time nobody knew it would turn out like this.”
The Associated Press Health and Science Department is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
