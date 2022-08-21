JAKARTA, Indonesia — A man in Indonesia has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the first confirmed case of the disease in the country, authorities said on Saturday.
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel breaks down playing time decisions in preseason loss to Raiders – The Denver Post
The Miami Dolphins took the approach to something closer to a dress rehearsal early in the exhibition against the Las Vegas Raiders — at least for two practices.
After the Dolphins rested nearly all of their starters in last week’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Mike McDaniel left several of his best players, including starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, play in the 15-13 loss Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Dolphins listed left tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Xavien Howard, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and fullback Alec Ingold as starters on the depth board which was announced 90 minutes before kickoff. Miami also had safety Eric Rowe, fullback John Lovett, tight end Tanner Conner, outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett and tackle Greg Little as pregame inactives.
At kickoff, it was revealed on the CBS4 broadcast that star receiver Tyreek Hill and other veteran running back Raheem Mostert and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram were also scheduled to sit out. McDaniel said at halftime on the show that the three veterans’ rest was not injury-related.
“It’s the imperfect situation that is pre-season for football,” McDaniel said after the game. “You try to balance preparing guys and not putting them at risk in exhibition.”
Waddle didn’t train all week before the show with an undisclosed injury. Armstead did not practice Thursday after also missing team drills in Wednesday’s session. He had increased his workload in the previous two practices during training camp as he prepared for the regular season after offseason knee surgery.
Conventionally, the second of three preseason games is the perfect opportunity for a coach to play most of his starters, allowing substitutes and roster longshots to win the preseason finale and rest veterans. before week 1.
Among the starters, Dolphins franchise tight end Mike Gesicki was left out for the entire first half. He finished with three catches on six targets for 27 yards.
“He’s got to keep doing what he’s been doing, which is fully committing to the running and passing game on offense,” said McDaniel of Gesicki, who also commented after the game. that he needed extra reps in a new attack. “He’s a few plays on the ball away from having a really good game that he feels good in.”
Tagovailoa made his preseason debut in a key third NFL season. He went 6 of 8 for 58 yards on two drives that scored 3 points.
Tagovailoa sat out last week at the Buccaneers with McDaniel citing confidence from what he saw from the left-handed signalman in practice. Over three drives last week, Tagovailoa threw six interceptions — some in late-game driving situations where he was forced to rush into coverage as time ticked away.
Outstanding sophomore safety Jevon Holland, who had four of the practice interceptions against Tagovailoa, was among a slew of other starters available to play after resting in Tampa last week. A few others: running back Chase Edmonds, center Connor Williams, linebackers Jerome Baker and Elandon Roberts, defensive linemen Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler.
“With each player, it’s a bit on a case-by-case basis,” McDaniel said. “You have to assess everyone where they are and how badly they need this preseason so they can feel 100% against the Patriots. [in Week 1].”
In addition to the inactive players, the Dolphins also have cornerback Byron Jones still on the list of players physically unable to play after surgery on his left leg this offseason. And cornerback Trill Williams and tight end Adam Shaheen are on the disabled list.
Several Dolphins were injured Saturday, including three cornerbacks in Nik Needham, Keion Crossen and Mackensie Alexander, as well as running back Salvon Ahmed. Needham and Ahmed withstood apparent hand injuries.
“There were a few hits,” McDaniel said. “We had a few hand injuries. There is nothing fatal in terms of long-term problems.
()
Indonesia announces its first case of monkeypox
“This is a self-limiting disease that will go away after 20 days if the patient has no pre-existing conditions,” Syahril said, adding that the government does not currently see the need to implement preventive measures. community-level restrictions to contain monkeypox.
Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago of more than 270 million people, has been on high alert for the spread of monkeypox since the World Health Organization urged countries to increase vigilance after the Kingdom UK experienced an outbreak in May. Previously, the monkeypox virus was only endemic in several African countries.
Monkeypox is spread when people have close physical contact with an infected person’s lesions, clothing, or bedding. Sexual contact can amplify transmission.
Most people recover from monkeypox without needing treatment, but the lesions can be extremely painful. More severe cases can lead to complications, including brain inflammation and death.
Globally, more than 31,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in nearly 90 countries. Last month, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global emergency.
Monkeypox is not a completely new disease, but one that has been known since at least the 1970s and has been a serious challenge in Africa for years.
With only a limited global supply of vaccines, authorities are racing to stop the spread of the disease.
Twins drop extra-inning contest to Rangers
The good news for the Twins is that the high-quality pitching performances they’ve seen both from the starting staff and the bullpen over the course of the homestand carried over for most of the night on Saturday.
The bad?
They didn’t do enough offensively to overcome the Rangers on Saturday night, despite an eighth-inning, game-tying single from Jose Miranda and a rally in the 10th inning. The Twins fell 4-3 on Saturday night after the Rangers pulled ahead with two run-scoring singles from Corey Seager and Mark Mathias against a pair of Twins relievers.
The Twins, in their half of the 10th inning, got some help from the Rangers defense. Reliever Jonathan Hernández couldn’t cleanly field what should have been the last out of the game, allowing a run to score. But Miranda wound up flying out to end the game and the Twins stranded Carlos Correa on third. The Twins finished the day 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
The Rangers pulled back ahead in the 10th off the Twins bullpen after Minnesota evened it up in the eighth inning. Miranda, who was unhappy with the call on the pitch that would have made the count 3-0, battled back to cap an eight-pitch at-bat with a single that plated Max Kepler. That tied up a game the Rangers had been leading since the sixth inning.
Starter Chris Archer set the tone for the Twins, settling in nicely after giving up a pair of doubles in the first inning. Archer only gave up that one run in his five innings. He was able to talk his way into staying in the game after getting what should have been an inning-ending groundout in the fifth. Instead, Correa committed an error on the play, keeping the inning alive.
But with a lefty coming to the plate and lefty Devin Smeltzer warming, manager Rocco Baldelli came out to the mound to chat with Archer. Baldelli, for the second time in just over a week, walked back to the dugout without removing his starter, who promptly rewarded him by getting Seager to fly out on the first pitch.
Michelle Bond pledges to support the police in the fight against the crime wave in New York
Michelle Bond, the Republican candidate vying to fill Rep. Lee Zeldin’s (R-NY) seat in Congress, said Breitbart News Saturday that she would combat New York’s massive crime wave by defunding police with “the resources and tools they need to keep our communities safe.”
LISTEN:
Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle noted the massive crime wave unfolding in New York City and asked Bond what she would do in Congress to deal with it. For Bond, tackling the crime wave starts with providing adequate funding for law enforcement.
“I think crime and fear are at the heart of everyone’s concerns when I speak with voters. In my district, they’re really, really upset, and I think you know, when you look so obviously, we have to stand up for our police,” Bond said. “And we cannot advocate for their funding.”
She pointed to her endorsement of the Suffolk County police and slammed her opponent, Nick LaLota, for voting to cut the police budget while on his city’s board of directors.
“I promise to always defend our police. I supported blue. And that starts with fighting in Congress, to give them the resources and the tools they need to keep our communities safe,” Bond told Boyle.
Bond also encouraged New Yorkers to support Rep. Lee Zeldin’s (right) gubernatorial campaign as a way to reduce crime within the state.
“You know, when it comes to Congress, it’s true, there are a few different resources. I would say there’s obviously funding, there’s fighting over messaging and making sure communities are safe, protecting things like qualified immunity. A lot of that is a state issue,” Bond said. “And that’s why I’m saying it’s very, very important that we elect Republican conservative governors.”
When the conversation turned to economics, Bond highlighted his service at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the staff of Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and his experience in the private sector.
Bond is the only candidate “who knows how to do anything for the economy”, she explained.
“I worked on the Senate Banking Committee for Senator Shelby, from Alabama, and I fought against very bad economic policy. I was pro-corporate and spent my career working on the economic policy,” she said. “And I think that’s more that we need more people like me who know what they’re talking about, especially since we’re in a recession right now .”
She mentioned that Zeldin currently sits on the House Financial Services Committee and that her business acumen would make her best suited to fill Zeldin’s spot.
“It’s really important that whoever represents New York’s District 1 is qualified for this committee,” Bond said.
“And right now I’m the only candidate in this race who knows how to do anything for the economy, who’s worked on these issues, who understands how business, inflation and government spending and all that , how it all works,” she continued.
To wrap up the interview, Boyle and Bond discussed President Joe Biden’s disastrous border policy. Boyle asked Bond how she would approach the issue at the congressional level.
Bond, who said “every county is now a border county”, would advocate for the wall to be completed on our southern border.
“And the way to stop this madness, as you know, is to build a wall. And look, I’m an America First curator. I want to build the wall. We need more border security,” Bond said. “And as you said, millions of illegals have been crossing our border since Biden took office. It has to stop. That’s why Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly are both supporting me.
Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST.
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.
Realtors: July’s year-over-year home sales dropped 25 percent in St. Paul, but values still ride high
It wasn’t that long ago that Justin DuChemin could all but guarantee a rush of offers well above asking prices to home sellers looking to list properties, even old homes that could use a little TLC.
DuChemin, a real estate agent with Re/Max, said multiple attractive offers are still coming in for houses that have been thoroughly readied for market, but demand has slackened as interest rates have risen. Sellers are increasingly surprised, and sometimes disappointed.
“We don’t seem to be selling stuff like $40,000 or $50,000 over list price, with offers like ‘You can name my first child,’” quipped DuChemin, recalling the feeding frenzy that made for unusual national headlines as recently as March.
“Overall, home sales are definitely down,” said DuChemin, who is helping to sell his neighbor’s home in Maplewood. Buyers “are not gangbusters to move into the next phase. There’s a disparity right now between what sellers want to sell their homes for and what buyers are willing to pay.”
His outlook is echoed both locally and nationally by new home sale reports from agencies such as Re/Max, the St. Paul Area Association of Realtors and the Minneapolis Area Realtors.
In July, year-over-year home sales fell 25 percent in St. Paul and 17.5 percent in Minneapolis, according to the St. Paul and Minneapolis Realtor associations. Cities such as Monticello, Golden Valley and Orono saw some gains, while Stillwater, Chanhassen and Fridley experienced lower demand than a year prior.
That doesn’t mean home prices are down anywhere in step, but they may finally be stabilizing a bit.
HOME SALES AT $375,000, WHICH IS UP — AND DOWN
According to Re/Max, the median home sales price in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington statistical area was $375,000 in July, down from $380,000 in June but still up significantly from $350,000 in July 2021.
Overall, “the sales are down but the values are up,” said Tracy Baglio, a Keller Williams real estate agent in the Stillwater/St. Croix Valley area, and immediate past president of the St. Paul Area Association of Realtors. “Interest rates slowed things down. They stopped the frenzy of 10 or 20 offers. We haven’t had a sale yet that hasn’t had multiple offers, but now we have three or four offers. They’ve still exceeded the list price, but they’re not as wild.”
That’s not necessarily bad news, said Baglio. “It really gives the first-time homebuyers a better chance of competing and winning, just because there’s less competition,” she said. “It’s still a seller’s market.”
Buyers who recalled the near-catastrophic collapse of the housing market during the Great Recession of 2008 may have flinched and paused when they saw interest rates climb from near-record lows in the last few months. Would a newly-purchased property lose 30 percent or more of its value in a matter of months, much like many Twin Cities homes did little more than a decade ago? If so, some figured that holding off until a market crash might be a good time to find deals.
Except many experts believe the housing market probably won’t crash, given the amount of needed housing that was simply never built during the Great Recession. In the St. Paul market, even a 25 percent drop in sales has yet to fundamentally slash prices. DuChemin noted the crash of 2008 was partially fueled by corrupt lending practices and adjustable rate mortgages issued to inexperienced buyers with unforgiving terms. The industry has since matured.
“We’re getting back to that more balanced market between sellers and buyers, which is a great thing for buyers. But it’s still a great time to sell,” DuChemin said. “There’s not going to be an opportunity to buy at a discount in the next six to 12 months. A lot of buyers were waiting for that crash, because a lot of buyers are priced out of that first-time homebuyer’s market. I just don’t think you’re going to see that.”
Baglio, who is on her fifth house, said she received the following advice, which has served her well.
“‘We marry the house and we date the interest rate,’” Baglio said. “Get in the home and refinance when you see an opening later. There’s always an opportunity.”
BY THE NUMBERS: SALES DROP, PRICES RISE
Re/Max’s “National Housing Report,” issued Wednesday and focusing on 53 metro areas, found a double-digit drop in home sales from June to July, as well as a double-digit increase in homes for sale. The two trends triggered the first decline in the national median sales price since January.
Median sales prices reached $415,000, which is down 2.9 percent from June but still up 8 percent from July 2021. Year-over-year sales were down 26.3 percent from a year ago.
There were 13.3 percent more homes for sale nationally in July than in June, and 30.4 percent more than a year ago, according to Re/Max. Inventory, or months of supply, is now at 1.8 months nationally, which is double what it was in May.
The overall picture — prices up, sales down — is a bit more nuanced than many buyers and sellers have grown accustomed to over the past year or two. Re/Max found that the Twin Cities’ metro saw a similar pattern, with year-over-year home sales falling despite an increase in inventory, and prices rising 7 percent in July compared to a year ago but softening 1.3 percent compared to this June.
The St. Paul and Minneapolis Realtors associations found pending home sales across the metro were down 23.3 percent in July compared to a year prior and down 12.8 percent below July 2019.
“Buyers have been hampered by increased mortgage rates, still-low inventory, strong home prices and some economic uncertainty,” reads their latest joint advisory. “Buyer activity has been softening for 11 of the last 12 months as most acknowledge the frenzied demand of 2020 and 2021 couldn’t last.”
Nevertheless, they found homes in the metro sold for a median of $375,000 last month, 7.1 percent more than in July 2021.
Trevor Williams steps in with gem for Mets, but Phillies rebound for doubleheader split – The Denver Post
PHILADELPHIA — Saturday’s doubleheader was supposed to be the odd part of the Mets weekend in Philadelphia.
Their match of the day was a resounding success, ending in an 8-2 win, but the nightcap was a 4-1 loss. More important than all that, however, is the fact that the bullpen isn’t completely empty for Sunday’s game and the next two against the Yankees. In short, not so weird.
After Chris Bassitt helped them to a win on Friday, the Mets knew Saturday would be two games with erratic starting pitchers. The first, Trevor Williams, claimed his position as player of the weekend. Williams gave the Mets four shutout innings on his start, and with the offense doing their thing, the Mets picked up an easy victory to start the day stifling at Citizens Bank Park. Williams also ran his scoreless innings streak to 24.
“It’s hard to win two games of a doubleheader without winning the first one,” Williams said, trying to manifest something that didn’t end up coming to fruition.
“Every good club should have someone like that,” Buck Showalter said of Williams. “Not once did he put himself in front of the needs of the team.”
The Phillies, for some reason, just can’t understand the Mets. If they played even decent baseball against the National League leaders in the East, Philadelphia would be in the thick of the division race. Instead, the opener loss dropped the Phils to 4-13 against the Mets, setting their eyes on a Wild Card berth rather than an NL East banner. Game 2 was a good reprieve for them, but Sunday being the last meeting of the season between these teams, Philadelphia squandered any chance of their Premier League title since 2011.
Losing Game 1, the one where they had a clear advantage in the starting pitching game, tells you where the Phillies are at right now. Even with Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler shooting the first two games of the series, they were completely outplayed.
Wheeler rode through the Mets lineup for the first four innings on Saturday afternoon, seating his former teammates at a cheetah pace. But when he reached the bottom of the order for the second time, the roof collapsed. Jeff McNeil started the fifth inning with a hit, Tyler Naquin followed it up with a walk, and after Brett Baty moved them with productive pitch, No. 9 hitter Michael Perez scored in a fascinating season.
Showalter likes to say there’s a reason a team felt comfortable starting Perez in the World Series. But this is not true. Although he played in the 2020 World Series for the Rays, Perez never really started. He didn’t even get an at-bat, just a few innings of defense.
Never mind his captain’s hazy memory. On Saturday, Perez woke up the Mets offense with his two RBI single in the fifth inning, allowing McNeil and Naquin to fly off the plate. Along with catching Williams for the first time and guiding him through the Phillies’ roster, the timely shot embodied the Mets ethos that everyone did what they were told, no matter how unfamiliar their role. .
“It was a good first day with me and [catcher Michael] Perez,” Williams said. “We were on the same page pretty much all the time. For him to come and do that, without catching guys he knows, that’s huge.
“It was really good,” Perez said of his first RBI with the Mets. “I didn’t want to do too much, just put the ball in play. I’m happy with that.
Game 2 was not so airy. Phillies southpaw Bailey Falter and his droopy hair came to town and had arguably his best day on a pitching mound. Falter has more Triple-A starts this season than he has in the majors and hadn’t pitched at any level since a six-inning Triple-A outing on Aug. 10. seven innings against the Mets, a team that was playing its tenth game in nine days.
David Peterson wasn’t entirely ineffective in the late show, but his 4.2 innings with eight hits, two walks and three runs won’t make for many highlight reels. If the Mets potentially viewed this doubleheader as a starting pitcher audition — someone will have to take Carlos Carrasco’s next turns until his oblique is correct — Williams must have the upper hand.
In a stunning role reversal, the Phillies bullpen held firm in the last drink as the Mets relievers let their deficit swell. Rob Thomson’s bullpen management during the day (as well as his easily beaten team) allowed him to deploy Jose Alvarado and David Robertson, a pretty ideal scenario for a team so hungry for late-inning options, even though she uses Robertson for two innings. was an odd choice. The Mets only put one man in scoring position after the fifth inning, missing their chance for a double sweep.
