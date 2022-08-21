Manish Sisodia after Cbi issues circular against him and 13 others

Hilaria Baldwin stands by her husband Alec as the couple wait to see if he will be charged for his involvement in the fatal accidental shooting on the set of Rust.

The 38-year-old shared a photo of the couple’s hands intertwined with a loving caption on the post.

“I’m not going anywhere,” she wrote. ‘Take all the time to be sad. I’m here.’

Hand in hand: Hilaria Baldwin stands by Alec during this difficult time in his life

His post came just a day after Baldwin opened up about the accidental shooting on set of Rust in an interview with CNN.

In the interview, Baldwin made it clear that he didn’t believe he or anyone working on set would be charged for the shoot that claimed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ life.

Speaking of the ordeal, Baldwin said: “This private investigator, as you probably know, had no trouble getting access to the sheriff’s department personnel, and this person told us – in quotes – that we know in the department since January that Alec would not be charged with a crime.

He continued, “I’m pretty confident that neither of them should ever work on a film set again.” I sincerely believe… [investigators are] say it was an accident. It’s tragic.

Baldwin’s attorney added that “it would be a huge miscarriage of justice” if he were charged in connection with the fatal shooting.

Revealing conversation: His message came just a day after Baldwin opened up about the accidental shooting on the set of Rust in an interview with CNN

Despite Baldwin’s own certainty, a recent report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation has made the issue of charges a little murkier.

Last week, the FBI released a report that the gun could not have detonated without Baldwin deliberately firing it.

That means he could still face criminal charges for the incident, with the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department confirming the case will be referred to the district attorney.

Baldwin said the whole experience took “years of my life” and he carries the weight of Halyna Hutchins’ death with him.

Dead: In the interview, Baldwin made it clear he didn’t think he would be charged in the shooting that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (Hutchins pictured in 2019)

“Someone died, and it was preventable,” he said in the interview. ‘It was so unnecessary. Every day of my life, I think about it.

The 30 Rock star thanked his wife for helping him stay together over the past 10 months.

“If I hadn’t had my wife, I don’t know where I would be right now… If I hadn’t had her, I probably would have quit, retired, disappeared, you know sold everything I owned, got a house in the middle of nowhere and you just know you found something else to do, sell real estate,” he explained.

The Beetlejuice star also opened up about his professional struggles in the interview.

“I got fired from another job yesterday,” he said. “There, I was ready to go to the cinema, to jump on a plane. I’ve been talking to these guys for months and they told me yesterday that we didn’t want to do the movie with you guys because of this.

Possible charges: Last week, the FBI released a report saying the gun could not have detonated without Baldwin deliberately firing it.

Meanwhile, gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed said in a statement to DailyMail.com that the FBI had still not tested the live ammunition that killed Hutchins for fingerprints to determine how they ended up on set. .

She said, “The main question in this case from the beginning was where did the live rounds come from that ended on the set of Rust?” The sheriff’s office made a conscious decision not to pursue this issue at all by refusing to ask the FBI to test any of the rounds for fingerprints or DNA.

“We now know for sure that there were live rounds on set. It is inconceivable that the Sheriff is not looking for answers to this fundamental question and it poses a serious problem to the entire investigation. We have been seeking since this answer for a long time and will not give up the search for the truth to find it.

The former 30 Rock star continued to blame Reed, ammunition supplier Seth Kenney and assistant director Dave Halls for the shooting, arguing – and pointing out in an Instagram post – that he cocked the gun and pulled his hammer but didn’t pull the trigger.

Lisa Torraco, Halls’ attorney, said Baldwin wanted to shift the blame: “Baldwin is pointing fingers at others because the evidence is pointing at him. Halls is not responsible. Everyone must stop.

“People just point fingers at Halls because they don’t want the responsibility of being wrong. Halls is a scapegoat. People have to look at the evidence.