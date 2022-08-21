Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel breaks down playing time decisions in preseason loss to Raiders – The Denver Post

PHILADELPHIA — Saturday’s doubleheader was supposed to be the odd part of the Mets weekend in Philadelphia.

Their match of the day was a resounding success, ending in an 8-2 win, but the nightcap was a 4-1 loss. More important than all that, however, is the fact that the bullpen isn’t completely empty for Sunday’s game and the next two against the Yankees. In short, not so weird.

After Chris Bassitt helped them to a win on Friday, the Mets knew Saturday would be two games with erratic starting pitchers. The first, Trevor Williams, claimed his position as player of the weekend. Williams gave the Mets four shutout innings on his start, and with the offense doing their thing, the Mets picked up an easy victory to start the day stifling at Citizens Bank Park. Williams also ran his scoreless innings streak to 24.

“It’s hard to win two games of a doubleheader without winning the first one,” Williams said, trying to manifest something that didn’t end up coming to fruition.

“Every good club should have someone like that,” Buck Showalter said of Williams. “Not once did he put himself in front of the needs of the team.”

The Phillies, for some reason, just can’t understand the Mets. If they played even decent baseball against the National League leaders in the East, Philadelphia would be in the thick of the division race. Instead, the opener loss dropped the Phils to 4-13 against the Mets, setting their eyes on a Wild Card berth rather than an NL East banner. Game 2 was a good reprieve for them, but Sunday being the last meeting of the season between these teams, Philadelphia squandered any chance of their Premier League title since 2011.

Losing Game 1, the one where they had a clear advantage in the starting pitching game, tells you where the Phillies are at right now. Even with Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler shooting the first two games of the series, they were completely outplayed.

Wheeler rode through the Mets lineup for the first four innings on Saturday afternoon, seating his former teammates at a cheetah pace. But when he reached the bottom of the order for the second time, the roof collapsed. Jeff McNeil started the fifth inning with a hit, Tyler Naquin followed it up with a walk, and after Brett Baty moved them with productive pitch, No. 9 hitter Michael Perez scored in a fascinating season.

Showalter likes to say there’s a reason a team felt comfortable starting Perez in the World Series. But this is not true. Although he played in the 2020 World Series for the Rays, Perez never really started. He didn’t even get an at-bat, just a few innings of defense.

Never mind his captain’s hazy memory. On Saturday, Perez woke up the Mets offense with his two RBI single in the fifth inning, allowing McNeil and Naquin to fly off the plate. Along with catching Williams for the first time and guiding him through the Phillies’ roster, the timely shot embodied the Mets ethos that everyone did what they were told, no matter how unfamiliar their role. .

“It was a good first day with me and [catcher Michael] Perez,” Williams said. “We were on the same page pretty much all the time. For him to come and do that, without catching guys he knows, that’s huge.

“It was really good,” Perez said of his first RBI with the Mets. “I didn’t want to do too much, just put the ball in play. I’m happy with that.

Game 2 was not so airy. Phillies southpaw Bailey Falter and his droopy hair came to town and had arguably his best day on a pitching mound. Falter has more Triple-A starts this season than he has in the majors and hadn’t pitched at any level since a six-inning Triple-A outing on Aug. 10. seven innings against the Mets, a team that was playing its tenth game in nine days.

David Peterson wasn’t entirely ineffective in the late show, but his 4.2 innings with eight hits, two walks and three runs won’t make for many highlight reels. If the Mets potentially viewed this doubleheader as a starting pitcher audition — someone will have to take Carlos Carrasco’s next turns until his oblique is correct — Williams must have the upper hand.

In a stunning role reversal, the Phillies bullpen held firm in the last drink as the Mets relievers let their deficit swell. Rob Thomson’s bullpen management during the day (as well as his easily beaten team) allowed him to deploy Jose Alvarado and David Robertson, a pretty ideal scenario for a team so hungry for late-inning options, even though she uses Robertson for two innings. was an odd choice. The Mets only put one man in scoring position after the fifth inning, missing their chance for a double sweep.

()