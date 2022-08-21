Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa defends his decision to issue another intentional walk on a 1-2 count: “Did we get the guy out?” Yeah, so it worked.

Pin 0 Shares

The Chicago White Sox were trying to come out of a tough seventh inning Friday against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Guardians had scored four runs to take the lead and were looking to add runners to first and second with two outs.

Jake Diekman swinged Oscar Gonzalez and missed a 1-1 count. The riders flew into the field and Josh Naylor managed to steal third place while Andrés Giménez reached second place safely.

On a 1-2 count, the Sox elected to intentionally walk left-hander Diekman on right-hander Gonzalez.

If this scenario sounds familiar to the Sox, it’s because the Sox called for an intentional walk to a 1-2 count earlier this season against the Los Angeles Dodgers, setting up a left-left matchup.

In this situation, Max Muncy followed with a three-run homer against Bennett Sousa.

On Friday, the Guardians knocked out right-hander Owen Miller for left-hander Nolan Jones. The Sox responded by replacing Diekman with right-hander Jimmy Lambert.

Miller fielded a right to end the inning. But the online discussion over the decision was just beginning and continued long after the series-opening 5-2 loss.

“Diekman had already been there for quite some time,” La Russa said when asked about the post-game walk. “If (the Guardians) had left the batter, he would have faced him. We are still in the game, it’s only three points. When they hit, then you have Lambert.

“We have been through this before. The most ridiculous thing this season was the (intentional) 1-2 walk. I mean that’s the most ridiculous. … If he leaves the southpaw, don’t go face Gonzalez. It hits .300.

Gonzalez entered Friday averaging .306 in 47 games. He went 0-for-3 with the drive on Friday.

La Russa said these cases come down to “the best showdown.”

“You’re trying to figure out, OK, if we have to get this out, what’s the best match for us?” La Russa said ahead of Saturday’s game against the Guardians. “For me, it’s about getting that guy, and if he pinches the punches for the other guy, we’ve got the right-hander ready.

“That’s why, I talk about it over and over again, in a little while I’m talking to 100 baseball guys, (the Trea) Turner (at bat), it’s not even close.”

In the June 9 game against the Dodgers, the Sox trailed by two with two outs in the sixth when Sousa threw a wild pitch, allowing Freddie Freeman to take second base.

The ball made the count 1-2 as Sousa took on right-handed Turner. The Sox intentionally walked it and Muncy hit a three-run homer left.

After the 11-9 loss, La Russa said: “Turning with a left shot against a southpaw is something you avoid if you can, and we had an open base and Muncy being the guy behind him, and that is a better match. If someone disagrees, that’s the beauty of this game. Welcome her. But it wasn’t a hard decision.

The movement has become a topic of national discussion.

The next day, La Russa said: “I just scored that one, it takes the result too far. Because the reasoning was, there is no way. I didn’t even hesitate. I saw the ball come back (to Sousa after the wild throw), “Hey, four (calling for the intentional walk).” And if I’m wrong, I’m wrong. I don’t think so for this one.

He added on Saturday: “Part of that is because he has a better chance of making a pitch and getting Muncy out and Turner is what Turner is.

“You look at who the guy in the lineup is, is there a chance of avoiding. In this case, when the guy gets to second base, it’s Turner against a left-handed pitcher, it might even be a right-handed pitcher.

La Russa took a similar route on Friday.

“When they robbed the base, there’s an open base,” La Russa said on Friday. “So he put it on. So it worked, right? Did we get the guy out? Yeah, so it worked.

Left fielder Eloy Jiménez came out in the eighth inning Friday after twisting his right knee on a sweeping strike. He was cleared to play on Saturday.

“I tried to swing too much on that one,” Jiménez said on Saturday. “(Saturday) morning when I woke up I was in a bit of pain, but when I came here and did treatment it was fine.”

Center fielder Luis Robert was also cleared to return after missing seven games with a sprained left wrist suffered while sliding at second base in a stolen base attempt Aug. Detroit.

