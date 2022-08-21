Literary pick of the week: “Miracle Season”

Why should we pay?

The letter writer complaining about all of Minnesota having to pay for responses to crime in the Twin Cities needs some education on the larger picture.

Fact is, bottom line, our wealthier urban and metropolitan areas are net givers to less prosperous Greater Minnesota on state taxes and expenditures, and have been for a very long time.

Let’s turn the question around: Why should we higher-income metro people continue to subsidize the older, less productive and relatively more dependent populations in rural areas?

Because it’s the right thing to do.

Under the social contract created by our nation’s founders, we share resources in a democratic commonwealth to provide for the common good and economic security for all. Furthermore, the recent major statewide report on crime rates documents a sharp increase in Greater Minnesota.

We are all in this together.

Dane Smith, St. Paul

Capping rents but raising taxes in St. Paul

Last year, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter played a key role in enacting the most restrictive rent control in the country — capping annual lease rate increases to 3 percent. Next year, he wants to raise property taxes a whopping 15 percent.

One need not have any private-sector experience, which the mayor notably lacks, to see why the financial model for rental properties no longer works in the Capital City. Here, the municipal government increases landlord costs by double digits without blushing, but simultaneously with a smile limits their price adjustments to below the rate of inflation. That disastrous economic environment means the residential leasing business in St. Paul is soon to be a guaranteed money loser — and landlords should get out of it.

And they are. According to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, multifamily building permits here have dropped nearly 82% between November 2021 and January 2022 compared with the same period a year before. With the enactment of the mayor’s dramatic tax increase, the supply of affordable housing should fall even more. This is terrible news for those St. Paulites needing a cost-effective place to lease.

Our mayor seems to believe he can tax, spend and rulemake our once thriving city into better times. But his big-government agenda has pushed economic expansion to the suburbs and sent residents packing (St. Paul’s population dropped by over 3,000 last year), and his proposed tax increase and continued regulative meddling with the private economy will only make things worse. St. Paul requires a dramatic course correction at City Hall — quickly.

Andy Brehm, St. Paul

Massive spending and massive fraud

I enjoyed the placement of the two articles on the front page of the paper on the 17th; one that touted the passing of the massive spending bill and ironically named Inflation Reduction Act and the other detailing the massive fraud connected to the Covid relief packages (and the inept oversight by the guardians of the money divvied out).

The effect on inflation is forecast to be “statistically indistinguishable from zero” according to the Penn Wharton budget modelers, and the green energy climate spending will spur an increase in fossil-fuel use and shrink the US economy while placing it in thrall to hostile countries (think China) who own virtual monopolies on the production and refinement of the materials needed to convert to a “green” economy. Ask Europe how that worked out for them.

Harm Weber, Danbury

Is this really the time to strike?

In response to the headlines saying the Minnesota Nurses Association members have voted to authorize a strike, let me refresh your memories. I was nursing management during the famous 12-week 1984 nurses strike. It was not a pretty sight. And the worst part was that upper management was celebrating the strike vote as they needed to make many cost-saving changes that they could only accomplish if the nurses were out. Nurses never got much of what they asked for and they lost money being on strike. Many never recovered financially so was all that really worth it?

Headlines just a day before stated in that M Health-Fairview and Allina had record losses in the first quarter this year. So is this really a time to strike?

I hope the nurses get everything they want as they do deserve it. I spent many years in the ranks and admire and respect this noble profession.

In my humble opinion, an extremely poor time to be authorizing a strike. Be careful what you wish for nurses but I sincerely wish my colleagues the best, although I think I am going to Las Vegas and take bets on this one.

Chris Addington, Baytown Township

Biased in favor of school district?

I read your recent article about the South Washington County school referendum and find it fairly biased in favor of school district. I’ve lived in Woodbury for 49 years, and my wife and I have voted yes on every previous school bond issue, until this one.

We thought that they were really overdoing it in their plans and how much money they were asking for. I didn’t think that your article gave both sides of the issue, considering that this was the largest school bond referendum ever voted on in Minnesota. You gave little attention to these facts.

Dan Bonsteel, Woodbury

In due time

I searched through George Will’s big words in his Aug. 14 column (“Garland has a political duty to explain the circus”) to determine why he objected to the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago. Mr. Will is concerned with “domestic tranquility” (like this country was so tranquil before Aug. 8). He points out that 74,222,958 Americans voted for Trump in 2020 (but neglects to mention the over 7 million more who voted for Biden). He is concerned about bringing to a boil “the already simmering suspicions of tens of millions of Americans,” and mentions that Mr. Trump is likely to soon be a candidate again. In other words, Mr. Will believes that the concept of “no person is above the law” only applies if implementing the law doesn’t rile too many folks up.

In support of this nonsense, he compared the Clintons’ taking, and returning, household items they had understood to be personal gifts with a former president making off with boxes of highly classified documents, which he was given several chances to return. And somehow he dragged in the story of a kid suspended from school for chewing pastry into the shape of a gun (as though that’s similar to stealing information about nuclear weapons).

No, Mr. Will, the U.S. attorney general does not personally owe you a more thorough explanation for his actions, irate though you may be. We will have our explanation in due time.

Carol Turnbull, Woodbury