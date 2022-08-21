Jon Gosselin claims ex-Kate stole $100,000 from two of their kids: ‘Disgusting’

The Vice-Chancellor urged people not to “vilify” the institute.

Kolkata:

Amid online campaigns supporting a former assistant professor at St Xavier’s University, who claimed she was forced out of her job because of some of her swimsuit Instagram photos, her vice-chancellor, the father Felix Raj, refuted the allegation and said it was “humiliating to assume” that the institution would.

In a statement, Mr Raj said the university “believes in preserving and upholding the dignity and honor of its faculty, staff, students and others related to it”.

The 31-year-old PhD holder, who joined the private self-governing institution of Rajarhat in August 2021, told PTI she was accused of sharing ‘inappropriate’ photos of herself on Instagram by a committee the university’s internal disciplinary committee, consisting of female faculty members, the VC and the registrar, among others.

The woman also said that the committee, during the meeting held last October, told her that such photos could have a negative impact on a part of the male students and their parents.

The teacher, who filed a police complaint over the matter, alleged she was ‘forced to quit’ after seeing prints of some of her Instagram photos and said the father of one of the undergraduates had taken up the case with the university. authorities after finding her son “looking” at the photos.

Strongly refuting the accusation, the Vice-Chancellor of St Xavier’s University told PTI that the institute respects the privacy of each of its stakeholders.

“It should be specifically noted that St Xavier’s University, Kolkata has not forced any teacher to resign. And it is very humiliating to even assume that St Xavier’s University, Kolkata would force any teacher to resign” , he said in a statement. recently published.

He urged the media, social media users and others not to “disparage” the institute.

“It has been observed that over the past few days there have been certain statements and articles on social media platform and publications in print media unilaterally naming St Xavier’s University, Kolkata and its certain officials and teachers regarding an alleged forced resignation of a university professor, although there is no mention of the identity of the teacher.

“Needless to mention that you yourself will agree and appreciate that the university still believes in preserving and upholding the dignity and honor of all its faculty, staff, students and others connected with it. , past and present,” the statement read.

The teacher, while speaking to PTI, had said that the photos shown to her at the interdisciplinary committee meeting were the ones she shared in Instagram’s ‘story section’ in 2020, and wondering how the university or anyone else got there. for them because they were supposed to only last 24 hours on the app.

“The thumbnails of the print that was shown to me at the meeting on October 7 (last year) were indeed my photos taken in a hotel abroad before I joined the institution. was from an Instagram story shared with my friends in early 2020, which cannot be seen by any guardian or son, it can only be viewed for 24 hours, and none of those people have access on my own,” she said.

She maintained that no one else could decide what she should wear in her private life.

The teacher, who did not wish to be identified, added that she had to resign despite having filed a letter of apology for “inappropriate conduct”, if necessary, damaging the image of the establishment.

The VC, however, vehemently denied the charges.

He told PTI that there had been no instances of a faculty member being asked to resign, but there was indeed a meeting, involving an assistant professor, the first week of October where she -even had confirmed that a few students and tutors were following her. Instagram posts.

“She had herself apologized in a letter for any conduct in the public domain available to students that may not be appropriate for a teacher, the very next day. In late October 2021, she sent a resignation letter to the university . That was more than eight months ago. The university is saddened to suddenly come upon malicious charges,” Mr Raj said. He said St Xavier “has always stood for liberal values ​​and has never imposed a moral code of conduct on its faculty, students and staff.

Several social media users showed their support for the teacher, after the story was shared by the media. An online campaign calling for action on the matter has garnered more than 24,000 signatures so far.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)