Actor Gary Busey has been charged with sexual offenses after appearing as a guest at a horror and memorabilia film convention earlier this month, police said.
News
HBO’s New ‘Game of Thrones’ Show ‘House of the Dragon’ Doesn’t Disappoint
The dragons are set to nest again in HBO’s (and HBO Max’s) bunk at 9 p.m. Sunday night after a three-and-a-half-year absence. “House of the Dragon,” based on the (thankfully completed) section of George RR Martin’s fantasy history textbook “Fire & Blood,” brings back the Targaryens and their rather ferocious pets in a story set 180 years before the original. And there is more good news. While the final season of “Game of Thrones” disappointed many fans, the new series is actually an improvement over the original in crucial ways. And while it still makes a few vital mistakes, the series is overall competent enough to resurrect a franchise that seemed ready to burn out.
There is only one catch. It’s certainly not the much sought-after “Next ‘Game of Thrones’”.
There is only one catch. It’s definitely not the long-sought “Next” Game of Thrones.
Major streaming services like Netflix and Amazon have been rushing to replace HBO’s gargantuan success since the final season was announced. But “Game of Thrones,” a big-budget fantasy based on a series of (as yet!) unfinished novels, seemed more likely to go the way of “Rome” than outshine the ratings of “The Sopranos.” Over the past few seasons, the production had spent too much time breathing in its own hype and rolled up an oxygen-starved shell of its former self.
Nonetheless, the showrunners are obsessed with recreating that sense of cultural phenomena. “Game of Thrones” has created an entire ecosystem of content to satisfy the endless gaping maw of the eyeball economy. But a lot of what made this ecosystem thrive had to do with showrunners’ inexperience. They created a show (and started an odious trend in prestige TV) that got rid of simple TV episodic storytelling, creating an open space filled with fan theories and speculation. The websites were happy to give the show premium coverage for the clicks. Today’s television content has changed tremendously as a result; not content with recaps, each show is now followed by explanations, fan theories, and little details you missed.
“House of the Dragon” easily replaces its predecessor when it comes to balancing a one-season arc and satisfying episodes with real beginnings, middles, and endings. It helps that the showrunners are experienced this time around; Ryan Condal previously co-created the “Colony” series and Miguel Sapochnik was the most imaginative and effective director “Game of Thrones” has ever had. The series premiere deftly introduces nearly a dozen and a half characters (not including dragons). Even more impressively, over the six episodes provided for review, “House of the Dragon” manages to keep all the characters straight, as well as their relationships with each other by summarizing convoluted machinations in easy palace intrigue drama. to follow on the impending succession crisis. That’s no small feat, given that the Targaryen family tree is really more of an incestuous endless loop with names intertwined – Rhaenyra, Rhaenys, Aemon, Aegon, Laena, Laenor. (Indeed, the characters are most easily identified by the way the extraordinarily unflattering silver-platinum wigs wreak havoc on their skin tones.)
These wigs are one of the few major duds in what is otherwise a visual feast. Nobody looks good in them, and they make everyone start to mix. Guess we can blame “Game of Thrones” in part for that, given how established the Targaryen aesthetic has become. But still, someone should have tried to do… something.
The other big mistake “House of the Dragon” made was trying to replicate the shock value of the original. The traumatic moments of “Game of Thrones” — especially in the first season — worked because they upended the expectations of fantasy viewers. A kind-hearted boy is pushed out the window by a handsome knight desperate to hide his sex life; the ostensible hero is thoughtlessly decapitated by a selfish child; the gentiles are massacred in full marriage. “House of the Dragon” tries to horrify in its first episode with some gruesome moments of violence, but it doesn’t upset any fantasy tropes in the process. It’s just violence for violence’s sake, inserted so people can say “‘Game of Thrones’ is back and as shocking as ever!” Thankfully, that dynamic seems to be dissipating quickly, as if, having ticked that box, the showrunners felt freed from having to start over.
That being said, there’s a lot to enjoy about the new show, which is also surprisingly free of sexual violence, but no sex. (The brothels are back, albeit much smaller.) Matt Smith, in particular, stands out as the dark sheep of the Daemon Targaryen family. (We know he’s a black sheep because of his different name.) Paddy Considine brings serious gravity as King Viserys, the kind of thoughtful ruler Westeros is always looking for. And the four actors who play the two women at the center of the story, Princess Rhaenyra and Lady Alicent (Milly Alcock and Emily Carey at the start, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke once the show hits the Targaryen Civil War” game of Thrones” that are so often alluded to) are fantastic, though Carey and Cooke both benefit from being able to have normal hair color.
“House of the Dragon” won’t immediately create the kind of buzz that catapulted “Game of Thrones” to societal notoriety. The series is unlikely to create endless volumes of speculative bait. Even if it was not so frankly simple, the landscape has simply evolved (again). It also has immediate competition in the form of big-budget Netflix and Amazon series “The Sandman” (which released a bonus episode this weekend) and “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” which arrives in less than fifteen days. . Even if “House of the Dragon” has half the juice of its parent series, it probably wouldn’t be able to top all comers. However, if you’re just looking for rich fantasy TV with lots of dragons and drama, I’d cancel all recurring Sunday night plans.
nbcnews
News
Literary pick of the week: “Miracle Season”
Minnesotan Beth Hautala mixes magic with reality in her new middle-grade novel “Miracle Season.” (Penguin Random House, $17.99).
When Persephone Pearl Clark’s older brother Levi is in a boating accident that leaves him in a coma with brain damage, the 13-year-old tries to fulfill Levi’s wish that their hometown of Coulter, Wis., be featured on “Small Town Revival,” a home makeover show with a large financial prize attached. And Persephone, who has a talent for making things grow, knows her family needs money to pay her brother’s medical bills. So she forges Levi’s signature and sends in the application. But instead of carrying out Levi’s dream, small-town gossip takes over and Persephone is entangled in lies and secrets that grow like weeds, and the things that once blossomed for her are wilting. With the help of a peculiar old woman and her possibly magical cat, Persephone learns that the truth makes everything bloom when it’s ready.
Kirkus praised “Miracle Season” as “a compassionate, thought-provoking take on family, friendship, grief, and renewal.”
Hautala, who lives near Brainerd in northern Minnesota, will be at the Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, to celebrate publication of her book. After a reading and a Q&A, she will share special party favors. The event is free but space is limited so a ticket is required. You can register until 4:30 p.m. the day of the party. For information go to redballoonbookshop.com.
This is Hautala’s third novel, after “Waiting for Unicorns” and “The Ostrich and Other Lost Things,” winner of a Christopher Award for writing that offers the highest value of the human spirit.
News
Hdfc Bank, Hul and Infosys add Rs 15,000 Crore to market value in 4 days
mini
The market value of HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys rose by Rs 15,183 crore in just four days. Here’s a look at those top-notch stocks.
HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys earned 15,183 crore in market capitalization – or mcap – in a truncated four-session week that ended on August 19. For the week, both major indexes rose 0.3% – their fifth back-to-back of weekly gains.
The Sensex rose 183.4 points and the Nifty50 climbed 60.3 points.
HDFC and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) were among the top five weekly gainers with the largest increases in market value.
Here’s a look at the blue-chip companies that saw the biggest increases in market capitalization in the past week:
HDFC Bank
The market value of HDFC Bank increased by Rs 4,835.4 crore to Rs 8.3 lakh crore during the week ended August 19. This cemented HDFC Bank’s position as the country’s largest lender by market value.
HDFC
The mcap of mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) rose from Rs 1,916.1 crore to Rs 4.5 lakh crore.
HUL
Market value of FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever increased from Rs 9,128.17 crore to Rs 6.2 lakh crore.
Infosys
Infosys – the second largest software exporter in India – added Rs 1,220.2 crore to its market cap to Rs 6.7 lakh crore
LIC
The market valuation of state-run life insurance giant LIC rose from Rs 2,308.6 crore to Rs 4.3 lakh crore.
A look at the winners and losers of Nifty50
A total of 30 stocks on the Nifty50 ended the week in the green. Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were the top winners.
Bharti Airtel, Bharat Petroleum, SBI Life, NTPC and Tech Mahindra – rising between 2.5% and 3.2% – were also among the winners.
In contrast, Apollo Hospitals, ONGC, UPL, Tata Steel and Hindalco were the main top tier laggards.
In the ranking of the top 10 companies by market value, Reliance Industries remained on top.
The oil-telecom conglomerate was followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and LIC.
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
With PTI entries
(Edited by : Sandep Singh)
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Skywatch: Downtown Milky Way is steaming with stars
This week, I want to take you to the low southern skies for one of the best constellations of summer, Sagittarius the Archer. Not only is Sagittarius easy to find, but it’s also in the direction of the center of our Milky Way galaxy, home of our sun and at least 200 other stars with even more planets, maybe some like our Earth.
As soon as it’s dark enough, around 9:30, look in the low southern sky just above the horizon. Make sure your view is fairly unobscured, with a low tree line. An open field is the very best. Look for a distinct pattern of eight reasonably bright stars that draw a teapot. Four stars on the left-hand side make up the handle, the three stars on the right make up the spout, and one in between marks the top of the teapot.
That celestial teapot is what astronomers call an asterism, a very easy-to-see pattern of stars that isn’t officially a constellation. The teapot asterism is the brightest part of the official constellation Sagittarius the Archer. According to Greek and Roman mythology, Sagittarius depicts a centaur shooting an arrow. In case you’ve never run into one, a centaur is a mythological creature with the head, arms and torso of a man, and the body and legs of a horse. With a slight overload of imagination, you may see how the teapot could outline the upper body of the centaur shooting an arrow. The handle would outline the shooting centaur’s bent arm, and the spout would draw out the bow and arrow.
In mythology, centaurs had a nasty reputation. They were deceptive, despicable characters who drank too much and got into a lot of fights. They had no tolerance for anyone who wasn’t their kind. According to the legend, though, one well-behaved centaur named Chiron was well-educated and had some manners. He stayed out of the bars and preferred hunting for quail on his farm. Unfortunately, Hercules the great hero accidentally killed his buddy Chiron.
According to this classic epic, Hercules took on a battalion of rioting centaurs attacking him. Hercules fought them all to the death, one by one. He was riding off when he spotted another Centaur in the distance. It was Chiron, who just happened to be taking a walk. Hercules, still fired up from his recent fierce battles, figured Chiron was just another hostile Centaur and hurled a spear at the gentle half-human, half-horsey, doing him in. Gentle Chiron was a favorite of the leading gods of Mt. Olympus, and when he got knocked off by Hercules, they felt sorry for him and placed his body in the sky in the form of the constellation we still see in the southern skies of summer.
This time of year is great to get out to the countryside and stargaze away from the city lights. You can see the bright band of milky light stretching from the northeast to the southeast in the dark summer skies. You’re looking sideways into the disk of stars that make up most of the stars in our galaxy. There are so many stars in the band, so far away, that you see their combined light all mashed together.
The constellation Sagittarius, on the southern end of the Milky Way band, is in the direction of the center of our galaxy, about 26,000 light-years away. By the way, just one light-year is almost 6 trillion miles. The downtown section of our home galaxy would appear a lot brighter in our sky, but there’s a lot of obscuring interstellar gas and dust in the way. Many astronomers believe that if it weren’t for all of that gas and dust, the part of the sky around Sagittarius would be brighter than the full moon! Nonetheless, that part of the Milky Way band around the Teapot is still bright and loaded with many celestial treasures. Even with a small telescope or a pair of binoculars, you’ll find many, many star clusters and nebulae.
If it’s dark enough where you are, you’ll see what looks like a puff of celestial steam above the spout of the teapot with just the naked eye. That “puff” is known astronomically as Messier Object 8, or M8, the Lagoon Nebula, a bright emission nebula where stars are being born. A small telescope gives an even better view. This giant cloud of hydrogen, the raw material it takes to manufacture stars, is around 5,000 light-years away and roughly 100 light-years in diameter. Many new stars and planets are being born within this cloud, which lights up the cloud like a vast fluorescent light.
It’s too bad that Sagittarius is so close to the horizon in our part of the northern hemisphere because our view of all these celestial goodies isn’t as clear as it could be. We’re forced to look through a thicker layer of Earth’s atmosphere, and if there’s any extra humidity, that makes it worse. Even with that, it’s still rewarding to scan the sky for a celestial arrow-shooting centaur. If you ever get a chance to see Sagittarius closer to the equator, the view of Sagittarius and its vicinity is beyond awesome. That’s definitely on my bucket list.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
MIKE LYNCH MINNESOTA/WISCONSIN STARWATCH PROGRAMS
Monday, August 22, 8:30-10:30 p.m., Pequot Lakes, Minn., at the high school. For information and reservations, call 218-568-4996 or visit www.isd186.org/domain/63.
News
Actor Gary Busey charged with sex offenses at Monster Mania convention
Cherry Hill Police confirmed in a statement Saturday that Busey had been charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment.
“It was a question of contacts. It was about touching. Cherry Hill Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann told the Philadelphia Inquirer, adding that he had received “several complaints” about the actor’s behavior.
Monster Mania lets fans meet the stars of their favorite movies, pose for photos, and purchase merchandise.
Police said during the weekend of the event, they responded to a sex offense report that led investigators to charge Busey, of Malibu, Calif., on August 19. Police said the investigation was ongoing and had called nor anyone with information to provide.
“Monster-Mania is assisting authorities in their investigation of an alleged incident involving attendees and a celebrity guest at its convention in Cherry Hill, New Jersey this past weekend,” the convention said in a Facebook post. “Immediately after receiving a complaint from attendees, the celebrity guest was kicked out of the convention and ordered not to return. Monster-Mania also encouraged attendees to contact the police to file a report.
“The safety and well-being of all of our participants is of the utmost importance to Monster-Mania, and the company will not tolerate any behavior that could compromise these values,” he continued.
Busey starred in more than 150 films, including Point Break,” “Under Siege,” “Lethal Weapon,” and the 1978 film “The Buddy Holly Story,” which earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination.
In 1988, the actor was left with severe brain damage following a motorcycle accident. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, which he told the Guardian cracked his skull open and led to him dying briefly and coming back to life after brain surgery.
A representative for Busey could not immediately be reached for comment early Sunday morning.
washingtonpost
News
Letters: Let’s turn that ‘why should we pay’ question around
Why should we pay?
The letter writer complaining about all of Minnesota having to pay for responses to crime in the Twin Cities needs some education on the larger picture.
Fact is, bottom line, our wealthier urban and metropolitan areas are net givers to less prosperous Greater Minnesota on state taxes and expenditures, and have been for a very long time.
Let’s turn the question around: Why should we higher-income metro people continue to subsidize the older, less productive and relatively more dependent populations in rural areas?
Because it’s the right thing to do.
Under the social contract created by our nation’s founders, we share resources in a democratic commonwealth to provide for the common good and economic security for all. Furthermore, the recent major statewide report on crime rates documents a sharp increase in Greater Minnesota.
We are all in this together.
Dane Smith, St. Paul
Capping rents but raising taxes in St. Paul
Last year, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter played a key role in enacting the most restrictive rent control in the country — capping annual lease rate increases to 3 percent. Next year, he wants to raise property taxes a whopping 15 percent.
One need not have any private-sector experience, which the mayor notably lacks, to see why the financial model for rental properties no longer works in the Capital City. Here, the municipal government increases landlord costs by double digits without blushing, but simultaneously with a smile limits their price adjustments to below the rate of inflation. That disastrous economic environment means the residential leasing business in St. Paul is soon to be a guaranteed money loser — and landlords should get out of it.
And they are. According to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, multifamily building permits here have dropped nearly 82% between November 2021 and January 2022 compared with the same period a year before. With the enactment of the mayor’s dramatic tax increase, the supply of affordable housing should fall even more. This is terrible news for those St. Paulites needing a cost-effective place to lease.
Our mayor seems to believe he can tax, spend and rulemake our once thriving city into better times. But his big-government agenda has pushed economic expansion to the suburbs and sent residents packing (St. Paul’s population dropped by over 3,000 last year), and his proposed tax increase and continued regulative meddling with the private economy will only make things worse. St. Paul requires a dramatic course correction at City Hall — quickly.
Andy Brehm, St. Paul
Massive spending and massive fraud
I enjoyed the placement of the two articles on the front page of the paper on the 17th; one that touted the passing of the massive spending bill and ironically named Inflation Reduction Act and the other detailing the massive fraud connected to the Covid relief packages (and the inept oversight by the guardians of the money divvied out).
The effect on inflation is forecast to be “statistically indistinguishable from zero” according to the Penn Wharton budget modelers, and the green energy climate spending will spur an increase in fossil-fuel use and shrink the US economy while placing it in thrall to hostile countries (think China) who own virtual monopolies on the production and refinement of the materials needed to convert to a “green” economy. Ask Europe how that worked out for them.
Harm Weber, Danbury
Is this really the time to strike?
In response to the headlines saying the Minnesota Nurses Association members have voted to authorize a strike, let me refresh your memories. I was nursing management during the famous 12-week 1984 nurses strike. It was not a pretty sight. And the worst part was that upper management was celebrating the strike vote as they needed to make many cost-saving changes that they could only accomplish if the nurses were out. Nurses never got much of what they asked for and they lost money being on strike. Many never recovered financially so was all that really worth it?
Headlines just a day before stated in that M Health-Fairview and Allina had record losses in the first quarter this year. So is this really a time to strike?
I hope the nurses get everything they want as they do deserve it. I spent many years in the ranks and admire and respect this noble profession.
In my humble opinion, an extremely poor time to be authorizing a strike. Be careful what you wish for nurses but I sincerely wish my colleagues the best, although I think I am going to Las Vegas and take bets on this one.
Chris Addington, Baytown Township
Biased in favor of school district?
I read your recent article about the South Washington County school referendum and find it fairly biased in favor of school district. I’ve lived in Woodbury for 49 years, and my wife and I have voted yes on every previous school bond issue, until this one.
We thought that they were really overdoing it in their plans and how much money they were asking for. I didn’t think that your article gave both sides of the issue, considering that this was the largest school bond referendum ever voted on in Minnesota. You gave little attention to these facts.
Dan Bonsteel, Woodbury
In due time
I searched through George Will’s big words in his Aug. 14 column (“Garland has a political duty to explain the circus”) to determine why he objected to the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago. Mr. Will is concerned with “domestic tranquility” (like this country was so tranquil before Aug. 8). He points out that 74,222,958 Americans voted for Trump in 2020 (but neglects to mention the over 7 million more who voted for Biden). He is concerned about bringing to a boil “the already simmering suspicions of tens of millions of Americans,” and mentions that Mr. Trump is likely to soon be a candidate again. In other words, Mr. Will believes that the concept of “no person is above the law” only applies if implementing the law doesn’t rile too many folks up.
In support of this nonsense, he compared the Clintons’ taking, and returning, household items they had understood to be personal gifts with a former president making off with boxes of highly classified documents, which he was given several chances to return. And somehow he dragged in the story of a kid suspended from school for chewing pastry into the shape of a gun (as though that’s similar to stealing information about nuclear weapons).
No, Mr. Will, the U.S. attorney general does not personally owe you a more thorough explanation for his actions, irate though you may be. We will have our explanation in due time.
Carol Turnbull, Woodbury
News
Activists in Florida say black voters have seen their political power reduced: NPR
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A combination of new election laws and congressional redistricting has made it harder for black communities in Florida to organize and vote, activists say.
Florida, which concludes its primary election on Tuesday, is among several Republican-led states that have passed laws since the 2020 election that place new restrictions on voters — as well as third-party groups that play a significant role in the election. Registration of Racial Minorities in Florida.
Ben Frazier and his small civil rights organization, the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, recently spent an afternoon in the city helping a group of older black voters update their voter registration.
That way, Frazier said, there are no problems when they go to vote.
“We don’t want your voter registration form thrown away for any reason,” he said. “They’re doing a lot of different things to suppress black voting in this city and in this state.”
Last year, Republican lawmakers in Florida passed Senate Bill 90, a sweeping law requiring people to apply more often to vote by mail. It also set new limits on drop boxes. And this year, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 524, which creates new, tougher penalties for voter registration organizations for things like late submission of forms.
And notably, Frazier said, this latest law created a new police unit focused on voting crimes.
“I think all of this has a chilling effect. People are afraid of the police,” he said. “We know this is one of many attempts to suppress black voting.”
On Thursday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that this new police unit is charging 20 people with voting illegally in 2020. He said those people had been convicted of crimes that prevent them from getting their right to vote back. However, several details were not made public at the time, including the fact that some of the accused persons told the Tampa Bay Weather and the Miami Herald they weren’t told they couldn’t vote. Their races were also not disclosed.
DeSantis told a news conference that the charges and investigation by the new agency mark the start of the state taking the fight against alleged voter fraud seriously.
“Before we proposed this [unit] there were just instances of this stuff that seemed to slip through the cracks,” he said. “So this is just the opening salvo, it’s not the sum total of 2020.” Experts found that voter fraud was extremely rare.
Black activists say the 2020 election reaction by Republican leaders in the state is part of a larger effort to reduce black voting power.
Earlier this year, a federal judge ruled that SB 90, in particular, was part of the state’s long and “grotesque” history of racial discrimination. Shortly after the decision, an appeals court ordered that the law remain in place while legal challenges progress through the courts. The Justice Department has in recent days acknowledged that the law was intentionally discriminatory.
Driving Change in Duval County
Reginald Gundy, the pastor of Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Jacksonville, says all of these new rules in Florida are deeply personal.
Gundy has spent much of his time registering voters in communities of color — mostly black voters — in North Florida. Since 2018, Gundy estimates he has registered more than 80,000 people in Duval County alone, which is the county encompassing Jacksonville.
Gundy also works to get the vote, ensuring that those registered by his group actually turn out to vote during the election.
“If they’re not going to the polls, we’d be like, ‘Hey look, you’re registered to vote, you haven’t voted, you need to go vote,’” he said. “We can’t tell people who to vote for, but we’ve been very good at it. So as a result of that, it’s led to change in Duval County.”
In 2020 Joe Biden won Duval County. It was the first time in decades that a Democratic presidential candidate won there.
Gundy says this change has not gone unnoticed by Republican leaders in Florida. In fact, he thinks that’s why DeSantis recently redrew state congressional lines in a way that halved the number of opportunity districts for black voters.
Before the redistricting, the state had four seats where black voters had enough votes to elect the candidate of their choice. Now the state only has two seats like this. One of those lost seats included the black communities of Jacksonville.
“The way they reconfigured — redesigned the district of Duval County — took away the right to vote and to have a representative in Congress from black people,” Gundy said. “We will have a congressional leader without adequate representation for who we are.”
Gundy says black voting power and organizational power are the weakest in decades.
“It’s sad and we have to figure out how to fix it,” he said.
In a statement, DeSantis’ office said his redistricting decision had nothing to do with politics. A spokesperson said the governor’s priority was to “ensure that Congressional maps would be constitutional and stand up to anticipated legal challenges.”
The argument DeSantis presented to the state legislature when he vetoed their maps and submitted his own is that he believed the majority-minority district that included Jacksonville was unconstitutional. In a letter to lawmakers, he said the district was not compact and “did not conform to customary political or geographic boundaries.” He argued that the district was written to favor one race over another, which DeSantis said violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.
Michael Sampson II of the Jacksonville Community Action Committee says he doesn’t buy that DeSantis — who is considering running for president — didn’t make political calculations here.
“It’s a clear choice to dilute black electoral power, black political power in DC, especially as the governor plans his run for president,” he said.
Sampson adds that what is happening in Florida amounts to a “white whiplash” reacting to a summer of civil rights protests following the murder of George Floyd.
Florida For All’s Christina Kittle agrees.
“There’s just been a clear attack on organizers and protesters within the black community, especially since 2020,” she said. “When there are clear attacks like that, it’s hard for us to move around. But I don’t think…it hasn’t stopped us. We’re still here doing the job. I see other people do it too. It’s just harder.”
Meanwhile, the state has big elections on the horizon this fall. DeSantis is running for re-election. And Representative Val Demings is in the running to oust Senator Marco Rubio. If she wins the uphill battle, Demings would be the state’s first black American female senator.
NPR News
HBO’s New ‘Game of Thrones’ Show ‘House of the Dragon’ Doesn’t Disappoint
Literary pick of the week: “Miracle Season”
Hdfc Bank, Hul and Infosys add Rs 15,000 Crore to market value in 4 days
The Five Steps of E-Commerce
Skywatch: Downtown Milky Way is steaming with stars
Actor Gary Busey charged with sex offenses at Monster Mania convention
Revenue Growth of FTX Surges by Over 1000% To $1.02B in 2021
Environmental Psychology in the Workplace and How It Affects Wellbeing
Letters: Let’s turn that ‘why should we pay’ question around
Activists in Florida say black voters have seen their political power reduced: NPR
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance2 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
News2 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News2 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives