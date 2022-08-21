News
Member Rbi Mpc Ashima Goyal
On Sunday, Ashima Goyal, a member of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said: “Gifts are never free…particularly harmful are price-distorting subsidies.” “When parties propose platforms, they must be required to make funding and those trade-offs clear to voters. This would reduce the temptation for competitive populism,” said the prominent economist.
Giveaways are never 'free' and when political parties offer such schemes, they should be required to clarify funding and trade-offs for voters, RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Ashima Goyal said on Sunday.
Goyal added that a cost is imposed somewhere when governments provide freebies, but it is worth incurring for public goods and services that build capacity.
“Gifts are never free…especially harmful are subsidies that distort prices,” she told PTI in an interview.
Noting that this harms production and resource allocation and imposes significant indirect costs, such as the falling water table in Punjab due to free electricity, Goyal said these giveaways come at the expense of poor quality health, education, air and water that harm the poor. more.
"When parties propose platforms, they must be required to make funding and those trade-offs clear to voters. This would reduce the temptation for competitive populism," said the prominent economist.
Earlier this month, the Supreme Court suggested the creation of a specialized body to examine “irrational gifts” offered to voters during elections.
On India’s macroeconomic situation, Goyal, currently Emeritus Professor at the Indira Gandhi Institute for Development Research, said, “Indian growth is holding up despite global shocks and continued rate hikes.”
While observing that India has done better than most expectations and compared to many countries under difficult conditions, she said one of the reasons for this is the growing economic diversity which helps to absorb shocks.
“Strong domestic demand can moderate a global slowdown; if industry suffers from lockdown, agriculture is doing well,” she said, adding that services compensate for less contact-based delivery with digitalization, remote work and exports.
According to Goyal, even if global growth slows, China’s diversification, India’s numerical advantage and government efforts to promote exports would support India’s outbound shipments.
Stressing that an increase in India’s currently very low share of global exports remains feasible, Goyal said diversity and reforms in the financial sector have improved its stability.
At its August 3-5 meeting, the Reserve Bank’s MPC decided to raise the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 5.40% to curb inflation. This is the third consecutive increase since May.
Asked if high inflation will become the norm in India and if the country’s inflation targeting regime is facing its biggest test right now, Goyal said: “The big test has already passed and it looks like Flexible Inflation Targeting (FIT) is winning.”
Pointing out that inflation peaked in April and has been falling since then, she said July was only the sixth month that inflation was slightly above the tolerance range, but that it has reversed and may fall in below 6% before October or a little later.
“Inflation expectations have fallen. The attempt will be to guide them more slowly towards the target in a soft landing, even if a robust recovery in growth takes hold,” Goyal said.
Retail inflation was 7.01% in June and decreased to 6.71% in July. RBI has been mandated by the government to ensure that inflation remains at 4% with a 2% margin on either side.
“But Indian reserves and intervention in the foreign exchange market ensured that the depreciation of the rupee was only about half of the rise in the dollar and much less compared to other countries,” he said. she said, adding that the intervention aims to smooth out overshoots or undershoots while letting the market determine exchange rates.
Goyal noted that some nominal depreciation is needed due to the country’s major export competitors and its excess inflation.
“India’s depreciation is about the same as China’s,” she said.
The man drove his family all night to do his brother’s wedding after American Airlines booked them on a flight to another country and then canceled their replacement
-
A passenger claims that American Airlines wrongly moved his family on a flight to Canada.
-
Grady R. Heins had booked a flight from Seattle to Burlington, Vermont for his brother’s wedding.
-
When his connecting flight from Philadelphia was canceled, he rented a car and drove all night.
A passenger said American Airlines booked his family on a flight to another country and then canceled the replacement flight.
Grady R. Heins, a Washington state attorney, had booked a flight from Seattle to Vermont in January for his brother’s wedding in May.
He bought tickets for himself and his three children for the fastest trip he could find on American Airlines via Chicago.
Before leaving, he was surprised to receive an email from the airline asking him to prepare for his “next trip to Canada”.
He told Insider that he logged into his account only to see that his destination had been changed from Burlington, Vermont, to Montreal, Canada, without his permission.
Heins said he tried to rectify the situation over the phone, but couldn’t get through, he decided to drive to Seattle airport to book his flights in person, taking an afternoon off to do it.
American Airlines staff at the Seattle airport eventually found him an alternative flight to Burlington with a stopover in Philadelphia. The Seattle-Philadelphia flight was operated by Alaska Airlines.
However, her travel headache didn’t end there.
When Heins and his family arrived in Philadelphia, his connecting American Airlines flight to Burlington (AA5032) was canceled. According to Heins, the airline told him the cancellation happened because a flight attendant didn’t show up for work.
Left at the airport with three young children, Heins said he went to the American Airlines customer service counter for help.
He said staff told him there were no more hotel rooms and they could not provide a rental car and assistance was provided on a “first come, first served”.
After four hours at the airport, Heins decided to collect his family’s luggage, rented a car, and drove from 11:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. to reach his intended destination.
Correspondence seen by Insider between Heins and the airline shows that a representative apologized for the canceled flight and erroneous rebooking.
The airline offered to reimburse Heins for the segment he did not fly, but not for the Seattle-Philadelphia segment of the trip. He also offered to reimburse her for the rental car, according to email correspondence seen by Insider.
As an alternative to reimbursement, the airline offered vouchers of $300 per passenger.
Heins said that in 26 years of air travel, he had never experienced anything like this.
A spokesperson for American Airlines told Insider, “We apologize for the inconvenience caused following the cancellation of Mr. Heins’ connecting flight from Philadelphia to Burlington. We have been in touch with him regarding his experience. .”
Read the original article on Business Insider
Washington County voters will see lots of new names on municipal ballots in November
Contests to watch in Washington County this November include the mayoral race in Birchwood, where longtime mayor Mary Wingfield has decided not to run for re-election.
Meanwhile, incumbent mayors in Hugo, Lake St. Croix Beach and Marine on St. Croix are facing challenges.
And cities such as Bayport, Lake St. Croix Beach and Scandia could see major shake-ups.
In Stillwater Township, no one filed to run for Seat 2, one of the two open seats on the town board. The seat has been held since January by Rod Hunter, a former town board member who was appointed following the resignation of supervisor Bonnie Haines, Town Clerk Barbara Riehle said.
With no candidates filing, the general election ballot will reflect only write-in spots for candidates, said Amy Stenftenagel, interim director of the county’s property records and taxpayer services department, which oversees elections.
Alan Robbins-Fenger is running unopposed for Stillwater Township’s Seat 1 after Mike McMahon decided not to seek re-election.
Seventeen municipalities in Washington County will have contested mayoral or city council or township supervisor races on Nov. 8:
BAYPORT
Council member Michele Hanson is running unopposed for mayor after Susan St. Ores last week announced she was not running for re-election.
Four people are running for the two open seats on the council: incumbent John C. Dahl, as well as Trischa Heitman-Ochs, Katie Hill and Eric J. Larson.
BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP
Town board chairman John Fellegy is facing a challenge by Aaron Bye for Seat 4.
Avis Peters, who was appointed to the town board last year after Ron Fredkove’s resignation, is running unopposed for Seat 3.
BIRCHWOOD
Two newcomers to Birchwood politics are facing off in the fall mayoral race: Michael McKenzie and James Nelson. Longtime mayor Mary Wingfield decided not to run for re-election.
Ryan Hankins, a member of the city’s planning commission, and Katherine A. Weier are running for the two open council seats. Council members Jon Fleck and Kevin Woolstencroft decided not to seek re-election.
DENMARK TOWNSHIP
In Denmark Township, Jordan Foiles and Matt Ruben are running for Seat 2 supervisor.
Incumbent Julie Windschitl is unopposed for Seat 4, and Mike Femling is unopposed for Seat 5.
Town board members Shawn Racine and Ron Simon decided not to run for re-election.
FOREST LAKE
Mayor Mara Bain, elected in 2018, is running unopposed.
With city council members Kathy Bystrom and Kelly Monson not seeking re-election, four men are running for the two open seats: Leif Erickson, Marcus Gibbs, Jeffrey J. Larson and Blake Roberts.
HUGO
In Hugo, Jimmie Gregoire and David Michaelson are challenging Mayor Tom Weidt for the city’s top job.
Council members Becky Petryk and David Strub are running unopposed.
LAKE ELMO
Four people are vying for the two seats on the Lake Elmo City Council; former mayor and city council member Susie Dunn, council member Lisa McGinn, and Matthew Hirn and John Murphy.
LAKELAND
Mayor Joe Paiement is running unopposed.
Four people are running for the two open council seats: Arretta Eggleston, David Millard, Taylor Vaillancourt and incumbent Mike Thron.
LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH
Lake St. Croix Beach City Council member Cindie Reiter is challenging Mayor Tom McCarthy in the mayoral race.
Five people are running for the two open council seats: incumbents Noah Bluesky and Dawn Bulera, along with Alexander Eder, Tim Schneider and David Wanless.
MARINE ON ST. CROIX
Mayor Kevin Nyenhuis is being challenged by council member Lon Pardun.
Three candidates are running for the two open council seats: incumbent Charlie Anderson, Dana Vannen Anderson and former city council member Bill Miller.
NEWPORT
Four candidates have filed for the two seats on the Newport City Council: Zachary Murphy, incumbent Tom Ingemann, planning commissioner Tony Mahmood and former city council member Bill Sumner. Roz Johnson is not running for re-election.
OAKDALE
With Mayor Paul Reinke not running for re-election, council member Kevin Zabel is unopposed for the city’s top job.
Four candidates are running for the two open seats on the council: Lisa Behr, Andy Morcomb, and incumbents Susan Olson and Colleen Swedberg.
ST. MARY’S POINT
Mayor John “Jay” Roettger is running unopposed.
Three candidates have filed for the two seats on the council: Tom Grahek and incumbents Dale Pierson and Gary H. Williams.
SCANDIA
Mayor Christine Maefsky is unopposed.
Five people are running for two council seats: Donald Baber, Lori Lavin, Michael Lubke, Christopher Massicotte Johnson and incumbent Jerry Cusick.
STILLWATER
Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski and council member Ryan Collins are running unopposed. Longtime council member Mike Polehna is facing a challenge from Tony Misenor.
WILLERNIE
Mayor Barbara K. Parent is unopposed.
Three candidates have filed for two council positions: Patrick Miller and incumbents Katherine Siver and Tammy Soderlund.
WOODBURY
Mayor Anne Burt is running unopposed.
Four candidates have filed for two council positions: Linda Ji, Molly Schaefer and incumbents Steve Morris and Jennifer Santini.
Gas prices are down, but Biden’s problem at the pumps isn’t going away
WASHINGTON — While the White House publicly promotes lower gasoline prices, behind the scenes officials worry that prices could rise again as they continue to look for ways to get more oil on the market. market.
The White House used a drop in the average gas price to less than $4 last week to talk about President Joe Biden’s response to record oil prices and push back against Republicans who blamed him for the previous price spike.
But oil traders, industry executives and former administration officials warn that prices could easily rise again, as many of the issues that contributed to the early summer surge are still a factor, such as limited refining capacity and uncertainty surrounding Russia’s war in Ukraine. Industry experts said the White House had limited impact on the recent price drop, instead underscoring fears of a recession as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates, a slight pullback in demand consumers due to past high prices and a slight upturn in the global economy. production.
“The Federal Reserve is currently the biggest national player on oil prices with higher interest rate hikes. The specter of recession is definitely in the oil market,” said Daniel Yergin, vice president of S&P Global. and author of “The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations”.
Administration officials pointed to a Treasury Department analysis showing that Biden’s decision to release 180 million barrels of oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserves contributed 13 to 31 cents to the more than $1 drop in prices. gasoline from their June highs, with similar releases by other countries adding up to 11 cents more on the downside.
But there is no indication that Biden’s other efforts, such as publicly shaming oil and gas companies for their record profits, calling an emergency meeting with CEOs and threatening to revoke unused drilling permits, have had any effect on price or production, according to industry experts. While oil production has increased, it has done so at a rate similar to what was expected before Russia invaded Ukraine.
“There really hasn’t been a policy that we can tell you that has helped the situation. When the leaders met with the White House over the past few months, their main message was not to make things worse,” said Geoff Moody, vice president of government relations for U.S. fuel and petrochemical manufacturers, said: “There were a lot of things they felt they hadn’t done that would have really exacerbated the situation. So as far as they want to take credit for anything, I’d say it’s by not interfering.
Although gasoline prices have fallen since the start of the summer, they are still near pre-pandemic highs. A gallon of gasoline costs about 75 cents more than it was this time last year and more than a dollar above what it was in 2019 before the pandemic slumped demand and that oil producers and refiners reduce production.
While touting the recent decline, administration officials acknowledge that prices could rise again, although they expect prices to fall a bit more as demand typically drops in the fall. “It’s a global market. Anything can happen, especially when it comes to what’s happening in Russia and Ukraine,” an administration official said.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm pointed to a US Energy Information Administration report that predicted prices would fall to $3.78 a gallon in the fourth quarter, saying during a CNN interview last Sunday (14 August): “We hope that is true, but, again, it may be affected by what is happening globally.
One of the steps the administration is looking to take to encourage oil companies to increase production is to ensure that they will be able to sell their oil to the US government at a fixed price as it begins to resupply some of the barrels that Biden sold from the Strategic Oil Reserves. In the past, the federal government paid the market price when the oil was delivered, which could be higher or lower than the price when the contract was signed. The official said offering a fixed price now could remove some of the risk for oil companies investing in new drilling operations that could take months or years to become operational.
The administration has also tried to strike a deal with other European and Asian allies to impose a price cap on Russian oil to drive down gas prices and reduce Kremlin revenue. Countries agreed on the price cap at the G7 meeting in June with the aim of having it in place by the end of the year. But industry analysts have warned it could backfire and drive up prices if Russia cuts production as a result, creating an artificial shortage.
A fundamental problem is the lack of refineries to turn oil into gasoline after five shutdowns during the pandemic when gas demand plummeted. And, next year, a Lyondell refinery in Houston producing more than 200,000 barrels a day is set to close.
Another fundamental issue that remains is the tension between Biden’s climate goals centered on transitioning away from fossil fuel use and the need for oil companies to ramp up production to meet continued consumer demand.
The White House has had regular conversations with refiners to try to identify ways to help keep production online and bring closed refineries back, the administration official said. In a sign of progress, PBF Energy recently restarted production at a New Jersey refinery that would add 50,000 barrels of capacity per day, the official said.
“We are trying to address these issues as we do in other areas of our supply chain, whether it’s ports or infant formula,” the official said. “Even though these are private transactions, the government can play a role in trying to remove all roadblocks if it is in the public interest.”
School boards in Washington County could face major changes in November
School boards in Washington County could see major shake-ups in November.
In Forest Lake, the race for three open seats features eight newcomers, including Ashley Bulmer, Jill Christenson, April Eagan, Todd Proulx and Curt Rebelein Jr. The other two candidates are endorsed by the politically conservative Minnesota Parent Alliance: Luke Hagglund and Laura Ndirangu.
Incumbents Alex Keto, Jill Landstrom and Kate Luthner all decided not to run for re-election to the school board; Luthner is the DFL-endorsed candidate for Minnesota Senate District 32.
MAHTOMEDI
In the Mahtomedi school board race, six candidates are running for three seats: Ryan Domin, Kevin Hiniker, Mark Pollard, incumbents Paul Donna and Kevin Donovan, and the Parent Alliance-endorsed Jenny Peterson. Board member Julie McGraw is not running for re-election.
STILLWATER
In the race for Stillwater Area School Board, seven candidates, including incumbents Pete Kelzenberg and Alison Sherman, have filed for the four open at-large spots. The other candidates are Mark Bezdicek, Jessica L. Johnson, Eva Lee, Philip St. Ores and Andrew Thelander.
The Stillwater district also will hold a special election for the final two years of Matt Onken’s term following his resignation. Vivian Votava, who got the short-term appointmet last year to take Onken’s place, is not running, but Lawrence Becking and incumbent board member Beverly Petrie are running.
Top analysts like stocks like Home Depot and Walmart
Uncertainty was a key theme last week as the summer rally seemed to run out of steam.
As tempting as it is to follow the daily movements of the market, investors would be better served to think long-term and choose their stocks accordingly.
Here are five stocks picked by top Wall Street pros, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their performance.
IonQ, Inc.
Computer technology company IonQ (IONQ) rose significantly during the second quarter of this year, according to a recent research report by Needham analyst Quinn Bolton.
Significant contracts, strengthened full-year guidance and other key developments were completed in the second quarter. (See IonQ Earnings Date & Reports on TipRanks). Earlier this year, IonQ also launched its 32-qubit quantum computer, Aria.
Bolton notes that the company’s strong balance sheet “should allow it to achieve a broad quantum advantage and become a positive cash flow generator without having to raise additional capital.” Given current market conditions and the high cost of borrowing, this is good news.
The analyst also believes the 32-qubit Aria will help IonQ achieve consistent system scaling and revenue reservations. Further, encouraged by the company’s competitive advantage provided by its approach to trapped ion quantum computing, Bolton believes that IonQ stands to benefit from the growing popularity of the quantum industry and the growing investments being made to drive it. .
Bolton reiterated a buy rating on IonQ with a price target of $9.
Bolton ranks first among more than 8,000 analysts tracked on TipRanks. He was also 73% successful with his grades, generating an average return of 45.2%.
Cyxtera Technologies
Cyxtera (CYXT) is a provider of data center colocation and interconnection services for service providers, enterprises and government institutions. The company, like most of its peers in the technology sector, has suffered from a difficult macroeconomic environment.
Additionally, in its recent Q2 report, Cyxtera lowered its full-year 2022 guidance after taking into account currency headwinds, macroeconomic setbacks, delays in implementing its new Northern California data center and an unfavorable schedule for certain cost recoveries. (See Cyxtera Blogger Opinions & Sentiment on TipRanks).
However, RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin pointed to a few benefits of the company’s growth, indicating that CYXT stock can be a compelling long-term buy.
The most important secular growth driver, according to Atkin, is the growing demand for data and connectivity as new technologies and associated applications begin to roll out. In addition, the analyst also cited “rapid growth in IT outsourcing, data usage, and cloud and hybrid growth as companies achieve their digital transformation goals” as other positive factors.
Although current market conditions and the operating environment prompted Atkin to lower his price target to $14 from $16, he reiterated a buy rating on Cyxtera.
Atkin is currently ranked 11th among approximately 8,000 analysts tracked on the platform. Additionally, 78% of its ratings were profitable, generating an average of 15.8% returns per rating.
GlobalFoundries
Next on our list is the largest microchip maker in the United States, GlobalFoundries (SFP). The company recently beat its second-quarter targets amid fears of slowing demand in consumer-exposed end markets like smartphones and PCs.
Reiterating a buy note, Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore explained that its growing pipeline of long-term deals, focus on expanding its single-source business, unit volume growth profitability and significantly reduced capital risk should boost investor confidence in the stock. (See GlobalFoundries stock investor sentiments on TipRanks).
The analyst also raised the price target to $65 from $60 after attending the Analyst Day event hosted by Global Foundries after the second quarter print. Seymore was encouraged by “the company’s ability to weather a macro/industry downturn while delivering a continued increase in profitability driven by ASP growth, new single-source DWINs, and disciplined cost and expense management.” ‘exploitation’.
Seymore’s track record gives us reason to trust his research and opinion. Ranked 4th among more than 8,000 analysts tracked on TipRanks, the analyst has an 80% success rate on his ratings, generating average returns of 25.9%.
walmart
Walmart’s chain of stores (WMT) the recently released quarterly results reflect the resilience consumers have shown in challenging market conditions. Additionally, operational improvements, continued scaling of alternative revenue streams, and an innovative growth strategy are helping Walmart stay afloat.
After the print, Baird analyst Peter Benedict reinforced a buy rating on WMT stock and kept the price target at $140. (See Walmart Hedge Fund Trading Activity on TipRanks).
Benedict notes that Walmart’s progress in inventory optimization is positive. “Looking forward, the additional pricing actions planned for Q3 should help WMT further adjust inventory levels/mixes to the right size in H2,” the analyst wrote.
Additionally, Benedict also recognized current executives’ efforts to keep Walmart ahead of the rest in the ever-changing retail landscape. “CEO Doug McMillon’s bold strategy to transform WMT into a more agile, fully integrated omnichannel retailer has generated real momentum across the business at a time when many traditional retailers are losing relevance with consumers.” , said the analyst.
Benedict holds the No. 77 position among approximately 8,000 analysts followed on the platform. Additionally, his ratings were successful 71% of the time, yielding average returns of 16.1%.
Home deposit
Continuing our focus on the retail sector, leading home improvement chain The Home Depot (HD) is another company on Peter Benedict’s shopping list. The company also posted upbeat second-quarter results alongside peer Walmart.
Benedict believes that management’s unchanged outlook for the second half of this year reflects the possibility that the company expects some protection against any significant changes in price-related demands for the remainder of this year. (View Home Depot stock chart, price history and charts on TipRanks).
The analyst is also confident that the company’s strategic investments will bear fruit. “As HD has realized the benefits of many of its strategic investments (in-store front/navigation redesign, merchandising resets, online assortment expansion, faster fulfillment options), momentum should continue to build. while HD leverages its ecosystem of capabilities to deliver a seamless (and more personalized) shopping experience,” Benedict said.
Reiterating a Buy rating on The Home Depot and raising the price target from $335 to $360, Benedict expects the strategic investments made by the company over the past year to strengthen its market leadership position and drive gains in market shares.
Here’s who’s running for mayor, city council positions in Ramsey County suburbs
Most Ramsey County voters outside of St. Paul will see contested municipal races on their ballots in November.
Here’s how each race looked after last week’s candidate filing deadline for municipalities that didn’t hold primary elections and after the Aug. 9 primary for the few cities that did:
ROSEVILLE
Roseville Mayor Dan Roe is being challenged by council member Julie Strahan.
The primary pared the field for two council seats to four candidates: incumbent Wayne Groff and challengers Siafa Barclay, Dale Howey and Robin Schroeder.
MAPLEWOOD
In Maplewood, a close mayoral primary has Diana Longrie advancing to the Nov. 8 general election against incumbent Mayor Marylee Abrams.
Four candidates are running for two city council positions: incumbents Kathleen Juenemann and Bill Knutson and challengers Chonburi Lee and Trish Timmons.
MOUNDS VIEW
Mounds View city council member Al Hull is running unopposed for mayor.
Four candidates have filed for two city council seats: Sherry L. Gunn, Zach Lindstrom, Gary Rundle and Amber Urlacher.
NEW BRIGHTON
Mayor Kari Niedfeldt-Thomas faces a challenge from Glenn R. Kluthe.
Running for two city council seats are Gina Bauman, Kathy Hanson and incumbents Graeme Allen and Emily Dunsworth.
SHOREVIEW
In the race to succeed Sandy Martin as Shoreview’s mayor, Alicia Baraga faces off against councilmember Sue Denkinger.
Three candidates are running for two spots on the city council: incumbents John Doan and Cory Springhorn and challenger Rose Solomonson.
NORTH ST. PAUL
In North St. Paul, three candidates have filed for two seats on the city council. They are Peter Gagliardi, Jason Nordby and Cassidy J. Schweer.
John A. Monge and council member Candy Petersen are running for mayor; Terry Furlong is not seeking re-election.
LITTLE CANADA
City council member Tom Fischer is running unopposed for mayor.
Three candidates are running for city council with two spots to fill: Amanda Gutierrez, Dawn Kulousek and Dave Miller.
VADNAIS HEIGHTS
The city council race in Vadnais Heights has seven candidates for two positions. Patricia Youker, the lone incumbent, is challenged by Katherine Doll Kanne, Kelly Jozwowski, Tim Kelvie, Jerry Moynagh, Curt Cooper and Kelly Wheaton.
Council member Greg Urban has filed for the mayor’s race against Mike Krachmer and Joseph Scrocca; Heidi Gunderson is not seeking re-election.
WHITE BEAR TWP
In White Bear Township, incumbent Scott McCune faces challenger Ron Denn for Town Supervisor Seat B.
Steve Ruzek is running unopposed for re-election to Seat A.
ARDEN HILLS
In Arden Hills, Mayor David Grant faces a challenge from Gregg Larson.
Meanwhile, four candidates are running for two seats on the city council: incumbents Fran Holmes and Steve Scott and challengers Emily Rousseau and Tena Monson.
There also will be a special election to fill a vacancy created by the Dec. 1 cancer death of Dave McClung. Tom Fabel and David Radziej are running for the final two years of his term.
NORTH OAKS
Mayor Kara Ries is being challenged by Krista Wolter.
Rich Dujmovic is the lone incumbent in a four-way race for two city council seats. Also running are Mark Azman, Marty Long and John M. Shuman.
BLAINE
The primary election in Blaine knocked a few candidates off ballots for the Nov. 8 general election.
Scott Rosochacki advanced to take on councilmember Tom Newland for one of two Ward 1 seats, representing the city’s south and west.
Meanwhile, Lori Saroya and Dick Swanson advanced in the Ward 1 special election for the final two years of Jason Smith’s term following his resignation.
On Blaine’s north side, Terra Fleming and Al Goracke advanced in the Ward 3 race.
No primary was needed for Ward 2, which will see Joe Menth face off against incumbent Jess Robertson.
SPRING LAKE PARK
In Spring Lake Park, four candidates have filed for two seats on the city council: incumbents Bradley J. Delfs and Ken Wendling, along with challengers Anthony O’Neil and April Moran.
Anthony Wilder and council member Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff are challenging incumbent Bob Nelson for mayor.
GEM LAKE
Gem Lake councilmembers Len Cacioppo and Jim Lindner each will win another term as no one else filed for office.
LAUDERDALE
Lauderdale Mayor Mary Gaasch is being challenged by Moses Hungiapuko.
For city council, newcomers Sharon Kelly and Evan Sayre are running unopposed.
ISD 622
In the North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale school district, ISD 622, four candidates are running for three at-large school board seats: Dan Peltzman and incumbents Caleb Anderson, Ben Jarman and Michelle Yener.
James Lipps and Thomas Willenbring have filed to run in the special election for the final two years of an open board seat.
