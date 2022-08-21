Diversity training companies applaud blocking of Florida’s ‘Stop Woke Act’

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the “Stop Woke Act” championed by Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The law likely violates the US Constitution’s guarantee of free speech, the judge said.

Y-Vonne Hutchinson, chief executive of California-based consulting and strategy firm ReadySet, said she welcomes the move.

“We’ve seen how these kinds of laws can have a chilling effect on workplace conversations and violate employees’ freedom of speech, really to the detriment of workplace culture,” she said. .

Mr. DeSantis signed the law, officially called the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act, in April. He said the impetus for the law was what he called forced “indoctrination” into critical race theory, which he called “state-sanctioned racism.”

But Judge Walker, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, said Florida could not win its argument over the state of race relations in the United States by “muzzling its opponents”.

Florida companies are prohibited by law from requiring employees to take training that endorses certain concepts: A Ben & Jerry’s franchise operator who sued the law, for example, said he was forced to discontinue training that used terms such as “dominant group” and “white man’s privilege.

Ms Hutchinson, who also wrote the book ‘How to Talk to Your Boss About Race’, said her company’s training materials already complied with the law, but customers had expressed concern that they could violate its provisions, which the judge called vague. She said she did not know how the government could have enforced the law.

“I don’t think the government should be responsible for telling people in the workplace what they can and cannot be trained on,” she said.

Kellie Wagner, chief executive of New York-based consulting and training firm DEI Collective LLC, said employers should be free to determine the values ​​they want their employees to uphold.

“I think there are practitioners who say to white people, ‘You’re bad and it’s got to be your life’s work to sort of undo the historical racism in this country,’” she said. is not the approach we take.”

Corey Williams, founder of North Carolina-based SAIR Collective, which offers diversity courses, said she felt politicians had weaponized words such as “diversity” and “woke.” She said she hoped the ruling would buy time to slow down and thoroughly examine the intent of legislation and rules such as the Stop Woke Act, which aim to “widen the gap between people who are by otherwise nice and friendly”.

Justice Walker noted that existing discrimination law would already prevent a company from implementing a training program that creates a hostile work environment for white employees.

Farzin Farzad, a strategist and trainer at New York-based diversity recruitment and retention firm PowerToFly Inc., said Florida’s law “fundamentally runs counter to the foundations of what this country was supposed to be built on, which is freedom of speech “.

American businesses have addressed racial issues to some degree since the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed, Mr. Farzad said, but diversity training and consulting has grown exponentially as a result of the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Mr. Farzad said the workplaces and schools, two areas targeted by the Stop Woke Act, are experiencing a kind of “counterculture backlash” in the backlash of critical race theory, an academic concept that supports that white supremacy remains entrenched in modern society.

“When you see… things that erode the core of liberation and freedom, it’s very alarming,” he said.

Beyond diversity training, companies are also working to add women and people from racial and ethnic minority groups to their boards. S&P 500 companies added more directors in 2021 than any year since 2004, and nearly three-quarters of new independent directors were women or belonged to racial or ethnic minority groups, according to data from the firm. recruitment and consultancy Spencer Stuart.

