Manish Sisodia after Cbi issues circular against him and 13 others
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided 31 locations, including the residence of Manish Sisodia, in connection with irregularities in the Delhi government’s 2021-22 excise policy, according to ANI.
Sisodia took to Twitter to say the move was a “trick”. “I roam freely in Delhi. Tell me where to come,” he wrote.
आपकी सारी रेड फैल हो गयी गयी, कुछ नहीं मिला मिला एक एक पैसे की फेरी नहीं मिली मिली मिली मिली अब लुक आउट नोटिस किया है सिसोदिया मिल नहीं ह Wired ।। किय. ये क्या नौटंकी है मोदी जी? ? आपको मैं मिल नहीं रहा?
— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hit out at the Centre, saying he is “fighting with the whole country” instead of working with state governments to address unemployment and inflation issues.
The Central Bureau of Investigation raided 31 locations including Sisodia’s residence on Friday in connection with irregularities in the Delhi government’s 2021-22 excise policy, according to ANI.
The CBI made Sisodia the number one accused in its FIR, which was filed under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (false accounts) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The central agency also named two companies in the FIR.
The allegations against Sisodia include that the alcohol businessmen were given an exemption of Rs 30 crore, PTI reported. Licensees would have received extensions as they pleased and the policy rules were established by breaching the excise rules.
Friday’s CBI raids came after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena last month recommended an investigation by the agency into alleged rule violations and procedural lapses in implementing the entered policy. effective November 17 of last year.
The Delhi government withdrew the policy in July after Saxena recommended the investigation.
With contributions from agencies
Mick Mulvaney says classified documents recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago were ‘serious’ but may not have justified raid
Mick Mulvaney said the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago were “serious stuff”.
However, he said it may not have been a sufficient “urgency” to warrant the Aug. 8 raid.
Mulvaney said Trump wouldn’t have taken the documents if he hadn’t “perceived it was in his own interest.”
President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, said Friday that while Trump’s retrieval and storage of sensitive White House compartment information “catched his attention,” it might not have be unjustified the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.
On August 8, the FBI searched Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home and seized 11 sets of classified documents, including top-secret sensitive compartmented information, which is considered the highest level of sensitivity a classified document can receive.
Trump said all the documents had been declassified and he had a “standing order” to declassify the documents, but 18 former senior White House officials pushed back on that claim, including Mulvaney.
Mulvaney told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that the sensitive documents were “serious stuff” that shouldn’t be at the former president’s home, but would need an “emergency” to warrant the use of a warrant. search to recover the documents.
“Well, a search warrant is only really warranted if it’s an emergency, right? If the evidence is that someone is going to see it who shouldn’t, or if the evidence is going to disappear or be destroyed or be moved,” Mulvaney said.
A request cover sheet for Trump’s search warrant unsealed on Thursday revealed that the FBI was investigating Trump’s violation of federal laws relating to the willful withholding, concealment or suppression of national defense information. of government documents and the obstruction of a federal investigation.
Mulvaney also said in the interview that Trump wouldn’t have taken the classified documents if he hadn’t “perceived that it was in his own interest, an advantage for him”, but that it may have been – be from an oversight.
“They have to present evidence in court to show probable cause,” Mulvaney told CNN, adding “the fact that they can fill out this affidavit tells me they think they have something.”
Read the original article on Business Insider
Hilaria Baldwin tells Alec to ‘take time to be sad’ while waiting to hear about shooting charges
Hilaria Baldwin stands by her husband Alec as the couple wait to see if he will be charged for his involvement in the fatal accidental shooting on the set of Rust.
The 38-year-old shared a photo of the couple’s hands intertwined with a loving caption on the post.
“I’m not going anywhere,” she wrote. ‘Take all the time to be sad. I’m here.’
Hand in hand: Hilaria Baldwin stands by Alec during this difficult time in his life
His post came just a day after Baldwin opened up about the accidental shooting on set of Rust in an interview with CNN.
In the interview, Baldwin made it clear that he didn’t believe he or anyone working on set would be charged for the shoot that claimed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ life.
Speaking of the ordeal, Baldwin said: “This private investigator, as you probably know, had no trouble getting access to the sheriff’s department personnel, and this person told us – in quotes – that we know in the department since January that Alec would not be charged with a crime.
He continued, “I’m pretty confident that neither of them should ever work on a film set again.” I sincerely believe… [investigators are] say it was an accident. It’s tragic.
Baldwin’s attorney added that “it would be a huge miscarriage of justice” if he were charged in connection with the fatal shooting.
Revealing conversation: His message came just a day after Baldwin opened up about the accidental shooting on the set of Rust in an interview with CNN
Despite Baldwin’s own certainty, a recent report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation has made the issue of charges a little murkier.
Last week, the FBI released a report that the gun could not have detonated without Baldwin deliberately firing it.
That means he could still face criminal charges for the incident, with the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department confirming the case will be referred to the district attorney.
Baldwin said the whole experience took “years of my life” and he carries the weight of Halyna Hutchins’ death with him.
Dead: In the interview, Baldwin made it clear he didn’t think he would be charged in the shooting that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (Hutchins pictured in 2019)
“Someone died, and it was preventable,” he said in the interview. ‘It was so unnecessary. Every day of my life, I think about it.
The 30 Rock star thanked his wife for helping him stay together over the past 10 months.
“If I hadn’t had my wife, I don’t know where I would be right now… If I hadn’t had her, I probably would have quit, retired, disappeared, you know sold everything I owned, got a house in the middle of nowhere and you just know you found something else to do, sell real estate,” he explained.
The Beetlejuice star also opened up about his professional struggles in the interview.
“I got fired from another job yesterday,” he said. “There, I was ready to go to the cinema, to jump on a plane. I’ve been talking to these guys for months and they told me yesterday that we didn’t want to do the movie with you guys because of this.
Possible charges: Last week, the FBI released a report saying the gun could not have detonated without Baldwin deliberately firing it.
Meanwhile, gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed said in a statement to DailyMail.com that the FBI had still not tested the live ammunition that killed Hutchins for fingerprints to determine how they ended up on set. .
She said, “The main question in this case from the beginning was where did the live rounds come from that ended on the set of Rust?” The sheriff’s office made a conscious decision not to pursue this issue at all by refusing to ask the FBI to test any of the rounds for fingerprints or DNA.
“We now know for sure that there were live rounds on set. It is inconceivable that the Sheriff is not looking for answers to this fundamental question and it poses a serious problem to the entire investigation. We have been seeking since this answer for a long time and will not give up the search for the truth to find it.
The former 30 Rock star continued to blame Reed, ammunition supplier Seth Kenney and assistant director Dave Halls for the shooting, arguing – and pointing out in an Instagram post – that he cocked the gun and pulled his hammer but didn’t pull the trigger.
Lisa Torraco, Halls’ attorney, said Baldwin wanted to shift the blame: “Baldwin is pointing fingers at others because the evidence is pointing at him. Halls is not responsible. Everyone must stop.
“People just point fingers at Halls because they don’t want the responsibility of being wrong. Halls is a scapegoat. People have to look at the evidence.
Pakistan Team Squad For Asia Cup 2022 – Full Players List
Pakistan Team Squad For Asia Cup 2022 – Full Players List
The 2022 Asia Cup is scheduled to be the 15th edition of the Asia Cup cricket tournament, with the matches being played as Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) during August and September 2022 in the United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan Team Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Playing XI (Probable):
India’s Playing XI vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Pakistan’s Playing XI vs India: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (VC), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani.
The post Pakistan Team Squad For Asia Cup 2022 – Full Players List appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Los Angeles forces young basketball participants to wear masks, critic calls policy ‘dangerous’
Youth participants in the Los Angeles basketball league are still required to wear masks while on the court more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Los Angeles Uprising, an organization that pushes back on “restrictions and mandates,” tweeted a photo from a Saturday youth basketball game that shows attendees wearing masks on the court.
The youth basketball game was held at the Mar Vista Recreation Center.
A flyer from the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks Summer Basketball League states that a “face mask is required at all times.”
EMAILS FROM CALIFORNIA DOCTOR WHO WILL BE POISONED BY WIFE WITH DRANO REVEALS ‘INABILITY TO COMMUNICATE’
Additionally, participants over the age of 12 must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to entering an indoor park facility.
The Los Angeles Uprising founder, who chose to remain anonymous, told Fox News Digital that the policy was nonsense.
“Obviously, at this point, there are no more excuses. You know, everyone has access to vaccines. Everyone can do it. Everyone is caught up in it. At this point, it’s is just completely out of alignment,” the LA Uprising founder said.
GOV. NEWSOM HURT OAKLAND LEADERS FOR NOT MANAGING CREEPING HOMELESS ENCAMPMENTS
“And no one in this town ever fought for kids or said, ‘Hey, let’s make sure we line this up for them. Let’s make sure teens and kids this late summer and fall don’t have to face restrictions if they don’t need them. But no one ever speaks up for children, certainly outside of public health and certainly not in town. They never did that. They never took care of the children. Never,” he added.
Jonathan Zachreson, founder of Reopen California Schools, told Fox News Digital that he thinks it’s dangerous to have kids wearing masks while doing physical activity.
“I would say it’s dangerous to have kids in physical activity, overexertion like basketball, to be masked. And frankly, you know, we’re talking about mask choices and allowing people to make decisions for them and their families,” he said.
Antioch celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander community with multicultural festival in near triple-digit heat
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) — With fans, generators and plenty of shaved ice on hand, the near triple-digit heat didn’t stop people from enjoying the multicultural Antioch Festival on Saturday, which celebrated the Asian American and Pacific Islander community .
“This is the place to come and cool off, right on the water,” said Bonita Edwards, a resident of Antioch.
The festival, at Waldie Plaza and overlooking the delta, featured live music, dancing, vendors and lots of food for all to enjoy.
“We’ve had a constant flow. I think it’s just because it’s really hot today and luckily we’re a bit shady here on this side,” said Loree Tabigne, owner of Loree. Pink Quartz.
RELATED: Oakland’s Chinatown Shows Resilience Against COVID, Violence With Street Festival
Filipino small business owner Tabigne says an event like this – celebrating her culture – means a lot right now.
“I like it, just because sometimes I feel like it’s not seen as what we would normally like it to be seen. So when people come up to me and say, ‘Oh, I’m Filipino too,’ brings a smile to my face,” she said.
While Bay Area cities like San Francisco reported a 567% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes last year, shaved ice vendor Joy Ramirez agreed that events like these are even more important to his community.
“With everything that’s happened, it means a lot. It means a lot to be able to be here with everyone. I mean we’re still in COVID, but I feel like it brings back a sense of community and brings back a sense of unity,” Ramirez said.
TAKE ACTION: Resources to help the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community
With a growing Asian-American population, which now makes up 14% of the city, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe said the festival was meant to promote inclusion.
“We have such a rich culture here, that it is extremely important that we as a government put in place a platform so that everyone feels like they have a voice here, that everyone be celebrated and that we embrace cultures from diverse backgrounds,” Thorpe said.
The festival gives people plenty of time to try food outside of their comfort zone and have a drink or two, just long enough before heading back to AC.
“Luckily when we have seafood there’s a lot of ice around it so we stay cool,” said Fiona Epps, owner of Fresh Off the Boat Seafood Company.
These women entrepreneurs are changing the market with their apps
From food, fashion, fitness and salon services to groceries and technology, everything is at your fingertips. And taking advantage of this opportunity, a wave of female ‘app takers’ are harnessing the power of smartphones and India’s increased internet penetration to create apps that add value to our lives. Here’s a list of female entrepreneurs and their startups who are striving to make things easier for people from all walks of life.
Technology has permeated every aspect of our lives. It has made life more efficient, more efficient and more convenient. From food, fashion, fitness and salon services to groceries and technology, everything is at your fingertips.
And taking advantage of this opportunity, a wave of female ‘app takers’ are harnessing the power of smartphones and India’s increased internet penetration to create apps that add value to our lives. These apps provide great user experience and help people achieve their goals while disrupting the market.
Here’s a roundup of five such apps developed by women.
Rizzle by Vidya Narayanan
Driven by product innovation and design thinking, Rizzle is one of India’s organic viral platforms; Rizzle models now trend daily on Reels. Over the past three months, several million Rizzle videos have been shared on Reels across multiple trends, resulting in over four billion organic views!
Leap.club by Ragini Das
Leap.club is a socio-professional community for women. Its mission is to bring more women into leadership positions. Currently, the platform has over 8,500 paying members in 15 countries, over 100 cities and over 3,000 companies. These relationships are professional (partnerships, jobs, services) and social (book clubs, gin & wine clubs, sports clubs).
CoffeeMug.ai by Dipti Tandon
A seasoned entrepreneur, Dipti Tandon co-founded CoffeeMug.ai in February 2020, along with Abhishek Sharma and Nikhil Sarup. Leveraging AI-powered technology, Coffemug.ai is an invitation-only global networking platform that helps entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders connect for an exploratory one-to-one conversation. head and open doors to new business opportunities. Most of these conversations are about fundraising, job/career opportunities, and connecting with like-minded people. To date, the platform has facilitated over 4,50,000 connections.
Prior to co-founding CoffeeMug.ai, Deepti had founded two of the most popular platforms in their field, JeevanSathi and Magicbricks.
Language Curry by Aneesha Jyoti and Vatsala Sharma
Founded by Aneesha Jyoti, Vatsala Sharma and Puneet Singh, Language Curry is an engaging language learning platform with a strong focus on Indian languages. Language Curry makes the tedious task of learning different languages fun and interactive with the help of its language experts and interactive user interface. Language Curry makes Indian languages accessible to everyone.
With over 1.5 million downloads, the app goes beyond the typical translation and scripting format by creating a robust environment through an immersive learning experience. By incorporating guidance on local cultures and traditions, the app connects the user and the languages they want to learn.
ApnaKlub by Shruti
ApnaKlub helps digitize and organize the FMCG shopping marketplace by connecting buyers and brands through a single platform. It offers a consistent offer, better margins and access to a wide assortment of brands, simplifying and making wholesale business successful. Apnaklub, with over 1,00,000 downloads, aims to innovate for India’s 7.5 million Kirana Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in underserved markets.
All apps are available on iOS and Android.
