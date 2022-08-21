Gemini Exchange Introduces Staking Services For Polygon (Matic)

Tamadoge (TAMA) is a new and exciting play-to-earn meme coin that is predicted to grow 10-fold in price.

SOL bullish streak invalidated

Solana has reached the oversold zone

Tamadoge meme coin dubbed as better alternative to SOL

Solana (SOL) plummets as it loses the support of an ascending channel it is in and further invalidating its bullish thesis.

The crypto market is experiencing a turbulence as Bitcoin lost support from a rising wedge pattern.

SOL Wading Oversold Waters

According to CoinMarketCap, SOL is down by 3.27% and is currently trading at $35.48 as of this writing.

Over the past two months, SOL has been seen as aggressively bullish and may possibly reach $50 but its singing a different tune now.

Solana also loses a critical support level set at $39.5 mainly due to widespread crypto crash which pushed Solana into a bearish stance.

At this point, Solana needs to attempt to fuse at current price levels and revisit the key resistance of $39.5.

If it fails at this zone, then SOL could experience further decline. The next critical support level for SOL is now spotted at $32.4.

Judging by the technical analysis on a 4-hour timeframe, SOL wades at the oversold waters and is forming a green candle pattern.

Now, high-risk traders can go all-in and take advantage of the fear and worry exploding in the market by going long with the current price levels.

Further, RSI for SOL also supports the oversold thesis and is now heading a crypto bear market or nearing a further downtrend which calls for a search for better Solana alternatives.

Tamadoge – NFT, Metaverse, Crypto In One

There are in fact other strong contenders in the crypto space that is said to be better than SOL and one of that is the new meme on the block called Tamadoge.

Apart from being a meme coin, it’s revolutionary because it’s also an immersive virtual reality and NFT that many enthusiasts and players can dip into.

The support for TAMA presale has been overwhelming and has accumulated over $5,620,496 in a span of three weeks. The public sale is set to launch in quarter 4 of 2022.

Crypto presales such as with Tamadoge is a cost-effective way to use your extra crypto especially in the bear months.

While other cryptocurrencies are experiencing downturns, presales can position traders to profit by 10x to as much as 100x.

Tamadoge is a new meme coin with an interactive metaverse and also an NFT store.

Once Tamadoge goes lives, users can buy, sell, train, and trade virtual pets that also work as NFTs.

TAMA token are attractive because it boasts zero tax for transactions and 65% of the tokens that are used monthly will be redistributed to the players in the form of rewards.

SOL total market cap at $12.2 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from Business 2 Community, Chart from TradingView.com