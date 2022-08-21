Daughter of Putin’s staunch ally Alexander Dugin killed in car bombing

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is done sitting out.

The team’s 2018 first-round pick staged a holdout while seeking a contract extension, attending practices without participating, but he began practicing Saturday for the first time at this camp. training and plans to play the year without the market he is looking for.

“There are no more offers at the moment and I don’t think there will be any during the season,” Smith said. “I’m fully focused on the season, so that’s what I’m focusing on right now – just this season.

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith returned to practice after resisting because of his contract. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

“It’s been an amazing four years and, hey, five, why not make it a little more special? It’s my plan.

Smith has a contract for this season but said he was not fined for the absences. The NFL collective bargaining agreement allows the Bears to fine him for missed practices and missed two preseason games.

Smith clarified that although he is back, he is not happy with the situation.

“I think it was just more – so not coming to an agreement when I feel like I’ve broken my (rear) for so long here and not being rewarded with something I thought was rightfully deserved “Smith said. “In a way, it’s like, hey, you break your (rear), you can be rewarded in a way.

“Well, that’s it. I’m overtaking now and focusing on the season and going out there and enjoying time with my guys (teammates) because they’re what I really care about.

Smith was trying to negotiate a contract himself because he had fired his agent. He had the help of a professional athlete manager named Saint Omni.

“No, I don’t regret not having an agent through this process,” Smith said. “I think it’s just a bunch of excuses when people say that.

“Times are changing and I feel like players want to be at the table to have full transparency to know what’s really going on, what’s being said because a lot of people can say a lot of different things but when you you are there yourself, you see it with your own eyes, you know full well what is going on.

Doing this does for some heated situations. Smith posted a letter asking for a trade on Twitter two weeks ago, but Bears GM Ryan Poles refused to take the situation in that direction and continued to try to reach an agreement.

“Yes, it was very emotional for me because normally I tend not to voice my opinion so much, but I thought it was time for me to do it,” Smith said of the letter. . “And there were a lot of different things going on there. Lots of different speculation and like things of that nature, and I just wanted the fans to know and the great city of Chicago to know what was really going on since no one really knew.

“A lot of people were kind of caught off guard, so I just wanted that to be known.”

Bears coach Matt Eberflus welcomed Smith to practice. Smith had been training through volunteer work and mandatory minicamp in the offseason before beginning his time in training camp.

Now the goal is to get Smith ready to start at weakside linebacker in Game 1. It will be a gradual process as Smith just did some individual drills on Saturday.

“I mean, we are ramping it up. We’ll see where it goes,” Eberflus said, adding, “There’s definitely plenty of time to do that.