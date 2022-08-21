News
Heavy rain in parts of Delhi, traffic affected
New Delhi:
Heavy rains hit parts of central Delhi on Sunday afternoon, relieving hot and humid weather conditions.
Heavy to light showers were seen in areas such as Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place and Mathura Road.
This caused heavy traffic jams in some areas.
“I was due to reach Mathura Road at 2:30 p.m. and leave Noida at 1 p.m. Even though I reached Pragati Maidan at 2:45 a.m., I arrived at my destination at 2:45 a.m. Rains associated with road closures meant that I continued to wander around from Mathura Road for about 45 minutes,” said Smitha, a commuter.
The morning was humid with the minimum temperature standing at 26.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.
Relative humidity was recorded at 83% at 8:30 p.m., the IMD said.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
“Arsenal look a bit special”
Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara said Arsenal “looked a bit special” and expressed concern over one of Spurs’ star players.
The Gunners overtook Bournemouth 3-0 on Saturday making it the perfect start to the season under Mikel Arteta with a performance that certainly caught the eye.
Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City’s £45million summer signing, put on another sublime display with a labyrinthine run for the first of Martin Odegaard’s two goals and then William Saliba capped off a brilliant performance at the back with a delightful curling effort.
Arsenal have taken an early lead in the Premier League table with wins over Crystal Palace and Leicester also on the board, and Spurs fan O’Hara looks a little worried.
“They look a bit special this Arsenal team,” the talkSPORT host admitted.
“They look like Man City in a way, it’s like they almost have that where they play like Pep Guardiola’s Man City, it’s almost a joy to watch and I’m a Spurs fan.
“They look like a team that might actually be among them.”
O’Hara’s GameDay Phone-In co-host Gabby Agbonlahor agreed, sending a warning to last season’s runners-up Liverpool.
He said: “Liverpool don’t have to worry about Man City, Spurs are going to be up there, Arsenal look like a good team, Chelsea look good and will sign other players.
“So it’s not just going to be Liverpool chasing Manchester City, I really think Arsenal and Spurs will close that gap with Manchester City.”
Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are two points clear of their north London rivals thanks to a 2-2 draw with Chelsea, and O’Hara has also admitted some concerns over one of his star players.
Heung-min Son, co-winner of the Premier League Golden Boot last season, hasn’t had such a quick start to the new campaign, registering just one assist so far, in of a 4-1 win over Southampton on matchday one.
The Korean played the whole game as a curtain raiser but in Spurs’ last two games he was substituted with over 10 minutes to play with Conte possessing an extra attacking option.
Richarlison, a £60million summer signing from Everton, was used in the dying moments of games, and O’Hara feels Son isn’t too happy.
He explained: “Richarlison’s arrival has changed something in Conte’s mind because he drags Son if he doesn’t feel like Son is giving enough to the team.
“I don’t think Son is used to that, he’s always been the 90 minute man he plays with. [Harry] Kane until the end, these two players just don’t make it.
“Now, because he has the option, he now thinks after 75 minutes, if Son doesn’t fit, I’m going to drag him.
“I saw him today, Son didn’t look so happy to be out, he wasn’t happy about it.”
Russia opens murder probe after car bomb kills daughter of key Putin ally
The daughter of the Russian ultra-nationalist often referred to as the “brain of Putin” was killed on Saturday after her car exploded in a possible contract killing, the country’s top investigative body said in a statement.
Daria Dugina “died instantly” after the explosion of the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving in Bolshye Vyazemy, a small village southeast of Moscow, the Russian investigative committee said in a statement published on its website. Telegram channel.
“The investigation believes that the crime was pre-planned and contractual in nature,” the statement said, adding that investigators had “established that the explosive device was placed under the underside of the car on the side of the driver”.
A murder investigation has been opened, the statement said.
NBC News has not been able to independently verify this information.
Dugina, 29, was the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a prominent proponent of the “Russian world” concept ideology and a strong supporter of Russia sending troops to Ukraine.
Although Dugin does not hold an official government position, he is believed to have influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Her daughter had expressed similar views and appeared as a commentator on the nationalist Tsargrad TV channel.
“Dasha, like her father, has always been at the forefront of confrontation with the West,” Tsargrad said Sunday, using the colloquial form of her name, The Associated Press reported.
Denis Pushilin, leader of the separatist Donetsk People’s Republic, blamed it on “terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to kill Alexander Dugin”.
However, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Sunday denied that his country was involved in the death. “We are not a criminal state,” he told Ukrainian television.
Dugin was first sanctioned by the United States in 2015 and was the leader of the Eurasian Youth Union, recruiting fighters to fight on behalf of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic, the US Treasury said in a statement. press release last week.
His daughter Dugina was the editor of the ‘United World International’ website which suggested Ukraine would ‘perish’ if admitted to NATO, and was also sanctioned by the US Treasury in March.
The UK government also called her a “frequent and high-profile contributor of Ukraine-related disinformation” when it sanctioned her in July. “Dugina has therefore supported and promoted policies or actions that destabilize Ukraine or impair or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine,” he said in a statement.
Josh Lederman, Associated press and Reuters contributed.
NBA free agents: Hassan Whiteside, Carmelo Anthony, Markieff Morris still looking for work
Where the NBA free-agent list stands:
Best available: Miles Bridges (R), Colin Sexton (R), Montrezl Harrell, Dennis Schroder, Eric Bledsoe, Hassan Whiteside, Rodney Hood, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Markieff Morris, Elfrid Payton, Paul Millsap, Wayne Ellington, Blake Griffin, Tristan Thompson, Kemba Walker, LaMarcus Aldridge Isaiah Thomas.
Agreed to terms: Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves), Deandre Ayton (Suns), Marvin Bagley III (Pistons), Mo Bamba (Magic), Nicolas Batum (Clippers), Kent Bazemore (Kings), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Nemanja Bjelica (Turkey), Bismack Biyombo (Suns), Bol Bol (Magic), Isaac Bonga (Germany), Bruce Brown (Nuggets), Charlie Brown Jr. (76ers), Moses Brown (Clippers), Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers), Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Thomas Bryant (Lakers), Chris Boucher (Raptors), Ignas Brazdeikis (Lithuania), Vlatko Cancar (Nuggets), Javon Carter (Bucks), Willie Cauley-Stein (Rockets), Justin Champagnie (Raptors), Nicolas Claxton (Nets), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Norris Cole (Puerto Rico), Sharife Cooper (Hawks), Jarrett Culver (Raptors), Dewayne Dedmon (Heat), Matthew Dellavedova (Kings), Gorgui Dieng (Spurs), Donte DiVencenzo (Warriors), Lu Dort (Thunder), Goran Dragic (Bulls), Aaron Holiday (Hawks), Andre Drummond (Bulls), Carsen Edwards (Turkey), Kessler Edwards (Nets), CJ Elleby(Trail Blazers), Drew Eubanks (Trail Blazers), Bruno Fernando (Rockets), Malik Fitts (Celtics), Bryn Forbes (Timberwolves), Trent Forrest (Hawks), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics), Taj Gibson (Wizards), Anthony Gill (Wizards), JaMychal Green (Warriors), Gary Harris (Magic), James Harden (76ers), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks), Sam Hauser (Celtics), Juancho Herangomez (Raptors), Danuel House (76ers), Markus Howard (Spain), Sergei Ibaka (Bucks), Joe Ingles (Bucks), Damian Jones (Lakers), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bulls), Tyus Jones (Grizzlies), DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets), Frank Kaminsky (Hawks), Nathan Knight (Timberwolves), Luke Kornet (Celtics), Kevin Knox II (Pistons), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Damion Lee (Suns), Robin Lopez (Cavaliers), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Caleb Martin (Heat), Cody Martin (Hornets), Wesley Matthews (Bucks), JaVale McGee (Mavericks), Rodney McGruder (Pistons), Sam Merrill (Kings), Patty Mills (Nets), Malik Monk (Kings), Mike Muscala (Thunder), RJ Nembhard (Cavaliers), Raul Neto (Cavaliers), Jusuf Nurkic (Trail Blazers), Josh Okogie (Suns), Semi Ojeleye (Italy), Victor Oladipo (Heat), Eric Paschall (Timbertwolves), Gary Payton II (Trail Blazers), Theo Pinson (Mavericks), Yves Pons (France), Otto Porter Jr. (Raptors), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Myles Powell (China). Trevelin Queen (76ers), Neemias Queta (Kings), Davon Reed (Nuggets), Austin Rivers (Timberwolves). Mitchell Robinson (Knicks), Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky (Spain), Admiral Schofield (Magic), Jay Scrubb (Clippers), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Jalen Smith (Pacers), Edmond Sumner (Nets), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers), P.J. Tucker (76ers), Rayjon Tucker (Australia), Luca Vildoza (Bucks), Noah Vonleh (Celtics), Ish Wainright (Suns), Lonnie Walker IV (Lakers), John Wall Clippers), T.J. Warren (Nets), Duane Washington Jr. (Suns), Yuta Watanabe (Japan), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Warriors), Lindell Wigginton (Bucks), Cassius Winston (Germany), Delon Wright (Wizards), Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
Atlanta Hawks: Sharife Cooper, Gorgui Dieng (Spurs), Kevin Knox II (Pistons), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Skylar Mays, Lou Williams, Delon Wright (Wizards).
Boston Celtics: Malik Fitts (Celtics), Sam Hauser (Celtics), Luke Kornet (Celtics), Brodric Thomas (R)
Brooklyn Nets: LaMarcus Aldridge, Bruce Brown (Nuggets), Nicolas Claxton (Nets), Goran Dragic (Bulls), Andre Drummond (Bulls), David Duke Jr. (R), Kessler Edwards (Nets), Blake Griffin, Patty Mills (Nets).
Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges (R), Montrezl Harrell, Arnoldas Kulboka, Scottie Lewis, Cody Martin (Hornets).
Chicago Bulls: Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers), Tyler Cook, Malcolm Hill (R), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bulls), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Matt Thomas, Tristan Thompson.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Moses Brown (Clippers), Ed Davis, Brandon Goodwin, RJ Nembhard (Cavaliers), Rajon Rondo, Collin Sexton (R).
Dallas Mavericks: Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Theo Pinson (Mavericks).
Denver Nuggets: Facundo Campazzo, Vlatko Cancar (Nuggets), DeMarcus Cousins, Bryn Forbes (Timberwolves), Markus Howard (Spain), Davon Reed (Nuggets), Austin Rivers (Timberwolves).
Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III (Pistons), Carsen Edwards (Turkey), Luka Garza, Frank Jackson, Rodney McGruder (Pistons), Jamorko Pickett,, Kemba Walker.
Golden State Warriors: Nemanja Bjelica (Turkey), Chris Chiozza, Andre Iguodala, Damion Lee (Suns), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Nico Mannion (R), Gary Payton II (Trail Blazers), Otto Porter Jr. (Raptors), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Warriors).
Houston Rockets: Bruno Fernando (Rockets), Trevelin Queen (76ers), Dennis Schroder, John Wall (Clippers).
Indiana Pacers: Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), Jalen Smith (Pacers), Terry Taylor, T.J. Warren (Nets), Duane Washington Jr. (Suns).
Los Angeles Clippers: Nicolas Batum (Clippers), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks), Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye (Italy), Jay Scrubb.
Los Angeles Lakers: Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore (Kings), Wayne Ellington, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk (Kings).
Memphis Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves), Jarrett Culver (Raptors), Tyus Jones (Grizzlies), Yves Pons (France), Tyrell Terry.
MIAMI HEAT: Dewayne Dedmon (Heat), Udonis Haslem, Caleb Martin (Heat), Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo (Heat), P.J. Tucker (76ers).
Milwaukee Bucks: Javon Carter (Bucks), Serge Ibaka (Bucks), Wesley Matthews (Bucks), Jordan Nwora (R), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Rayjon
(Bucks), Luca Vildoza (Bucks), Lindell Wigginton (Bucks).
Minnesota Timberwolves: Jake Layman, Nathan Knight (Timberwolves), Josh Okogie (Suns), McKinley Wright IV.
New Orleans Pelicans: Gary Clark, Tony Snell.
New York Knicks: Solomon Hill, Taj Gibson (Wizards), Mitchell Robinson (Knicks).
Oklahoma City Thunder: Lu Dort (Thunder), JaMychal Green (Warriors), Niko Mannion, Mike Muscala (Thunder), Paul Watson.
Orlando Magic: Mo Bamba (Magic), Bol Bol (Magic), Ignas Brazdeikis (Lithuania), Gary Harris (Magic), Robin Lopez (Cavaliers), Admiral Schofield (Magic).
Philadelphia 76ers: Charlie Brown Jr. (76ers), James Harden (76ers), DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets), Paul Millsap, Myles Powell (China).
Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton (Suns), Bismack Biyombo (Suns), Aaron Holiday (Hawks), JaVale McGee (Mavericks), Abdel Nader, Elfrid Payton, Ish Wainright (Suns).
Portland Trail Blazers: Eric Bledsoe, Keljin Blevins, CJ Elleby(Trail Blazers), Drew Eubanks (Trail Blazers), Joe Ingles (Bucks), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Ben McLemore, Jusuf Nurkic (Trail Blazers), Dennis Smith Jr., Trendon Watford.
Sacramento Kings: Donte DiVencenzo (Warriors), Josh Jackson, Damian Jones (Lakers), Louis King, Jeremy Lamb, Neemias Queta (Kings).
San Antonio Spurs: Devontae Cacok (R), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics), Lonnie Walker IV (Lakers), Joe Wieskamp (R).
Toronto Raptors: Isaac Bonga (Germany), Chris Boucher (Raptors), Armoni Brooks, Justin Champagnie (Raptors), Nando De Colo (R), David Johnson (R), Yuta Watanabe (Japan), Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
Utah Jazz: Trent Forrest (Hawks), Juancho Herangomez (Raptors), Danuel House (76ers), Elijah Hughes, Eric Paschall (Timbertwolves), Hassan Whiteside.
Washington Wizards: Joel Ayayi (R), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Thomas Bryant (Lakers), Anthony Gill (Wizards), Raul Neto (Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky (Spain), Cassius Winston (Germany).
KEY: (R) – restricted free agent, team has right to match outside offers.
(As reported by Sun Sentinel, ESPN, The Athletic, The Associated Press and other NBA media outlets.)
()
Member Rbi Mpc Ashima Goyal
mini
On Sunday, Ashima Goyal, a member of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said: “Gifts are never free…particularly harmful are price-distorting subsidies.” “When parties propose platforms, they must be required to make funding and those trade-offs clear to voters. This would reduce the temptation for competitive populism,” said the prominent economist.
Giveaways are never ‘free’ and when political parties offer such schemes, they should be required to clarify funding and trade-offs for voters, RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Ashima Goyal said on Sunday. , adding that it would reduce the temptation. towards a “competitive populism”.
Goyal added that a cost is imposed somewhere when governments provide freebies, but it is worth incurring for public goods and services that build capacity.
“Gifts are never free…especially harmful are subsidies that distort prices,” she told PTI in an interview.
Noting that this harms production and resource allocation and imposes significant indirect costs, such as the falling water table in Punjab due to free electricity, Goyal said these giveaways come at the expense of poor quality health, education, air and water that harm the poor. more.
“When parties propose platforms, they must be required to make funding and those trade-offs clear to voters. This would reduce the temptation for competitive populism,” said the prominent economist.
Earlier this month, the Supreme Court suggested the creation of a specialized body to examine “irrational gifts” offered to voters during elections.
On India’s macroeconomic situation, Goyal, currently Emeritus Professor at the Indira Gandhi Institute for Development Research, said, “Indian growth is holding up despite global shocks and continued rate hikes.”
While observing that India has done better than most expectations and compared to many countries under difficult conditions, she said one of the reasons for this is the growing economic diversity which helps to absorb shocks.
“Strong domestic demand can moderate a global slowdown; if industry suffers from lockdown, agriculture is doing well,” she said, adding that services compensate for less contact-based delivery with digitalization, remote work and exports.
According to Goyal, even if global growth slows, China’s diversification, India’s numerical advantage and government efforts to promote exports would support India’s outbound shipments.
Stressing that an increase in India’s currently very low share of global exports remains feasible, Goyal said diversity and reforms in the financial sector have improved its stability.
At its August 3-5 meeting, the Reserve Bank’s MPC decided to raise the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 5.40% to curb inflation. This is the third consecutive increase since May.
Asked if high inflation will become the norm in India and if the country’s inflation targeting regime is facing its biggest test right now, Goyal said: “The big test has already passed and it looks like Flexible Inflation Targeting (FIT) is winning.”
Pointing out that inflation peaked in April and has been falling since then, she said July was only the sixth month that inflation was slightly above the tolerance range, but that it has reversed and may fall in below 6% before October or a little later.
“Inflation expectations have fallen. The attempt will be to guide them more slowly towards the target in a soft landing, even if a robust recovery in growth takes hold,” Goyal said.
Retail inflation was 7.01% in June and decreased to 6.71% in July. RBI has been mandated by the government to ensure that inflation remains at 4% with a 2% margin on either side.
“But Indian reserves and intervention in the foreign exchange market ensured that the depreciation of the rupee was only about half of the rise in the dollar and much less compared to other countries,” he said. she said, adding that the intervention aims to smooth out overshoots or undershoots while letting the market determine exchange rates.
Goyal noted that some nominal depreciation is needed due to the country’s major export competitors and its excess inflation.
“India’s depreciation is about the same as China’s,” she said.
The man drove his family all night to do his brother’s wedding after American Airlines booked them on a flight to another country and then canceled their replacement
-
A passenger claims that American Airlines wrongly moved his family on a flight to Canada.
-
Grady R. Heins had booked a flight from Seattle to Burlington, Vermont for his brother’s wedding.
-
When his connecting flight from Philadelphia was canceled, he rented a car and drove all night.
A passenger said American Airlines booked his family on a flight to another country and then canceled the replacement flight.
Grady R. Heins, a Washington state attorney, had booked a flight from Seattle to Vermont in January for his brother’s wedding in May.
He bought tickets for himself and his three children for the fastest trip he could find on American Airlines via Chicago.
Before leaving, he was surprised to receive an email from the airline asking him to prepare for his “next trip to Canada”.
He told Insider that he logged into his account only to see that his destination had been changed from Burlington, Vermont, to Montreal, Canada, without his permission.
Heins said he tried to rectify the situation over the phone, but couldn’t get through, he decided to drive to Seattle airport to book his flights in person, taking an afternoon off to do it.
American Airlines staff at the Seattle airport eventually found him an alternative flight to Burlington with a stopover in Philadelphia. The Seattle-Philadelphia flight was operated by Alaska Airlines.
However, her travel headache didn’t end there.
When Heins and his family arrived in Philadelphia, his connecting American Airlines flight to Burlington (AA5032) was canceled. According to Heins, the airline told him the cancellation happened because a flight attendant didn’t show up for work.
Left at the airport with three young children, Heins said he went to the American Airlines customer service counter for help.
He said staff told him there were no more hotel rooms and they could not provide a rental car and assistance was provided on a “first come, first served”.
After four hours at the airport, Heins decided to collect his family’s luggage, rented a car, and drove from 11:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. to reach his intended destination.
Correspondence seen by Insider between Heins and the airline shows that a representative apologized for the canceled flight and erroneous rebooking.
The airline offered to reimburse Heins for the segment he did not fly, but not for the Seattle-Philadelphia segment of the trip. He also offered to reimburse her for the rental car, according to email correspondence seen by Insider.
As an alternative to reimbursement, the airline offered vouchers of $300 per passenger.
Heins said that in 26 years of air travel, he had never experienced anything like this.
A spokesperson for American Airlines told Insider, “We apologize for the inconvenience caused following the cancellation of Mr. Heins’ connecting flight from Philadelphia to Burlington. We have been in touch with him regarding his experience. .”
Read the original article on Business Insider
Washington County voters will see lots of new names on municipal ballots in November
Contests to watch in Washington County this November include the mayoral race in Birchwood, where longtime mayor Mary Wingfield has decided not to run for re-election.
Meanwhile, incumbent mayors in Hugo, Lake St. Croix Beach and Marine on St. Croix are facing challenges.
And cities such as Bayport, Lake St. Croix Beach and Scandia could see major shake-ups.
In Stillwater Township, no one filed to run for Seat 2, one of the two open seats on the town board. The seat has been held since January by Rod Hunter, a former town board member who was appointed following the resignation of supervisor Bonnie Haines, Town Clerk Barbara Riehle said.
With no candidates filing, the general election ballot will reflect only write-in spots for candidates, said Amy Stenftenagel, interim director of the county’s property records and taxpayer services department, which oversees elections.
Alan Robbins-Fenger is running unopposed for Stillwater Township’s Seat 1 after Mike McMahon decided not to seek re-election.
Seventeen municipalities in Washington County will have contested mayoral or city council or township supervisor races on Nov. 8:
BAYPORT
Council member Michele Hanson is running unopposed for mayor after Susan St. Ores last week announced she was not running for re-election.
Four people are running for the two open seats on the council: incumbent John C. Dahl, as well as Trischa Heitman-Ochs, Katie Hill and Eric J. Larson.
BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP
Town board chairman John Fellegy is facing a challenge by Aaron Bye for Seat 4.
Avis Peters, who was appointed to the town board last year after Ron Fredkove’s resignation, is running unopposed for Seat 3.
BIRCHWOOD
Two newcomers to Birchwood politics are facing off in the fall mayoral race: Michael McKenzie and James Nelson. Longtime mayor Mary Wingfield decided not to run for re-election.
Ryan Hankins, a member of the city’s planning commission, and Katherine A. Weier are running for the two open council seats. Council members Jon Fleck and Kevin Woolstencroft decided not to seek re-election.
DENMARK TOWNSHIP
In Denmark Township, Jordan Foiles and Matt Ruben are running for Seat 2 supervisor.
Incumbent Julie Windschitl is unopposed for Seat 4, and Mike Femling is unopposed for Seat 5.
Town board members Shawn Racine and Ron Simon decided not to run for re-election.
FOREST LAKE
Mayor Mara Bain, elected in 2018, is running unopposed.
With city council members Kathy Bystrom and Kelly Monson not seeking re-election, four men are running for the two open seats: Leif Erickson, Marcus Gibbs, Jeffrey J. Larson and Blake Roberts.
HUGO
In Hugo, Jimmie Gregoire and David Michaelson are challenging Mayor Tom Weidt for the city’s top job.
Council members Becky Petryk and David Strub are running unopposed.
LAKE ELMO
Four people are vying for the two seats on the Lake Elmo City Council; former mayor and city council member Susie Dunn, council member Lisa McGinn, and Matthew Hirn and John Murphy.
LAKELAND
Mayor Joe Paiement is running unopposed.
Four people are running for the two open council seats: Arretta Eggleston, David Millard, Taylor Vaillancourt and incumbent Mike Thron.
LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH
Lake St. Croix Beach City Council member Cindie Reiter is challenging Mayor Tom McCarthy in the mayoral race.
Five people are running for the two open council seats: incumbents Noah Bluesky and Dawn Bulera, along with Alexander Eder, Tim Schneider and David Wanless.
MARINE ON ST. CROIX
Mayor Kevin Nyenhuis is being challenged by council member Lon Pardun.
Three candidates are running for the two open council seats: incumbent Charlie Anderson, Dana Vannen Anderson and former city council member Bill Miller.
NEWPORT
Four candidates have filed for the two seats on the Newport City Council: Zachary Murphy, incumbent Tom Ingemann, planning commissioner Tony Mahmood and former city council member Bill Sumner. Roz Johnson is not running for re-election.
OAKDALE
With Mayor Paul Reinke not running for re-election, council member Kevin Zabel is unopposed for the city’s top job.
Four candidates are running for the two open seats on the council: Lisa Behr, Andy Morcomb, and incumbents Susan Olson and Colleen Swedberg.
ST. MARY’S POINT
Mayor John “Jay” Roettger is running unopposed.
Three candidates have filed for the two seats on the council: Tom Grahek and incumbents Dale Pierson and Gary H. Williams.
SCANDIA
Mayor Christine Maefsky is unopposed.
Five people are running for two council seats: Donald Baber, Lori Lavin, Michael Lubke, Christopher Massicotte Johnson and incumbent Jerry Cusick.
STILLWATER
Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski and council member Ryan Collins are running unopposed. Longtime council member Mike Polehna is facing a challenge from Tony Misenor.
WILLERNIE
Mayor Barbara K. Parent is unopposed.
Three candidates have filed for two council positions: Patrick Miller and incumbents Katherine Siver and Tammy Soderlund.
WOODBURY
Mayor Anne Burt is running unopposed.
Four candidates have filed for two council positions: Linda Ji, Molly Schaefer and incumbents Steve Morris and Jennifer Santini.
