News
Daughter of ‘Mastermind of Putin’ ideologue killed in car blast: NPR
MOSCOW — The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologue often referred to as the “mastermind of Putin” was killed in a car explosion on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday.
The branch of the Investigative Committee for the Moscow region said Saturday night’s explosion was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.
The 29-year-old was the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a prominent proponent of the “Russian world” concept ideology and a strong supporter of sending Russian troops to Ukraine.
Dugina expressed similar views and had appeared as a commentator on the nationalist Tsargrad TV channel.
“Dasha, like her father, has always been at the forefront of confrontation with the West,” Tsargrad said Sunday, using the colloquial form of her name.
The explosion took place as Dugina was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father. Some Russian media quoted witnesses as saying that the vehicle belonged to his father and that he had decided at the last minute to travel in another car.
No suspects were immediately identified. But Denis Pushilin, president of the breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic, which is at the center of Russia’s fighting in Ukraine, blamed “terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to kill Alexander Dugin”.
NPR News
News
Chicken, lower egg prices, but what about poultry farmers?
mini
With the onset of Sraddha and Chaitra Navratri days, egg and chicken prices are estimated to have fallen by 30% amid low demand and high costs. Here is what this means for the poultry farmer, who sells the egg at Rs 4-4.2 per unit at a production cost of Rs 4.5-5.
“I have my doubts about continuing the poultry…Who would continue the business with losses and why would anyone invest in it when you have to do a side business to support your family?” says Mudassar Sheikh, a poultry farm owner from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Sheikh, who took over his family business in 2010, faced problems to continue due to high input costs, low demand and wild price fluctuations.
The price of eggs in Delhi for the summer season rose to 4.4 rupees per unit on May 31 from 3.5 rupees per unit on May 1, according to data from the NECC website. The change was 42% in July and 20% in June.
Not only is the price variation high this year, but there are also fluctuations. From 2018 to 2021, the price fell or rose in these months stagnantly. In 2022, this was not the case.
For example, on May 1 the price was at 3.5 per egg, on June 30 at 5.4 rupees per egg – an increase of 54%, and at 3.6 rupees per egg on July 16 – a drop of 33%. The current price, according to the NECC, is Rs 4.3 per egg.
High production costs for an egg due to high input costs (feed, labor, medicine, and transportation bills) and fluctuating prices have already accrued losses for small poultry farm owners.
Now, with the upcoming Sraddha and Chaitra Navratri (days when Hindus refrain from eating non-vegetarian foods), farmers estimate a drop of up to 15-30% in the price of eggs due to lower demand based on previous experiences.
“The demand descends from Shravan to Navratri. I estimate prices will come down to Rs 3 per egg. It is impossible to prevent birds from laying eggs when prices fall. There is no switch that can be turned on and off. Our feed, energy and labor costs continue to rise and we are forced to sell at a loss,” said Valinder Singh, owner of a poultry farm based in Panipat, Haryana.
The current price is Rs 3.5 per egg.
Rising input costs
According to the NECC, the domestic price of maize has risen from 18,000 rupees per ton last year to over 25,000 rupees per ton, and is expected to soon reach 30,000 rupees per ton.
Poultry feed consists of about 60% grains, such as corn, broken rice, bajra or wheat, 35% soybean, peanut or sunflower meal, and about 5% a premix of vitamins and calcium.
This year was a relief from last year with ex-factory (Indore) soybean meal price ranging from Rs 48,000 to Rs 52,000/MT for July. Last year, the price ranged from Rs 62,000 to Rs 90,000/MT. In 2020, it was between Rs 29,000 and Rs 30,000/MT, according to data from the Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA).
“The cost of maize in our area is around Rs 2500/quintal… In my farm, we have 5,000 chickens and use 50-60 quintals of maize per month… The total cost of feeding the poultry per chicken amounts to Rs 120/ quintal,” Singh said.
The monthly poultry feed cost for his farm has increased from Rs 17,800 to Rs 20,000/MT.
Along with this, there are also additional diesel, medical and labor costs that farmers face, said Sheikh, who supplies poultry feed to several districts in Uttar Pradesh.
It’s not just the egg that feels the heat
According to the Poultry Federation of India (PFI), the cost of egg production has increased by 20-25% this year. And it’s not just the eggs. Chicken prices have also followed an equally tumultuous trajectory.
“Broiler chicken rates have gone down. It was 119 rupees per kg of live bird on July 1, then at the end of the month it was around 76 rupees per kg, a drop of 36%. In comparison, poultry farmers spend Rs 90-95 per kg,” said Ranpal Dhanda, Chairman of PFI.
He also pointed out that due to the increasing losses, small farmers are forced to open parallel businesses and reduce or even close their agricultural spaces.
“In order to set up a 15,000-layer bird farm, a capital investment of over Rs 1 crore is required. It takes about 20 weeks for birds to start laying eggs, after which farmers have to pay for feed and maintenance,” Dhanda said.
For example, Sheikh had nearly 20,000 chickens on his farm in Sahjanwa (a village 20 km from Gorakhpur). It now has nearly 10,000 chickens. He also reduced the use of the size of his farm from 30,000 hectares to 15,000 hectares and rented out the extra space for more money.
According to him, his annual profit before the pandemic was nearly Rs 6 lakh, which gradually decreased to Rs 1-2 lakh.
“Price fluctuations, rising cost of feed and hot weather this year which has increased medical expenses for chickens has further diminished the business, it is very difficult for a small farmer to continue,” Sheikh added. .
According to the farmers, the prices of eggs and chicken are expected to drop with the Sraddha and Chaitra Navratri weeks, which will further strain their finances. However, they are hoping for a recovery by the end of October with a gradual easing of grain and fuel tariffs around the world.
(Edited by : Sandep Singh)
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Officer observed sex acts in exchange for giving inmates food, sheriff’s office says
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Correctional Officer faces charges after the sheriff’s office says he gave incarcerated women unapproved food in exchange for observing sex acts and behaviors obscene.
Corrections Officer Eddie Taylor was seen in security footage from the St. Landry Parish Jail giving food to an incarcerated woman on Aug. 12, the sheriff’s office spokesman said, Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux in a statement. Taylor also told the woman that he spoke with her family and provided the money to pay her bail.
The next day, the 33-year-old was seen in prison security footage giving the same woman more food and suggesting that she perform a lewd sex act, Thibodeaux said.
Taylor brought more food to various incarcerated women on August 14. In the early morning hours of August 15, Taylor stood outside the cell door and watched out the window as a woman performed a sex act inside the cell, Thibodeaux said.
Taylor, of Opelousas, was arrested Tuesday and charged with mischief in the line of duty for prohibited sexual conduct with persons in the custody and supervision of the Department of Public Safety and Corrections.
Contact Ashley White at [email protected] or on Twitter @AshleyyDi.
This article originally appeared on Opelousas Daily World: St. Landry Jail Officer Accused of Giving Inmates Food to Watch Lewd Acts
yahoo
News
Gold Coast shoots cops during welfare check and shoots man after he allegedly lunges at them with a knife
Cops in the middle of a welfare check shoot a man after he allegedly lunges at them with a knife – victim fights for his life in hospital
- Man shot dead by police after lunging at them with knife during welfare check
- Officers visited their home in Coomera on the Gold Coast on Sunday afternoon
- He advanced on law enforcement before a cop shot the man in his 40s
A gunman has been shot dead by police after he ‘advanced’ on officers carrying out a welfare check at a home in the Gold Coast.
Members of Queensland Police were visiting a house in Bellagio Crescent in Coomera at 3.20pm on Sunday afternoon to carry out a routine check on residents when they were confronted by a man.
The 29-year-old allegedly lunged at officers with a blade, with one officer firing his gun.
A gunman was shot dead by police after he ‘advanced’ on officers carrying out a welfare check at a Gold Coast home
A QLD police spokesman said the man had ‘advanced’ in law enforcement before he was shot.
He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital where he remains in serious condition. He is about to undergo surgery.
Superintendent Brendan Smith said officers were in extreme danger and were “as good as expected” after the shooting.
“At approximately (3:00 p.m.) a man confronted police and as a result he was shot multiple times,” Superintendent Smith said.
“He was threatening to harm himself and (made) potential threats to other people. We traveled to several locations today to locate him.
“On the pavement he was spoken to and the police repeatedly asked him to put the knife down. He did not comply with this and rushed towards the police.”
Superintendent Smith said the bravery of the officers was to be commended.
The man was alone with the Coomeras.
Police remain at the scene and the incident is being investigated.
The shooting will be reviewed by the Police Ethics Standards Command and the Crime and Corruption Commission.
Advertising
dailymail us
News
” Who are you talking to ? – Watch the moment Anthony Joshua throws belts out of the ring before launching an impassioned rant
Anthony Joshua didn’t react well to losing his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk and one fan took the brunt of his anger.
The Briton put in a valiant effort in his second meeting with Usyk, but it wasn’t enough as the Ukrainian fought his way to a points victory again to defend his WBA, WBO and IBF titles, while still adding the Ring Magazine belt. to his collection.
Immediately after the fight, Joshua was clearly emotional, as he threw two of the belts out of the ring, which included the WBA and Ring Magazine titles, then appeared to exchange angry words with the champion.
AJ then gave an impassioned speech to the fans in attendance.
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn attributed the reaction to passion, as he told talkSPORT: “AJ, you saw his reaction, it’s passion. But, he wanted to win so badly and he didn’t. wasn’t good enough.
“He lost a split decision to the number one pound for pound. So hopefully he’s not too ashamed of that because it was a much better performance than the first fight.
Frazer Clarke, Joshua’s training partner and former Team GB teammate, said AJ’s support network should have done a better job of tempering his emotional reaction to the loss.
“He might be mad at me for saying that and the whole team might be mad at me for saying that, but I feel like he’s been let down by the team,” he said. he told Sky Sports.
A NIGHT OF FIGHT
Joshua LOSES to Usyk in heavyweight classic rematch
BRUTAL
McGregor and Froch had a Twitter feud during Usyk vs. Joshua with the UFC star aiming for the sweep
DISTURBED
Anthony Joshua fights back tears as he crumbles after Oleksandr Usyk’s second loss
REACTION
‘F***ing s***e’ – Fury blasts Usyk and Joshua, confirms he’s NOT retired
DRAMA
Usyk defeats Joshua again and angry AJ kicks off before giving an impassioned speech
To agree
FREE Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 Coverage – Exclusive Radio Commentary
“I feel like someone should have saved him.
“Those are words but in the true reflection of boxing, it was Oleksandr Usyk’s time to celebrate this win and he couldn’t do it right away.
“I just don’t think it was good but again Anthony is a great person he does a lot for a lot of people he did a lot for me but I feel like he got a bit of trouble there and it was out of character. There were no excuses, it was the time of Oleksandr Usyk.
“To the people around him, where were you? Someone should have jumped in there. Someone should have stopped him and saved him from himself. They were just words, but it was not the right time.
Joshua’s emotions were clearly still running high behind the scenes as he made his way through the halls to his dressing room.
A number of fans were shouting words of encouragement, but he objected to a viewer telling him to “keep it professional”.
“What? Who are you talking to? Who are you talking to? Shut the fuck up.
He was quickly evacuated by his team.
Offer of the day
Bet365 – Bet €10 Get €50 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
888Sport: Win Man U 33/1 or Liverpool 7/1* – CLAIM HERE
Bet365: account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as bet credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
888Sport: Minimum deposit of £/$/€10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet up to £/$/€5 on your selection at normal regular market odds • If your selection wins, we will pay you the price normal and any additional winnings from the advertised enhanced prize will be paid out to you as free bets • Free bets are awarded within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Free bet stakes are not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries and full terms and conditions apply 18+ begambleaware.org
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Donald Trump Says Mitch McConnell Should Do More To Help Republicans Get Elected: ‘Broken Political Hacking’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Former President Donald Trump has sued Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on social media for expressing skepticism about Republicans’ chances of regaining majorities in Congress in November’s midterm.
In an article on Truth Social, Trump called the Senate Minority Leader a “broken political hack” and challenged his loyalty to his party.
“Why are Republican senators allowing a broke politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage Republican candidates who work hard for the U.S. Senate,” Trump asked.
He added: “It’s such an affront to honor and leadership. He should be spending more time (and money!) helping them get elected, and less time helping his wife and daughter. crazy families to get rich in China!”
TRUMP DEMANDS GEORGIA ELECTION PROTEST PUT YOU ‘IN JAIL’ WHILE MURDERERS ARE ‘QUICKLY’ RELEASED
The comment comes as McConnell suggested on Thursday that he doesn’t think Republicans will take over the Senate because “the quality of the candidates has a lot to do with the outcome.” He said his party might be more successful in reclaiming the US House.
“I think there’s probably a better chance of the House failing than the Senate,” said the minority leader at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. “Senate races are just different, they’re statewide. The quality of the candidates has a lot to do with the outcome.”
“Right now we have a 50-50 Senate and a 50-50 country, but I think when all is said and done this fall, we’ll probably have an extremely close Senate. Either our slightly up side or their side up slightly,” he added.
The comment was widely criticized by conservatives, including Fox News host Sean Hannity.
“Democrats portray Republican Senate candidates in the upcoming election and midterms as cruel and out of touch,” Hannity said on her Friday show. “Well, apparently Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is just letting them dry off and fend for themselves.”
MCCONNELL MAKES DARK PREDICTION ON REPUBLICANS IN SENATE RACES, REFERENCE TO ‘QUALITY OF CANDIDATES’
“Listen to these comments, they are very encouraging,” he added, before playing an excerpt of McConnell’s comments.
Hannity continued, “How about you go out there, Mitch, and fight for your team? What’s your plan, Mitch, or would you rather just sit and watch helplessly as the Democrats lie in your face, pass another $500 billion green energy waste?”
CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP
The Fox News host concluded, “His tenure as leader must end.”
McConnell’s fragile optimism comes as Republican senatorial candidates Blake Masters of Arizona, Herschel Walker of Georgia and Mehemt Oz of Pennsylvania trail in their respective races. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-WI, is also trailing in his reelection effort.
Fox
News
“Nothing has ever been solved by a growing government”
Marc Molinaro, the Republican candidate for New York’s 19th congressional district special election on Tuesday, said Breitbart News Saturday that it “fights high costs, over-regulation, rising crime and government that is too big”.
Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive in New York, is vying to fill the vacancy of former Congressman Antonio Delgado, who is now Democratic lieutenant governor of New York. This is an opportunity to take another Democratic majority seat from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
“It’s a very purple neighborhood. So there have been Republican and Democratic back and forths for four generations now. You know, it leans a little to the right,” he said, explaining that his district is made up of upstate New York communities that “have been ignored by state and federal leaders.” .
“They know the burden of high taxes. They feel the pain of inflation. Farmers are overwhelmed with costs. Over-regulated small businesses. … New York State leads the country in emigration. More people are leaving this part of New York than any other place in the country to go to other states that are freer and more affordable,” he said, adding that he is fighting to fight “the high costs , overregulation, rising crime, and government that is too big.
If he wins the election, Molinaro said it would serve as “one more step” to shrink Pelosi’s majority and ultimately slow down the Democrats and their schemes.
“And we’re going to send a message that you know, we’re tired of being ignored,” he said, detailing some of the Democratic policies that are destroying the Empire State – particularly the relaxed approach to crime.
“What you see in other parts of the country was exported, right? New York State policies have been exported to other parts of the country. And in New York, it’s cashless bail. This is discovery reform. This weakens the ability of correctional officers to provide security in institutions. It’s not about being able to prosecute young offenders who take and do violence — engaging in violent crimes — and that happens across the state,” he said, explaining that these bad policies things are getting worse day by day.
“Minor offenses – burglaries, car break-ins – and the police cannot respond. … New York prosecutors have gone from being able to prosecute 70 and 80 drug offenders, in upstate New York, to not being able to prosecute any of them,” he said. “And then you have prosecutors in this state who deliberately don’t prosecute crime and enforce the law.”
Albany Democrats, he continued, are guilty of empowering and emboldening people who break the law. And one-party rule, Molinaro continued, severely damaged the state; he said New Yorkers were experiencing the worst of Democratic politics.
“No matter how expensive it is elsewhere in America, no matter how corrupt it is – how corrupt it might be in another government in America, no matter how dysfunctional it might be elsewhere in America, it’s worse here in New York,” he said.
LISTEN:
“One-party rule. Democrats have been in charge of state government for far too long,” he continued, explaining that gas prices, for example, are higher in New York due to the “aggravated cost of taxation and more “burden, more regulation on our premises”. Company.”
“We need voices — Republican voices in upstate New York in particular — to speak out against these policies. My county cut taxes, property taxes… cut sales tax on clothing purchases. We lowered the gas tax this year because we knew inflation was rising and we needed to provide relief,” he said.
“Give us that opportunity in Washington. We will encourage American energy independence, increase safe natural gas and oil exploration,” he continued, adding that it is time to stop depending on countries that do not have lead American interests.
Internal Democrat polls show Molinaro as the top Democratic challenger to Pat Ryan in the final days of the election.
An internal DCCC poll has Molinaro ahead of Ryan 46-43 a week ago.
No public polls, but previous internal polls include one that gave Molinaro a 10-point lead (according to Molinaro’s supporters) and one that gave Molinaro a 3-point lead (according to Ryan’s campaign). pic.twitter.com/T7gdkS6pue
— Bill Mahoney (@mahoneyw) August 15, 2022
The Republican hopeful also slammed Democrats for passing the multi-billion dollar Inflation Cut Act.
“Only in Washington, DC, and only the Democrats would think that after forcing so much federal spending into the economy, driving up inflation, driving up taxes, that the answer to all of this is to spend $700 billion more and hire 87,000 tax officials,” he said. “Only in Washington, DC, does this make sense, and my opponent passed this bill before the ink dried.”
“Reckless spending, high taxation and over-regulation continue to weaken this economy and drive up costs,” he added, imagining the good that could have been done to help veterans or first responders. instead of spending billions on a fleet of new IRSs. officers.
“I’ve served in government long enough to know that bureaucracies go for the weakest among us,” the Republican said.
“Imagine for a moment – imagine what we could have done with 20,000 social workers helping homeless veterans on our streets or maybe trauma-informed counselors in school districts across America. Perhaps we could have dedicated those dollars to specific support for law enforcement and police across America. Maybe we could help firefighters and emergency responders,” he continued.
“But no, this administration thinks 87,000 tax officials are the answer to our problem. Nothing has ever been solved by the growth of government, and this federal government is too big. It’s too bloated and too broken, and we should focus on making it smaller, smarter and more efficient,” he added.
Breitbart News
Daughter of ‘Mastermind of Putin’ ideologue killed in car blast: NPR
Craft an Action Plan Before You Get Ready to Attack Online Casino – Winning Tips on Online Casino
Chicken, lower egg prices, but what about poultry farmers?
Officer observed sex acts in exchange for giving inmates food, sheriff’s office says
Gold Coast shoots cops during welfare check and shoots man after he allegedly lunges at them with a knife
Major Challenges of Ecommerce in the Developing Nations
” Who are you talking to ? – Watch the moment Anthony Joshua throws belts out of the ring before launching an impassioned rant
Donald Trump Says Mitch McConnell Should Do More To Help Republicans Get Elected: ‘Broken Political Hacking’
Buying Property In The North Of Cyprus
“Nothing has ever been solved by a growing government”
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance2 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
Sports3 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News2 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives