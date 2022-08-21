News
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets two drives as starters disappointed with preseason loss to Raiders – The Denver Post
The Miami Dolphins saw most of their starters play Saturday’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but against a slew of backups they delivered a disappointing performance.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who lacked wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle or left tackle Terron Armstead with the first-team offense, went 6 of 8 for 58 yards on two drives on a quarter and more at Hard Rock Stadium. Both series for Miami’s third-year flagger scored 3 runs.
The Dolphins first-team defense gave up an opening touchdown to a Raiders offense not playing quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Davante Adams, tight end Darren Waller or running back Josh Jacobs.
As the third teams took the lead in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins then gave up before a Jason Sanders field goal attempt with less than two minutes remaining missed on the post. The Dolphins lost the exhibition to the Raiders, 15-13.
Tagovailoa completed all three passes on his second drive for 29 yards, including a 16-yard gain on the first to wide receiver Trent Sherfield and a third conversion to running back Chase Edmonds where Tagovailoa was patient reading his progress before the apartment pass.
The Dolphins were going for a fourth-and-one, but a false start from left tackle Larnel Coleman forced them to settle for a 46-yard field goal from Sanders.
Tagovailoa extended the opening drive with a third-and-4 completion to Edmonds for 17 yards after gaining time and rolling left. That drive stalled when Tagovailoa hit tight end Mike Gesicki in the numbers between two defenders on third down, but Gesicki didn’t turn his head to see the ball coming.
Gesicki was targeted four times on both shots and had two receptions for 11 yards. Oddly playing the entire first half, Gesicki finished with three receptions on six targets for 27 yards.
The opening series defensively showed just how vital cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones are to the unit. With Jones still on the physically unable to play list and Howard taking time off, the Dolphins defense allowed most Raiders backups to go 75 yards in 12 games.
The Raiders were third-and-18 around midfield after a sack from defensive lineman Zach Sieler, but back-to-back 14- and 15-yard passes to tight end Jesper Horsted kept the drive going before running back Zamir White eventually scored a 2-yard touchdown. Course.
Miami’s cornerback depth may have taken a few more hits in the first half on Saturday. Nik Needham, who is the team’s top nickel cornerback, went to the locker room after coaches dealt with his left hand, which he injured while tackling White. He returned to the touchline but did not return to the game. Fellow cornerback Keion Crossen was also examined by coaches on the pitch after an injury.
Replacement quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s first pass attempt with the Dolphins ended in a safety due to an intentional ground penalty in the end zone. Gesicki missed the initial block that knocked Bridgewater out of the pocket.
Sanders was good on a 57-yard field goal attempt with 3:06 left in the first half. He started 6 for 6 on field goals this pre-season before the miss at the end.
Bridgewater went 10 of 20 for 119 yards. He hit undrafted rookie wide receiver Braylon Sanders on a smooth, floaty 28-yard pass off the sideline for the Dolphins’ longest play of the half. Myles Gaskin, however, had a catch and a fumble for a turnover before halftime to end that scoring threat. Officials first blew the play as an incomplete pass down the field, which saved Miami from what likely would have been a long Raiders defensive touchdown.
In the third, Bridgewater found rookie fourth-round draft pick Erik Ezukanma for a 26 pickup, but also missed it later on the drive. Bridgewater nearly had Sanders for a touchdown, but Ole Miss’s target couldn’t make it on third-and-7 from the 20-yard line. The Dolphins kept the offense on the ground on fourth down and Bridgewater took a sack.
Down 12-6 in the fourth quarter, rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, who saw all the action last week against the Buccaneers, threw a nice pass to running back ZaQuandre White, who took out a forward defender to walk into the end zone for the 19-yard touchdown.
Ezukanma hauled a 34-yard pass from Thompson on that drive, then caught back-to-back throws downfield from the former Kansas State flagman. Thompson was 9 of 10 for 129 yards and the touchdown, and Ezukanma had six catches for 114 yards.
In addition to Sieler’s sack, edge defender Porter Gustin, who is fighting for a roster spot and has a solid training camp, recorded a sack in the first half. Defensive end Ben Stille had a sack in the second half, and defensive end Owen Carney had a late third sack that led to a Raiders field goal.
This story will be updated.
Anthony Joshua fights back tears as he crumbles after his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua broke down and struggled to hold back tears in the aftermath of his second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk.
The British heavyweight fought much better in the rematch than he did against Usyk last September in London, but ultimately fell to a split decision loss to the WBA, IBF and WBO champion on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia.
At the post-fight press conference, ‘AJ’ was clearly still emotional and had to pause after a member of the media asked him if he was proud of his performance.
“It’s really, really hard for me to say I’m proud of myself. I don’t feel anything, but I’m overwhelmed deep in my heart,” Joshua said before his voice started to crack as he he held back his tears.
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn stepped in and answered questions as his fighter took some time to compose himself before giving the media time again.
Joshua then explained the post-fight outburst which saw him react angrily to his latest loss as he walked out of the ring shortly after the final bell after a grueling 12 rounds, only to return and deliver an impassioned speech shortly after.
“I just feel like when you try to do something, you hear that not everyone will understand. It just came from the heart,” he continued.
“I was angry with myself. I thought, “I just have to get out of here because I’m mad” and when you’re mad you can do stupid things.
“Then I realised, ‘Oh shit, it’s a sport’ and I came back and just spoke from my heart.
Joshua, 32, must now rebuild after suffering his third career loss, while Usyk, 35, remains unbeaten and will seek a unification bout with Tyson Fury.
‘The Gypsy King’ took to social media after the fight to ridicule both men for what he considered a mediocre fight before announcing his intention to face the winner in a tantalizing undisputed showdown.
Loons take down one of league’s best, Austin FC, in potential MLS Cup Playoffs preview
The similarities between Minnesota United and Austin FC this season carried over to the first half of Saturday night’s match at Allianz Field.
Two of the hottest teams in the Western Conference exchanged penalty-kick goals, one each from the club’s Argentine MLS All-Stars — Emanuel Reynoso and Sebastian Driussi.
The Loons created separation in the second half, with Franco Fragapane’s goal providing the difference in a 2-1 win. Given Minnesota’s fourth spot in the Western Conference and Austin remaining second, it’s the type of prequel to a rematch in the MLS Cup Playoffs come November.
Reynoso gave the Loons the lead in the 25th minute after he was taken down in the box by former Loons midfielder Ethan Finlay. Reynoso’s shot went to the right and so did goalkeeper Brad Stuver, but the pace and placement was too good.
Seconds before halftime, Loons defender DJ Taylor left his hand up on a sliding tackle and Nick Lima’s cross hit it, causing another PK, and Driussi equalized in the second minute of stoppage time.
With a high press in the 62nd minute, Fragapane picked the pocket of Austin defender Julio Cascante and chipped it past Brad Stuver.
Fragapane has four goals in the last five games; he exited as new Designated Player Mender Garcia came in for the last 20-plus minutes. Garcia had a breakaway opportunity in the 90th minute but got denied by Stuver.
Loons manager Adrian Heath said on BSN at halftime they lost some intensity and it gave Austin opportunity. Minnesota had eight shots in the first half, while Austin had 60 percent possession. They didn’t have any let down in the second half.
Minnesota had one loss in its previous 10 games (7-1-2), and Austin suffered its second defeat in the last 12 matches (7-2-3) since May.
For years, Heath has been calling for Reynoso to reach double-digits goals scored. His penalty kick reached that round number, with four coming from the spot. He has made three of four attempts and made the rebound on the one initially saved.
Driussi came into the game leading MLS in goals scored and notched his 18th of the season.
Minnesota was forced into one change, with Kemar Lawrence out with a knee strain. He didn’t train this week and Taylor returned to the starting lineup after losing his right back spot to Alan Benitez.
Wil Trapp was available after missing four games with a hamstring injury, but the Loons captain didn’t crack the starting XI as Robin Lod and Kervin Arriaga kept their places. Trapp, Joseph Rosales and Jonathan Gonzalez subbed in to help ice the game away after Fragapane’s goal.
Finlay started for Austin, but didn’t build on his resurgent season. The Duluth-born winger has five goals and six assists in roughly 1,300 minutes this season after producing three goals and three assists in 1,722 minutes with Minnesota year ago.
Bears LB Roquan Smith ends hold-in and returns to practice
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is done sitting out.
The team’s 2018 first-round pick staged a holdout while seeking a contract extension, attending practices without participating, but he began practicing Saturday for the first time at this camp. training and plans to play the year without the market he is looking for.
“There are no more offers at the moment and I don’t think there will be any during the season,” Smith said. “I’m fully focused on the season, so that’s what I’m focusing on right now – just this season.
“It’s been an amazing four years and, hey, five, why not make it a little more special? It’s my plan.
Smith has a contract for this season but said he was not fined for the absences. The NFL collective bargaining agreement allows the Bears to fine him for missed practices and missed two preseason games.
Smith clarified that although he is back, he is not happy with the situation.
“I think it was just more – so not coming to an agreement when I feel like I’ve broken my (rear) for so long here and not being rewarded with something I thought was rightfully deserved “Smith said. “In a way, it’s like, hey, you break your (rear), you can be rewarded in a way.
“Well, that’s it. I’m overtaking now and focusing on the season and going out there and enjoying time with my guys (teammates) because they’re what I really care about.
Smith was trying to negotiate a contract himself because he had fired his agent. He had the help of a professional athlete manager named Saint Omni.
“No, I don’t regret not having an agent through this process,” Smith said. “I think it’s just a bunch of excuses when people say that.
“Times are changing and I feel like players want to be at the table to have full transparency to know what’s really going on, what’s being said because a lot of people can say a lot of different things but when you you are there yourself, you see it with your own eyes, you know full well what is going on.
Doing this does for some heated situations. Smith posted a letter asking for a trade on Twitter two weeks ago, but Bears GM Ryan Poles refused to take the situation in that direction and continued to try to reach an agreement.
“Yes, it was very emotional for me because normally I tend not to voice my opinion so much, but I thought it was time for me to do it,” Smith said of the letter. . “And there were a lot of different things going on there. Lots of different speculation and like things of that nature, and I just wanted the fans to know and the great city of Chicago to know what was really going on since no one really knew.
“A lot of people were kind of caught off guard, so I just wanted that to be known.”
Bears coach Matt Eberflus welcomed Smith to practice. Smith had been training through volunteer work and mandatory minicamp in the offseason before beginning his time in training camp.
Now the goal is to get Smith ready to start at weakside linebacker in Game 1. It will be a gradual process as Smith just did some individual drills on Saturday.
“I mean, we are ramping it up. We’ll see where it goes,” Eberflus said, adding, “There’s definitely plenty of time to do that.
Dane Mizutani: Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is smart. The preseason is dumb.
Anyone hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite player for Saturday night’s NFL exhibition game at U.S. Bank Stadium got a rude awakening 90 minutes before kickoff when the Vikings announced they were resting basically every starter on the team.
The inactive lists were a thing of beauty as the Vikings and the 49ers each submitted 27 names apiece. Hilariously, both teams still made everyone dress for warmups because that makes sense, right?
On offense the Vikings sat quarterback Kirk Cousins; running back Dalvin Cook; fullback C.J. Ham; receivers Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and K.J. Osborn; tight ends Irv Smith Jr. and Johnny Mundt; and offensive linemen Christian Darrisaw, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Jesse Davis, and Brian O’Neill, among others.
On defense the Vikings sat defensive linemen Harrison Phillips and Dalvin Tomlinson; outside linebackers Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith; inside linebackers Eric Kendricks and Jordan Hicks; cornerbacks Patrick Peterson, Cam Dantzler, and Chandon Sullivan; and safeties Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum, among others.
It’s pretty clear at this point that Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell isn’t going to play anyone of note before the Sept. 11 season opener against the rival Green Bay Packers. Nor should he.
While many fans might take exception to this school of thought — especially those who curiously traded a perfect summer night in the Twin Cities to watch the Vikings’ JV squad limp to a 17-7 loss — this is absolutely the right call by O’Connell.
He is smart. The preseason is dumb.
There’s nothing to gain from playing someone who matters a lot in a game that doesn’t matter at all. Especially in the NFL, where players can get seriously injured anytime they lace up the cleats.
This is something coaches across the league are slowly starting to realize. It has become commonplace for teams to rest their starters for the duration of the three-game preseason these days. Just because the legendary Bud Grant was probably a pretty big fan of playing his starters in the preseason doesn’t mean O’Connell has to follow that script.
What is anyone going to learn from watching Cousins play a couple of series? The best-case scenario is he looks sharp while marching the offense down the field for a touchdown. The worst-case scenario is he blows out his knee and the 2022 season is over before it even started.
The same thing goes for pretty much every other player the Vikings have penciled in as a starter for Week 1.
Everyone knows Cook is dynamic with the ball in his hands. Everyone knows Jefferson is a cheat code personified. Everyone knows Hunter and Smith have the potential to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks as long as they stay healthy.
None of these things needs to be validated during a meaningless game in August. Not when the games start to count in September.
Now, there’s certainly some value to the preseason.
It helps sort out position battles in real time. Look at how quarterbacks Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond have been splitting reps 50-50 in an effort to win the backup role.
It gives rookies get their first taste of the NFL outside of TCO Performance Center in Eagan. It’s safe to say rookie safety Lewis Cine is benefiting from getting some stuff on film.
It provides fringe roster players a chance to prove themselves. After a couple of impressive performances, defensive lineman T.Y. McGill suddenly looks like a lock to make the team.
Still, there was a particular play on Saturday night that served as a not-so-subtle reminder why no starter should ever sniff the field in preseason. On a rather innocuous play in coverage, rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. suffered an ankle injury away from the action. He needed to be helped to the sideline and did not return.
That could have happened to anyone. Which is exactly why O’Connell made sure his starters weren’t out there in the first place.
Pressured to play contract, Roquan Smith returns to practice Chicago Bears, ending training camp – The Denver Post
For nine minutes Saturday night, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith met with reporters inside the PNC Center at Halas Hall, trying to neatly summarize what has been a messy few months.
On the plus side for Bears fans, Smith’s contentious contract battle with the front office is over – for now – enough that the two-time All-Pro returned to the field on Saturday after missing the first 15 practices of camp. training as part of its “maintenance” strategy.
The Bears’ focus now is on getting Smith ready to play in their season opener Sept. 11 at Soldier Field against the San Francisco 49ers. But for Smith, the end results of his back and forth with general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears’ negotiating team over a potential contract extension left a sour taste in his mouth.
Now Smith must play out his contract year without any security beyond the season.
In short, the Bears are still unwilling to pay Smith what he thinks he’s worth, standing firmly behind the Poles’ vision to rebuild the team while aggravating one of their most established players.
“To get into the (negotiating) process, I thought was very unpleasant, to say the least,” Smith said. “It wasn’t what I had expected.”
The most unpleasant, Smith said, was “not reaching a deal when I feel like I’ve been busting my ass for so long here and not being rewarded with something I thought was rightfully deserved. “.
A second-team All-Pro in each of the past two seasons, Smith has sought to be paid as one of the best defensive players in the NFL. In league circles, there was buzz after a deal worth a total of more than $100 million over five years.
Smith was the team’s first draft pick in 2018, selected No. 8 overall and quickly became one of the most productive contributors on defense. In his first four seasons, Smith recorded 524 tackles, 43 tackles for loss and 14 sacks to go along with five interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one touchdown.
Still, the Bears still held most of the leverage in this situation with Smith under contract through March. And amid all the tension and drama, the team held the right cards to stay in control.
The massive extension Smith was looking for? Well, the Poles just didn’t want to meet one of the best players on his roster at Smith’s price. Thus, the first-year general manager held firm.
“I see myself at a certain number, and they see me at a certain number,” Smith said. “And we couldn’t agree (on the number). We can agree to disagree. But hey, I would never take a bad deal.
As for the exchange, Smith asked on Aug. 9 in an emotional 346-word statement he sent to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport? No dice either.
“It was denied,” Smith noted. “So I think my focus has to change.”
So Saturday signified a pivotal point in this saga, with Smith essentially having only one pick. Back to practice. Power up to play as soon as possible. And pushing to be ultra-productive in the final year of his rookie contract with $9.735 million in salary coming his way.
“I have a contract to fulfill,” he admitted. “And I’m just going to go out there and be the best teammate I can be.”
With Smith eager to be rewarded financially as one of the most elite linebackers in the game, his next move will be to master the weakside linebacker role in Matt Eberflus’ 4-3 defense and produce in a way that deserves a huge salary.
Eberflus, who has made a point of staying out of Smith’s contract business, is considering an opening for Smith to thrive in the new defense. Eberflus’ system, after all, positions the linebacker on the weak side for all sorts of playing opportunities.
“It’s just a matter of experience, of gaining experience in this role,” Eberflus said. “It’s a hot spot. There will be a lot of action in there. And again, I think he’s going to like it.
Eberflus also stressed on Saturday that he had little concern about Smith’s contract dissatisfaction affecting his play or his attitude.
“He was engaged,” Eberflus said. “He’s been in the meetings – thoroughly there, mentally there. He asks questions during meetings, helping young players when he is away. So he did all that. He was a pro that way.
To his credit, Smith seemed willing to quash his displeasure with the Bears front office and replace it with on-court efforts.
“Hey,” he said, “I’ll do it the same way I always have: 100 miles an hour and I won’t let go.” … My full intention is to play this season, and whatever happens, happens. Whatever I have to go through this season, I will do it, head held high, chest out. The sun is going down, no regrets, baby.
The nine minutes Smith spent answering questions on Saturday wasn’t enough to get to the bottom of the contract dispute that has been the main storyline of training camp. Pressed for details of what he was looking for financially in his contract demands, Smith declined to give a figure but insinuated he was looking for record money with pressure for strong guarantees.
Alas, he said, “my number and their number were not the same. And that’s about all I can say.
When Poles was first asked about Smith’s future with the Bears in March, he expressed confidence that Smith would have “a really good year” and acknowledged his hope in determining the future of the forward linebacker’s contract. the start of the regular season.
“Obviously the sooner you get there, the better,” Poles said at NFL owners’ meetings. “But also with new staff, we can also wait a bit.”
Just over four months later, the Poles were at Soldier Field reacting to Smith’s written trade request with obvious frustration and confusion.
“I think he’s a very good footballer. I love this kid,” Poles said on August 9. “I love what he’s done on the pitch. Which makes me really disappointed with the current situation. I thought we’d be in a better place, to be quite honest.
Apparently little has happened since then to bring the parties closer to a compromise or to help replace acrimony with harmony.
“The talks haven’t gone too far,” Smith said. “And it didn’t end the way I wanted them to end.”
Urged to remember his last conversation with the Poles and where things had left off, Smith bristled.
“I just know the conversations are over,” he said. “So there is nothing more to say.”
Smith also hit back at critics who suggested his decision to represent himself in contract negotiations rather than using an NFLPA-certified agent was a miscalculation.
“Times are changing,” he said. “And I feel like the players want to be at the (negotiating) table to have full transparency, to know what’s really going on and what’s being said. Because a lot of people can say a lot of different things , but when you are yourself, you see it with your own eyes. You know full well what is going on.
In this case, Smith knows he’s only been shown one way: to prove to the Bears or some other team that he should be paid as one of the best defensemen in football.
“Betting on myself,” he said.
As for how he will find the right mindset in the coming weeks to dedicate himself to an organization he feels has disrespected him?
“Wow,” Smith said. “Great question. I would say my loyalty is to the city of Chicago, to the loyal fans here, to the guys in the locker room that I put my blood, sweat and tears into every day. I’m more focused on those guys there and about being the best guy I can be for them.
The turmoil of the situation will likely take time to dissipate. On Saturday, at the very least, a page was turned and a new chapter began.
()
