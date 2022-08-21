News
Lawrence Jones asks Dog the Bounty Hunter how investigators can catch a missing murder suspect
Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman joined Fox News host Lawrence Jones in reacting to murder suspect Dawn Rene Wynn, who allegedly skipped bail and is “on the run” in “Lawrence Jones Cross Country.”
LAURENT JONES: She killed her husband, shot him in the head while her two boys were in the house. The girl lived just down the street. She sat there dripping with blood in front of her children, and they’re still, after the family asked not to release her, “She’s going to run away.” The court decided to do it anyway. And what my sources in the sheriff’s department tell me is that they were closing in on motive…
ARKANSAS WOMAN ACCUSED OF KILLING HER HUSBAND DISAPPEARS, MAY BE ‘ARMED AND DANGEROUS’
DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER: The only way to do that is to change the law, to get back to what it was. But here’s another thing you could do: whatever judge let her go, you file a civil suit, you get 12 people back on a jury, and you take that judge’s job, and you take the money from this city. This judge is the one who made the decision to let her go free. Would you like it, Judge, if someone did that to your family? Would you have let him go free? The only thing we have recourse to is to bring that judge into a civil courtroom and let a jury of your peers bring him out. It’s absolutely ridiculous. What if she kills someone else? Who is responsible for this? The judge.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:
IL GOP Sec of State Nominee doesn’t remember if he voted for Trump in 2020
Illinois State Rep. Dan Brady, the Republican nominee for secretary of state, told a reporter he couldn’t remember if he voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020.
“I don’t know if I voted for President Trump in 2020,” Brady told a reporter when asked if he voted for Trump in 2020.
“I think right now I probably did in 2020,” Brady replied when the reporter asked why Brady didn’t know who he voted for in the last presidential election.
“Yeah,” Brady conceded when the reporter again said he couldn’t remember who he voted for for president in 2020. “I would have voted for President Trump, probably in the general election.”
In 2020, the state also had Rocky De La Fuente on the ballot for the Republican presidential primary, challenging Trump’s re-election campaign. Even though Trump won the state in the primary, De La Fuente garnered 4% of the vote.
Look:
Republican candidate for secretary of state in Illinois: “I don’t know who I voted for.” pic.twitter.com/RxmIsRYWqO
— Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) August 19, 2022
The transcript of the exchange:
Reporter: Did you vote for President Trump in 2020?
Brady: Did I vote for President Trump in 2020? I don’t know if I voted for President Trump in 2020.
Journalist: You don’t know?
Brady: I think right now I probably did in 2020.
Reporter: So you don’t remember who you voted for for president?
Brady: In the general election, I would have voted for President Trump, probably in the general election, yes.
Brady is running for Illinois secretary of state in the general election against Democrat Alexi Giannoulias, who served as Illinois state treasurer from 2007 to 2011.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Vikings’ Kellen Mond takes step back in battle with Sean Mannion for backup QB
A week earlier, Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond looked to be making great strides in his young NFL career. He made some national highlight shows with his performance in the preseason opener.
On Saturday, it was mostly a night of lowlights.
In Minnesota’s 17-7 loss to San Francisco at U.S. Bank Stadium, Mond got the first preseason start of his two-year career. But he completed just 10 of 20 passes for 82 yards and threw two ugly interceptions.
Mond had a meager passer rating of 21.2, a whopping 109.5 lower than the 130.7 rating he had in a 26-20 loss at Las Vegas on Aug. 14. In that game, he completed 9 of 14 passes for 119 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
“I felt like I was efficient in some really big ways, but in some other ways missing some throws and some reads,’’ Mond said about Saturday’s game. “Just got to go back and watch the film (Sunday) and make corrections and get better.’’
Now, there are serious doubts about whether Mond can win the battle with Sean Mannion to be Kirk Cousins’ backup. With Cousins missing the game against the Raiders after testing positive for COVID-19 and being a healthy scratch Saturday, the two have been splitting snaps in the first two preseason games. Mannion started at Las Vegas.
Mannion hardly was great against the 49ers, but he has a lot more experience and isn’t prone to as many mistakes. Mannion, entering his eighth season, completed 10 of 15 passes for 65 yards on Saturday with a passer rating of 75.7. He did go 4 of 4 on a drive in which the Vikings scored their only touchdown, a 3-yard run by Ty Chandler late in the second quarter.
Head coach Kevin O’Connell sidestepped a question about whether the Vikings might look elsewhere for a backup to Cousins. He stressed the need to continue to work with what the team has at quarterback.
“Ultimately, you would love to have come out of (the game) feeling like, ‘Shoot, they both moved the team and scored a lot of points,’ and we’ve got a heck of a hard discussion and conversation ahead as a staff and as an organization,’’ O’Connell said. “Although we didn’t (score many points), I still think there’s some real teachable moments.”
O’Connell said the “clock is going” on time left before the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against Green Bay.
“I feel like our starters are in a good spot for (the opener), and that where our emphasis is really on,’’ O’Connell said. “There’s a lot of jobs we’ve got to still allow themselves to play themselves out.”
After the game, O’Connell stressed the need to watch the film to evaluate the quarterbacks. It will show some ugly interceptions by Mond in the first and fourth quarters.
On Minnesota’s opening drive, not long after completing his first three passes of the game, Mond faced pressure and misfired badly on a throw down the left sideline to Bisi Johnson. It was picked off by 49ers safety George Odum, who returned it 34 yards to the Minnesota 48.
On Minnesota’s final drive, Mond threw a bad pass right into the hands of safety Tayler Hawkins with 2;31 left in the game and the Vikings trailing 17-7. That ended any possible chance of a comeback.
On the interceptions by Hawkins, O’Connell said Mond “lost track of where the post safety was, and tried to press to make that play.” Mond agreed it was a poor throw.
“We had a play called, a quick fade to one of our young receivers (Jalen Nailor) and he ended up inside releasing and I ended up putting it up and just I think gave the safety an easy pick,’’ Mond said. “So obviously that was a really bad mistake on my part.’’
Mannion, who left Saturday without speaking to the media, didn’t make any big mistakes even though his play was hardly spectacular. O’Connell did speak well of Mannion’s play on the touchdown drive, when his four completions went for 39 yards.
“With Sean, the consistency of, when you call something, you feel strongly about the execution level being high, because you know he’s going to communicate, articulate that play, and then he’s gonna go out and do his job,’’ O’Connell said. “I think Sean’s at his best when he doesn’t try to go much, and he throws completions. … He’s a very smart player.’’
For the preseason, Mond has completed 19 of 34 passes for 201 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and Mannion has completed 18 of 27 passes for 134 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. With there being no indication that Cousins will play in next Saturday’s preseason finale at Denver, Mond and Mannion will have one more opportunity to fight it out for the backup job.
Notorious BIG’s Daughter Posts Boyfriend’s $1 Million Bail in NYC in Hit-and-Run Case
EXCLUSIVE: The daughter of Notorious B.IG. posted her boyfriend’s $1 million bail on Wednesday after he was arrested in a hit-and-run that injured three people, including a mother and her toddler, Fox News has learned.
T’yanna Wallace’s longtime beau Tyshawn Baldwin, with whom she shares a baby daughter, allegedly fled cops on August 10 during a routine traffic stop in Queens and rammed into a group of pedestrians. He was arrested six days later after surrendering.
Judge Scott Dunn ordered Baldwin, 28, to be held on $1million bond — but luckily for the defendant, his hip-hop heir girlfriend bailed him out, according to court records obtained by Fox News Digital.
Documents filed in Queens Criminal Court show Wallace set up his $1.5 million Brooklyn home to secure Baldwin’s bail using the services of Ira Judelson, who did not return a request for bail. comment.
NOTORIOUS BIG REMEMBERS 20 YEARS AFTER DEATH BY DEATH
T’yanna Wallace, 29, is one of two children fathered by the legendary artist – considered by many to be the greatest rapper of all time.
Brooklyn-born Biggie Smalls, whose first name is Chris Wallace, also has a son, CJ Wallace.
T’yanna Wallace founded and runs a clothing company, Notoriouss, which sells merchandise featuring the face of her late father, who was murdered in Los Angeles in 1997 in a drive-by shooting.
The tragic collision unfolded after police arrested Baldwin for allegedly parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection – as well as having a loud exhaust and dark tinted windows, according to court documents.
KODAK BLACK RAPPER PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO WEAPONS CHARGES
He first complied with the officers’ instructions, providing his driver’s license and registration.
But when the cops checked his papers, they saw that his license was suspended and ordered him out of his car.
Instead, Baldwin allegedly bolted and punched a mother pushing her 2-year-old daughter in a stroller and a food delivery boy, according to the criminal complaint. All three were seriously injured.
Baldwin was arraigned Wednesday on 17 counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and other counts.
Defense attorney Ken Belkin declined to comment on the connection between Biggie’s daughter and his client’s case.
“I want to remind everyone that he is presumed innocent and there is more to this story than the NYPD version,” Belkin told Fox News Digital. “My client is a good man, who has never been in trouble before.”
If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 25 years in prison.
News
Vintage Luka Modric on display as he strikes a sensational goal for Real Madrid. look
Luka Modric scored a sensational goal against Celta Vigo©AFP
Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 4-1 in the current 2022-23 La Liga season on Saturday and as a result, the team are now top of the table with 6 points from 2 games. However, the biggest talking point of the game was Croatian Luka Modric’s sensational strike in the 41st minute of the match. The goal was vintage Modric and he gave his fans a reason to rejoice. The score between Madrid and Celta was tied at 1-1 in the 40th minute, and it was Modric’s brilliance that took the lead.
The goal was a sensational curler from Modric. The five-time Champions League winner had left Celta’s Renato Tapia in a tight spot, then he curled a sensational effort past goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin and the ball hit the top corner of the goal post. What made the effort all the more remarkable was that it was a strike from 25 yards.
LUKA MODRIC FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX pic.twitter.com/LnThHLIHnr
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 20, 2022
A superb strike from Luka Modric helped Real Madrid to a 4-1 win at Celta Vigo on Saturday as the reigning Spanish champions have won two from two in La Liga this season. Modric came from outside the box just before half-time to put Carlo Ancelotti’s side back in front after Karim Benzema’s penalty was canceled by Iago Aspas, who converted a free kick at the other end .
Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde added more second-half goals while Eden Hazard saved a late penalty as Madrid built on their 2-1 La Liga season opener win at Almeria and joined Real Betis and Osasuna with six points lead the table. nascent classification.
Promoted
Real took the lead in the first quarter at Balaidos, with Benzema scoring a penalty after the referee penalized Celta’s Peruvian midfielder Renato Tapia for handball following a VAR review.
With AFP inputs
Topics discussed in this article
News
Rodgers’ RBI single at 10th places Rockies over Giants
DENVER — Brendan Rodgers led Wynton Bernard with his fourth hit of the game, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 in 10 innings on Saturday night.
Ryan McMahon had three hits and Lucas Gilbreath (2-0) pitched the 10th inning for the win.
Bernard, the 31-year-old rookie, started 10th on second base. After a pitch and an intentional walk, Rodgers fielded a left single from Camilo Doval (4-6) to bring the speedy Bernard home with the winning run.
“I definitely had a good read,” Bernard said. “I just took a look at the outfield where they were playing. And (third baseman coach) Stu (Cole) was like, ‘Make sure you take a big jump.’ I knew they were going to try to kick me out, but I think they were playing a little lower than usual so I don’t think they had a chance.”
The four-hit game was the fourth this season for Rodgers, who rebounded from a rocky start to raise his average to .286. It reached 0.078 in May.
“It’s definitely one of the toughest struggles I’ve been through — minor leagues, high school, travel ball, whatever it is,” Rodgers said. “I’m definitely happy to be where I am right now. And, definitely, April 2022, something I’ll never forget, and I think that made me a better player and a person in the game. together.”
Brandon Crawford homered, doubled and drove in two runs, and Joey Bart also went deep for San Francisco, which has lost four straight after a five-game winning streak.
The Rockies took a 3-2 lead in the ninth on Bernard’s RBI single in the seventh, but the Giants rallied to tie. Crawford’s two-out double closer Daniel Bard brought home Austin Slater, who had come in as a pinch runner and stole second.
Colorado starter Ryan Feltner needed just 43 pitches to strike out the game’s first 11 batters. Wilmer Flores tripled the wall into right center field to give San Francisco its first base runner.
Feltner left after allowing a run on two hits, his only mistake being Bart’s solo homer in the lead in the sixth that made it 2-1. An inning later, Crawford tied it with his seventh homer of the season against Dinelson Lamet to prevent Feltner from getting the win.
Colorado scored twice in the second inning on an RBI double from Rodgers and a single from McMahon.
AWAY FROM BASE
The Rockies could have scored more runs, but were slowed by base-running errors. They squandered a chance for more in the second inning when Charlie Blackmon was called out after being caught between third and home, and Randal Grichuk was ejected in third on McMahon’s single.
Bernard was in scoring position in the seventh after stealing second and going third on Bart’s pitch, but he broke for home on a return pitch to Cobb and was caught in a rundown.
“This game was a contact game, so no matter where the ball is hit, I’m supposed to go into contact,” Bernard said. “If I end up in a count, my job is just to get the runner to second base so he’s still in scoring position.”
TRAINER’S ROOM
Rockies: Blackmon returned to the lineup after missing two games with hamstring pain. He was the DH and hit second. … RHP Chad Kuhl (right hip flexor strain) was scheduled to pitch a mock game Saturday night. Kuhl has been on the 10-day disabled list since Aug. 4.
NEXT
Giants RHP Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.53) takes on Colorado LHP Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.2) on Sunday to wrap up the three-game series.
Former ICE acting director calls Biden’s handling of border ‘almost betrayal’
Former ICE Acting Director Tom Homan spoke about President Biden’s immigration agenda, saying his policies are “inhumane” and “killing people” in Saturday’s “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.”
TOM HOMAN: I wake up pissed off every morning because this president was given the safest border of my life. We worked hard with President Trump to get illegal immigration at a historic low. He is the first president in the history of this nation who took office and intentionally unsecured the border and he caused such a wave. It’s already 2 million this year. It overwhelmed Border Patrol, up to 70% of Border Patrol agents were pulled from the line. What resulted? This results in huge amounts of fentanyl crossing the border and killing American Americans – over 100,000. It has caused the arrest of known and suspected terrorists and 900,000 escapes. Who knows how many of them are known and suspected terrorists? It kills migrants.
MORE THAN 700 MIGRANTS CROSS TEXAS IN 1 DAY; REP SAYS GUATEMALA PRES OFFERED TO HELP BUT BIDEN ‘WON’T EVEN CALL’
Since Joe Biden became president, more than 1,200 migrants died on American soil. It’s unheard of in the history of this nation – and of more than 100,000 Americans. His policy is not humane. They are inhuman. They kill people. When President Trump cut illegal immigration by 83% from a 40-year low, how many Americans weren’t dying from fentanyl? How many migrants did not die? How many? How many millions of dollars were the cartels not making? How many known and suspected terrorists have not crossed the border? This president – what he did is almost a betrayal, and every day I wake up feeling upset.
WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:
