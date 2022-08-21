Finance
Inner Peace and Happiness Comes From Hearts Desire
Today is a day worth remembering
When doubts, self-destructive tendencies, self-blocks cloud the truth that lays within our heart, we become less communicative with the voice and begin a long arduous path of detachment and emotional upheaval.
While we use our brain to live out each day, which is often influenced by our surroundings, our heart cannot be manipulated by anyone else. Our brain is a wonderful faculty given to us to recognize that we can learn from our experiences, as lessons to live out in this lifetime.
In the same way, we use our eyes to see and our hands to touch, both need remembering. Equally our heart needs remembering to improve the connection to our truth. Our brain can choose what we want to believe, but when we properly use the facility of our heart to connect everything that is needed is given.
Hearts Desire
Living with your hearts desire will never hide from you as it knows the truth of who you are. For ages it has been said we should follow our heart.
Your heart knows your true self, the spark of your truth and is always present and patiently waiting for you to recognize what is being freely given to you.
You are blessed with this creation that is the key to your true self. The spirit the spark that provides us with the connection to our truth. Each day, each experience, each spoken word, each emotion we feel center us within our “truth” of who we are. It gently nudges us or sometimes giving us no option but to pursue our rediscovery of our true self.
To start awakening the heart is by starting to understand heart consciousness. It does not take work; it takes remembering, we must only remember to turn our intention and consciousness toward our heart where so many beautiful things will be brought to you, as lightness, calmness, peace, happiness and joy beyond all things you most likely forgot
When you open your heart, in its depth, there is a knowing and familiarity, despite perhaps never having studied or followed this path before.
Sakyamuni Buddha taught “Calmness is within you, do not look outside of you” Yet you don’t have to be a Buddha to see how those who chase down world success in an effort to be happy and peaceful.
Some may find awakening the heart difficult, often impossible if you are seeking wealth. You may attain success and material goods, but serenity and happiness will always still be in front of you, just out of reach.
All the courses, books and tapes listened to act as great facilitators and tools; but, never will they take the place of what you know within yourself. Your heart has always been there for you. It has never left you and will always remain with you.
Exercise Time: Awakening the Heart Consciousness
• Place your right hand on your heart centered area.
• Shift your attention to this area on your body and consciously connect with your heart.
• Allow the energy to flow in and out.
• Relax
• Smile to Your Heart
• Surrender
What is different about this connection? You do not have to think about it. The connection is so natural that it resonates without conflict. The heart simply just “IS”. There is no conflict from mind to heart.
The KNOWING takes over. Peacefulness is at hand. Your hearts desire brings to your consciousness guiding you. Listen, trust, allow and let go.
Heart centered consciousness is our pathway to a much larger human shift into a new way of existence. As you practice and continue to have experiences of heart centered consciousness, you will be far removed from stress where burdens turn into joy.
This is the true connection that keeps you centered. Staying in your heart consciousness outwardly affects every decision, each thought, each activity… you will no longer be making decisions separate from your heart. Instead everything begins with and ends within your heart center.
The heart is a bridge between the earthly and spiritual levels of human consciousness.
Awakening the Heart is where spiritual awakening occurs, changing one’s viewpoint of reality permanently.
Once we see and experience this expanded realm of the heart consciousness, it enhances our views and abilities for life where we shed negative attitudes and perceptions.
The energy of the heart is the energy of love.
The Heart knows no other. All that we have to be is love.
Finance
Benefits of Cloud Technology
Benefits of Cloud Technology
In the IT world, cloud computing is fast evolving from a future solution into a viable alternative for many small to medium-sized businesses. For a growing business, one of the most difficult things to do is to keep capital expenditures under control. Cloud computing is a way to access enterprise-grade IT that would otherwise be too costly to purchase and maintain.
The following is a brief list of some of the benefits of cloud computing:
1. Cost Savings
In the present economy, businesses need low cost and high production. Cloud solutions is a step in that direction. It reduces expenses without losing productivity. With the cloud, there are no upfront investments for hardware or software. Because the cloud platform is utility based, you only pay for what you use. Cloud services can save you time and money as well as give you a competitive advantage.
2. Access to your Data – Anytime, Anywhere and with Any Device
The users can access their data and applications from any device, anytime and anywhere in cloud computing technology. Because data is accessed over the internet on your cloud provider’s servers, management and employees have 24/7 access wherever and whenever they need it. The cloud allows a user to access their vital business information while a person at a hotel, business meeting, on vacation or working in remote area as long as they have an internet connection.
3. Scalability
Scalability is the major reason for which companies move their business smoothly. There are some seasonal business processes that go through periods of extreme activity, but then this activity slows considerably when the busy season is over. Cloud-based services can expand as a business needs the resources.
4. Security
The cloud technology is secure from hackers, accidents and bugs. It can easily afford all types of defensive measures like filtering, patch management and cryptography techniques. Cloud technology protects your data and maintains you as a long term customer.
5. Levelling the playing field
Cloud computing have a significant role for levelling the playing field between large and small companies with a “pay-for-what-you-use” model. Small to medium sized companies no longer need to shell out big bucks in order to buy IT infrastructure that is comparable to large companies. Now they can just rent what they need in the cloud.
6. Management control
The cloud based technology helps to enable managers for better monitoring in their company and with their employees. The managers can access information what their employees are working and he can evaluate the work much quicker with more efficiently. Cloud based applications make it much easier to extract the right information at the right time.
7. Greater Functionality, Efficiency and Innovation
With cloud computing technology you don’t need to wait for years for the next upgrade. You can start running new applications within days or even hours.
8. Disaster Recovery and Backup
With the help of cloud technology you can store your company’s data safely on secure data centers instead of your server room. While losing power due to hurricanes, earthquakes or a construction worker cutting the power lines, you are back at work as long as you have an internet connection.
9. Simplicity
Removing the need to buy and configure new hardware and software allows your employees, and your IT department, to concentrate on the tasks that will directly increase your profits and grow your company.
10. Flexibility
Cloud computing helps your business to choose only what your company needs, when you need it. You can select a CRM tool, select the intranet as your platform, purchase an email marketing tool, a financial services tool or a host of other options for you company.
11. The Future
In the present scenario most of the companies fight for market share within their industry, and as they search for opportunities that give them a competitive advantage, cloud computing is quickly becoming the technology choice for small to medium sized businesses.
12. Enhanced Capability
Cloud computing can help you better manage reduce your environmental impact and creating more time for ICT staff to focus on critical projects.
We also know that highly-secured data storage and access control are crucial for governments. This is why we are designing cloud computing services to meet and exceed internationally-recognized standards.
13. Device and location independence
Device and location independence enable users to access systems using a web browser regardless of their location or what device they use. As infrastructure is off-site and accessed via the Internet, users can connect from anywhere.
14. Business continuity
Protecting your data and systems is an important part of business continuity planning. For access your data quickly, it allows you to conduct business as usual, minimizing any downtime and loss of productivity.
15. Collaboration efficiency
Collaboration in a cloud environment gives your business the ability to communicate and share more easily outside of the traditional methods. If you are working on a project across different locations, you could use cloud computing to give employees, contractors and third parties access to the same files.
16. Access to automatic updates
Access to automatic updates for your IT requirements may be included in your service fee. Depending on your cloud computing service provider, your system will regularly be updated with the latest technology.
17. Software as a Service (SaaS)
SaaS is the most common form of cloud computing for small businesses. You can access internet-hosted software applications using a browser, rather than traditional applications stored on your own PC or server.
18. Maintenance
Maintenance of cloud computing applications is easier, because they do not need to be installed on each user’s computer and can be accessed from different places.
19. Multi-tenancy
The multi-tenancy feature offer by cloud computing enables sharing of resources and costs across a large pool of users.
20. Almost unlimited storage
When you store information in the cloud, you get to access unlimited storage capacity. For this reason, there is no longer a need for you to worry about running out of storage space.
21. Quick deployment
Cloud computing allows you to benefit from quick deployment too. The moment that you opt for this method of functioning, your entire system can be fully functional in a matter of a few minutes. However, there still remains the fact that the amount of time required here will depend on the sort of technology that you require.
Finance
How to Find Best Web Hosting for Your Web Site
When you are going to start your own website for your business or personal use, selecting a web host is one of the most crucial decisions. It’s essential to choose the right host to run your website. There has a lot of web hosting company in market. But you have to choose the best provider to ensure the best performance of your web site.
I am giving you some tips to find the best web hosting company.
1. Before you choose a web host for your web site you have to decide what type of website you want to run. If you want to run a web site only for your friends and family then a free web host will be fine for you. But if you are going to launch a business web site or money making web site then you have to choose paid web hosting.
2. When you are going to buy a paid web hosting then first ensure that do they provide easy site builder system if you don’t know programming language.
3. You have to ask your provider that what control panel they are providing. Please choose CPanel control panel for your hosting account. Because CPanel is one of the best control panel which is much user friendly and developed.
4. Now check the support system of your hosting company. Because you have to get 24×7 support from your provider. Every hosting provider tell that they provider live support 24×7 but many of them lie. So create 2-3 support ticket and look how fast they answer them. Choose the provider who response your query within 20 minutes.
5. You have to select the host with best up time guaranty. No hosting provider can offer 100% up time guaranty, beware of anyone who does, they are lying.
6. You have to read the terms and condition of your hosting provider. Read the money back guaranty and terms and condition. Good web hosting provider has simple terms and condition. Don’t go with them who have complex terms and condition. Read carefully one or two times for avoiding any type of misunderstanding.
7. Please ask your provider that will they provide free regular backup or not. Choose them who will give you regular backup to avoid any data missing.
8. Find your hosting provider review at Google. Search by review of your hosting provider and read the review of your provider from many forums. So that you will know about their service from many other clients.
9. Bandwidth is the most important thing in your hosting account. Buy at least 1 GB bandwidth package for your web site. And don’t go with unlimited package. Because who offer unlimited package they lie and they are not good hosting provider.
And obviously before select your hosting provider think at least 3 times before order.
Finance
Pros and Cons of Online Schooling
Ten years ago, the term online schooling might not be very appealing; just like the iron horses in the early part of the 19th century or an airplane in the beginning of the 20th century. Internet was still underdeveloped in 1996 compared to what we have now. And the conventional today may not be acceptable by the general population in 1996.
But we don’t live in 1996 anymore. We are now in the era where everything is possible and acceptable. Just like studying outside the school, in front of your computer at the very comforts of your home. This is called online schooling.
Thinking of entering online schooling can arouse discomfort for some. This is quite understandable since it is not the usual way of learning just like those people who have tried airplane as a way to travel for the first time. However, with the reputation online schools are gaining, the way students learn is transforming in an “unconventional way”.
If you are one of those students who are considering this relatively new form of learning, here are the things you should know- the pros and cons of online schooling:
Pros
Whether you live in the most remote town in the United States (provided you have an internet connection) or at the top of the tallest building in your city, you can always be on time to study your lessons. Online schooling eliminates the time you have to prepare to dress up for school. It also removes the time you have to spend sitting on the taxi or waiting for the green light. With online schooling, your home and your classroom are the same.
For people who need to attend important things around the home, online schooling works best. For instance: you have a baby to take care of or you have a several things that must be done around the house. If before you have to find ways to squeeze all the items in your “to-do-list” for one whole day, now online schooling will give you more time on other things as it eliminates the time you have to spend on preparation for school.
When you get online schooling, the classroom is all yours. You don’t have to fight on your seat, you don’t have to get along with a group, and you don’t have to be nice or rude to others.
Cons
There are many online schools to choose from. The question is: would you be able to land on a job after you have spent all your time and money on your chosen online school? One advice is: do research on the competency of several online schools and consider the credit they can give once you step into the working world.
Can you learn on your own or should you require a board and a talking professor to absorb the lesson? There are some students who are better studying alone. There are some who are not. If you think you are capable of learning without the need of the actual classroom discussion, then you can consider online schooling.
Is your home fit for studying? Can you concentrate with all the destructions you can get in your home? Many homes are not fit to become a school. It may be because there are children around, or the neighborhood’s dogs are always barking, or your home is simply not conducive to learning.
All these only say one thing: home schooling is not for everyone. Do more research and consideration before entering home schooling program. If you think you are fit and you can benefit more on home schooling, then it is all up to you.
Finance
How Do Hybrid Vehicles Get That Great Gas Mileage?
The term that really applies is HEV, which stands for hybrid electric vehicle. These are the most fuel efficient vehicles available for majority of us.
While actual configuration may vary due to the design intentions of the manufacturer, they generally combine a small (by regular vehicle standards) gasoline engine with an electric motor.
While the gasoline engine does most of the locomotion at highway speeds, when less fuel is required, it also is available to provide the extra power that the electric motor cannot provide or sustain for long.
The electric battery/motor combination can start the car moving in some instances, maintain systems without the gasoline motor having to idle at stops such as lights and in drive thrus, and can assist the gasoline motor as it propels the hybrid vehicle down the road. Not only is fuel being saved while the electric motor is maintaining vehicle systems in what would normally be idling situations, but this means that less pollution is being emitted into the air, usually within the confines of our most polluted areas…our cities.
During the rolling of the vehicle, particularly in coasting situations, the battery which provides the electric motor with power is recharged. When braking at slower speeds (in-town, stop-and-go), regenerative braking is generally used to stop the car rather than the brakes themselves. In regenerative braking, the electric motor actually changes is polarity, becoming a electric generator which recharges the battery. This change from motor to generator creates a reverse torque which is used to slow and stop the vehicle. At highway speeds, normal braking occurs.
At times, the charge within the battery may dip below the needed level, and at these times, the small gasoline engine automatically comes on to recharge the battery.
Even with hybrids, however, there are different vehicle types to meet the needs of the consumer. There are hybrid SUV’s, Trucks, and small and mid-size sedans such as the Toyota Prius, which is one of the most fuel efficient hybrid vehicles available, getting on average about 50 MPG. Larger hybrid vehicles, such as SUV’s and Trucks, tend to provide fuel economy in a relative sense. The fuel economy of these larger hybrid vehicles tends to roughly equal a gasoline powered sedan.
Finance
How Should Your Answering Service Handle Rude Calls?
If you’re just starting a business it’s important to know that you won’t make everyone happy. Now if you’ve ran your business for some time then you already fully understand this. Most problems that a company will receive from customers will come through on their incoming call center. Customers will call angry about a fault in service or a problem with a product. Whether or not they are right it’s important the situation is handled appropriately and business is saved where possible.
If a caller reaches an automated machine it will only make the issue worse and reaching a voicemail will almost certainly ensure that they don’t return. Inbound calls from aggressive customers may be done out of spite or good reason, but without a proper quality answering service to handle the problem, things can go much worse.
The golden rule:
The number one rule for anyone behind the call desk is to remain calm during an aggressive call. An angry receptionist can make the issue worse. Keep a clear mind and react to the call in a respectable manner. The agent is not supposed to curse or snap back, regardless of how rude the customer may become. Even when a caller is not on his or her best behavior, the receptionist taking the call should be. He or she is expected to act cool and do their best to figure out what is troubling the customer.
Often times an appropriate response from an agent can resolve the issue and keep the customer coming back for continued services. The agent must never lose sight of his job and let personal feelings ruin potential business. The best way to calm an angered customer is to simply listen to his or her problems. Sympathize with the issue and see what can be done to fix it. The caller could easily calm down after seeing your business is there to help in their time of need.
There’s no hope for some:
However, at times you will still receive those callers who are not interested in any form of discussion. They’ll simply wish to abuse the rights of the call center and rant to the agents behind the phone. At these points the proper quality answering service will be able to tag the call as a “prank call” or something to that effect. This will automatically disconnect the call and warn the reception agency any time this individual calls back.
After several attempts at this, the call center will block the number and it will no longer be able to hassle the answering service. While you’ll always hate to lose business in this fashion, there are times when nothing you can say or do will calm the customer. He or she has already decided to discontinue their services and wish only to bother the company.
Answering services will never go out of style:
Angry calls are something any business owner hates receiving. It doesn’t matter if the company has been around for forty years, it’s never pleasing to learn callers are no longer satisfied by your services. However, know that many times a quality answering service can save you this business and calm the callers down. It all depends on who you trust with your call center needs. Make the right decision and your company will thank you.
Finance
Luxury Car Rentals For a Perfect Evening
Nothing adds to the class of an individual, like that of luxury car rentals, and you can get one from one of the luxury car rental companies. Luxury car rentals can be, used for many things, of which one of the most important is to attract the woman you’ve always wanted.
To impress her, leave your average car in the garage and invest in a classy ride, from the luxury car rentals that will leave her stunned. Give that special someone a break from normality, and take her for a ride in a car usually only used by the rich and famous. Make her feel consequential and special by hiring a car from the luxury car rentals.
Not only will you manage to impress the girl, but you will also be the most looked at couple as you get in and get out of your excellent luxury ride. Be the envy of everyone around you, and fill your evening with excitement.
Though you might think that it is an immensely difficult task, to rent luxury cars a surprisingly simple task, just go to any luxury car rentals service and choose from the large variety that they offer, from imported cars to limousines.
Get details of all the luxury rentals from the Internet so that you can be well prepared to choose between a Bugatti and a Bently. We suggest you get this set up several days before the big day so that everything goes off without a glitch.
If you have thought until now that luxury car rentals were only meant, for celebrities and the rich, you can think again. Those service providers that specialize in luxury rentals are always happy to rent you one, so you do not need to convince them at all.
Luxury rentals aim to give you an evening of your life with your girl on one side and such a classy ride on the other. Of course, if you intend to use up the back seat of the car with your girl, make sure to hire a discreet chauffeur.
Appropriate luxury car rentals will enhance the memories of a great evening. It will make the evening seem very special, and will quickly go down in the mind of your special someone as one of the best times she has had.
Expense is of absolutely no account in the light of impressing your girl. There are many reasons to do this, and perhaps it is the first day, maybe it is the day you are going to ask her to marry you, whatever it is, a luxury car to suit the occasion is necessary. To be fair, they are not even that expensive when they consider the amount achieved.
Not only should you keep in mind that you are unique, but you should also make sure that your special someone feels special too. A rental service provider will enable you to experience a drive to pamper both of you; it will heighten the sense of romance, not to mention the memories.
If everything goes off perfectly, she will look at you as the most extraordinary individual in her life, as you should be. Sweep her entirely off her feet so that she looks forward to her life with you. A luxury car from those luxury car rentals providers is that small investment you have to make, to make sure you spend the rest of your life happy.
Inner Peace and Happiness Comes From Hearts Desire
Lawrence Jones asks Dog the Bounty Hunter how investigators can catch a missing murder suspect
IL GOP Sec of State Nominee doesn’t remember if he voted for Trump in 2020
Benefits of Cloud Technology
Vikings’ Kellen Mond takes step back in battle with Sean Mannion for backup QB
Notorious BIG’s Daughter Posts Boyfriend’s $1 Million Bail in NYC in Hit-and-Run Case
Vintage Luka Modric on display as he strikes a sensational goal for Real Madrid. look
How to Find Best Web Hosting for Your Web Site
Rodgers’ RBI single at 10th places Rockies over Giants
Former ICE acting director calls Biden’s handling of border ‘almost betrayal’
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance2 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News2 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Sports3 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives