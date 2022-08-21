Dolphins Qb Tua Tagovailoa Gets Two Drives As Starters Underwhelm In Preseason Loss Vs. Raiders

While driving through Frogtown the other morning with a bag of homegrown tomatoes for a friend embarking on a week-long road trip, I got lost.

This is normal for me. I have a terrible memory for addresses. Also, phone numbers. For which I blame the digital revolution.

Latin plant names that used to come to me as easily as my old phone number (before I got my first smart phone back in the Paleolithic Age) no longer come to me at all. It’s gotten so I don’t even try to dredge up the forgotten word or number or name — why bother? Google knows everything, pretty much.

The downside to all this marvelous tech innovation is that instead of letting our devices free up our brains for thinking, we seem to want to compete with them. Some people were appalled when a computer beat a human at chess. I thought it was great. What a relief to have a digital brain to store information we will otherwise forget!

I keep hoping we’ll do something useful with all this information at our fingertips, like tackle climate change and habitat loss. I don’t mean by investing in more technology but by thinking about how we got into this mess and harnessing our uniquely human creativity to fix what we broke.

Alas, our devices are dumbing us down instead. Humans have always yearned for stupefaction, whether it’s delivered by drugs or TV or sophisticated games like chess that fill our heads with so much useless information there’s no room left for facts of a more, well, urgent nature.

Such activities — and yes, I am aware that being good at chess is a mark of “intelligence” — leave no time for thinking.

Thinking (as defined by me) requires making connections between ostensibly unrelated phenomena to find a synthesis (see Hegel) — possibly even a solution to an actual Earthbound problem. Thinking means striving to find truth.

This is not the same as thinking that begins and ends with math. Einstein’s e=mc2 does not begin and end with math. The symbols stand for something, “e” for “energy,” and so on.

Spelling bees don’t sharpen our wits the way weight-lifting tones our bodies. Instead, they force the brain to maximize efficiency, enabling us to retrieve the facts we need when we need them in the manner of a well-organized file cabinet, when WHY we need them is what matters.

Take the typical Jeopardy champ. He (or, less often, she) has dedicated his life to not only storing useless information but also (and arguably more importantly) training his brain to not have a panic attack just because there’s $40k on the line should his cyber storage retrieval system blow a fuse.

An intelligent person, being fully aware and not stupefied, WOULD blow a fuse.

I was pondering all this (while driving through Frogtown) when a familiar object shattered my concentration. Deep thinking gave way to exultation. I saw my friend’s car parked in an alley. Yes, the alley behind his house.

I rang the bell and though he was eager to get on the road, I resisted his attempt to grab the bag and send me on my way. I handed him my precious gift and then just stood there.

Would he deliver the dopamine hit I was looking for (and desperately needed after all that thinking)? Would he peek inside, then pull out the biggest, fattest tomato and marvel at its flawless skin and alluring color and the deep, pumpkin-style ridges that distinguish an heirloom from just any old hybrid?

Would he spy the ruby-red cherry tomatoes also inside the bag, pop one in his mouth and begin spewing his delight along with bits of seed, skin and saliva before grabbing another?

No.

“This’ll make a nice gift for the house-sitter,” he said.

I got my dopamine rush as I was backing out of the alley. My eye fell on a vision of loveliness. I slammed on the brakes and grabbed my camera.

It was a garden. Let me try to describe it, from back to front, which is how I saw it.

It surrounds (on all sides) a one-story stucco house whose footprint comprises about half the lot.

A two-car garage extends about a third of the way across the lot along the alley. The back garden is fully exposed thanks to a tall fence with thin metal pickets that runs from the garage to the neighboring lot.

Along the fence are bright yellow pots containing plants — specifically, a variegated hosta, a sorbaria called ‘Sem’ (or its doppelganger) and a tall topiary-like plant I could not immediately identify but looked awfully familiar. More on it later.

A porch off the garage and screened on three sides enables the gardener to enjoy the garden and the gentle breezes flowing through it.

Framed in wood, stained reddish brown, the porch has curving brackets at the corners and a tin gable roof just made for listening to raindrops.

Curving stone paths wind among plants whose eclecticism identifies the gardener as a collector. The plants don’t defer to the whole, but compete for attention, each on its own merits and regardless of the rest or any sort of all-cohesive design.

My kind of garden, in other words.

Since most of the look-at-me specimens are in back, they tend to be housed in simple containers (an exception to this rule is a white pedestaled urn overflowing with white alyssum, lime-green sweet potato vine and a variegated geranium with brilliant orange flowers) and many are not winter hardy. They probably spend the winter in the garage or basement.

The more formal garden in front has the fancy urns. In winter, they’re most likely filled with evergreens. This summer they’re planted with marigolds, geraniums and hostas.

Returning to the back, a slab of concrete supports not just potted plants (and a turquoise gazing ball) but a large wrought iron table and chairs. Around the patio are monardas, rudbeckias, other pollinator-friendly plants. A slender spit of lawn is lined with boulders and statues, many with Buddhist themes and a few of brown-skinned children. A fluttering banner appropriately depicts a butterfly. Alligator topiaries planted with sedum snake along the perimeter.

The garden’s focal point, intentional or not, is a dark green juniper, about 15 feet tall, with a cord around its expansive midriff, the point being to let someone else have some growing room, not to mention sunlight.

Among the more eye-catching specimens is a plant whose slender trunk is splattered as if with mud. Its shiny leaves form a canopy shaped like a glistening umbrella.

Beside the neighbor’s fence a giant Cotinus coggygria seems poised to challenge the juniper’s focal-point status, its wispy gray seedheads calling to mind its common name: smokebush.

A plant label (creeping sedum) inside a circle of wet soil suggests the gardener’s presence. The plant is small and must have been planted that morning. I’m guessing, too, that the big square bags with labels inside contain a soilless mix and seeds about to germinate.

”Plant geeks live here,” is another way of expressing the sentiment painted on the metal plaque that leans against a plastic pot that sits in a white steel saucer that rests on a concrete block that teeters atop a rusty 2-foot-tall milk can:

”A garden is not made by saying how lovely.”