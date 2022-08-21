News
Hyde5: More cornerback questions, more running game concerns – five thoughts on Dolphins vs. Raiders
Do the Dolphins call unsigned veteran cornerback Joe Haden?
It has to cross their minds. With the status of starter Byron Jones uncertain for the opener and depth concerns in th unit, this summer has been a talent search at cornerback. It didn’t help that cornerback Nik Needham walked off with an apparent dislocated finger Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s not a major issue like to Trill Williams (knee) in the first presason game. It’s just not what you wanted.
Nor did it help Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham took target practice at the Dolphins apparent fourth cornerback, Noah Igbinoghene. After struggling in camp and the first presason game, Igbinoghene had two Stidham completions against him the first series and another one on the second series.
The Dolphins have one of the best cornerbacks in the game in Xavien Howard, who sat out Saturday night again. Needham fits in there. But after that if Jones can’t go? McKenzie Alexander, signed this week, got beat on a crossing pattern Saturday.
It’s too early to say much either way on him, but it’s not too early to think they’ll be looking for cornerbacks. Haden, by the way, is 33 and unsigned after playing with Pittsburgh last season.
2. There’s been a couple of constant themes hit hard about tight ends in Mike McDaniel’s offense: You’ve got to attack – and you’ve got to block. That’s why Mike Gesicki’s inability to block is more relevant in this offense. With the Dolphins near their goal-line he completely whiffed on Raiders rushing linebacker Kenny Young, who flushed Teddy Bridgewater out of the pocket in the end zone. Bridgewater was then chased down, threw the ball late and the refs properly ruled intentional grounding. That’s Exhibit A if McDaniel decides Gesicki just can’t work in his offense.
3. Here’s the concern of the offense heading into the season: Seven carries, three yards rushing in the first half. The Dolphins started four of their five offensive linemen (only tackle Tarron Armstead sat out the nigh). This was against the second- and third-stringers of the Raiders, too. And they gained 3 yards rushing? There’s work to do.
4. Tua Tagovailoa completed six of eight passes for 58 yards. The Dolphins pass of the night was from Bridgewater, though. Facing third-and-10 just before half, Bridgewater threw a perfectly placed 28-yarder to Braylon Sanders. That set up Jason Sanders’ second field goal of the night – a 57-yarder after a previous 46-yarder.
5. The Raiders were missing at least 27 players Saturday. So the normal qualifier about reading much into preseason gets watered down even more. The NFL has reduced the number of presason games from four to three in recent years. The move will come to get rid of the preseason altogether and sell tickets and televise the joint practices that teams love because they’re more controlled. The Dolphins, by the way, have two practice with Philadelphia next week before virtually no one will play in the final preseason game.

Newcastle and Man City love spending money! But which of these pairs had the highest price?
What we know about human remains found in Lake Mead
As the country’s largest reservoir plunged to record levels amid a worsening drought, receding Lake Mead waters have revealed a grim string of finds – multiple sets of human remains.
They have all been spotted since May, at any time of the day in three parts of the sprawling lake’s western corner, along a stretch of the lakeshore less than an hour from Las Vegas.
But almost everything else about them is a mystery. One case is being investigated as a homicide; the manner and cause of death in the others are unknown.
“In an ideal world, the climate turns around, all the waters rise, and we don’t see them again,” Michael Green, a history professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, said of the remains. “But the odds are not good.”
1st May
The first discovery was perhaps the most disturbing. The National Park Service, which operates Lake Mead National Recreation Area, said in a news release that around 3 p.m. rangers found a barrel containing human remains in Hemenway Harbor, a section of the lake where a local family claims to operate the largest private marina in the United States.
Of Lake Mead’s six boat ramps, it’s also the last to remain open as water levels drop dramatically. Federal data shows the 270-square-mile reservoir — which straddles the Nevada-Arizona border and provides water to 40 million people — at 27% capacity.
The plunge saw rivers “mineralise”, sunken boats emerge and shorelines recede.
The barrel was discovered in mud along a shoreline that appeared to have been previously submerged, NBC affiliate KSNV of Las Vegas reported.
Inside what a witness described to the station as a 50-gallon barrel was a person who appeared to have died of a gunshot wound in the 1970s or 1980s – an estimate by police department investigators Metropolitan Las Vegas was developed based on the person’s clothing and apparel. shoes.
Although the reservoir is not known as a place where organized crime figures dispose of bodies, some local experts said the killing bears the hallmarks of an execution by mob.
“A barrel bears the signature of a crowd hit,” Geoff Schumacher, vice president of the Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas, told The Associated Press. “Shoving a body into a barrel. Sometimes they would throw it in the water.”
What to know about the Lake Mead water crisis
May 7
Six days later, at 2 p.m., a park person reported finding remains on the northwest side of the lake in Callville Bay, the park service said.
The agency described the remains as skeletal. Dan Kulin, a spokesperson for Clark County, said in an email they were from a man believed to be between 23 and 38 years old.
No further details were available on the find, but Kulin said the coroner’s office was working to identify the man and other remains through DNA analysis, although he warned the quality of the sample could be compromised by environmental conditions and time.
Officials were also comparing their findings to information about park visitors who have gone missing over the years, he said.
It was unclear how many remains might belong to people who drowned in the recreation area. According to data obtained through a public records request, 101 people drowned in Lake Mead between 2007 and last year, a number that exceeded any other cause of death in the park.
The National Park Service did not respond to requests for comment.
July 25, August 6
A third discovery came nearly two months later. Park visitors alerted authorities on the afternoon of July 25 to human remains at Boulder Beach, a popular stretch of shoreline known for swimming, boating and picnicking.
Kulin described the remains as “partial”.
On the morning of Saturday August 6, skeletal remains were found in the same area, he said, and the coroner’s office is trying to determine if the two finds are related to the same person.
After watching a Las Vegas police dive team search the waters of the lake that Saturday, local fisherman Freddy Ramos told Las Vegas-based NBC affiliate KSNV he was considering “giving up Lake”.
“I have no fish, and everywhere I go there are dead bodies,” he told the station.
August 15th
Nine days later, on a Monday evening, more skeletal remains were found on the same beach, the park service said. The police dive team was again dispatched to help recover the remains, which a visitor found in the water, and park officials contacted the coroner’s officer.
No other details were available, Kulin said, except that the remains were found in the water.
Thursday afternoon, the authorities said they had been alerted to another disturbing discovery – a gun located near where the body had been found in the barrel.
On Twitter, Las Vegas police said a reporter discovered the weapon. Firearms are often found by the lake, a police spokesman said, and it was unclear whether the weapon was linked to the remains found on May 1.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets two drives in preseason game vs. Raiders
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 6 of 8 for 58 yards in two drives over a quarter-plus of the Miami Dolphins’ preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
The two series for the Dolphins’ third-year signal caller netted Miami 3 points.
Tagovailoa went 3 for 3 for 29 yards on his second drive, including a 16-yard chunk on first down to wide receiver Trent Sherfield and a third-down conversion to running back Chase Edmonds where Tagovailoa was patient reading his progression before the pass to the flat.
The Dolphins were going for a fourth-and-1, but a false start from left tackle Larnel Coleman forced them to settle for a 46-yard field goal from kicker Jason Sanders.
Tagovailoa extended the opening drive with a third-and-4 completion to Edmonds for 17 yards after buying time and rolling left. That drive stalled when Tagovailoa hit tight end Mike Gesicki in the numbers between two defenders on third down, but Gesicki did not get his head turned around to see the ball coming. Gesicki was targeted four times on the two drives and made two receptions for 11 yards.
The opening series defensively showed how vital cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones are to the unit. With Jones still on the physically-unable-to-perform list and Howard getting the night off, the Dolphins defense allowed mostly Raiders backups to drive 75 yards in 12 plays.
The Raiders were down to third-and-18 around midfield after a sack from defensive lineman Zach Sieler, but consecutive passes of 14 and 15 yards to tight end Jesper Horsted kept the drive going before running back Zamir White eventually scored a 2-yard touchdown run.
Miami’s cornerback depth may have taken another couple of hits in the first half Saturday. Nik Needham, who is the team’s top nickel cornerback, went to the locker room after trainers attend to his left hand, which he injured tackling White. He returned to the sideline but did not go back into the game. Fellow cornerback Keion Crossen was also looked at by trainers on the field after an injury.
Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s first pass attempt with the Dolphins resulted in a safety due to an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone. Gesicki missed the initial block that flushed Bridgewater out of the pocket.

Cbi issues subpoena to some defendants in Delhi excise policy ‘corruption’ case
CBI said that once the process of reviewing documents and electronic gadgets as well as banking transactions is completed, summonses will be issued to the remaining defendants.
The CBI on Saturday summoned for questioning several defendants in the corruption case linked to the implementation of Delhi’s excise policy, officials said. The agency is examining documents seized in searches of 31 locations, including the residence of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, officials said on Saturday.
They said that once the process of reviewing documents and electronic gadgets as well as banking transactions is completed, summonses will be issued to the remaining defendants.
The CBI FIR, which was filed in a special court on Wednesday, was also shared with the Enforcement Branch, a financial sounding agency, which will look into money laundering allegations. The agency raided 31 locations on Friday, including premises linked to Sisodia as well as bureaucrats and businessmen.
The AAP condemned the raids with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the agency had been “asked from above” to harass its leaders. The BJP has called on the Delhi government to state its excise policy clearly.

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, most starters playing in preseason game against Raiders – The Denver Post
The Miami Dolphins took the approach to something closer to a dress rehearsal early in the exhibition against the Las Vegas Raiders.
After the Dolphins rested nearly all of their starters in last week’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Mike McDaniel left several of his best players, including starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, available for the 7 p.m. kick-off on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Dolphins listed left tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Xavien Howard, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and fullback Alec Ingold as starters on the depth chart who should ‘not play’, released 90 minutes before kickoff. ‘mail. Miami also had safety Eric Rowe, fullback John Lovett, tight end Tanner Conner, outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett and tackle Greg Little as pregame inactives.
At kickoff, it was revealed on the CBS4 broadcast that star receiver Tyreek Hill and other veteran running back Raheem Mostert and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram will also sit.
Waddle didn’t train all week before the show with an undisclosed injury. Armstead did not practice Thursday after also missing team drills in Wednesday’s session. He had increased his workload in the previous two practices during training camp as he prepared for the regular season after offseason knee surgery.
Conventionally, the second of three preseason games is the perfect opportunity for a coach to play most of his starters, allowing substitutes and roster longshots to win the preseason finale and rest veterans. before week 1.
Tagovailoa made his preseason debut in a key third NFL season. He sat out last week at the Buccaneers with McDaniel citing confidence from what he saw from the left-handed flagger in practice. Over three drives last week, Tagovailoa threw six interceptions — some in late-game driving situations where he was forced to rush into coverage as time ticked away.
Outstanding sophomore safety Jevon Holland, who had four of the practice interceptions against Tagovailoa, was among a slew of other starters available to play after resting in Tampa last week. A few others: running back Chase Edmonds, center Connor Williams, linebackers Jerome Baker and Elandon Roberts, defensive linemen Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler.
In addition to the inactive players, the Dolphins also have cornerback Byron Jones still on the list of players physically unable to play after surgery on his left leg this offseason. And cornerback Trill Williams and tight end Adam Shaheen are on the disabled list.
This story will be updated.

British leadership hopeful Liz Truss downplays recession prospects
Conservative leadership favorite Liz Truss on Sunday played down the prospect of a recession in the UK, while the man tipped to be her finance minister promised ‘help is coming’ in the face of soaring costs of life.
Truss, the favorite in the polls to beat rival Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s next prime minister, pledged in an interview to lead a “small business and self-employed revolution” if he were in power.
“There’s too much talk that there’s going to be a recession,” Truss told The Sun tabloid on Sunday.
“I don’t believe it’s inevitable. We can unlock opportunities here in Britain.”
She argued that the UK should create the economic conditions to produce “the next Google or the next Facebook”.
“It’s about that level of ambition,” Truss added.
In a separate interview with the Mail on Sunday, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng – who is expected to lead the Truss government’s finance ministry – said he understood the “deep anxiety” sweeping Britain as a rate of high inflation for decades.
“But I want to reassure the British people that help is coming,” he added, telling the newspaper that work had started on “the best package of measures” to allow the next Prime Minister to “ take the lead”.
Either Foreign Secretary Truss or former finance minister Sunak will replace incumbent leader Boris Johnson after the summer competition result is announced on September 5.
The winner, who is expected to officially take power the next day, faces a tough challenge, with the Bank of England predicting a recession later this year as well as a continued rise in prices.
Truss promised immediate tax cuts rather than direct financial aid to help people struggling to pay their mounting bills, drawing scathing criticism from Sunak, his allies and others.
Gove back Sunak
On Saturday, British Conservative lawmaker Michael Gove accused her of taking a “vacation from reality” with tax cut plans amid the cost of living crisis.
Gove, who has held numerous positions in the cabinet and was previously the Tory leader, instead endorsed Rishi Sunak for the top job.
“I am deeply concerned that the framing of the leadership debate by many has been a furlough from reality,” Gove said in an article in The Times newspaper.
“The answer to the cost of living crisis cannot simply be to reject other ‘help’ and cut taxes.”
He added that Truss’ plans to reverse a recent National Insurance tax hike aimed at the health and social care sector “would favor the wealthy”, while the corporate tax cut would help “the large companies, not small entrepreneurs”.
“I don’t see how saving stock options for FTSE 100 leaders should ever take precedence over supporting the poorest in our society, but in a time of need this can’t be the right one. priority,” Gove said.
The 54-year-old, who previously backed lesser-known right-wing MP Kemi Badenoch in the leadership race before it was narrowed down to the bottom pair, said he is now backing Sunak.
“I know what the job requires. And Rishi has it,” he added.
Gove – who until July headed the government’s upgrading, housing and communities department, and previously headed the education and justice ministries – has indicated he is not likely to take on another role.
“I don’t expect to be in government again. But it was the privilege of my life to spend 11 years in cabinet under three prime ministers,” he added.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
