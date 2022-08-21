Daughter of ‘Mastermind of Putin’ ideologue killed in car blast: NPR

mini With the onset of Sraddha and Chaitra Navratri days, egg and chicken prices are estimated to have fallen by 30% amid low demand and high costs. Here is what this means for the poultry farmer, who sells the egg at Rs 4-4.2 per unit at a production cost of Rs 4.5-5.

“I have my doubts about continuing the poultry…Who would continue the business with losses and why would anyone invest in it when you have to do a side business to support your family?” says Mudassar Sheikh, a poultry farm owner from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Sheikh, who took over his family business in 2010, faced problems to continue due to high input costs, low demand and wild price fluctuations.

The price of eggs in Delhi for the summer season rose to 4.4 rupees per unit on May 31 from 3.5 rupees per unit on May 1, according to data from the NECC website. The change was 42% in July and 20% in June.

In 2021, the minimum variation was 4% (in August) and the maximum was 15% (May). In 2020, the minimum variation was 6% (May) and the maximum variation was 21% (August). Figures from recent pre-COVID years indicate an average variation of 10-20%.

Not only is the price variation high this year, but there are also fluctuations. From 2018 to 2021, the price fell or rose in these months stagnantly. In 2022, this was not the case.

For example, on May 1 the price was at 3.5 per egg, on June 30 at 5.4 rupees per egg – an increase of 54%, and at 3.6 rupees per egg on July 16 – a drop of 33%. The current price, according to the NECC, is Rs 4.3 per egg.

“Producing an egg costs 4.5-5 rupees and the rate keeps fluctuating… Big companies have facilities to keep eggs in cold storage, but owners of small farms have no such resources. The current rate is Rs 408-410 per 100 eggs, so what will a small farm owner earn? The cost is more than 4.5 rupees… Even if we sell it at 420 rupees or 430 rupees for 100 eggs, there is still a loss of 20-30 paise on each egg (loss of 20-30 rupees for 100 eggs),” said Ali Akbar, chairman of the Lucknow-based Uttar Pradesh Poultry Association.

High production costs for an egg due to high input costs (feed, labor, medicine, and transportation bills) and fluctuating prices have already accrued losses for small poultry farm owners.

Now, with the upcoming Sraddha and Chaitra Navratri (days when Hindus refrain from eating non-vegetarian foods), farmers estimate a drop of up to 15-30% in the price of eggs due to lower demand based on previous experiences.

“The demand descends from Shravan to Navratri. I estimate prices will come down to Rs 3 per egg. It is impossible to prevent birds from laying eggs when prices fall. There is no switch that can be turned on and off. Our feed, energy and labor costs continue to rise and we are forced to sell at a loss,” said Valinder Singh, owner of a poultry farm based in Panipat, Haryana.

The current price is Rs 3.5 per egg.

Rising input costs

One of the major concerns that farmers face is the high cost of poultry feed. The price of corn, one of the main ingredients along with soybeans, has increased.

According to the NECC, the domestic price of maize has risen from 18,000 rupees per ton last year to over 25,000 rupees per ton, and is expected to soon reach 30,000 rupees per ton.

Poultry feed consists of about 60% grains, such as corn, broken rice, bajra or wheat, 35% soybean, peanut or sunflower meal, and about 5% a premix of vitamins and calcium.

According to Agriwatch data, the price of maize futures in June 2021 stood at Rs 16,000 per metric ton (MT). (1 MT = 10 quintals).

Soybean meal, the residue after grinding soybeans, is used in poultry feed. The price of soybean meal has been increasing since 2021.

This year was a relief from last year with ex-factory (Indore) soybean meal price ranging from Rs 48,000 to Rs 52,000/MT for July. Last year, the price ranged from Rs 62,000 to Rs 90,000/MT. In 2020, it was between Rs 29,000 and Rs 30,000/MT, according to data from the Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA).

“The cost of maize in our area is around Rs 2500/quintal… In my farm, we have 5,000 chickens and use 50-60 quintals of maize per month… The total cost of feeding the poultry per chicken amounts to Rs 120/ quintal,” Singh said.

The monthly poultry feed cost for his farm has increased from Rs 17,800 to Rs 20,000/MT.

Along with this, there are also additional diesel, medical and labor costs that farmers face, said Sheikh, who supplies poultry feed to several districts in Uttar Pradesh.

The current price of diesel in Delhi is Rs 89.62 per litre. Fuel tariffs in the country were last revised on May 22 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in excise duties.

It’s not just the egg that feels the heat

According to the Poultry Federation of India (PFI), the cost of egg production has increased by 20-25% this year. And it’s not just the eggs. Chicken prices have also followed an equally tumultuous trajectory.

“Broiler chicken rates have gone down. It was 119 rupees per kg of live bird on July 1, then at the end of the month it was around 76 rupees per kg, a drop of 36%. In comparison, poultry farmers spend Rs 90-95 per kg,” said Ranpal Dhanda, Chairman of PFI.

He also pointed out that due to the increasing losses, small farmers are forced to open parallel businesses and reduce or even close their agricultural spaces.

“In order to set up a 15,000-layer bird farm, a capital investment of over Rs 1 crore is required. It takes about 20 weeks for birds to start laying eggs, after which farmers have to pay for feed and maintenance,” Dhanda said.

For example, Sheikh had nearly 20,000 chickens on his farm in Sahjanwa (a village 20 km from Gorakhpur). It now has nearly 10,000 chickens. He also reduced the use of the size of his farm from 30,000 hectares to 15,000 hectares and rented out the extra space for more money.

According to him, his annual profit before the pandemic was nearly Rs 6 lakh, which gradually decreased to Rs 1-2 lakh.

“Price fluctuations, rising cost of feed and hot weather this year which has increased medical expenses for chickens has further diminished the business, it is very difficult for a small farmer to continue,” Sheikh added. .

According to the farmers, the prices of eggs and chicken are expected to drop with the Sraddha and Chaitra Navratri weeks, which will further strain their finances. However, they are hoping for a recovery by the end of October with a gradual easing of grain and fuel tariffs around the world.