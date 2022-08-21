How to Find Best Web Hosting for Your Web Site

Pin 0 Shares

When you are going to start your own website for your business or personal use, selecting a web host is one of the most crucial decisions. It’s essential to choose the right host to run your website. There has a lot of web hosting company in market. But you have to choose the best provider to ensure the best performance of your web site.

I am giving you some tips to find the best web hosting company.

1. Before you choose a web host for your web site you have to decide what type of website you want to run. If you want to run a web site only for your friends and family then a free web host will be fine for you. But if you are going to launch a business web site or money making web site then you have to choose paid web hosting.

2. When you are going to buy a paid web hosting then first ensure that do they provide easy site builder system if you don’t know programming language.

3. You have to ask your provider that what control panel they are providing. Please choose CPanel control panel for your hosting account. Because CPanel is one of the best control panel which is much user friendly and developed.

4. Now check the support system of your hosting company. Because you have to get 24×7 support from your provider. Every hosting provider tell that they provider live support 24×7 but many of them lie. So create 2-3 support ticket and look how fast they answer them. Choose the provider who response your query within 20 minutes.

5. You have to select the host with best up time guaranty. No hosting provider can offer 100% up time guaranty, beware of anyone who does, they are lying.

6. You have to read the terms and condition of your hosting provider. Read the money back guaranty and terms and condition. Good web hosting provider has simple terms and condition. Don’t go with them who have complex terms and condition. Read carefully one or two times for avoiding any type of misunderstanding.

7. Please ask your provider that will they provide free regular backup or not. Choose them who will give you regular backup to avoid any data missing.

8. Find your hosting provider review at Google. Search by review of your hosting provider and read the review of your provider from many forums. So that you will know about their service from many other clients.

9. Bandwidth is the most important thing in your hosting account. Buy at least 1 GB bandwidth package for your web site. And don’t go with unlimited package. Because who offer unlimited package they lie and they are not good hosting provider.

And obviously before select your hosting provider think at least 3 times before order.