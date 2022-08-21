Deciphering the Indianization of Starbucks

mini Sushant Dash, CEO of Tata Starbucks, shares the company’s plans on Indianizing offerings and expanding, in an interview with Storyboard18.

Tata Starbucks will celebrate its 10th anniversary in India this year. It has introduced a range of beverages to cater to Indian tastes including Cardamom Chai, Masala Chai and Filter Coffee at its outlets in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Indore and Gurugram. So what took the brand 10 years to “Indianize” its offering, introduce an entry-level Picco format for its drinks, and what are the company’s expansion plans for the Indian market? Storyboard 18 caught up with Tata Starbucks CEO Sushant Dash to find out more.

Edited excerpts.

You’ve introduced an Indianized Starbucks menu. How did it go and what is the reaction of consumers?

What we are doing as a pilot project in these four cities is three things. The first part is the launch of a new Picco format. It’s 6 ounces. It’s the first time we’ve launched it in India and it’s specific to the Indian market. The reason behind launching a smaller size is that in India the amount of drink we consume even when we have chai at home or when we go to a ‘tapri’ we don’t consume huge quantities of liquid. The slice of stomach that Indians are used to is much lower than that to which the West is used. So there are people who want a smaller sized drink. That was the idea.

The second thing is that we realized that when people come in groups, there will be someone who doesn’t want the offer we have or the coffees we have and wants something more familiar. So what could be better than “filter coffee” and “masala chai”. So that’s why we launched the second set of launches, namely three items: filter coffee, tea in two variants: masala chai and cardamom and milkshakes. Milkshakes again, we often only see families getting together with kids on weekends and Indian families don’t want their kids having tea or coffee. The idea was to provide for that, hence the milkshakes.

Also, in terms of food, one of the complaints people had about our food was that portion sizes were often too large. And a lot of people when they come in between meals or after lunch, they don’t want to have a huge portion of dessert or a sandwich. That’s why we’ve launched three bite-size categories of food, which are aimed at those in-between occasions. The other thing that again solves one of the consumer issues is that when people come in groups, they want to share. What we’ve also launched is something called ‘shareable’. And the last thing we launched was freshly assembled sandwiches. And yes, some of the items we have have regional flavors.

So I would consider it as the core there are still a few things that make Starbucks more familiar to the Indian consumer and make it more inclusive.

It has been 10 years since Starbucks entered India. What took you so long to “Indianise” the offer?

There’s always a good time to do it and maybe it’s the right time for us. When a new brand comes to the country, there are certain expectations. Mainly a brand like Starbucks, which a lot of people have experienced, which people know. So I think in the first phase you have to establish what the brand stands for in terms of core competency. What the brand is known for. Because if we hadn’t done that and made the brand strong enough, I don’t think we would have earned the right to go ahead and do the new thing. This is the basis of marketing.

What does it take for a global brand to become Indian?

You have to stay true to what the brand stands for at its core. We will always talk about coffee, we will always talk about foods that complement coffee or foods that Starbucks is world famous for. You can’t compromise on that. I cannot become “hot tea” or “Indian tea house” in that sense. That’s not what Starbucks is. It can only be the periphery. This may be to reassure the Indian consumer or those who come in groups and who do not want the basic offer to be intended for them.

How hard is it to draw that line?

It’s a challenge. That’s why we only launched it in four cities that we want to learn. It’s a learning experience for us. So we know what the consumer wants. But how we do it, this balance is very important to achieve. Therefore, the driver.

Is Picco also introduced to make the offer more affordable and reach a wider audience?

I think for us the most important point was consumer insight that often I find my drink too large. It is a more true insight, the price is more a connotation of value. We have always believed that Indians are value conscious; they are not price conscious. I don’t look at the Picco size from that perspective. Yes, in a sense it might be a side benefit that the price of admission now at Starbucks is getting lower than it was before.

10 years of Starbucks, 30 cities and 280 stores. Where are the expansion plans?

Last year was the highest number of stores we opened. We opened 50 stores during the calendar year. We will continue to expand. Growth is one of the things we believe in. We believe in expanding the cities we are currently in and will continue to look for opportunities in the near future.

How are global macro factors and inflationary headwinds impacting your business?

Inflation has been part of the business reality since the second half of last year. Logistics and the supply chain have been a problem for various macroeconomic reasons. In terms of the price of coffee beans, there has been inflation there. Inflation was around 8 to 10%. You have to live with that. And we will have to live with the fact that this is an integral part of what is happening at all levels. It’s not just something that affects us, it’s part of the larger ecosystem reality.

How do you handle that as a business?

So we looked at many areas for optimization. We must ensure that we are as competitive as possible and try to absorb inflationary pressures as much as possible and not pass them on, as far as possible. This is what we have done so far. We’ll wait and watch as we go.