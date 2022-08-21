News
Donald Trump Says Mitch McConnell Should Do More To Help Republicans Get Elected: ‘Broken Political Hacking’
Former President Donald Trump has sued Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on social media for expressing skepticism about Republicans’ chances of regaining majorities in Congress in November’s midterm.
In an article on Truth Social, Trump called the Senate Minority Leader a “broken political hack” and challenged his loyalty to his party.
“Why are Republican senators allowing a broke politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage Republican candidates who work hard for the U.S. Senate,” Trump asked.
He added: “It’s such an affront to honor and leadership. He should be spending more time (and money!) helping them get elected, and less time helping his wife and daughter. crazy families to get rich in China!”
TRUMP DEMANDS GEORGIA ELECTION PROTEST PUT YOU ‘IN JAIL’ WHILE MURDERERS ARE ‘QUICKLY’ RELEASED
The comment comes as McConnell suggested on Thursday that he doesn’t think Republicans will take over the Senate because “the quality of the candidates has a lot to do with the outcome.” He said his party might be more successful in reclaiming the US House.
“I think there’s probably a better chance of the House failing than the Senate,” said the minority leader at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. “Senate races are just different, they’re statewide. The quality of the candidates has a lot to do with the outcome.”
“Right now we have a 50-50 Senate and a 50-50 country, but I think when all is said and done this fall, we’ll probably have an extremely close Senate. Either our slightly up side or their side up slightly,” he added.
The comment was widely criticized by conservatives, including Fox News host Sean Hannity.
“Democrats portray Republican Senate candidates in the upcoming election and midterms as cruel and out of touch,” Hannity said on her Friday show. “Well, apparently Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is just letting them dry off and fend for themselves.”
MCCONNELL MAKES DARK PREDICTION ON REPUBLICANS IN SENATE RACES, REFERENCE TO ‘QUALITY OF CANDIDATES’
“Listen to these comments, they are very encouraging,” he added, before playing an excerpt of McConnell’s comments.
Hannity continued, “How about you go out there, Mitch, and fight for your team? What’s your plan, Mitch, or would you rather just sit and watch helplessly as the Democrats lie in your face, pass another $500 billion green energy waste?”
The Fox News host concluded, “His tenure as leader must end.”
McConnell’s fragile optimism comes as Republican senatorial candidates Blake Masters of Arizona, Herschel Walker of Georgia and Mehemt Oz of Pennsylvania trail in their respective races. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-WI, is also trailing in his reelection effort.
Fox
News
“Nothing has ever been solved by a growing government”
Marc Molinaro, the Republican candidate for New York’s 19th congressional district special election on Tuesday, said Breitbart News Saturday that it “fights high costs, over-regulation, rising crime and government that is too big”.
Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive in New York, is vying to fill the vacancy of former Congressman Antonio Delgado, who is now Democratic lieutenant governor of New York. This is an opportunity to take another Democratic majority seat from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
“It’s a very purple neighborhood. So there have been Republican and Democratic back and forths for four generations now. You know, it leans a little to the right,” he said, explaining that his district is made up of upstate New York communities that “have been ignored by state and federal leaders.” .
“They know the burden of high taxes. They feel the pain of inflation. Farmers are overwhelmed with costs. Over-regulated small businesses. … New York State leads the country in emigration. More people are leaving this part of New York than any other place in the country to go to other states that are freer and more affordable,” he said, adding that he is fighting to fight “the high costs , overregulation, rising crime, and government that is too big.
If he wins the election, Molinaro said it would serve as “one more step” to shrink Pelosi’s majority and ultimately slow down the Democrats and their schemes.
“And we’re going to send a message that you know, we’re tired of being ignored,” he said, detailing some of the Democratic policies that are destroying the Empire State – particularly the relaxed approach to crime.
“What you see in other parts of the country was exported, right? New York State policies have been exported to other parts of the country. And in New York, it’s cashless bail. This is discovery reform. This weakens the ability of correctional officers to provide security in institutions. It’s not about being able to prosecute young offenders who take and do violence — engaging in violent crimes — and that happens across the state,” he said, explaining that these bad policies things are getting worse day by day.
“Minor offenses – burglaries, car break-ins – and the police cannot respond. … New York prosecutors have gone from being able to prosecute 70 and 80 drug offenders, in upstate New York, to not being able to prosecute any of them,” he said. “And then you have prosecutors in this state who deliberately don’t prosecute crime and enforce the law.”
Albany Democrats, he continued, are guilty of empowering and emboldening people who break the law. And one-party rule, Molinaro continued, severely damaged the state; he said New Yorkers were experiencing the worst of Democratic politics.
“No matter how expensive it is elsewhere in America, no matter how corrupt it is – how corrupt it might be in another government in America, no matter how dysfunctional it might be elsewhere in America, it’s worse here in New York,” he said.
LISTEN:
“One-party rule. Democrats have been in charge of state government for far too long,” he continued, explaining that gas prices, for example, are higher in New York due to the “aggravated cost of taxation and more “burden, more regulation on our premises”. Company.”
“We need voices — Republican voices in upstate New York in particular — to speak out against these policies. My county cut taxes, property taxes… cut sales tax on clothing purchases. We lowered the gas tax this year because we knew inflation was rising and we needed to provide relief,” he said.
“Give us that opportunity in Washington. We will encourage American energy independence, increase safe natural gas and oil exploration,” he continued, adding that it is time to stop depending on countries that do not have lead American interests.
Internal Democrat polls show Molinaro as the top Democratic challenger to Pat Ryan in the final days of the election.
An internal DCCC poll has Molinaro ahead of Ryan 46-43 a week ago.
No public polls, but previous internal polls include one that gave Molinaro a 10-point lead (according to Molinaro’s supporters) and one that gave Molinaro a 3-point lead (according to Ryan’s campaign). pic.twitter.com/T7gdkS6pue
— Bill Mahoney (@mahoneyw) August 15, 2022
The Republican hopeful also slammed Democrats for passing the multi-billion dollar Inflation Cut Act.
“Only in Washington, DC, and only the Democrats would think that after forcing so much federal spending into the economy, driving up inflation, driving up taxes, that the answer to all of this is to spend $700 billion more and hire 87,000 tax officials,” he said. “Only in Washington, DC, does this make sense, and my opponent passed this bill before the ink dried.”
“Reckless spending, high taxation and over-regulation continue to weaken this economy and drive up costs,” he added, imagining the good that could have been done to help veterans or first responders. instead of spending billions on a fleet of new IRSs. officers.
“I’ve served in government long enough to know that bureaucracies go for the weakest among us,” the Republican said.
“Imagine for a moment – imagine what we could have done with 20,000 social workers helping homeless veterans on our streets or maybe trauma-informed counselors in school districts across America. Perhaps we could have dedicated those dollars to specific support for law enforcement and police across America. Maybe we could help firefighters and emergency responders,” he continued.
“But no, this administration thinks 87,000 tax officials are the answer to our problem. Nothing has ever been solved by the growth of government, and this federal government is too big. It’s too bloated and too broken, and we should focus on making it smaller, smarter and more efficient,” he added.
Breitbart News
News
Manish Sisodia after Cbi issues circular against him and 13 others
mini
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided 31 locations, including the residence of Manish Sisodia, in connection with irregularities in the Delhi government’s 2021-22 excise policy, according to ANI.
Sisodia took to Twitter to say the move was a “trick”. “I roam freely in Delhi. Tell me where to come,” he wrote.
आपकी सारी रेड फैल हो गयी गयी, कुछ नहीं मिला मिला एक एक पैसे की फेरी नहीं मिली मिली मिली मिली अब लुक आउट नोटिस किया है सिसोदिया मिल नहीं ह Wired ।। किय. ये क्या नौटंकी है मोदी जी? ? आपको मैं मिल नहीं रहा?
— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hit out at the Centre, saying he is “fighting with the whole country” instead of working with state governments to address unemployment and inflation issues.
The Central Bureau of Investigation raided 31 locations including Sisodia’s residence on Friday in connection with irregularities in the Delhi government’s 2021-22 excise policy, according to ANI.
The CBI made Sisodia the number one accused in its FIR, which was filed under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (false accounts) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The central agency also named two companies in the FIR.
The allegations against Sisodia include that the alcohol businessmen were given an exemption of Rs 30 crore, PTI reported. Licensees would have received extensions as they pleased and the policy rules were established by breaching the excise rules.
Friday’s CBI raids came after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena last month recommended an investigation by the agency into alleged rule violations and procedural lapses in implementing the entered policy. effective November 17 of last year.
The Delhi government withdrew the policy in July after Saxena recommended the investigation.
With contributions from agencies
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Mick Mulvaney says classified documents recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago were ‘serious’ but may not have justified raid
-
Mick Mulvaney said the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago were “serious stuff”.
-
However, he said it may not have been a sufficient “urgency” to warrant the Aug. 8 raid.
-
Mulvaney said Trump wouldn’t have taken the documents if he hadn’t “perceived it was in his own interest.”
President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, said Friday that while Trump’s retrieval and storage of sensitive White House compartment information “catched his attention,” it might not have be unjustified the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.
On August 8, the FBI searched Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home and seized 11 sets of classified documents, including top-secret sensitive compartmented information, which is considered the highest level of sensitivity a classified document can receive.
Trump said all the documents had been declassified and he had a “standing order” to declassify the documents, but 18 former senior White House officials pushed back on that claim, including Mulvaney.
Mulvaney told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that the sensitive documents were “serious stuff” that shouldn’t be at the former president’s home, but would need an “emergency” to warrant the use of a warrant. search to recover the documents.
“Well, a search warrant is only really warranted if it’s an emergency, right? If the evidence is that someone is going to see it who shouldn’t, or if the evidence is going to disappear or be destroyed or be moved,” Mulvaney said.
A request cover sheet for Trump’s search warrant unsealed on Thursday revealed that the FBI was investigating Trump’s violation of federal laws relating to the willful withholding, concealment or suppression of national defense information. of government documents and the obstruction of a federal investigation.
Mulvaney also said in the interview that Trump wouldn’t have taken the classified documents if he hadn’t “perceived that it was in his own interest, an advantage for him”, but that it may have been – be from an oversight.
“They have to present evidence in court to show probable cause,” Mulvaney told CNN, adding “the fact that they can fill out this affidavit tells me they think they have something.”
Read the original article on Business Insider
yahoo
News
Hilaria Baldwin tells Alec to ‘take time to be sad’ while waiting to hear about shooting charges
Hilaria Baldwin stands by her husband Alec as the couple wait to see if he will be charged for his involvement in the fatal accidental shooting on the set of Rust.
The 38-year-old shared a photo of the couple’s hands intertwined with a loving caption on the post.
“I’m not going anywhere,” she wrote. ‘Take all the time to be sad. I’m here.’
Hand in hand: Hilaria Baldwin stands by Alec during this difficult time in his life
His post came just a day after Baldwin opened up about the accidental shooting on set of Rust in an interview with CNN.
In the interview, Baldwin made it clear that he didn’t believe he or anyone working on set would be charged for the shoot that claimed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ life.
Speaking of the ordeal, Baldwin said: “This private investigator, as you probably know, had no trouble getting access to the sheriff’s department personnel, and this person told us – in quotes – that we know in the department since January that Alec would not be charged with a crime.
He continued, “I’m pretty confident that neither of them should ever work on a film set again.” I sincerely believe… [investigators are] say it was an accident. It’s tragic.
Baldwin’s attorney added that “it would be a huge miscarriage of justice” if he were charged in connection with the fatal shooting.
Revealing conversation: His message came just a day after Baldwin opened up about the accidental shooting on the set of Rust in an interview with CNN
Despite Baldwin’s own certainty, a recent report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation has made the issue of charges a little murkier.
Last week, the FBI released a report that the gun could not have detonated without Baldwin deliberately firing it.
That means he could still face criminal charges for the incident, with the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department confirming the case will be referred to the district attorney.
Baldwin said the whole experience took “years of my life” and he carries the weight of Halyna Hutchins’ death with him.
Dead: In the interview, Baldwin made it clear he didn’t think he would be charged in the shooting that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (Hutchins pictured in 2019)
“Someone died, and it was preventable,” he said in the interview. ‘It was so unnecessary. Every day of my life, I think about it.
The 30 Rock star thanked his wife for helping him stay together over the past 10 months.
“If I hadn’t had my wife, I don’t know where I would be right now… If I hadn’t had her, I probably would have quit, retired, disappeared, you know sold everything I owned, got a house in the middle of nowhere and you just know you found something else to do, sell real estate,” he explained.
The Beetlejuice star also opened up about his professional struggles in the interview.
“I got fired from another job yesterday,” he said. “There, I was ready to go to the cinema, to jump on a plane. I’ve been talking to these guys for months and they told me yesterday that we didn’t want to do the movie with you guys because of this.
Possible charges: Last week, the FBI released a report saying the gun could not have detonated without Baldwin deliberately firing it.
Meanwhile, gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed said in a statement to DailyMail.com that the FBI had still not tested the live ammunition that killed Hutchins for fingerprints to determine how they ended up on set. .
She said, “The main question in this case from the beginning was where did the live rounds come from that ended on the set of Rust?” The sheriff’s office made a conscious decision not to pursue this issue at all by refusing to ask the FBI to test any of the rounds for fingerprints or DNA.
“We now know for sure that there were live rounds on set. It is inconceivable that the Sheriff is not looking for answers to this fundamental question and it poses a serious problem to the entire investigation. We have been seeking since this answer for a long time and will not give up the search for the truth to find it.
The former 30 Rock star continued to blame Reed, ammunition supplier Seth Kenney and assistant director Dave Halls for the shooting, arguing – and pointing out in an Instagram post – that he cocked the gun and pulled his hammer but didn’t pull the trigger.
Lisa Torraco, Halls’ attorney, said Baldwin wanted to shift the blame: “Baldwin is pointing fingers at others because the evidence is pointing at him. Halls is not responsible. Everyone must stop.
“People just point fingers at Halls because they don’t want the responsibility of being wrong. Halls is a scapegoat. People have to look at the evidence.
dailymail us
News
Pakistan Team Squad For Asia Cup 2022 – Full Players List
Pakistan Team Squad For Asia Cup 2022 – Full Players List
The 2022 Asia Cup is scheduled to be the 15th edition of the Asia Cup cricket tournament, with the matches being played as Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) during August and September 2022 in the United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan Team Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Playing XI (Probable):
India’s Playing XI vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Pakistan’s Playing XI vs India: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (VC), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani.
The post Pakistan Team Squad For Asia Cup 2022 – Full Players List appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Los Angeles forces young basketball participants to wear masks, critic calls policy ‘dangerous’
Youth participants in the Los Angeles basketball league are still required to wear masks while on the court more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Los Angeles Uprising, an organization that pushes back on “restrictions and mandates,” tweeted a photo from a Saturday youth basketball game that shows attendees wearing masks on the court.
The youth basketball game was held at the Mar Vista Recreation Center.
A flyer from the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks Summer Basketball League states that a “face mask is required at all times.”
EMAILS FROM CALIFORNIA DOCTOR WHO WILL BE POISONED BY WIFE WITH DRANO REVEALS ‘INABILITY TO COMMUNICATE’
Additionally, participants over the age of 12 must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to entering an indoor park facility.
The Los Angeles Uprising founder, who chose to remain anonymous, told Fox News Digital that the policy was nonsense.
“Obviously, at this point, there are no more excuses. You know, everyone has access to vaccines. Everyone can do it. Everyone is caught up in it. At this point, it’s is just completely out of alignment,” the LA Uprising founder said.
GOV. NEWSOM HURT OAKLAND LEADERS FOR NOT MANAGING CREEPING HOMELESS ENCAMPMENTS
“And no one in this town ever fought for kids or said, ‘Hey, let’s make sure we line this up for them. Let’s make sure teens and kids this late summer and fall don’t have to face restrictions if they don’t need them. But no one ever speaks up for children, certainly outside of public health and certainly not in town. They never did that. They never took care of the children. Never,” he added.
Jonathan Zachreson, founder of Reopen California Schools, told Fox News Digital that he thinks it’s dangerous to have kids wearing masks while doing physical activity.
“I would say it’s dangerous to have kids in physical activity, overexertion like basketball, to be masked. And frankly, you know, we’re talking about mask choices and allowing people to make decisions for them and their families,” he said.
Fox
