Finance
Do Antidepressants Make Some People Drink More?
A number of studies conducted in the 1980s and the early 1990s showed that SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) such as Prozac led to short term reductions in alcohol consumption in both humans and rats. This led to a lot of enthusiasm and intensive research on the effects of SSRIs on alcohol consumption because some researchers hoped that SSRIs might hold the key to the cure for alcoholism.
However, the research proved that the effects of SSRIs on alcohol consumption are far less simple than they initially appeared. The short term reductions in drinking in human alcoholics lasted no longer than a week and then the subjects were once again drinking just as much as they ever had. Moreover, the research showed that SSRIs may actually worsen drinking in Early Onset Alcohol Abusers and in women.
There is one group, however, which seems definitely to benefit from SSRIs. Patients who have both Alcohol Dependence and severe Major Depressive Disorder show significant improvement both in depression and alcohol consumption when treated with SSRIs. In this article we will take a look at the research which has been done on SSRIs and alcohol consumption in these populations.
In 1995 and 1996 Dr Henry Kranzler MD and his colleagues did a study which suggests that the SSRI Prozac may actually worsen the drinking behavior of Early Onset Alcohol Abusers while having no effect at all on Late Onset Alcohol Abusers. Early Onset Alcohol Abusers are defined as those who begin heavy drinking in early life and who have worse alcohol related consequences. Late Onset Alcohol Abusers are defined as those who begin heavy drinking later in life and have fewer alcohol related problems.
The Kranzler group studied the effects of Prozac on 95 non-depressed patients who were being treated with talk therapy for Alcohol Dependence. Half of these subjects received Prozac and the other half got a placebo. When Kranzler and his colleagues analyzed the group as a whole they found that there was no significant difference in improvement between the placebo group and the group receiving Prozac.
However, they then divided the patients up into two categories: Late Onset Alcohol Abusers and Early Onset Alcohol Abusers. When they reanalyzed the data using these two categories they obtained a very surprising result which was quite contrary to what they expected. They found that Early Onset Alcohol Abusers receiving the Prozac did significantly WORSE than the group receiving the placebo. There was no significant difference between the Late Onset Alcohol Abusers who received Prozac and those who received the placebo.
The Kranzler study strongly suggests that Prozac may actually worsen the drinking of Early Onset Alcohol Abusers who are not receiving any sort of talk therapy for their Alcohol Dependence. All that remains is for someone to do the crucial experiment needed to verify this highly likely conclusion.
In 1995 Dr Claudio Naranjo MD and his colleagues did a study of the effect of the SSRI Celexa on 62 non-depressed problem drinkers who were being taught moderate drinking strategies. 56% of the subjects in the study were male and 44% were female. Half of the subjects in the study got Celexa and the other half got a placebo. The Naranjo group found that women receiving the Celexa did significantly WORSE than women receiving the placebo in moderating their drinking. The men did the same whether they received Celexa or the placebo. This suggests that Celexa may actually INCREASE the drinking of female problem drinkers who are not receiving moderation training or some other form for talk therapy. All that is needed to confirm this is an experiment with drinkers who are receiving Celexa but no talk therapy.
The patients in the studies we have discussed so far did not suffer from severe Major Depressive Disorder. In 1997 Dr Jack Cornelius MD and his colleagues studied the effect of the SSRI Prozac on 51 patients with both severe Major Depressive Disorder and severe Alcohol Dependence. The subjects were 51% male and 49% female. All patients received talk therapy for their Alcohol Dependence. In addition to the talk therapy, 25 patients received Prozac and 26 received a placebo. In this study the patients who received the Prozac showed significantly greater improvements in both depression and in drinking outcomes than did those receiving the placebo. Taken together with the other studies this leads to the conclusion that SSRIs can lead to a reduction in drinking in people with severe Major Depressive Disorder but not in other groups.
In 2007 Dr Kathryn Graham PhD and her colleagues published the results of a massive telephone survey of 14,063 individuals in Canada which asked people about their use of alcohol and antidepressants. This survey showed that depressed men who took antidepressants drank less alcohol on the average than did depressed men who did not take antidepressants. However, depressed women who took antidepressants drank at least as much as did depressed women who did not take antidepressants, if not more.
Like the Naranjo study, this study also suggests that antidepressants affect the drinking behavior of men differently than they do the drinking behavior of women. Since this study did not specifically ask respondents if they were taking an SSRI or another type of antidepressant such as a tricyclic we must be somewhat cautious in what we can conclude from it. It is possible that if the data were limited to SSRIs that the researchers might have seen an increase in the alcohol consumption of women taking the medication. It remains for further research to confirm whether this is actually the case.
The studies to date seem to suggest that SSRIs only lead to reduced alcohol consumption in men who have severe Major Depressive Disorder. SSRIs do not seem to affect the alcohol consumption of most other people either one way or the other. However, the studies also suggest that it is possible that SSRIs might tend to increase alcohol consumption in some individuals–particularly in women and in Early Onset Alcohol Abusers.
Therefore, we would like to suggest that people become pro-active health care consumers. If you drink alcohol and take antidepressant and the antidepressants seem to be causing you to increase your drinking or to drink in a dangerous fashion, then you should talk to your doctor. You may need to switch to a different kind of antidepressant or stop taking antidepressants altogether. Or you may find that quitting drinking is your wisest course.
REFERENCES:
Cornelius JR, Salloum IM, Ehler JG, Jarrett PJ, Cornelius MD, Perel JM, Thase ME, Black A. (1997). Fluoxetine in depressed alcoholics: a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Archives of General Psychiatry, 54, 700-5.
Graham, K, Massak, A. (2007). Alcohol consumption and the use of antidepressants. CMAJ. 176(5), 633-7.
Kranzler HR, Burleson JA, Korner P, Del Boca FK, Bohn MJ, Brown J, Liebowitz
N. (1995). Placebo-controlled trial of fluoxetine as an adjunct to relapse prevention in
alcoholics. American Journal of Psychiatry, 152, 391-397.
Kranzler HR, Burleson JA, Brown J, Babor TF. (1996). Fluoxetine treatment seems to reduce the beneficial effects of cognitive-behavioral therapy in type B alcoholics. Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, 20, 1534-41.
Naranjo CA, Bremner KE, Lanctot KL. (1995). Effects of Citalopram and a brief psycho-social intervention on alcohol intake, dependence and problems. Addiction, 90, 87-99.
Finance
To Live In North Korea, Or Not To Live
8-14-2014
To Live in North Korea, or not to live?
It’s truly difficult for a typical Westerner, or Easterner for that matter, to get inside the head of a North Korean citizen. What do they think day after day, as poverty stares them in the face? What goes through their mind as they watch their one TV channel, or read their one newspaper? Have these many years of brainwashing made them contented with just anything they see and hear?
Are they delighted to read that they have become friends with Russia, and certain nations of the Middle East that hate Israel and the West? Does it give them great joy to see their Fearless Leader visiting children’s homes and farms, like his grandpa used to do? Do they believe that he truly cares about all his subjects, like a father cares for his children?
Do they really cry their hearts out when one of their leaders dies? Do they enjoy visiting the constant public executions? Does it truly grieve them to see dust land on one of the pictures of the Kims which they are forced to hang in their tiny apartments?
Do they know that the loud blasts off the coast on a morning like today were Mr. Kim’s official greeting to the Pope of Rome? Do they even know that His Highness is visiting South Korea, and that NK’s version of His Highness is incensed over it, and is firing rockets to register protest?
And would they excuse him if they did know it?
We know now that there are a growing number of North Koreans who want out. They will die trying if possible. Are there American citizens in this situation? I’ve heard of none. People who get disgusted with our government or life-style are free to leave. But North Koreans can be captured by Chinese and sent back to a certain prison term or extermination.
Now, there are other North Koreans. I’ve heard of them, I believe they exist. But they are a strange lot, to my American thought processes. They want to stay. I must divide these into several categories, to have at least some peace about it:
1. Thoroughly brain-dead folks who have succumbed to the forever lies coming out of Pyongyang. They truly believe North Korea is paradise. Leaving would be torture to them.
2. Sentimentally tied folks. They were born here, they grew up here, the mountains and rivers and fields are part of who they are. How can they leave their homeland? If things are bad here, they might be worse somewhere else.
3. The third class, I met also in Romania.
Romania is the only other country with which I have gotten so deeply involved. In my much younger days it was my foolish notion to think that everyone in the world who had any difficulty at all, should be free to come to America, and should he be offered a chance, he’d jump at it.
But my summers spent there, in the 1980’s, uncovered this other class of people, all Christians. When I excitedly told them of ways they could come to good old U.S. of A., they balked. Of course, Ceaucescu’s Romania was tough. Of course they could die. Of course they could go to prison. Sure, some had escaped, and God bless them! But me leave? Are you kidding? If I go, and the church goes, who will bring Romania to Christ?
This same breed of heroes is alive and well in North Korea. Infectious, this cross-of-Christ thing. Gets inside of you, and all you think about is how can I get the Gospel out? How can I tell my friends? What will happen to my nation if they do not know Christ?
Yes, I actually have heard of – even met – North Korean citizens whose goal in life is not to stay in relatively comfortable South Korea, to which they have managed to escape, but to go back and give the Gospel to their homeland, whatever the cost.
Yes, we want to brush them off with a “Bravo” and “Bless You”, and “Jesus must surely love you”, until we realize that their decision is the one that fits must consistently in the Biblical, aka Jesus, framework. No cross, not worthy of Jesus. That’s what He said.
This should help your prayer life regarding North Korea (and yourself). Like you, I want to pray, God, GET THEM OUT (God get ME out!). Yes, I know you are not supposed to shout at God, but that is how I feel. So hurt, so pained, that they (I) must stay in this prison, and some in the prisons within the prison.
After all, we say, the Israelites had to come out, and then Egypt could be judged! Get every last North Korean out of that awful land that is so ripe for judgment, then let the judgment fall!
Sounds more like James and John than Jesus. “Shall we send fire from Heaven, Lord, like Elijah?”
But, but, what about Noah and Lot, we beg. They had to be taken out, then the wrath of God could fall! True, but isn’t that scene more like the coming of Christ/rapture, when the Lord will gather His own from every corner of heaven and earth just prior to His sending forth of the penalties stored up for centuries?
No, better probably to think of Wurmbrand of Romania. 14 years in those awful prisons. But his life continues to multiply Jesus’ life and blessings throughout the world.
The command to us is to “Remember the prisoners,” not to free them. I hate writing that, saying that, thinking that. But deep within I know it is true. Whatever they or we are going through because of Jesus, yes, it will eventually pass, yes, there will eventually be deliverance and release and escape, but while it is going on it is doing immeasurable good for them and us and those around us. “Let patience have its perfect work,” and one day the world will see that even the worst of the enemies’ tactics have been fitted to bring God glory.
So, to live in North Korea or not to live? Pray for their release? For their endurance? Or for God’s plan to be worked out perfectly in them and in us?
Finance
Ways to Locate a High School Classmate Using Free Cell Phone Lookups
You may have many friends that you have not seen since you threw your graduation caps in the air on your graduation day. Though you try to keep in touch, many go to different colleges and life takes over. That does not mean old classmates are not important, but it does mean that it is harder than every to truly stay in touch for the rest of your lives. If you have a phone number and their name, you may find out where they are now.
You can try to search for them by name to start. When you do that, your first step can be to add that name to the search box on Google, Yahoo, or MSN. See what comes up. You may find that there are many hits with the same name, or that someone has disappeared, at least online. You may also want to search that old cell number you have to see if you come up with a match that way.
You can also use that name and number that you have to search through many of the social and professional networking sites out there. Numbers are not as commonly listed through social networks, but don’t think this can not work for you. You may find a match with either choice. Though numbers are not listed on social networks as often, they can still be. Don’t pass them up when you search.
Go to places that offer people searches. You can try Yahoo People Search for one, but there are many others that can have different information. You can see if they have a free reverse phone lookup that you can try with any number that you may have. You can also search them by name. What you may get through such a site is a postal address, an email address, or perhaps another phone number.
Don’t forget to take that number to a reverse cell phone lookup [http://www.instantphonelookups.com] to see what comes up there. Though not all cell numbers can be found this way, many can. You can see if the number is still current, and a possible address through which you can reach them if dialing the phone is a less than ideal thought for you.
Finance
The Benefits of Home Learning
Do you remember going to school or college and just not being in the right frame of learning that particular day? Perhaps you found the classroom environment distracting and wished you could get your head down in peace and quite in the library instead!
If so, you might be a great candidate for home learning.
One of the best things about a home learning course is that you can work through the materials at your own pace. You can decide when, where and how you are going to do it, and if you are not in the mindset to do it today, you can schedule a time to focus on it tomorrow instead.
For those who have other commitments in life, such as another job, children or other activities you participate in, it means that you can focus on your learning at a time that fits in with you. Providing that you fulfil the expectations that are within the course, such as getting assignments completed on time, your tutors have no idea when or where the work took place. This also means that for those with limited resources such as a computer, you can use libraries or internet cafes and you limitations do not need to be an obstacle.
Home learning provides a great platform for personal and professional development too. Undertaking home learning for your own personal development means that you can increase your skills in a way that will have a positive impact upon many areas of your life. You may find that you develop new strategies for communicating or coaching others, or that you are able to bring a new mindset to old relationships. Sometimes, people enjoy their personal development so much that they weave it into their daily live and may even make a career from sharing their new skills with others. As we become more emotionally intelligent, personal development is a great area in which to learn via home learning methods.
Home learning can also provide a useful bolt on of more formal qualifications that can be used to stretch a person professionally. Some are reluctant to increase their professional skills in a home learning format, as they feel it is as if they are investing their own time into work or into a company that they do not own. They sometimes miss the important fact that the additional qualification may help them to demand a higher salary or provide them with more exciting professional challenges, either with the company that they currently work for, or with others who may employ them in the future.
Let’s be honest, committing to home learning is a huge commitment, whether it is being done for personal or professional reasons. But in both instances there are great rewards to reap. One of the best investments you can make is within yourself because you’re always going to be stuck with you! So consider how you’d like to be if you were completely happy with yourself and everything you have to offer,then begin researching the home learning course that will give you access to these skills.
Finance
What Is Best for Hiring: DIY or Engage a Recruiting Service?
You’re an SME, and it’s time to hire a new staff member, so what are your options. You can use your network and contacts or advertise for job seekers on your own, or is it best to engage a recruiting service?
Here’s what you need to consider about each approach.
One of the challenges for small to medium businesses is finding the right sales talent to join their company. Startups and small companies need reliable, talented employees and will help grow the business. In addition, they need people that will bring their ambition and energy.
Let’s look more closely at the challenges SME businesses face when filling sales positions and what to expect when working with a recruiting service or hiring sales staff yourself.
Challenges when hiring
Depending on your industry, you may face fierce competition from other companies for the best talent, especially from larger organisations. In competitive industries like healthcare, information technology, and engineering it can be hard to find candidates.
If you are filling a specialised sales position or are in a competitive industry, the process of winning over a promising candidate can be daunting. You are faced with larger competitors offering jobs with higher starting salaries, a host of benefits, and more upward mobility.
Finding candidates can be challenging in an industry where qualified talent is scarce, particularly when you do it yourself. It is not about getting just any person in the role, particularly someone who does the bare minimum. You may find yourself reading dozens of resumes and scheduling time to conduct interviews.
Reviewing and interviewing candidates for a position can take up a lot of your time. In addition, if you’re not experienced in hiring salespeople, you could end up with someone who doesn’t live up to their application.
Engaging a recruiting service
There are literally hundreds of recruiter agencies and services out there you can engage to find the right person for your vacancy. Professional recruitment services eliminate to some degree the time-consuming challenge of finding the right candidates for the job.
Recruiting services provide some advantages to SME companies looking to hire. Firstly, the obvious timesaving aspect for you and your management team if you do not have in-house HR. You can focus on your core business while leaving finding candidates to a recruitment professional.
Connecting with the best sales talent is a full-time job. Most companies leave hiring to the last minute and have a degree of urgency when they contact recruiters. They may have exhausted their own efforts to hire or are having people decline their offers. SME businesses need to decide from the outset whether they will use a recruiter or go DIY. It can have a huge impact on the hiring timeline.
Having experienced sales recruiters dedicated to finding the right candidate can assist in keeping you unbiased in your selection criteria. In addition, it allows you to select the best candidate for the role rather than settling for mediocre.
Engaging sales recruiters can also be advantageous when you are new to a different state or opening a new region. Your network may only extend to your current geographic area, so a sales recruiting service with local knowledge may streamline the recruitment process for you.
Recruiting services go beyond posting job ads on websites. They network and seek out the specialised sales talent, sparking interest in individuals who are already employed but open to a change. The agency sells your company to these interested candidates and convinces them their talents would be more appreciated and rewarded at your company.
How to choose a sales recruitment agency
If you decide that hiring a sales recruiter is best for your company, you will need to ensure that your chosen agency is a good fit. Here are four tips to assist you in selecting the right service provider.
1. Research, Research Research
Many promises are made with so many recruiters in the market, but will they deliver what you need? The recruitment industry is renowned for the churn in its own industry, and often young inexperienced people are put on your case. When evaluating an agency, research them as you would any job candidate.
2. Interview agencies like candidates
Interviewing agencies is important and make sure you are not passed down to a junior recruiter. Check the companies and the individuals experience, their understanding of your specific role and talk to others they have provided placement services for in the past.
Ask the recruiter about their reviewing process. How do they find and evaluate candidates? What can you expect from them about updates of their progress? How long would it take to fill a position?
3. Check their expertise and track record
Extensive relevant expertise and a good track record are indicators that your potential partnership may be successful. A sales recruiter with a good network, a sound understanding of sales requirements, and a large database are more likely to assist you to find the right candidate.
4. Provide a clear briefing
As an employer, you must have a good position description to assist in briefing the agency. You need to establish the minimum criteria you would accept for the candidate and be specific. Don’t just say intermediate experience in CRM. State the CRM you use and the level of engagement you require with the system. A good sales recruiter will take notes and send only qualified candidates your way. Explain your company culture and the type of person that will fit best in your business.
DIY Hiring
Professional sales recruitment services can assist you in finding great talent, but the reality is that they can be costly. Their fees are usually a percentage ranging from 10-20 per cent of the salary on offer. This can definitely scale depending on the role you are filling.
DIY hiring is far from impossible, and there are several approaches to assist you in finding good candidates. It is certainly more cost-effective for some companies.
1. Build a pipeline of candidates, in advance
Be proactive and do not leave it until vacancies happen. In sales, turnover is part of the management of teams. You need to build a pipeline of potential candidates by marketing your company on the right job boards and your website.
2. Be patient and realistic
You won’t find your ideal candidate overnight. Establish a timetable allowing yourself plenty of time to take in and seek applications. Last-minute hires are often poor hires.
If you’re an SME company, finding a top candidate who can do it all for the salary you offer may not be realistic. Balance out the type of person you want with the pay you can afford. Temper expectations, especially if you’re in a competitive industry.
3. Streamline your process
Make it easy for candidates to apply and have a well thought out hiring process. On receiving an application, test it against your minimum hiring criteria. If the person fits this initial test, telephone them for a conversation about what they are looking for. Don’t sell your company; find out what they want first.
If that conversation goes well, invite them in for an interview. Have your questions ready and if others are attending, ensure everyone knows the role they play in the interview process.
Make applying easy, and gather the information you need to make an informed decision.
4. Use technology
Many job boards are available, but a dedicated sales job board is your best place to market your company and the role on offer.
You may also want to dedicate a page of your website to a careers section of your company. This can act as a landing page to direct interested candidates to job boards, social media and other sources.
Finance
The Bad Effects Of Cyber Crimes
A criminal defense attorney in California tackles on the subject of cyber crimes. What exactly are these? Can the law enforcement specialists find criminals on the internet? How can you develop a framework for your children to learn what cyber crimes are? The following information will help acquaint you with underhanded and unlawful online behavior. Online activities are simply as susceptible to crime and can endanger personal safety just as effectively as common daily crimes. Lawmakers, law enforcement, and individuals need to know how to defend themselves as well as the individuals for which they are responsible. You can see by the explanations of various cyber crimes below that the crimes have existed before computer systems and the internet were offered to the general public. The only difference involves the resources utilized to make the crime.
The term ‘cyber crime’ is really a wrongly used name. This term has nowhere been described in any law /Act passed or ratified by the Indian Parliament. The concept of cyber crime is not radically distinctive from the idea of standard crime. The two include conduct whether or not act or omission, which result in breach of rules of law and counterbalanced with the sanction of the state. Though cyber crimes is a new variety of crimes which came into being soon after the arrival of the computers and the scenario has become more worse with all the influence of the net in our day to day life. Numerous crimes which range from identity theft to extortion can be perpetrated by means of computer. For every single real-world crime, there is a cyber-based counterpart. Inside the cyber world, extortion lends itself well to those criminals who understand how to perpetrate destructive acts concerning computer systems.
Like conventional crime, cybercrime may take many shapes and may take place almost anytime or anyplace. Criminals carrying out cybercrime use numerous techniques, depending on their skill-set and their goal. This shouldn’t be unexpected: cybercrime is, of course, simply ‘crime’ with some type of ‘computer’ or ‘cyber’ aspect. Symantec draws from the many explanations of cybercrime and specifies it briefly as any crime which is committed using a computer or system, or hardware device. The computer or device may be the agent of the crime, the facilitator of the criminal offense, or the target of the crime. The crime may take place on the computer alone or in addition to other areas.
A criminal defense attorney in California states that together with the increasing use of computers, cyber crime is becoming more and more predominant in today’s world. Various types of Cyber crimes that can be found on the net would be the following. Junk e-mail, or the unwanted sending out of junk e-mails for business reasons, which is unlawful. Fresh anti-spam laws and regulations are being passed in various countries that may hopefully restrict the usage of unsolicited electronic communications. Harassment by computer is really a crime in several U.S. states. It’s unique from stalking in that stalking typically requires several contacts, whereas harassment by computer can be a solitary incident. It is also totally different from regular harassment, because the criminal offense typically includes a range of crimes that will not be considered harassment if carried out personally.
Finance
Nonverbal Communication – The Road to Successful Relationship
Researchers of interpersonal communication have found that only 7% of the attitudinal meaning of a message comes from words and a staggering 93% comes from nonverbal cues.
Every one of us, sometime in our lives may have observed about a smart person’s explanation for not keeping his word about meeting the work schedule or honoring his commitment about payment and said to others, ‘what this man says seems logical, but my inner mind says it is not true’ and it proves true sooner or later. That inner mind is probably nothing but your eyes, which have observed the liar’s body language displayed by him unconsciously. The liar may have displayed this behavior unconsciously in bits and pieces in a few seconds, but your eyes without your knowledge may have captured and made out a meaning out of them by taking together all such behavioral units and by observing the congruence of them. What the liar has displayed is the body language, which shows up without his knowledge. Body language, which is different from the verbal expressions and displayed without words written or oral, is ‘nonverbal communication’. According to Mary Ellen Guffey, ‘nonverbal communication includes all unwritten and unspoken messages, both intentional and unintentional’.
Nonverbal communication complements the verbal communication in that without the former the latter does not give full meaning. Body language and verbal language go together without the native’s knowledge to express what is intended. Verbal language can be manipulated but body language cannot be. Body expresses its language, since it has been conditioned to do it ever since it took its body form. Every one of us also unconsciously learned how to read the body language of the other person. On one hand, the liar may be skillfully lying with very cogent reasons, but on the other he may be looking down at the floor avoiding direct eye contact with the listener or putting his fingers on his lips or speaking in reduced voice. Our eyes observe this incongruent nonverbal body language of the liar and form doubts about what the liar says verbally.
Body language symbols and signs have more than on meaning, each meaning applicable depending on the context and culture. Body language is difficult to understand and often confusing in the process of understanding it, since it is not exact and universal. But body language is louder and essential, without which the message will be uninteresting and cannot get across. According to Dr. Birdwhistle, ‘body language and spoken language are dependent on each other. Spoken language alone will not give the full meaning of what a person is saying, nor for that matter will body language alone give us the full meaning. If we listen only to the words when someone is talking, we may get as much of a distortion as we would if listened only to body language’ (Fast Julius, Body Language, Pocket Books a division of Simon and Schuster Inc, New York, 1970, pp.108).
Understanding of Body Language Saves A Boy’s Life
Julius Fast ( Fast Julius, Body Language, Pocket Books a division of Simon and Schuster Inc, New York,1970, pp.105-107) a real life story of a seventeen-year old, depressed boy named Don. The boy was meeting a therapist periodically, uttering a declaration that he would end his life. But he did not commit suicide. One late night, when the boy came to meet the therapist, he got dressed sloppily and his face was pale, and he sat in a listless way, his arms crossed and eyes vague. When he moved, his motions were tight and restricted. He was passive and slumped over when he came to rest. Don was the last patient for the night. The therapist did not want to see Don since Don came very late almost after consulting hours were over. The tired therapist said that consultation was closed for that day and hence told him to come the next day. The boy said in extreme weariness and desperation that there would be no next day for him in a flat, passive and lifeless way, meaning that he would end his life right that night. The therapist replied back to him that he was hearing such declarations of suicide over the last six weeks, but nothing of that sort happened. Don left the consulting room, immediately after the therapist refused to talk to him.
But, the therapist started feeling guilty for refusing to see Don, more so because the total picture of Don that night was entirely different and sounded that he meant suicide really, though he had been declaring the same intention over the last six weeks. Doubting this, the therapist rushed to the patient’s house though it was late night. By the time, the therapist reached Don’s house, the sleeping pills bottle was already emptied and Don half-asleep. The therapist told the parents of Don to call the family physician home so as to get Don’s stomach cleaned out, and thus saved Don’s life. The therapist understood the body language of the Don, though the oral language was the same all the six weeks.
Importance of Nonverbal Communication and its Understanding
It bears repetition that nonverbal language is an essential and integral part of message. Without it or with a wrong form of it, one cannot either get across the message or possibly send a wrong message.
To give an example about a wrong message is detected, a mention has to be made about one popular research finding that the eyes widen when one sees a beloved person or a pleasant sight. This finding proved very useful. To cite a specific use, to find out the effectiveness of the newly developed advertising copy, the team so commissioned to evaluate it shows the ad copy to a sample of target audience. The team measures the extent the eyes of the audience widened when they get exposed to the new copy.
While doing so, they also quiz them on how interesting it is, only to correlate such verbal answers with the eye dilation. A respondent’s verbal answer, which contradicts the eye dilation, is rejected as non-responses, since oral responses are understandably not honest. Eye-dilation acts like a lie detector in this case. The point here is that nonverbal language is very decisive and critical. A wrong message is detected and hacked. A person in the know of nuance of body language cannot be tricked by any con man with any verbal logic since he can distinguish the right message from wrong one.
Nonverbal language expresses unconsciously the emotions and feelings of an individual, which testify to the convictions and honesty of the individual communicating. A listener with or even without having the knowledge of nuance of the body language can estimate the veracity of the message to take further action on the message given. Similarly, a speaker having knowledge of body language can communicate more effectively by displaying appropriate body gestures.
In certain instances, body language is more appropriate than oral communication. To call attention of the speaker to a certain point, a listener would raise his hand, which is easy, instant and convenient.
Similarly, if an elderly person has to call the attention of a hapless boy who is about to step on a live and non-insulated electric wire, which has fallen on the pedestrian path, the former would clap and show the wire with gestures to the latter.
A doctor examining the patient of body pains by pressing, pushing or stroking the body expects the patient to indicate the points of pain and the degree of pain by loud mumbles.
A teacher or a public speaker is appreciated more and his message also well understood only when he uses appropriate body language including acting and dancing. Similarly, relationships are built up when the communication is honest and emotional, which can be best expressed as well understood only when the appropriate body language is simultaneously displayed.
Sonya Hamlin distinguished between words and body language very succinctly, which is presented below (Hamlin, Sonya, How to Talk so People Listen, Harper Collins Publishers India Pvt.Limited, New Delhi, 1989,pp.58-59).
Body language and words must go together to express any message effectively. Body language is uncontrollable and un-editable and hence it is more reliable than words. Mastering body language is of vital importance in either getting across a message or understanding it.
Typology of Nonverbal Language
To understand nonverbal language completely and correctly, a classification of the same has to be attempted first. Body language can be classified as follows.
Kinesics, Gestures, Facial Expressions including Smiles and Occulesics
Haptics
Proxemics, Space language, Deictics
Paralanguage, Vocalics
Sign Language
Olfactics
Chronemics
A detailed discussion on each of the above mentioned nonverbal language type is attempted here.
Kinesics
Kinesics deals with body movements, which are effected by muscular and skeletal shifts and which happen to express something consciously or unconsciously. This includes all bodily actions, automatic reflexes, posture, facial expressions, gestures and any other body movements. The terms, body language, gesture language, organ language etc are used to describe kinesics.
Ekman and Friesen have divided the kinesics into the following five sub-categories. Emblems are nonverbal cues that have direct verbal translations like thumbs up signifying OK, index finger and middle finger of right hand making V sign signifying Victory etc. Illustrators are some gestures like pointing a finger in a particular direction to a stranger asking about the way to a particular place. These gestures are made simultaneously with verbal language so as to make the meaning more clear.
Feeling displayers are those gestures, which show inner emotions, like a clenched fist displaying hostility or defense, a stooped posture indicating submissiveness and a bowed head depression. Regulators are the gestures like those used to give ‘go or stop’ signal in conversation. If the last word is spoken loudly with stress, it signifies that the other participant has to take his turn to talk. Similarly, appropriate signals are used to tell the other person to speak faster, slower, stop, speak louder etc. Adaptors are the body movements used to adapt to the situation. For example, a boring child wiggles his toes to neutralize the effect of the boredom, from which he has no way out but to tolerate for some time.
Body movements can be classified into gestures, handshakes, posture, and facial expressions. Gestures include display and positioning of hands and legs in different shapes, tilting of torso, head and other organs, and their movements in different directions.
Gestures and Postures
When new people meet new people in a business situation, we may observe the following body language in the individuals involved. The interpretation of each kind of body language in terms of different possible meanings is also presented against such each gesture. (Hamlin, Sonya, How to Talk so People Listen, Harper Collins Publishers India Pvt.Limited, New Delhi, 1989,pp.143-144.)
Sitting on the forward edge of seat: Tension or anxiety.
Lounging back on the seat: It may be an attempt to look relaxed, but there may be other reasons.
Changing positions: Anxious and uncomfortable or impatient.
Clasped hands: Nervous or tense.
Open and relaxed hands: Person in total control of situation.
Fiddling with objects: Overflow of physical energy or unsure.
Clutching chair arms: Tension and a situation requiring support.
The popular website [http://lynn_meade.tripod.com/id56.htm] has published some very interesting and useful findings of current research on kinesics, some of which are presented as follow.
a)’Mehrabian’s Immediacy principle states that open body and arm position, leaning forward relaxed posture, and touching increases perceived liking. People who attempt to persuade others often use these immediacy contacts.’
b) Highly placed people display a more relaxed body posture.
c) O’Connor found that people who were perceived as leaders in small groups display gestures more frequently.
d) Leaders use more shoulder and arm gestures. Followers take similar gestures to look agreeable in the group setting.
e) Ekman and Friesen studies revealed that feet and legs often display true feelings. Liars learned to control facial expressions.
f) Counselors imitate their clients in body movements to look closer and agreeable. Such copying of postures would prompt self-disclosure of the clients, which is essential to giving right counseling.
g) Nancy Henley said, the airs of a person reveal his position in life. ‘Standing tall in and of itself helps a person achieve dominance.’
h) Albert Mehrabian said that people assuming inferior role would reflect it by lowering head and those assuming superior roles would display it by raising their heads.
Facial Expressions
Eyes, mouth, and face are the three major bases of facial expressions. Eyes create gaze or stare and mouth creates smiles or pulls mouth corners down or up, to express different meanings or emotions or feelings. Face changes its shapes or moves in different directions to communicate different messages.
We have 80 muscles in our face, which create more than 7000 facial expressions. According to Demond W.Evany, facial expressions include the forms as listed in the following.
1.Forehead- upward and downward frowns.
2.Eyebrows- raising or knitting or furrowing.
3.Eyelids- Opening, closing and narrowing.
4.Eye-pupils- dilating.
5. Eyes-upwards, downward, gazing, holding or avoiding eye contact.
6. Nose- nostrils widening.
7.Facial muscles- drawn up or down, for grinning or teeth clenching.
8.Lips – smiling, pursing, drawn in.
9. Mouth – wide open, drawn in, half open.
10. Tongue- licking lips, moving around inside cheeks, sucking teeth.
11. Jaw/ chin- thrust forward, handing down.
12. Head- thrown back, inclines to one side, hanging down, chin drawn in, chin inclined upwards. (Rayudu, C.S., Communication, Himalaya Publishing House, Mumbai, 2006, pp.225-226.)
There are mainly six kinds of facial expressions, which are universal and found across all cultures. Happiness is expressed through round eyes, smiles and raised cheeks. Disgust is expressed through wrinkled nose, lowered eyelids and eyebrow, and raised upper lip. Fear is displayed through round eyes and open mouth. Anger is indicated through lower eyebrow and pointed stare. Surprise is expressed through raised eyebrow, wide-open eyes and open mouth. Sadness is reflected through area around mouth and eyes.
We will first discuss the use of eyes in communication. It is also referred to as occulesics. We frequently come across in the literature the words describing the actions and adjectives of eyes like melting eyes, steely eyes, piercing eyes, glowing eyes, ensnaring eyes etc. Eyes whose shape can be changed in more than one way with the help of face around them can show different emotions and get across different messages. Widening, squinting, pulling long, staring, staring half, staring to the side etc are some of the familiar shapes the eye can change into.
Julius Fast says, we don’t stare at human beings, which is offensive. We reserve our stare for non-persons only. Non-persons include exhibits in the museum, animals in the zoo, servants, children, actors while in action etc. (Fast Julius, Body Language, Pocket Books a division of Simon and Schuster Inc, New York, 1970, pp.130-131).
The popular website [http://lynn_meade.tripod.com/id56.htm] has published some very interesting and useful findings of current research on oculesics, the eye behavior, which are presented below.
1) ‘When we take interest in something, our blinking rate decreases and our eyes begin to dilate. If we dislike something, our eyes contract.’
2) Argyle and Dean say that making eye contact with someone makes interaction and obligation
3) At a table, those with the most opportunity for eye contact is likely to become a leader.
4) When people sit in a circle, they are more likely to talk to those across the room from them than those side to side, because of the most opportunity for eye contact.
Gazes in their different forms can convey the meanings of love, hate, carelessness, respect, confidence and dishonesty and study.
Smile is a frequently and unconsciously used communication form. Smile expresses happiness, invitation to interaction, good will and greeting. Smile improves the face value. A person smiling is welcome anywhere. There are special training programs to inculcate smiling behavior especially for employees who are in direct contact with public and customers. The need for such training is felt more in bureaucratic organizations like public sector undertakings, which have to increasingly face the stiff competition from multinationals who are good at customer relations. While popular impression about smile is positive, smile has negative forms and unpleasant nuances. Prof.Asha Kaul has mentioned three kinds of smiles (Kaul, Asha, Business Communication, Tenth Print, Prentice Hall of India, New Delhi, 2004, pp.86-88). They are felt smile, miserable smile, and false smile.
Felt smile is genuine and an _expression of appreciation. Eyes also corroborate the appreciative smile. In the genuine smile, there is upturn of lips and corners of mouth, though mouth is closed. Another form of genuine smile in pleasant meeting or greeting is when upper teeth are exposed with simultaneous eye contact. The third kind of genuine smile is the one to express the amusement at the joke. In this smile, the smile gets increasingly broader, to explode into loud laughter. Miserable smile, the second kind of smile, is the one with a half mouth and indicates dissatisfaction and disillusionment. It comes out of a forced concealment of many feelings. The third kind, false smile is sarcastic, restricted to lips only and is indicated by slight upturn in the mouth.
Face is the index of a person, which is capable of expressing many an emotion and feeling. A person who is skilled to interpret the changes in the faces can understand many hidden messages and take a different path of action based on them.
Haptics
Haptics, or ‘tactile Communication’ deals with study of touch. Touch communicates certain meaning. Touch communicates warmth and love. Any living being especially dogs and human beings require the touch of a loving hand more so when they are infants. The physiological and mental growth of them is determined by the touch they experience. One research study revealed that patients who were touched for 15 minutes thrice in a day gained weight 47% faster and could leave the hospital 6 days earlier.
Touch not only makes communication complete and effective but it also works as a technique of persuasion of others about a new idea or new practice. Julius Fast has won the heart of an over-enthusiastic and often-interrupting young trainee in a session by touching him in a corner outside the session rather than by showing his physical energy, skills and his resources.
Sidney Jarad, Psychologist, counted the average number of contacts on a person per hour in the work life in certain places and found that it is 180 contacts in San Juan, Pueroto Richo, 110 in Paris, France, 2 Gainsville, Florida and 0 in London, England. The average number of contacts varies from culture to culture ([http://lynn_meade.tripod.com/id56.htm]). Touch, as said before, is a means of communicating warmth and assurance, but touching persons of opposite sex may be offensive in certain cultures.
The most frequently happening touch is shaking hands with others in various occasions, which is discussed in the following paragraphs.
Handshakes
Handshakes signify the personality and attitude of an individual. Handshake in a proper form has to be learned and practiced in the corporate world, which frequently necessitates meeting and shaking hands with people. Let us understand the types of handshakes and their meaning.
Asha Kaul has classified handshakes into five kinds. (Kaul, Asha, Business Communication, Tenth Print, Prentice Hall of India, New Delhi, 2004, pp.82-85.) Handshakes in their different forms can indicate attitude, inferiority and superiority feelings, pretension of respect and informal behavior. A brief mention of different handshakes and their meanings is mentioned here.
a) Equal handshake: Exerting an equal amount of pressure in reciprocation is equal handshake. It signifies feeling of equality with the other.
b) Limp handshake: In this kind of handshake, the hands are loose and pressure less. Limp handshakes indicate a feeling of subordination and inferiority.
c) Tight grip: In the tight handshake, one person exerts more pressure than the other to indicate that he is superior to the other.
d) Politician’s handshake: A politician shakes a voter’s hand with both hands. It indicates subservience outwardly but born of honesty. Both-hand-handshake in some cases may be an indication of warmth, which has to be determined with the help of other signals like smile etc.
e) Informal handshake: In this kind of handshake, the full hand does not clasp the other and in stead, only a few fingers join the other’s few fingers.
Proxemics
Proxemics, Diectics and Space language are the different terms used to refer to the way the space is maintained by an individual around him in his home or social setting or workplace settings. E.T. Hall, a researcher coined the word Proxemics in 1963 when he was studying the way an individual uses the personal space. The way a person uses his space either promotes or impedes communication relationship. The way one maintains space around him communicates something. The more distant a person places himself from another, the less close the relationship will be between them. The wider the space around a person, the higher his social status will be. Social status determines the space and distance maintained by an individual.
Every person unconsciously demarcates his personal space, which is also called ‘personal territory’. He does not want it to be invaded into by anybody barring his very few intimate relations. He resists anybody trying to encroach into it by either moving backwards or putting permanent obstruction like big table or placing chairs distantly. He starts hating an indiscriminate invader of his personal territory. The officers of the rank of Vice-President have spacious offices with coffee table, bed suite, attached private conversation room, visitors’ lounge etc.
The district magistrate has a wide table and two long rows of chairs, which not only seat many visitors but keep them at a distance also. While what was explained in the preceding is about space maintained by the higher-ranking officers on permanent basis, a visiting officer’s rank is known by the way he goes close to the sitting officer. Higher-ranking officers go straight and sit close to the officer while lower cadre officers keep themselves at a distance to indicate to the sitting officer about their lower cadre.
Dr.August F.Kinzel of New York Psychiatric Institute found that the violent behavior of certain psychiatric patients is attributed to the invasion of personal space. The psychiatriatric patients attacked the others for nothing but for the fact that the people who were assaulted innocently went close to them. The patients were threatened by the act of going close to them. Human beings and even animals are possessive of their personal territory, whose invasion is resisted at any cost. (Fast Julius, Body Language, Pocket Books a division of Simon and Schuster Inc, New York, 1970, pp.46-47.)
E.T.Hall has classified the informal spatial territory in four categories. They are intimate space, personal space, social space and public space.
The intimate space consists of the distance extending over half foot (six inches) to one and half feet (eighteen inches) from the speaker. It is space maintained with persons for embracing and whispering. In this space, secrets are shared. In this space, intimacy and caressing are displayed usually between close relations or close friends. A stranger is not expected to enter this space and if by any chance he does so, it would be extremely offensive.
Personal space, which again consists of close personal distance and far personal distance, extends from one and half feet to four feet. Close personal distance covers the distance from one and half feet to two and half feet. Far personal distance extends from two and half feet to four feet. Close personal distance is open to wife or husband. On the other hand, at parties or when two people meet on a street, they come within far personal space, which signifies intimate but not as intimate as a wife to a husband.
Social space extends from four feet to twelve feet. Social space can also be divided into close and far spaces. Close space covers the distance from four feet to seven feet and far space from seven feet to twelve feet. In close social distance, we conduct impersonal transactions like talking to a client or a housewife talking to a repairman. The far social space is maintained for formal social or business relationships. This is the distance between a boss and employee or the one between a receptionist and visitor. In this space, constant visual contact has to be maintained, else misunderstanding may develop between the interacting individuals. This space helps people relax and attend to their respective personal duties.
Public space extends all the distance beyond twelve feet to the point where eyes can reach. Public space also can be divided into two parts- close and far. Close public space extends up to twenty-five feet from twelve feet whereas far public space the distance beyond twenty-five feet. Close public space is used for informal gatherings or the space maintained by teachers in the classrooms or the one maintained by boss in the conference of staff or workers. Far public space is that maintained between politicians and the general public or the distance that has to maintained from wild animals which otherwise would feet threatened and attack the invader.
Space maintained by an individual around himself and the distances kept from others signify his status and the status of others as perceived by him. Space communicates about his status more candidly than spoken verbal messages.
Paralanguage
Paralanguage, also referred to as vocalics means the differences in the meaning that comes from stress on different words, change in tone, pitch, rhythm, volume, pause in sentence, speed of delivery etc.
For example, the read the following sentence by changing the emphasis from word to word.
1. I am doing MBA in Hyderabad.
2. I am doing MBA in Hyderabad.
3. I am doing MBA in Hyderabad.
4. I am doing MBA in Hyderabad.
5. I am doing MBA in Hyderabad.
In first sentence when emphasis is placed on ‘I’, it may mean that I am different from others and I am only (not others) doing MBA in Hyderabad. In the second sentence when emphasis is placed on ‘am’, it may mean that I am doing MBA and not sitting idle. In the third sentence where emphasis is placed on ‘doing’, it may mean that I am working hard exclusively on MBA and hence not doing anything else. In the fourth sentence where emphasis is on ‘MBA’, it may mean that MBA is a great course and I am doing it. In the fifth sentence, ‘Hyderabad’ is emphasized to mean that the MBA course in Hyderabad stands out from the rest and I am doing it.
Paralanguage can be categorized into many components like pitch, tone, inflection, volume, rhythm, and articulation.
Pitch refers to the frequency of note one strike through voice. Pitch is neither loud nor soft voice. High and low pitch can be either loud or soft voice. In low pitch, vocal chords are kept short and tense, whereas in high pitch, vocal chords are long and relaxed. High pitch is used when a person is tense and low pitch is used when he is relaxed. Highest pitch is employed when an individual is highly and extremely enthusiastic. Lowest pitch is employed when one is very and extremely serious.
Tone reflects the attitude of the speaker. Tone may be direct, commanding, loud, harsh, derisive, soft, comforting, sharp, boisterous etc.
Inflection is the change of voice to stress on or stretch key words or phrases or pause before a word or phrase.
Volume is loudness or softness of voice. Volume is changed depending on the situation. For example, a subordinate is expected to speak in low volume before a superior and high volume in a staff review meeting.
Like pitch, volume etc, speed or tempo of delivery is also a part of paralanguage. Speedy delivery signifies enthusiasm or urgency while slow delivery signifies relaxation or thoughtfulness. Similarly, pauses or stutters also are part of paralanguage, which have influence on the communication.
Sign language
Sign language includes the signboards in airports, railway stations, bus stations, traffic signs displayed on the national highways etc which indicate the various passenger facilities, check-in and check out directions, cautions required to observed in specific areas, upcoming stations on the way, curves, bridges, speed to be maintained in a specific places etc. The sign language also includes the signs made with fingers and hands like thumbs up, thumbs down, forming ‘V’ with middle and index fingers, waving hands while sending a friend off at a railway station or bus station etc.
Chronemics
Chronemics is the language of time. If you promise reaching at a particular place at a particular time and if you have kept it by even seconds, you signify by it that you are serious about it or you are disciplined. It may also mean that you have no other job. Or, it may also be understood, you are a rung lower than the person whom you have to meet. Time language, though culture-bound, has its specific meaning-, which may be either positive or negative.
In India, politicians jump the schedules of proceedings, which they themselves fix, as if to signify that they being politicians are busy with many preoccupations and it is a symbol of their superiority. In US or Europe, if you don’t keep an appointment, especially in business, such failure is viewed seriously so much so that you can forget dealing with the same party again.
Keeping appointments and schedules communicate status, seriousness, and honesty. Habitual failure in meeting appointments and schedules indicates indiscipline, disorganized way of one’s life and disrespect towards the matter under consideration. The point we make here is that time kept or otherwise has a definite meaning, though it is not verbally expressed.
Do Antidepressants Make Some People Drink More?
Russia opens murder probe after car bomb kills daughter of key Putin ally
NBA free agents: Hassan Whiteside, Carmelo Anthony, Markieff Morris still looking for work
To Live In North Korea, Or Not To Live
Member Rbi Mpc Ashima Goyal
The man drove his family all night to do his brother’s wedding after American Airlines booked them on a flight to another country and then canceled their replacement
Washington County voters will see lots of new names on municipal ballots in November
Ways to Locate a High School Classmate Using Free Cell Phone Lookups
Gas prices are down, but Biden’s problem at the pumps isn’t going away
School boards in Washington County could face major changes in November
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance2 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News2 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News2 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Sports3 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives