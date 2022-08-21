Head of taxi drivers’ union discusses death of taxi driver Kutin Gyimah

The angry head of the taxi drivers union says the arrest of repeat offender Austin Amos in the brutal death of taxi driver Kutin Gyimah should be “a wake-up call to all elected officials and all New Yorkers”.

“We are either going to end this or continue to allow repeat offenders to continue to go out and do whatever they want,” said Fernando Mateo, speaking on behalf of the State Taxi Drivers Federation. of New York and Gyimah’s family. “Do we want our city back, or do we want New York to turn into New Orleans or Chicago?

Amos, 20, was one of three people charged in the Aug. 13 attack on Gyimah in the Rockaways and allegedly delivered the fatal blow to the 52-year-old father of four.

Austin Amos has been arrested for allegedly attacking taxi driver Kutin Gyimah.

Kutin Gyimah, 52, a New York taxi driver, was killed after passengers tried to rob him. Facebook/Kutin Gyimah

Gyimah pursued Amos and other passengers after they fled without paying the fare.

Amos was charged with manslaughter and gang assault on Thursday and sent to jail without bail.

He had been arrested 10 times previously, including for robbery and sexual misconduct, and he is listed by the NYPD as a “repeat robbery offender,” sources told the Post.

“I think it’s time to realize that these repeat offenders have no cure. They need to take the time to reflect on what they did to their victims,” Mateo said. “Stop putting the rights of criminals above the rights of victims. Once they have committed a crime, they have lost their rights. In this case, they took someone’s life.

In a statement shared by Mateo, Gyimah’s widow, Abigail Barwuah, did not address the recidivism issue, but noted the ages of her attackers.

“My husband, my best friend, the father of my 4 children was taken away too soon by children,” reads the text. “I forgive them, but justice must be done, I pray for them and for the soul of my husband.

Two people have been arrested so far. Ellis Kaplan

“New York City was the city of hope for my family when we came from Ghana, but that hope was swept away last week,” the grieving widow continued, adding thanks to all who did. a donation to the family’s GoFundMe, which raised nearly $192,000.

Gyimah’s brother Richmond was more outspoken about repeat offenders. “Nobody wants criminals mingling with the working, tax-paying public,” he said. “Law enforcement should re-examine all of this and see if they can do anything about it.”