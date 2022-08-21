India’s Most Fearless – True Stories of Extraordinary Courage

mini “India’s Most Fearless” – now a trilogy of books honoring our men in uniform. The third book features ten true stories, offering insight into the incredible heroism of Indian soldiers. Storyboard18 Bookstrapping rating: 3.5 stars

Where the mind is fearless…

Where is Galwan in India? And where is filmmaker SS Rajamouli when we need him?

This is perhaps the best way for me to introduce you to “India’s Most Fearless” – now a trilogy of books honoring our men in uniform. The third book was released this Independence Day and features ten true stories of extraordinary courage and fearlessness, offering insight into the incredible heroism of Indian soldiers. The first and second books in the series had 14 stories each.

These “still untold stories” border on the siege phenomenon. Non-fiction writing of this type is an extremely nuanced skill. In addition to the usual fact checks, it is necessary to maintain the rhythm, without lowering the gravity a single notch.

Here are five reasons to choose this book.

1. You can never be ready for what comes next. With our marginal knowledge of the Sino-Indian crises, we learn here that the decades-old protocol stipulated that both sides were to be disarmed. Suddenly, Havildar Dharamvir discovered that more than a thousand Chinese army soldiers were running towards his unit. Now they had been fighting a smaller number of Chinese for two hours before that. But that was their main strength, an all-out assault that the Chinese side was launching! The authors speak of a “curious mixture of determination and fearlessness, tinged with a hint of apprehension visible in the eyes of the soldiers”. As the soldiers stiffened, rallied by their commander and a group of young officers, they were in the mood to back off! And yes, since you have already googled it, the Galwan River flows from the disputed Chinese-administered Aksai Chin area to the Union Territory of Ladakh in India.

2. Put yourself in the shoes of Rekha Singh, a middle school math teacher in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, who was taking a scheduled course. Her phone had been set to silent in class except for someone calling. She was talking to a man she had married less than six months earlier. “I won’t have a phone signal for a few days,” army medic Naik Deepak Singh said. “Aage jaana hai (We have to go to the front area) video, but could barely make out that puzzled half-smile she had come to know well. She also knew not to prolong conversations, being given how tricky the signal was always when he made a video call. She quickly muttered the usual hurried plea to take care, stay warm and call her as soon as he can next. She couldn’t do much. Do you call that impotence or bravery of another kind?

3. There is a first-hand account of Operation Randori Behak, a fearsome special forces encounter in the mountains of Kashmir’s Keran sector. I won’t tell you more about that!

4. Army stories never lack inspiration – meet Nitika, the wife of young Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, who was killed in action against terrorists following the Pulwama terrorist attack in February 2019 The tragedy persuaded Nitika to quit her job with the company and join the Indian Army. In his story is embodied the voice and courage of the many proud and grieving military families who disappear completely each year in the wake of gallantry awards and official recognition.

5. There is also the story of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, during which more than 16,500 houses were damaged and 40,000 trees were uprooted. Navy ships rescued more than 600 people (and continued to search for more) after waves up to eight meters (26ft) high pounded offshore oil installations, even as engineers were working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of people.

The reader’s heart will go to Group Captain Varun Singh, who was the sole survivor of a horrific helicopter crash in which Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others were killed. He was a young, decorated fighter pilot and his story captivated the nation as he fought to stay alive for a week. Tragically, he didn’t. I cannot forget the story of China’s treacherous and irrational bloodshed and that of an Indian Air Force pilot who ejected from his doomed fighter less than two seconds before ’til he hit the ground, only to find out he was…

Read the book to learn more.