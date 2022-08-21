News
Dolphins have QB Tua Tagovailoa, most starters playing in preseason game vs. Raiders
It appears the Miami Dolphins’ preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders will be something close to the dress rehearsal of the exhibition season.
After the Dolphins rested nearly all their starters in last week’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Mike McDaniel is leaving several of his top players, including starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, available for the 7 p.m. kickoff on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Dolphins listed left tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Xavien Howard, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and fullback Alec Ingold as the starters on the depth chart that are “not expected to play,” released 90 minutes before kickoff. Miami also has safety Eric Rowe, fullback John Lovett, tight end Tanner Conner, outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett and tackle Greg Little as pregame inactives.
Waddle did not practice all week ahead of the exhibition with an undisclosed injury. Armstead did not practice on Thursday after also missing team drills in Wednesday’s session. He had been increasing his workload the previous two practices this training camp as he gets game ready for the regular season coming off offseason knee surgery.
Conventionally, the second of three preseason games is the ideal opportunity for a coach to play most of his starters, allowing backups and roster longshots to take the preseason finale and rest veterans ahead of Week 1.
This story will be updated.
Rudy Yakym selected by GOP to replace late Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski
Indiana Republicans on Saturday chose Rudy Yakym to replace the late U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski in the November ballot, after Yakym won the late Indiana congresswoman’s husband’s endorsement. Walorsky was killed in an accident earlier this month.
Yakym will be a big favorite in the November elections against Democrat Paul Steury, science teacher at Goshen High School, and Libertarian William Henry. He will run both to finish Walorski’s term which ends this year and for a full two-year term. Both elections will take place in the November ballot.
Yakym received the most votes Saturday from members of the Republican precinct committee for their party’s nomination in northern Indiana’s solidly GOP 2nd congressional district. He won the general election ballot vacancy through the ballot process and the special ballot vacancy by acclamation, Indiana Republican Party spokesman Luke Thomas said in an email.
Yakym, 38, is an executive at distribution company Elkhart Kem Krest and was a longtime political ally of Walorski, including serving as chief financial officer for his first successful congressional campaign in 2012.
He defeated a field of a dozen candidates, including derailing a political comeback bid by former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, whose 2020 re-election bid failed after facing backlash. allegations that he groped four drunk women at a party.
Walorski’s husband, Dean Swihart, backed Yakym last week for the Republican nomination, calling him “a political outsider who has what it takes to stand up to the Pelosi-Biden agenda.”
About 500 Republican activists were eligible to vote in the caucus on Saturday.
Democrats now hold a narrow 220-210 majority in the US House of Representatives, with Walorski’s death giving him five vacant seats.
Walorski, 58, was a passenger in an SUV with two members of her congressional office staff when he crossed the center line off a state highway in northern Indiana and collided with an oncoming vehicle on Aug. 3, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said. The two staff members and the other driver were also killed.
Yakym presented himself as someone who would continue Walorski’s work on conservative causes.
He overcame criticism for his ties to the Indiana Republican establishment, including as a member of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2016 transition team and with Sen. Todd Young’s 2022 campaign finance committee. Holcomb also nominated Yakym to the state Judicial Nominating Commission, which selects finalists for Supreme Court and state Court of Appeals nominations.
Others in the Republican field to replace Walorski included former State Representative Christy Stutzman, the wife of former U.S. Representative Marlin Stutzman, and State Representative Curt Nisly, a hardline conservative who lost his re-election campaign in the Republican primary in May.
Mitt Romney ‘can’t imagine’ Liz Cheney being the GOP presidential candidate
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has shot down the presidential hopes of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), telling Desert News he “can’t imagine” she would become the Republican nominee if she ran in 2024.
“I’m not going to encourage anyone to run for president. I did it myself, and it’s something I won’t do again. I don’t know if she really wants to do this. She would not become the nominee if she ran,” Romney said. Desert News Thursday. “I can’t imagine that would happen.”
Romney’s comments come on the heels of Cheney’s primary loss to former President Donald Trump Harriet Hageman, which received more than two-thirds of the vote.
During Cheney’s concession speech on Tuesday, she compared herself to former President Abraham Lincoln and hinted at a future presidential bid. Cheney said:
Our party’s great and original champion, Abraham Lincoln, was defeated in Senate and House elections before winning the most important election of all. Lincoln finally prevailed, he saved our Union, and he defined our obligation as Americans for all of history.
Then Cheney appeared on NBC Today show the morning after her embarrassing primary loss and said a presidential race is “something I’m thinking about”, and said she would make her decision “in the coming months”.
Cheney also said she hopes to be part of a “broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents” that hopes to defeat Trump, who she says “continues to pose a very serious threat and risk to our republic.” .
However, Romney also noted that the GOP is “very much” behind Trump and that his voice “is the strongest and loudest” within the party. Romney said:
My party has changed a lot over the past decade. It will change again over the next 10 years. I can’t tell you how, but I think we’ll have more than one voice at some point. But right now one voice, and that’s President Trump’s voice, is the loudest and loudest and contradicting him is something people will do at their peril.
Romney also said he doesn’t believe a Republican from Never Trump has a “realistic chance” of winning the party’s nomination in 2024.
“I don’t think anyone who is seen outside the Trump circle would have a realistic chance of becoming the nominee in 2024, except something that I can’t predict at this point,” Romney said.
“If he doesn’t run again, I think it will be people who have supported him or people who haven’t talked about him much and who would then be open to becoming the candidate,” he said. he continued.
Romney’s analysis is correct, as a recent Harvard poll found Trump to be the clear frontrunner in a future 2024 Republican primary. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), a staunch Trump supporter, arrived in second position with 19%, against 52% for Trump.
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.
Spectators flock to Chicago Air and Water Show despite downpours – NBC Chicago
A rainy start to the weekend put a damper on the first day of the Chicago Air and Water Show, but not for long.
Following downpours, organizers postponed the popular hour-long event as it returned on a large scale for the first time since 2019. Many spectators descended on the edge of the lake in advance, some staking a place along North Avenue Beach.
“I enjoy it every year, I enjoy it,” visitor Marlena Wordlow said.
Members of the US Armed Forces and civilians performed spectacular stunts as amazed spectators looked on.
“I like it when they turn on the afterburner and go as fast as they can,” visitor Daniel Watts said.
“It’s really exciting… I really enjoyed the F35s,” said Paul LaFalce, another spectator. “I’m a Vietnam veteran, and I really appreciate this and the people watching all of this, it’s close to my heart.”
The F35Cs wowed the fans below and left an incredibly proud mother.
“It’s amazing,” said Patrice Calvi, the mother of a Navy F35C pilot. “I’m shaking. It’s great to see him up there.”
The crowd was a little lighter than usual due to the threat of possible bad weather as well as intermittent drizzle. Around 2:30 p.m., the final so many spectators held on to finally arrive – a performance by the Blue Angels.
“I love the Blue Angels, I come every year for them,” visitor Kamaria Price said. “I just brought my rain jacket and umbrella, you know you get wet, dry off and enjoy the show.”
Trevor Williams steps in with gem as Mets continue to dominate the Phillies
PHILADELPHIA — The Saturday doubleheader was supposed to be the weird part of the Mets’ weekend trip to Philly.
Chris Bassitt had Friday’s game and was predictably solid, giving the team a win as they readied for two games of irregular starting pitchers. The first, Trevor Williams, staked his claim as player of the weekend. Williams gave the Mets four shutout innings in his spot start, and with the offense doing their thing, the Mets earned an 8-2 win to begin the suffocatingly hot day at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies, for whatever reason, just cannot figure out the Mets. If they played even decent baseball against the National League East leaders, Philadelphia would be in the thick of the division race. Instead, the opening game loss dropped the Phils to 4-13 against the Mets, gluing their eyes to a Wild Card spot rather than an NL East banner.
Losing the first game, the one where they had the clear advantage in the starting pitching matchup, tells you where the Phillies are right now. Even with Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler spinning the first two games of the series, they were utterly outplayed.
Wheeler was hatcheting through the Mets lineup for the first four innings on Saturday afternoon, sitting his former teammates down at a cheetah’s pace. But when he reached the bottom of the order for the second time, the roof collapsed. Jeff McNeil led off the fifth inning with a hit, Tyler Naquin followed him with a walk, and after Brett Baty moved them up with a productive groundout, No. 9 hitter Michael Perez put his stamp on this mesmerizing season.
Buck Showalter is fond of saying that there’s a reason why a team felt comfortable starting Perez in the World Series. But it’s not true. While he did play in the 2020 World Series for the Rays, Perez never actually started. He didn’t even get an at-bat, just a few innings of defense.
Nevermind his skipper’s foggy memory. On Saturday, Perez woke up the Mets’ offense with his two-RBI single in the fifth inning, allowing McNeil and Naquin to soar across the plate. In addition to catching Williams for the first time and guiding him through the Phillies lineup, the timely hit embodied the Mets’ ethos of everyone doing what they’re asked of, no matter how unfamiliar their role might be.
Perez was also in the middle of Saturday’s strangest play. Perhaps trying to emulate the team that they can’t seem to overcome, the Phillies tried the Mets’ double steal play that worked to perfection on Friday night. The problem was, they ran it with two strikes, and when Garrett Stubbs swung through strike three, the Mets already had an out before the wheels of motion started turning.
Jean Segura was on his way to second for the front end of the double steal, but with a strikeout at the plate, Francisco Lindor was able to catch the throw from Perez and not worry about Segura taking second. Instead, he immediately fired home to get Bryson Stott, who had broken from third base. As Stott unsuccessfully flopped over Perez’s tag like an amateur high jumper, he provided an accurate illustration of the difference between these two teams.
Try as they might, the Phillies also can’t crack the Mets’ bullpen. Seth Lugo, Joely Rodriguez, Adam Ottavino and Sam Clay did the honors of closing out Philadelphia after Williams’ terrific temp job, and the crowd that included a drunken buffoon who ran on the field could do nothing but watch in disgust.
Adani Group makes $3.9 billion open offer for two cement makers after approval
Adani Group has received regulatory approval for an open offer of nearly 311.6 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) to buy the remaining shares of two Indian cement companies, following the decision by Holcim Ltd. in May to sell its majority stake to the conglomerate.
The group, led by Asia’s richest person, Gautam Adani, has offered to buy 26% of Ambuja Cements Ltd. for Rs 385 per share and the same stake for Rs 2,300 per share of ACC Ltd., according to two exchange documents filed Friday by ICICI Securities Ltd. and Deutsche Bank AG, which advise Adani.
The open bid for the two cement companies will run from August 26 to September 9, according to the documents.
Bloomberg reported earlier today that the power port conglomerate received a nod from the Securities & Exchange Board of India for the open bid citing people familiar with the development.
Shares of Ambuja and ACC pared gains on Friday after the Bloomberg story was published. They then recovered ground to end the day up 2.7% and 1.2% respectively.
Asia’s richest man signs $10.5 billion deal with Holcim
Indian stock market rules state that the acquisition of 25% or more of the shares of a local listed company will trigger a mandatory open offer where minority shareholders can choose to sell their stakes to the new investor at a pre-determined price.
Adani’s open offer price for Ambuja is 6% off Thursday’s closing price, while ACC’s is 1% off, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The deal was also cleared by India’s antitrust regulator last week.
The Holcim transaction is expected to propel the Adani Group to become India’s second-largest cement producer virtually overnight in a highly fragmented and competitive market.
In May, Holcim agreed to sell its 63% stake in Mumbai-listed Ambuja Cements to the Adani Group, which then said it planned to spend around $10.5 billion on stake purchases and open offer for Ambuja and related entities.
As part of the deal, Adani will inherit Ambuja’s majority stake in another publicly traded cement producer, ACC, and buy Holcim’s 4.5% working interest in the unit.
–With help from PR Sanjai and Dhwani Pandya.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Massive shipyard fire destroys buildings, cars and boats
Crews battled a massive fire Friday afternoon that destroyed buildings, cars and ships at a shipyard in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts. At least one person was injured and an unknown number of firefighters suffered minor injuries, officials said. The fire started around 2 p.m. Friday at the Mattapoisett shipyard in Ned’s Point. An employee’s brother and witnesses told WCVB there were a series of explosions before flames and black smoke consumed the entire property. “Suddenly, black smoke. Thick, thick, thick black smoke. So we sat there for a while, and we kept hearing the explosions – explosion after explosion. I mean, in an hour there must have been 50 explosions that went off intermittently,” a witness said. When Sky 5 arrived on the scene, several buildings, several boats and about two dozen cars were in flames or shells burned. A thick, thick plume of black smoke could be seen on the horizon for miles. Several fire engines worked to douse the flames from above, and a fire boat sprayed water on the blaze from a dock in Mattapoisett Harbor. Crews from surrounding areas stepped in to help. There was no information immediately available on a cause. Radar picked up the plume of smoke coming from Mattapoisett, the National Weather Service said. The area of the fire was part of a warning from the National Weather Service on Friday of high fire danger due to drought and high winds. City of Mattapoisett officials said residents may experience discolored water from the fire.
Crews battled a massive fire Friday afternoon that destroyed buildings, cars and ships at a shipyard in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts. At least one person was injured and an unknown number of firefighters suffered minor injuries, officials said.
The fire started around 2 p.m. Friday at the Mattapoisett shipyard in Ned’s Point. An employee’s brother and witnesses told WCVB there were a series of explosions before flames and black smoke consumed the entire property.
“All of a sudden, black smoke. Thick, thick, thick black smoke. So we sat there for a while, and we kept hearing the explosions – explosion after explosion. I mean, in an hour there must have been 50 explosions that went off intermittently,” a witness said.
When Sky 5 arrived on the scene, several buildings, several boats and about two dozen cars were in flames or shells burned. A thick, thick plume of black smoke could be seen on the horizon for miles.
Several fire engines worked to put out the flames from above and a fire boat sprayed water on the fire from a wharf in the port of Mattapoisett. Crews from surrounding areas stepped in to help.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
There was no information immediately available on a cause.
Radar picked up the plume of smoke coming from Mattapoisett, the National Weather Service said. The area of the fire was part of a warning from the National Weather Service on Friday of high fire danger due to drought and high winds.
City of Mattapoisett officials said residents may experience discolored water as a result of the fire.
