Local Organizations Respond to Governor DeSantis’ ‘Stop Woke’ Law – Tampa Bay Now
CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — Local organizations are speaking out about Ron DeSantis’ “Stop Woke” law.
It comes after a Tallahassee judge blocked the new law, saying it violates the First Amendment.
“The goal here is to essentially prevent discrimination against particular groups and races to blame them for history,” said Jake Hoffman, executive director of the Tampa Bay Young Republicans.
“We felt this was a clear violation of the First Amendment,” said Sara Margulis, owner of Honeyfund.com.
When it comes to Governor Ron DeSantis’ “Stop Woke” law, there is division.
“People feel like they’re singled out and discriminated against for our country’s history and the negatives when they had nothing to do with it,” Hoffman said.
A Tallahassee judge ruled Thursday that the law violates the First Amendment. The law prohibits schools and businesses from blaming people when it comes to issues of race or gender, specifically targeting conversations about white privilege.
Tampa Bay Young Republicans Executive Director Jake Hoffman says the law is needed.
“We can teach the negatives, we can teach the positives, we can teach all aspects of the story at the same time, but we don’t need to single out a student and say you’re responsible for them, your ancestors are responsible for that,” Hoffman said.
On the other hand, the owner of the Clearwater company, Sara Margulis, claims that the law would prevent her company from having important formations.
“Covers topics like privilege, white and male privilege for example, often covers topics like unconscious bias. How we may treat people differently based on their skin color in the workplace and how that affects your colleagues,” Margulis said.
Margulis’ company, Honeyfund.com is represented by Protect Democracy and law firm, Ropes and Gray and was part of the “stop woke” lawsuit.
“It just acts as a deterrent to what companies might talk about in their DEI trainings,” Margulis said.
“It’s not American to say the government is going to come and tell a private employer, that’s what you can say and that’s what you can’t say,” said Shalini Agarwal of Protect Democracy.
If the state appeals the decision, Margulis says she will be back in court to argue her case.
“We just try to be a good company and do what’s best for our bottom line,” Margulis said.
Jon Gosselin claims ex-Kate stole $100,000 from two of their kids: ‘Disgusting’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Jon Gosselin has alleged his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, stole $100,000 from their children, but the reality star claims she “borrowed” the money.
In court documents obtained by The Sun, the ‘Kate Plus 8’ star admitted to making two separate withdrawals of $50,000 from her children’s trust funds, but said it was “to survive”.
In the 2019 court filing, Kate claimed the funds she took from her children Hannah and Collin were to ‘meet her and the children’s expenses’, but the outlet reported that she bought a house at a lake in North Carolina that year.
“It’s disgusting, and it’s morally wrong,” her ex-husband, Jon, told The Sun.
‘JON AND KATE PLUS 8’: GOSSELIN SEXUPLETS TURN 18 MONTHS
“Parents are not supposed to withdraw money from these accounts without permission and without writing up documents that they will pay it back – but she produced no documents and no payment was made,” he said. he continued.
“You can’t just live off your kids’ money,” Jon added.
In court papers, Kate alleged that her eight children owed her money because she paid for their private school tuition out of pocket.
“So I mean I’m not looking to get that back, but I borrowed $100,000 from the children’s trust,” she said in the filing. “And he technically owes me $387,000.”
Jon shared that Kate did not repay her children’s trust funds even though a judge ordered her to do so.
The couple share eight children; however, Jon has shared in the past that he only had a relationship with Hannah and Collin. The couple live with him and Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah live with Kate.
“[Communicating with] the kids who live with Kate are very difficult because I don’t have an open relationship with them,” the ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ alum told Entertainment Tonight in May.
“[Kate] took me away from those children. I think it was a bad parenting decision,” he said, adding, “It would have been a lot better if she had been more open with them and explained things better.”
Jon and Kate have been at odds since their divorce in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. The couple also share twin daughters Cara and Madelyn, 21, who attend separate colleges in New York.
Two Lashkar-E-Taiba terrorists arrested for I-Day grenade attack in Budgam
mini
Many suspects were arrested for questioning and during further investigation police received information that Sahil Ahmad Wani of Tangnar Kralpopra Chadoora was involved in the attack, an official said.
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ‘hybrid terrorists’ have been arrested in connection with a grenade attack in Budgam on Independence Day in which a civilian from a minority community was injured, it said on Saturday. the police. On August 15, terrorists threw a grenade at Gopalpora Chadoora, Budgam district, in which a person identified as Krishna Kumar was injured. A case has been registered at the local police station, an official said.
“Budgam Police hacked the grenade shooting incident at a minority in Gopalpora on 15/8/22 in which 1 person from the minority was seriously injured. 2 hybrid LeT terrorists i.e. Sahil Wani and Altaf Farooq @ Amir, have been arrested. A vehicle used by terrorists has also been seized. Investigation is going on,” the Kashmir area police tweeted on Saturday. During the investigation into the case CCTV footage revealed that two suspects being transported by a scooter were involved in the grenade throwing incident, he said.
Many suspects were arrested for questioning and during further investigation police received information that Sahil Ahmad Wani of Tangnar Kralpopra Chadoora was involved in the attack, the official said. He said that Wani was arrested and during his interrogation he admitted that he and the main conspirator and hybrid terrorist Altaf Farooq alias Amir of Tangnar Kralpora were involved in the commission of the crime.
A raid was carried out and Farooq was arrested, he said. During a search, posters of the terrorist organization TRF, incriminating material and a hand grenade were recovered, the official added.
The scooty used in the commission of the crime was also seized, he said. Farooq was found involved in receiving and distributing funds from LeT, the official said.
The investigation is at an earlier stage and further arrests and recoveries are expected, he said. The grenade was thrown at the request of LeT and TRF to create an atmosphere of fear in society, the official added.
“Hybrid” militants is a term coined by Jammu and Kashmir’s security forces to refer to those ultras who carry out a subversive task given to them by their masters before reverting back to normal life. Meanwhile, security forces on Saturday arrested a terrorist in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered weapons and ammunition from his possession, police said.
“Bandipora Police and Army have arrested 1 Recycled Terrorist namely Imtiyaz Ah Beigh @ Ina Bhai S/O Abdul Nawab Beigh R/O Beigh Mohalla Fatehpora, Baramulla,” Kashmir Area Police said in a statement. tweet. Incriminated equipment, weapons and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle, two AK magazines and 59 AK cartridges, were seized from him.
Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?
By KOSTYA MANENKOV and KARL RITTER
HELSINKI (AP) — In a leaked video, Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin is seen dancing and singing with friends at a private party. The 36-year-old leader poses for the camera. She sits on her knees, hands behind her head. She’s entangled in a group hug. She’s having a good time.
Countless similar videos are shared daily on social media by young and not-so-young people partying in Finland and all over the world. But the leak has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of reveling is appropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.
Marin, who leads the center-left Social Democratic Party, has faced a barrage of questions about the party: Were there drugs? Alcohol? Was she working or on summer vacation? Was the prime minister sober enough to handle an emergency had one arisen?
The video, clearly shot by someone at the party, was leaked on social media and caught the attention of Finnish media this week. Marin said she attended the party in recent weeks, but refused to say exactly where and when.
She also acknowledged that she and her friends celebrated in a “boisterous way” and that alcohol — but, to her knowledge, no drugs — was involved. She said Friday that she took a drug test to put an end to speculation about illegal substances.
“I hope that in the year 2022 it’s accepted that even decision-makers dance, sing and go to parties,” Marin told reporters. “I didn’t wish for any images to be spread, but it’s up to the voters to decide what they think about it.”
The prime minister, who is married and has a 4-year-old daughter, has often insisted that even though she’s the head of Finland’s government, she’s just like anyone else her age who likes a good time with friends and family in their leisure time.
In Helsinki on Friday afternoon, opinions were split.
Josua Fagerholm, who works in marketing, said the episode was potentially damaging to Finland’s reputation and to the public’s confidence in Finnish politicians.
“I think it’s important for our politicians to be respectable and enjoy the trust of the public. So I don’t think it’s a good look,” he said.
Mintuu Kylliainen, a student in Helsinki, disagreed. She said everyone was entitled to their opinion, but she felt the leaked video was getting too much attention.
“It’s normal to, like, party,” Kylliainen said. “She should have fun, too, in her life.”
Some supporters say the criticism against the prime minister smacks of sexism.
Marin became Finland’s youngest prime minister in 2019 at age 34. Even in the egalitarian Nordic country, Marin felt her gender and age sometimes received too much emphasis. She told Vogue magazine in 2020 that “in every position I’ve ever been in, my gender has always been the starting point – that I am a young woman.”
Anu Koivonen, a professor of gender studies at Finland’s University of Turku, said she didn’t think gender was a decisive factor in the uproar over the leaked video. She said the partying itself was not a big issue, but the fact the video leaked could be viewed as a judgment lapse by the prime minister in terms of the people she surrounded herself with.
“That she didn’t restrain herself in a company where she cannot trust everyone in the room,” Koivonen said. “I think that’s the main issue.”
Jarno Limnell, a cybersecurity expert and politician for Finland’s conservative National Coalition Party, said the partying incident was problematic from a security standpoint, noting that Finland’s top leaders are of interest to foreign security services.
“Information is gathered from a variety of sources, and even seemingly trivial pieces of information can be significant to a foreign power,” Limnell told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat. “Top decision-makers are under close watch during the NATO ratification process.”
It’s not the first time that Marin’s partying has made headlines. In December, she apologized after going out clubbing until 4 a.m. and missing a text message advising her to avoid social contacts due to her proximity to someone infected with COVID-19. Marin said she didn’t see the message because she had left her phone at home. She tested negative for the virus.
Even in a progressive society like Finland’s, Marin breaks the mold of a typical politician. She grew up with a single mother who was in a relationship with another woman. Many Finns are proud of her modern approach to the office, including her casual attire. Marin set social media abuzz in April when she showed up to a press conference with her Swedish counterpart wearing a black leather jacket.
Marin and her female-majority Cabinet have also won praise in Finland and internationally for guiding the country steadfastly through the COVID-19 pandemic and the NATO application process.
“Our prime minister is super,” said Jori Korkman, a retiree in Helsinki. “She has taken her very difficult job during a very difficult time, and she has made a first-class job. What she’s doing in her free time is not our business.”
___ Ritter reported from Stockholm.
She stopped on her own
Kolkata:
Amid online campaigns supporting a former assistant professor at St Xavier’s University, who claimed she was forced out of her job because of some of her swimsuit Instagram photos, her vice-chancellor, the father Felix Raj, refuted the allegation and said it was “humiliating to assume” that the institution would.
In a statement, Mr Raj said the university “believes in preserving and upholding the dignity and honor of its faculty, staff, students and others related to it”.
The 31-year-old PhD holder, who joined the private self-governing institution of Rajarhat in August 2021, told PTI she was accused of sharing ‘inappropriate’ photos of herself on Instagram by a committee the university’s internal disciplinary committee, consisting of female faculty members, the VC and the registrar, among others.
The woman also said that the committee, during the meeting held last October, told her that such photos could have a negative impact on a part of the male students and their parents.
The teacher, who filed a police complaint over the matter, alleged she was ‘forced to quit’ after seeing prints of some of her Instagram photos and said the father of one of the undergraduates had taken up the case with the university. authorities after finding her son “looking” at the photos.
Strongly refuting the accusation, the Vice-Chancellor of St Xavier’s University told PTI that the institute respects the privacy of each of its stakeholders.
“It should be specifically noted that St Xavier’s University, Kolkata has not forced any teacher to resign. And it is very humiliating to even assume that St Xavier’s University, Kolkata would force any teacher to resign” , he said in a statement. recently published.
He urged the media, social media users and others not to “disparage” the institute.
“It has been observed that over the past few days there have been certain statements and articles on social media platform and publications in print media unilaterally naming St Xavier’s University, Kolkata and its certain officials and teachers regarding an alleged forced resignation of a university professor, although there is no mention of the identity of the teacher.
“Needless to mention that you yourself will agree and appreciate that the university still believes in preserving and upholding the dignity and honor of all its faculty, staff, students and others connected with it. , past and present,” the statement read.
The teacher, while speaking to PTI, had said that the photos shown to her at the interdisciplinary committee meeting were the ones she shared in Instagram’s ‘story section’ in 2020, and wondering how the university or anyone else got there. for them because they were supposed to only last 24 hours on the app.
“The thumbnails of the print that was shown to me at the meeting on October 7 (last year) were indeed my photos taken in a hotel abroad before I joined the institution. was from an Instagram story shared with my friends in early 2020, which cannot be seen by any guardian or son, it can only be viewed for 24 hours, and none of those people have access on my own,” she said.
She maintained that no one else could decide what she should wear in her private life.
The teacher, who did not wish to be identified, added that she had to resign despite having filed a letter of apology for “inappropriate conduct”, if necessary, damaging the image of the establishment.
The VC, however, vehemently denied the charges.
He told PTI that there had been no instances of a faculty member being asked to resign, but there was indeed a meeting, involving an assistant professor, the first week of October where she -even had confirmed that a few students and tutors were following her. Instagram posts.
“She had herself apologized in a letter for any conduct in the public domain available to students that may not be appropriate for a teacher, the very next day. In late October 2021, she sent a resignation letter to the university . That was more than eight months ago. The university is saddened to suddenly come upon malicious charges,” Mr Raj said. He said St Xavier “has always stood for liberal values and has never imposed a moral code of conduct on its faculty, students and staff.
Several social media users showed their support for the teacher, after the story was shared by the media. An online campaign calling for action on the matter has garnered more than 24,000 signatures so far.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
FREE Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 Coverage
talkSPORT will show the highly anticipated heavyweight rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk live from Saudi Arabia tonight.
Securing exclusive audio rights to the fight, talkSPORT will be the only UK broadcaster to bring the rematch to boxing fans FREE.
Coverage includes exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Jeddah, including front-row seats for the weigh-in, as Joshua seeks to reclaim his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world titles.
Our expert team will consist of presenters Adam Catterall, Gareth A Davies and Ade Oladipo, commentator Andy Clarke, former bantamweight champion Spencer Oliver and current heavyweight star Derek Chisora.
talkSPORT is quickly becoming the home of boxing, with more listeners turning to the network for big fights.
Fans have turned to talkSPORT in record numbers to hear the best of coverage of Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II live from Las Vegas, Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III from Nevada and most recently Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, live from Wembley.
Joshua vs. Usyk 2: talkSPORT coverage
This fight is billed as “Rage on the Red Sea” and will take place onSaturday August 20.
It takes place in the indoor arena of King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia is two hours ahead of the UK.
The extended undercard begins from 3.30pm UK time, with a number of preliminary fights for those in attendance before radio and TV coverage begins.
Main event ring walks are expected around 10:30 p.m., with Matchroom promoters confirming the first bell is due to ring at10:54 p.m. UKwhich happened at midnight local time.
TalkSPORT coverage of Saturday’s fight night will begin from 8 p.m.
To log in to talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click
HERE for the live commentary stream.
You can also listen through thetalkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
Joshua vs. Usyk 2: Undercard
- MAIN EVENT: Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk – for the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles
(12 rounds)
- Filip Hrgovic vs Zhilei Zhang – final eliminator for the IBF world heavyweight title (12 rounds)
- Callum Smith vs. Mathieu Bauderlique – final eliminator for the WBC super middleweight world title (12 rounds)
- Badou Jack vs Richard Rivera – cruiserweight contest (10 rounds)
- Ziyad Almaayouf vs Jose Alatorre – welterweight contest (4 rounds)
- Ramla Ali vs Crystal Garcia Nova – super bantam contest (8 rounds)
- Andrew Tabiti vs James Wilson – heavyweight contest (8 rounds)
- Ben Whittaker vs Peter Nosic – light heavyweight contest (6 rounds)
- Daniel Lapin vs Jozef Jurko – heavyweight contest (8 rounds)
- Bader Alsamreen vs Fuad Tarverdi – welterweight contest (6 rounds)
- MoneyKicks vs Traycho Georgiev – welterweight contest (4 rounds)
Two brothers died after jumping from ‘Jaws Bridge’ in Massachusetts
Two brothers have died after jumping off a Massachusetts bridge made famous by the 1975 blockbuster “Jaws,” police say.
One of the brothers, Tavaughn, 21, was found on the western edge of Sengekontacket Pond on Thursday, Massachusetts State Police said in a Facebook post. The body of Tavaris, 26, was found on Monday.
“The victims, the Tavaris brothers and Tavaughn Bulgin, were from Jamaica and worked in the summer at a restaurant in Martha’s Vineyard,” police said.
The brothers went missing Sunday night after jumping off the bridge featured in “Jaws,” also known as “Big Bridge,” between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs in Massachusetts.
The location of Tavaughn’s body ends a week-long search for the brothers.
Big Bridge is in the background of several key scenes in “Jaws,” Steven Spielberg’s classic about a man-eating shark set in the fictional community of Amity Island in New England, but which has in actually was filmed at Martha’s Vineyard.
“For decades, locals and tourists have taken part in the tradition of jumping into the ocean from the bridge,” police said.
David K. Li contributed.
nbcnews
