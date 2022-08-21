POKROVSK, Ukraine — The cries of tiny Veronika echo through the hallways of the perinatal hospital in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine.
Deciphering the Indianization of Starbucks
Sushant Dash, CEO of Tata Starbucks, shares the company’s plans on Indianizing offerings and expanding, in an interview with Storyboard18.
Tata Starbucks will celebrate its 10th anniversary in India this year. It has introduced a range of beverages to cater to Indian tastes including Cardamom Chai, Masala Chai and Filter Coffee at its outlets in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Indore and Gurugram. So what took the brand 10 years to “Indianize” its offering, introduce an entry-level Picco format for its drinks, and what are the company’s expansion plans for the Indian market? Storyboard 18 caught up with Tata Starbucks CEO Sushant Dash to find out more.
Edited excerpts.
You’ve introduced an Indianized Starbucks menu. How did it go and what is the reaction of consumers?
What we are doing as a pilot project in these four cities is three things. The first part is the launch of a new Picco format. It’s 6 ounces. It’s the first time we’ve launched it in India and it’s specific to the Indian market. The reason behind launching a smaller size is that in India the amount of drink we consume even when we have chai at home or when we go to a ‘tapri’ we don’t consume huge quantities of liquid. The slice of stomach that Indians are used to is much lower than that to which the West is used. So there are people who want a smaller sized drink. That was the idea.
The second thing is that we realized that when people come in groups, there will be someone who doesn’t want the offer we have or the coffees we have and wants something more familiar. So what could be better than “filter coffee” and “masala chai”. So that’s why we launched the second set of launches, namely three items: filter coffee, tea in two variants: masala chai and cardamom and milkshakes. Milkshakes again, we often only see families getting together with kids on weekends and Indian families don’t want their kids having tea or coffee. The idea was to provide for that, hence the milkshakes.
Also, in terms of food, one of the complaints people had about our food was that portion sizes were often too large. And a lot of people when they come in between meals or after lunch, they don’t want to have a huge portion of dessert or a sandwich. That’s why we’ve launched three bite-size categories of food, which are aimed at those in-between occasions. The other thing that again solves one of the consumer issues is that when people come in groups, they want to share. What we’ve also launched is something called ‘shareable’. And the last thing we launched was freshly assembled sandwiches. And yes, some of the items we have have regional flavors.
So I would consider it as the core there are still a few things that make Starbucks more familiar to the Indian consumer and make it more inclusive.
It has been 10 years since Starbucks entered India. What took you so long to “Indianise” the offer?
There’s always a good time to do it and maybe it’s the right time for us. When a new brand comes to the country, there are certain expectations. Mainly a brand like Starbucks, which a lot of people have experienced, which people know. So I think in the first phase you have to establish what the brand stands for in terms of core competency. What the brand is known for. Because if we hadn’t done that and made the brand strong enough, I don’t think we would have earned the right to go ahead and do the new thing. This is the basis of marketing.
What does it take for a global brand to become Indian?
You have to stay true to what the brand stands for at its core. We will always talk about coffee, we will always talk about foods that complement coffee or foods that Starbucks is world famous for. You can’t compromise on that. I cannot become “hot tea” or “Indian tea house” in that sense. That’s not what Starbucks is. It can only be the periphery. This may be to reassure the Indian consumer or those who come in groups and who do not want the basic offer to be intended for them.
How hard is it to draw that line?
It’s a challenge. That’s why we only launched it in four cities that we want to learn. It’s a learning experience for us. So we know what the consumer wants. But how we do it, this balance is very important to achieve. Therefore, the driver.
Is Picco also introduced to make the offer more affordable and reach a wider audience?
I think for us the most important point was consumer insight that often I find my drink too large. It is a more true insight, the price is more a connotation of value. We have always believed that Indians are value conscious; they are not price conscious. I don’t look at the Picco size from that perspective. Yes, in a sense it might be a side benefit that the price of admission now at Starbucks is getting lower than it was before.
10 years of Starbucks, 30 cities and 280 stores. Where are the expansion plans?
Last year was the highest number of stores we opened. We opened 50 stores during the calendar year. We will continue to expand. Growth is one of the things we believe in. We believe in expanding the cities we are currently in and will continue to look for opportunities in the near future.
How are global macro factors and inflationary headwinds impacting your business?
Inflation has been part of the business reality since the second half of last year. Logistics and the supply chain have been a problem for various macroeconomic reasons. In terms of the price of coffee beans, there has been inflation there. Inflation was around 8 to 10%. You have to live with that. And we will have to live with the fact that this is an integral part of what is happening at all levels. It’s not just something that affects us, it’s part of the larger ecosystem reality.
How do you handle that as a business?
So we looked at many areas for optimization. We must ensure that we are as competitive as possible and try to absorb inflationary pressures as much as possible and not pass them on, as far as possible. This is what we have done so far. We’ll wait and watch as we go.
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
Real Madrid aim to beat Liverpool against Jude Bellingham after Casemiro exit
The summer transfer window is here, and there’s a lot of gossip swirling about who’s going where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, whereabouts and, of course, deals!
TOP STORY: Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is one of Real Madrid’s top transfer targets, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea also in pursuit of the 19-year-old. According to Marca, the England international is set to join Carlo Ancelotti’s side after Casemiro’s impending move to Manchester United.
Real Madrid, for their part, handled their first game without Casemiro well, crushing Celta Vigo 4-1 on Saturday as Aurelien Tchouameni stepped into a bigger role and Luka Modric did what he always does.
Casemiro, 30, is however a much-needed addition to Erik ten Hag’s side, which have suffered back-to-back defeats in their first league games.
It is reported that the £70million deal between Los Blancos and the Red Devils for the Brazil international will rule out a move to the Premier League for Bellingham, however. Instead, he will fund his move to the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid look to move ahead of Liverpool.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly plans to wait until next summer to make a bid for the midfielder. However, the Reds will have to act fast if they are to beat the Spanish side to a deal.
– ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (US)
– Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (US only)
– You don’t have ESPN? Access immediately
LIVE BLOG
09:44 BST: Arsenal striker Nicolas Pepe was dropped from the matchday squad at Bournemouth on Saturday, with sources telling ESPN’s James Olley the club were in talks with Ligue 1 club Nice over a transfer.
The Gunners took the Premier League lead with a 3-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium, but Pepe has yet to play a role after being an unused substitute for the club’s first two games of the season.
Pepe has struggled since joining Arsenal from Lille for a record fee of £72million in 2019, scoring 27 goals in 112 appearances for the club in all competitions.
The Ivory Coast winger scored 16 goals in 47 appearances in his most productive campaign for the north London side in 2020-21 and helped them lift the FA Cup in 2020. But the 27-year-old doesn’t made just five Premier League starts last season.
– Olley: Arsenal in the lead as Arteta revolution continues
09:00 BST: Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has called for the summer transfer window to close early after a number of his players were linked with removals from the club while the season was already underway .
ESPN reported earlier this week that the Atletico striker Matheus Cunha was a target for Manchester United as Alvaro Morata had also been offered to the Premier League giants.
Joao Felix was linked with a move to Old Trafford by Spanish newspaper Marca this week, amid speculation over the future of Antoine Griezmann, Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente and Renan Lodi.
“It would be good for the managers [if the window closed earlier]”, Simeone said on Saturday in a press conference ahead of Atletico’s La Liga game against Villarreal. “I don’t know about agents and clubs!
“For us it would be nice to start with the players we have and know that they will be with the team all year, or at least with a break in January. [the market] stay open, all that [speculation] arrived.”
– Atletico v Villarreal: live broadcast at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (United States)
PAPER GOSSIP (by Abbie Ingham)
– Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is open to a shock return to the Premier League with Chelsea, according to Sport. Although he only arrived at Camp Nou during the January transfer window, the 33-year-old could be on his way as Barcelona look to sign Jules Kounde. It is understood the Blues have offered more than £16million Marcos Alonso for the Gabonese international. Aubameyang is reportedly interested in a move to Stamford Bridge following the departure of Timo Werner now that Robert LewandowskiBarcelona’s arrival could siphon off playing time.
– MLS teams want to sign Mauro Icardi of PSG, reveals Ekrem Konour. Both North American teams are expected to enter the race for the 29-year-old, who is likely to leave Paris this summer. Recent transfer rumors have linked the striker with a move to the Super Lig following interest from Turkish rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, with Manchester United also previously reporting to have inquired about the Argentina international.
– Olympique de Marseille and Manchester United have reached a full agreement to sign Eric Bailly on loan, reports fabrice romano. The 28-year-old defender, who made just four Premier League appearances last season, is not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans for the season and is fifth-choice centre-back following the arrival of Lisandro Martinez. Following the personal terms agreement, which is reportedly being finalized, the Ivory Coast international will join the Ligue 1 side on a loan with an option to buy.
– Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Watford to Ismaila Sarr, reports Sky Sports. The 24-year-old winger is set to return to the Premier League in a deal worth over £25million plus add-ons. The Senegal international, who has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham this summer, scored five Premier League goals last season.
– Barcelona striker Memphis Depay are closing in on a move to Juventus, according to Sky Sport Italia. The 28-year-old’s agent is reportedly in Italy tonight to secure a move to San Siro on a two-year deal. The Dutch international is said to be about to terminate his contract with the Catalan club in order to be able to leave on a free transfer. However, it is understood that the Torino side are further away from reaching an agreement on personal terms with the striker.
– Lazio plan to make a last-minute move to Sergio Reguilon, reports Calciomercato. Maurizio Sarri is still on the hunt for a left-back for this transfer window, and after failing to secure the signing from Chelsea Emerson Palmieri, the Serie A outfit are set to pursue the 25-year-old from Tottenham Hotspur. The Albania international has already attracted interest from Atalanta and looks set to leave north London after being moved by Antonio Conte’s starting XI for this season following the arrival of Ivan Perisic.
On the Ukrainian front line, a fight to save premature babies
Dr. Tetiana Myroshnychenko carefully connects the tubes that allow Veronika to feed on her mother’s stored breast milk and assuage her hunger.
Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, three hospitals in government-controlled areas of the war-torn Donetsk region had facilities to care for premature babies. One was hit by a Russian air strike and the other had to close as a result of the fighting, leaving only the maternity hospital in the mining town of Pokrovsk still in operation.
Myroshnychenko, the site’s only remaining neonatologist, now lives in the hospital. Her 3-year-old son splits the week between his stay at the facility and with his father, a coal miner, at home.
The doctor explains why it is now impossible to leave: even when the air raid sirens are sounding, the babies in the hospital’s above-ground incubation room cannot be disconnected from their life-saving machines.
“If I take Veronika to the shelter, it would take five minutes. But for her, those five minutes could be critical,” says Myroshnychenko.
Hospital officials say the proportion of premature or complicated births has roughly doubled this year compared to previous periods, blaming stress and rapidly deteriorating living standards for taking their toll on still-present pregnant women In the region.
Russia and Moscow-backed separatists now occupy just over half of the Donetsk region, which is similar in size to Sicily or Massachusetts. Pokrovsk is still in an area controlled by the Ukrainian government 60 kilometers (40 miles) west of the front lines.
Inside the maternity wards of the hospital, talking about the war is discouraged.
“Everything that happens outside this building concerns us of course, but we don’t talk about it,” Myroshnychenko said. “Their main concern right now is the baby.”
Although fighting in the Dontesk region began in 2014, when Russian-backed separatists began fighting the government and taking control of parts of the region, new mothers are now only kept in hospital only for longer periods because they have few opportunities to receive care. once they have been unloaded.
Among them is Inna Kyslychenko, 23, from Pokrovsk. Cradling her 2-day-old daughter Yesenia, she was planning to join the region’s mass evacuation west to safer areas in Ukraine when she leaves hospital. Many essential services in government-controlled areas of Donetsk – heating, electricity, water supply – have been damaged by Russian bombardment, leaving living conditions that are only expected to worsen as winter approaches.
“I fear for small lives, not just for ours, but for all children, for all of Ukraine,” Kyslychenko said.
More than 12 million people in Ukraine have fled their homes because of war, according to UN relief agencies. About half have been displaced within Ukraine and the rest have moved to other European countries.
Moving the maternity ward out of Pokrovsk, however, is not an option.
“If the hospital was moved, patients would still have to stay here,” said chief medical officer Dr Ivan Tsyganok, who continued to work even when the city was hit by Russian rocket fire.
“Birthing is not something that can be stopped or rescheduled,” he noted.
The nearest existing maternity hospital is in the neighboring Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk, a 3.5-hour drive on secondary roads, a journey considered too risky for women in late pregnancy.
Last week Andrii Dobrelia, 24, and his wife Maryna, 27, arrived at the hospital from a nearby village. Looking anxious, they said little as doctors performed a series of tests and then wheeled Maryna to the operating room for a C-section. Tsyganok and his colleagues quickly changed into clothes and prepared for the procedure.
Twenty minutes later, the cries of a newborn baby boy, Timur, could be heard. After an examination, Timur was taken to meet his father in an adjoining room.
Almost afraid to breathe, Andrii Dobrelia tenderly kissed Timur’s head and whispered to him. As the newborn settled on his father’s chest, tears welled up in Andrii’s eyes.
As the war hits the six-month mark, Tsyganok and his colleagues say they have a more optimistic reason to stay.
“These children we bring into the world will be the future of Ukraine,” says Tsyganok. “I think their life will be different from ours. They will live outside the war. ___ Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at
New Jersey police use of baby’s DNA breached public trust
On television, when DNA evidence is used in innovative ways to solve a cold case, police officers are portrayed as heroes. But in New Jersey, state police are facing heavy criticism for allegedly doing just that. The reason? According to a July public records lawsuit, law enforcement used blood taken from an infant to link the child’s father to a 1996 sexual assault case. about nine years old during mandatory screening for genetic diseases.
The lawsuit, filed by the New Jersey Monitor and the Office of the Public Defender, details how law enforcement subpoenaed a lab to obtain the DNA sample and seeks to determine the frequency of the practice. According to the lawsuit, parents may not know that these samples will be preserved, let alone that they can be used in this way.
By pursuing a subpoena rather than a warrant – either to avoid legal review by the courts or because they lacked probable cause to seek a warrant – the New Jersey State Police committed an unforced public relations mistake.
Privacy activists and civil liberties advocates are alarmed, and with good reason. Obtaining medical samples without notice for a criminal investigation of a relative is, to say the least, uncharted constitutional waters. While using old medical samples may hold enormous potential for solving cold cases, prosecutors and law enforcement must first build public trust and take steps to ensure the practice is limited. , transparent, regulated and subject to strict oversight so that the public can decide to expand or restrict its use depending on how things are going.
By pursuing a subpoena rather than a warrant – either to avoid legal review by the courts or because they lacked probable cause to seek a warrant – the New Jersey State Police committed an unforced public relations mistake. Not to mention, the action may have violated the Fourth Amendment, which protects citizens from unreasonable search and seizure (without a warrant).
Certainly, family research using DNA and genetic genealogy holds great potential for advancing public safety. For example, the DNA evidence used to implicate serial killer BTK in Wichita, Kansas, came from a pap smear taken from his daughter without his knowledge. However, this evidence was obtained through a warrant issued by a judge who carefully weighed privacy concerns against the evidence and determined that there was probable cause. The Golden State Killer and the Grim Sleeper, two serial killers in California, have been implicated in a family search for DNA evidence. But in both cases, the evidence was obtained from a crime scene, not an unrelated medical procedure, and law enforcement sought permission before proceeding.
The operation of family DNA searches is simple.
Siblings, parents and children of a suspect will share approximately half of the suspect’s DNA. Thus, a 50% match means that a sample is almost certainly from a first-degree relative of the one who left the evidence, providing an important lead for investigators. However, more distant relatives, including half-siblings, grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles, will share lower percentages of a suspect’s markers. This is where the analysis becomes more imprecise and can yield a large number of fuzzy matches, most of which have no connection to the alleged perpetrator.
Family tracing through DNA proceeded cautiously. It was first used in the UK in 2003 in two high-profile death inquests, one of them into the brutal rape and murder of an elderly widow. In both cases, a family DNA search produced the suspects, who were later convicted. In 2008, California allowed limited use of the technique, and Colorado soon followed.
Currently, at least 19 states are moving cautiously toward transparency, legal scrutiny, and careful advice from federal government DNA experts. Privacy advocates have sounded the alarm over the risk of family tracing becoming a slippery slope, but as its use has so far been limited to stalled investigations into the most serious crimes and subject to public and court scrutiny, it has avoided the kind of over-policing that privacy advocates fear most.
In the wake of stop and frisks, broken window police, ubiquitous surveillance cameras and the Patriot Act, much of the public already feels that we live in a state of surveillance. The concerns are palpable and low-income communities of color, which already bear the brunt of frequent unwanted contact with police, are most likely to be disproportionately targeted by the use of new DNA searches. Privacy advocates play an important role in insisting that the interests of law enforcement and public safety must be balanced against our reasonable expectations of privacy and a life at home. safe from intrusive government scrutiny.
In the wake of stop and frisks, broken window police, ubiquitous surveillance cameras and the Patriot Act, much of the public already feels that we live in a state of surveillance.
We all expect – and are constitutionally guaranteed – bodily autonomy. The idea that our own cells and tissues could be used against us when we seek medical care is unseemly to say the least. That they can be used against family members after a routine medical procedure goes even further down a path that most citizens are wary of. What makes the New Jersey case even more difficult is that blood samples were taken from all infants by law. Are we really surprised that this has shaken public confidence in the police?
A reasonable middle ground is possible. But the process of discovery must begin with bringing these practices into the open, followed by public hearings involving medical examiners, privacy advocates, legal experts and law enforcement, anyone who has a direct interest in public safety. It would also allow time for the voice of private citizens to be heard by their elected officials.
As is evident in other uses of familial DNA, we can develop a set of protocols and regulations to govern practices such as those undertaken by the New Jersey State Police. Its use can be limited to the most pressing public safety issues, when other avenues of investigation have been exhausted, and with guarantees of confidentiality and safeguards against subsequent espionage by law enforcement.
The alternative, if the police continue to quietly escape public scrutiny, is that activists can convince elected officials to pass laws banning the use of medical samples for investigative purposes or ordering their outright destruction. simple after carrying out medical tests.
This would be a blow to medical research and eliminate the potential for further use of these samples for diagnostics and treatments that may become available in the future. Simply put, your stored medical samples could one day save your life. But it’s also reasonable to ask that they not be used in ways that you haven’t consented to and that involve your loved ones against your will. Whatever happens to these samples is up to the public to decide.
Daughter of ‘Mastermind of Putin’ ideologue killed in car blast: NPR
MOSCOW — The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologue often referred to as the “mastermind of Putin” was killed in a car explosion on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday.
The branch of the Investigative Committee for the Moscow region said Saturday night’s explosion was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.
The 29-year-old was the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a prominent proponent of the “Russian world” concept ideology and a strong supporter of sending Russian troops to Ukraine.
Dugina expressed similar views and had appeared as a commentator on the nationalist Tsargrad TV channel.
“Dasha, like her father, has always been at the forefront of confrontation with the West,” Tsargrad said Sunday, using the colloquial form of her name.
The explosion took place as Dugina was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father. Some Russian media quoted witnesses as saying that the vehicle belonged to his father and that he had decided at the last minute to travel in another car.
No suspects were immediately identified. But Denis Pushilin, president of the breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic, which is at the center of Russia’s fighting in Ukraine, blamed “terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to kill Alexander Dugin”.
Chicken, lower egg prices, but what about poultry farmers?
mini
With the onset of Sraddha and Chaitra Navratri days, egg and chicken prices are estimated to have fallen by 30% amid low demand and high costs. Here is what this means for the poultry farmer, who sells the egg at Rs 4-4.2 per unit at a production cost of Rs 4.5-5.
“I have my doubts about continuing the poultry…Who would continue the business with losses and why would anyone invest in it when you have to do a side business to support your family?” says Mudassar Sheikh, a poultry farm owner from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Sheikh, who took over his family business in 2010, faced problems to continue due to high input costs, low demand and wild price fluctuations.
The price of eggs in Delhi for the summer season rose to 4.4 rupees per unit on May 31 from 3.5 rupees per unit on May 1, according to data from the NECC website. The change was 42% in July and 20% in June.
Not only is the price variation high this year, but there are also fluctuations. From 2018 to 2021, the price fell or rose in these months stagnantly. In 2022, this was not the case.
For example, on May 1 the price was at 3.5 per egg, on June 30 at 5.4 rupees per egg – an increase of 54%, and at 3.6 rupees per egg on July 16 – a drop of 33%. The current price, according to the NECC, is Rs 4.3 per egg.
High production costs for an egg due to high input costs (feed, labor, medicine, and transportation bills) and fluctuating prices have already accrued losses for small poultry farm owners.
Now, with the upcoming Sraddha and Chaitra Navratri (days when Hindus refrain from eating non-vegetarian foods), farmers estimate a drop of up to 15-30% in the price of eggs due to lower demand based on previous experiences.
“The demand descends from Shravan to Navratri. I estimate prices will come down to Rs 3 per egg. It is impossible to prevent birds from laying eggs when prices fall. There is no switch that can be turned on and off. Our feed, energy and labor costs continue to rise and we are forced to sell at a loss,” said Valinder Singh, owner of a poultry farm based in Panipat, Haryana.
The current price is Rs 3.5 per egg.
Rising input costs
According to the NECC, the domestic price of maize has risen from 18,000 rupees per ton last year to over 25,000 rupees per ton, and is expected to soon reach 30,000 rupees per ton.
Poultry feed consists of about 60% grains, such as corn, broken rice, bajra or wheat, 35% soybean, peanut or sunflower meal, and about 5% a premix of vitamins and calcium.
This year was a relief from last year with ex-factory (Indore) soybean meal price ranging from Rs 48,000 to Rs 52,000/MT for July. Last year, the price ranged from Rs 62,000 to Rs 90,000/MT. In 2020, it was between Rs 29,000 and Rs 30,000/MT, according to data from the Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA).
“The cost of maize in our area is around Rs 2500/quintal… In my farm, we have 5,000 chickens and use 50-60 quintals of maize per month… The total cost of feeding the poultry per chicken amounts to Rs 120/ quintal,” Singh said.
The monthly poultry feed cost for his farm has increased from Rs 17,800 to Rs 20,000/MT.
Along with this, there are also additional diesel, medical and labor costs that farmers face, said Sheikh, who supplies poultry feed to several districts in Uttar Pradesh.
It’s not just the egg that feels the heat
According to the Poultry Federation of India (PFI), the cost of egg production has increased by 20-25% this year. And it’s not just the eggs. Chicken prices have also followed an equally tumultuous trajectory.
“Broiler chicken rates have gone down. It was 119 rupees per kg of live bird on July 1, then at the end of the month it was around 76 rupees per kg, a drop of 36%. In comparison, poultry farmers spend Rs 90-95 per kg,” said Ranpal Dhanda, Chairman of PFI.
He also pointed out that due to the increasing losses, small farmers are forced to open parallel businesses and reduce or even close their agricultural spaces.
“In order to set up a 15,000-layer bird farm, a capital investment of over Rs 1 crore is required. It takes about 20 weeks for birds to start laying eggs, after which farmers have to pay for feed and maintenance,” Dhanda said.
For example, Sheikh had nearly 20,000 chickens on his farm in Sahjanwa (a village 20 km from Gorakhpur). It now has nearly 10,000 chickens. He also reduced the use of the size of his farm from 30,000 hectares to 15,000 hectares and rented out the extra space for more money.
According to him, his annual profit before the pandemic was nearly Rs 6 lakh, which gradually decreased to Rs 1-2 lakh.
“Price fluctuations, rising cost of feed and hot weather this year which has increased medical expenses for chickens has further diminished the business, it is very difficult for a small farmer to continue,” Sheikh added. .
According to the farmers, the prices of eggs and chicken are expected to drop with the Sraddha and Chaitra Navratri weeks, which will further strain their finances. However, they are hoping for a recovery by the end of October with a gradual easing of grain and fuel tariffs around the world.
(Edited by : Sandep Singh)
Officer observed sex acts in exchange for giving inmates food, sheriff’s office says
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Correctional Officer faces charges after the sheriff’s office says he gave incarcerated women unapproved food in exchange for observing sex acts and behaviors obscene.
Corrections Officer Eddie Taylor was seen in security footage from the St. Landry Parish Jail giving food to an incarcerated woman on Aug. 12, the sheriff’s office spokesman said, Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux in a statement. Taylor also told the woman that he spoke with her family and provided the money to pay her bail.
The next day, the 33-year-old was seen in prison security footage giving the same woman more food and suggesting that she perform a lewd sex act, Thibodeaux said.
Taylor brought more food to various incarcerated women on August 14. In the early morning hours of August 15, Taylor stood outside the cell door and watched out the window as a woman performed a sex act inside the cell, Thibodeaux said.
Taylor, of Opelousas, was arrested Tuesday and charged with mischief in the line of duty for prohibited sexual conduct with persons in the custody and supervision of the Department of Public Safety and Corrections.
Contact Ashley White at [email protected] or on Twitter @AshleyyDi.
This article originally appeared on Opelousas Daily World: St. Landry Jail Officer Accused of Giving Inmates Food to Watch Lewd Acts
