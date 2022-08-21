News
Michelle Yeoh-Starrer “Everything Everywhere All At Once” to be released in India on September 16
Michelle Yeoh-starring “Everything Everywhere All at Once” will be released in India, Impact Films has announced. “The wait is now over! EEAAO gracing Indian cinemas on 16th September. One of the best action movies in years (sic),” the tweet read.
American absurd comedy-drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, starring Michelle Yeoh, will be released in Indian theaters on September 16. The English-language film will be released in India by Mumbai-based Impact Films, a major distributor of foreign-language films in the subcontinent.
Impact Films made the announcement on Saturday on its official Twitter account.
Written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the film premiered at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in March, followed by a wide theatrical release in the United States in April.
“An aging Chinese immigrant is drawn into a crazy adventure, where only she can save the world by exploring other universes related to the life she could have led,” reads the synopsis of the film.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” also stars James Hong, Jamie Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate and Harry Shum Jr.
Nationally televised game gives Orioles chance to ‘showcase exactly what we’ve built here’
The last time a national audience watched the Orioles play a game on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball,” Baltimore lost to the New York Yankees, 5-3, at Camden Yards. That was Aug. 26, 2018.
Much has changed since then.
By that point in the season, the sell-off that signaled the start of Baltimore’s rebuild had already transpired. Even so, none of the nine players in the starting lineup that night remain with the Orioles now, with Trey Mancini the most recent departure. In the remaining month of the season following that defeat in front of a nationally televised crowd, Baltimore would flounder its way to its first of three 100-loss seasons out of the spotlight.
But when the Orioles arrive at the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, the eyes of the country will be on them once more as part of ESPN’s broadcast.
The players aren’t focused on what channel their games appear on. But around the clubhouse, there’s a sense that the larger audience is an opportunity — a chance to show how far they’ve come in the four seasons since they last appeared on “Sunday Night Baseball.”
And it’s a chance to prove that Baltimore deserves a spotlight once more.
“This is a great platform, and I think it’s going to showcase what we’ve been doing all year and what people are still not wanting to believe, you know what I mean?” right-hander Spenser Watkins said. “On a nationally televised game, we can showcase exactly what we’ve built here.”
What they’ve built is an unexpected playoff contender, sitting 2 1/2 games out of the final American League wild-card spot after Saturday’s loss against the Boston Red Sox. With 62 wins, Baltimore has already surpassed the win totals of each of the last three full seasons.
This matchup in Williamsport was initially scheduled for 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic shelved the attempt. Now, the Orioles will head to Bowman Field as a team worth watching.
“Before the season, I’m sure when people saw who was playing, they were like, ‘Oh, OK, just Boston and the Orioles,’” said left-hander John Means, who’s recovering from Tommy John surgery but one of the few remaining Orioles to have experienced a “Sunday Night Baseball” game. “Now it’s like, this is a tough game. … I hope people tune in to see this team play, because it’s really special. Every time I come back, it seems like something new and amazing happens with them.”
The Orioles haven’t made the playoffs since 2016. They hit the American League East basement in 2017 when a late skid laid the groundwork for the 2018 fire sale. Now, even with a record that stands four games over .500, the competition in the AL East leaves Baltimore battling for a wild-card place rather than a pennant.
Games against division rivals, such as Sunday’s against Boston, will go a long way in dictating whether the Orioles return to the postseason after a five-season hiatus. It also could show the ESPN viewership that Baltimore is a force to be reckon with again, although infielder Tyler Nevin admitted “we kind of like being under the radar and people not taken us as seriously.”
“But I think the word’s out on that,” Nevin said. “Early in the year, it was kind of like, ‘Hey, look what we’re doing.’ Now it’s like, ‘Yeah, we expect to do this.’”
When fans tune in to Baltimore’s first “Sunday Night Baseball” game in four years, they’ll see a different team than the one last featured. Watkins said the biggest difference is how athletic and cohesive this iteration of the club is, playing with energy and a firm grasp on fundamentals.
Left-hander Nick Vespi said the team’s willingness to fight back late in games will stand out most. Means said those tuning in will see “what’s great about baseball,” with a team that brings genuine enjoyment to the field each day — just as they did during Little League.
Whatever fans take away from seeing the Orioles playing a nationally televised game again, there’s another lesson to be had. Baltimore is no longer a slouch and the baseball world might take notice.
“We’re no longer knocking on the door,” Nevin said. “We’re here. And you’ve got to take us seriously.”
The hospital authorized in the case of Jayalalithaa’s death
A report by a group of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) claimed that the treatment provided to the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa, was in line with “correct medical practice and no error “was found in the care provided.
This relieves Apollo Hospital where Jayalalithaa was admitted.
Under the direction of the Supreme Court, the AIIMS Panel was formed to assist the Arumughaswamy Commission.
The panel found that Jayalalithaa’s final diagnosis and timeline of health events were fully observed and also agreed with Apollo’s treatment and diagnosis.
Following Jayalalithaa’s disappearance in December 2016, full-scale politics erupted over the cause of his death and the medical procedures followed while in hospital.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam had called for an inquest into his death which led to the formation of the Arumughaswamy Commission.
The Arumughaswamy Commission began its investigation in November 2017 with numerous hearings of aides close to Jayalalithaa and doctors who provided care, then Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabhakar, then Health Secretary Radhakrishnan, then the Minister of Finance of Tamil Nadu and the leader of AIADMK, O Pannerselvam.
Over 157 witnesses linked to Jayalalithaa appeared before the Arumughaswamy Commission and presented their views.
In 2019, Apollo Hospital petitioned the Madras High Court to temporarily suspend the investigation committee proceedings.
The plea asserted that the Investigating Committee exceeded its terms and references and conducted itself partially to hold Apollo Hospitals accountable. The Madras High Court rejected Apollo Hospital’s appeal over objections to the Board of Inquiry.
Subsequently, Apollo appealed to the Supreme Court against the order of the Madras High Court, following which the Supreme Court ordered AIIMS to set up a medical commission to assist the Arumughaswamy Commission in understand the medical treatment provided to Jayalalithaa.
Based on medical records, a final diagnosis was made of bacteremia and septic shock with respiratory infection.
There were also signs of heart failure. She had uncontrolled diabetes on admission, which was treated. There was also a history of hypertension, hyperthyroidism, asthma, irritable bowel syndrome and atopic dermatitis and the AIIMS medical committee said it “agreed with the final diagnosis” .
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Literary calendar for week of Aug. 21
BELL/SCHATZ: W. Kamau Bell and Kate Schatz present “An Antiracist Activity Book” in conversation with Sun Yung Shin. 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Mpls., presented by Magers & Quinn. Tickets are $15-$39. For information go to magersandquinn.com.
JUDITH F. BRENNER: Signs copies of her novel “The Moments Between Dreams.” Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Barnes & Noble, 3230 Galleria, Edina.
FICTIONAL ORAL HISTORY: Authors of speculative-fiction “Everything for Everyone: An Oral History of the New York Commune, 2052-2072” participate in a hybrid in-person/Zoom discussion presented by East Side Freedom Library. 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul. The novel, written by M.E. O’Brien, E Ornelas, Eman Abdelhadi and Aren Alzura, is composed of imagined oral histories from participants in a global social revolution in which 12 characters speak from a new world in which capitalism has been defeated and space has been made for new forms of human flourishing. Free. 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. For registration information go to eastsidefreedomlibrary.org.
ALLAN EVANS: Signs copies of his middle-grade thriller “Class Clown.” 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.
LAUREL OSTERKAMP: Launches “Favorite Daughters,” inspired by the relationship between Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump, and the record number of young women who were elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2018 midterm elections. 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, Eat My Words Bookstore, 214 13th Ave. N.E., Mpls.
HBO’s New ‘Game of Thrones’ Show ‘House of the Dragon’ Doesn’t Disappoint
The dragons are set to nest again in HBO’s (and HBO Max’s) bunk at 9 p.m. Sunday night after a three-and-a-half-year absence. “House of the Dragon,” based on the (thankfully completed) section of George RR Martin’s fantasy history textbook “Fire & Blood,” brings back the Targaryens and their rather ferocious pets in a story set 180 years before the original. And there is more good news. While the final season of “Game of Thrones” disappointed many fans, the new series is actually an improvement over the original in crucial ways. And while it still makes a few vital mistakes, the series is overall competent enough to resurrect a franchise that seemed ready to burn out.
There is only one catch. It’s certainly not the much sought-after “Next ‘Game of Thrones’”.
There is only one catch. It's definitely not the long-sought "Next" Game of Thrones.
Major streaming services like Netflix and Amazon have been rushing to replace HBO’s gargantuan success since the final season was announced. But “Game of Thrones,” a big-budget fantasy based on a series of (as yet!) unfinished novels, seemed more likely to go the way of “Rome” than outshine the ratings of “The Sopranos.” Over the past few seasons, the production had spent too much time breathing in its own hype and rolled up an oxygen-starved shell of its former self.
Nonetheless, the showrunners are obsessed with recreating that sense of cultural phenomena. “Game of Thrones” has created an entire ecosystem of content to satisfy the endless gaping maw of the eyeball economy. But a lot of what made this ecosystem thrive had to do with showrunners’ inexperience. They created a show (and started an odious trend in prestige TV) that got rid of simple TV episodic storytelling, creating an open space filled with fan theories and speculation. The websites were happy to give the show premium coverage for the clicks. Today’s television content has changed tremendously as a result; not content with recaps, each show is now followed by explanations, fan theories, and little details you missed.
“House of the Dragon” easily replaces its predecessor when it comes to balancing a one-season arc and satisfying episodes with real beginnings, middles, and endings. It helps that the showrunners are experienced this time around; Ryan Condal previously co-created the “Colony” series and Miguel Sapochnik was the most imaginative and effective director “Game of Thrones” has ever had. The series premiere deftly introduces nearly a dozen and a half characters (not including dragons). Even more impressively, over the six episodes provided for review, “House of the Dragon” manages to keep all the characters straight, as well as their relationships with each other by summarizing convoluted machinations in easy palace intrigue drama. to follow on the impending succession crisis. That’s no small feat, given that the Targaryen family tree is really more of an incestuous endless loop with names intertwined – Rhaenyra, Rhaenys, Aemon, Aegon, Laena, Laenor. (Indeed, the characters are most easily identified by the way the extraordinarily unflattering silver-platinum wigs wreak havoc on their skin tones.)
These wigs are one of the few major duds in what is otherwise a visual feast. Nobody looks good in them, and they make everyone start to mix. Guess we can blame “Game of Thrones” in part for that, given how established the Targaryen aesthetic has become. But still, someone should have tried to do… something.
The other big mistake “House of the Dragon” made was trying to replicate the shock value of the original. The traumatic moments of “Game of Thrones” — especially in the first season — worked because they upended the expectations of fantasy viewers. A kind-hearted boy is pushed out the window by a handsome knight desperate to hide his sex life; the ostensible hero is thoughtlessly decapitated by a selfish child; the gentiles are massacred in full marriage. “House of the Dragon” tries to horrify in its first episode with some gruesome moments of violence, but it doesn’t upset any fantasy tropes in the process. It’s just violence for violence’s sake, inserted so people can say “‘Game of Thrones’ is back and as shocking as ever!” Thankfully, that dynamic seems to be dissipating quickly, as if, having ticked that box, the showrunners felt freed from having to start over.
That being said, there’s a lot to enjoy about the new show, which is also surprisingly free of sexual violence, but no sex. (The brothels are back, albeit much smaller.) Matt Smith, in particular, stands out as the dark sheep of the Daemon Targaryen family. (We know he’s a black sheep because of his different name.) Paddy Considine brings serious gravity as King Viserys, the kind of thoughtful ruler Westeros is always looking for. And the four actors who play the two women at the center of the story, Princess Rhaenyra and Lady Alicent (Milly Alcock and Emily Carey at the start, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke once the show hits the Targaryen Civil War” game of Thrones” that are so often alluded to) are fantastic, though Carey and Cooke both benefit from being able to have normal hair color.
“House of the Dragon” won’t immediately create the kind of buzz that catapulted “Game of Thrones” to societal notoriety. The series is unlikely to create endless volumes of speculative bait. Even if it was not so frankly simple, the landscape has simply evolved (again). It also has immediate competition in the form of big-budget Netflix and Amazon series “The Sandman” (which released a bonus episode this weekend) and “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” which arrives in less than fifteen days. . Even if “House of the Dragon” has half the juice of its parent series, it probably wouldn’t be able to top all comers. However, if you’re just looking for rich fantasy TV with lots of dragons and drama, I’d cancel all recurring Sunday night plans.
Literary pick of the week: “Miracle Season”
Minnesotan Beth Hautala mixes magic with reality in her new middle-grade novel “Miracle Season.” (Penguin Random House, $17.99).
When Persephone Pearl Clark’s older brother Levi is in a boating accident that leaves him in a coma with brain damage, the 13-year-old tries to fulfill Levi’s wish that their hometown of Coulter, Wis., be featured on “Small Town Revival,” a home makeover show with a large financial prize attached. And Persephone, who has a talent for making things grow, knows her family needs money to pay her brother’s medical bills. So she forges Levi’s signature and sends in the application. But instead of carrying out Levi’s dream, small-town gossip takes over and Persephone is entangled in lies and secrets that grow like weeds, and the things that once blossomed for her are wilting. With the help of a peculiar old woman and her possibly magical cat, Persephone learns that the truth makes everything bloom when it’s ready.
Kirkus praised “Miracle Season” as “a compassionate, thought-provoking take on family, friendship, grief, and renewal.”
Hautala, who lives near Brainerd in northern Minnesota, will be at the Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, to celebrate publication of her book. After a reading and a Q&A, she will share special party favors. The event is free but space is limited so a ticket is required. You can register until 4:30 p.m. the day of the party. For information go to redballoonbookshop.com.
This is Hautala’s third novel, after “Waiting for Unicorns” and “The Ostrich and Other Lost Things,” winner of a Christopher Award for writing that offers the highest value of the human spirit.
Hdfc Bank, Hul and Infosys add Rs 15,000 Crore to market value in 4 days
The market value of HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys rose by Rs 15,183 crore in just four days. Here’s a look at those top-notch stocks.
HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys earned 15,183 crore in market capitalization – or mcap – in a truncated four-session week that ended on August 19. For the week, both major indexes rose 0.3% – their fifth back-to-back of weekly gains.
The Sensex rose 183.4 points and the Nifty50 climbed 60.3 points.
HDFC and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) were among the top five weekly gainers with the largest increases in market value.
Here’s a look at the blue-chip companies that saw the biggest increases in market capitalization in the past week:
HDFC Bank
The market value of HDFC Bank increased by Rs 4,835.4 crore to Rs 8.3 lakh crore during the week ended August 19. This cemented HDFC Bank’s position as the country’s largest lender by market value.
HDFC
The mcap of mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) rose from Rs 1,916.1 crore to Rs 4.5 lakh crore.
HUL
Market value of FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever increased from Rs 9,128.17 crore to Rs 6.2 lakh crore.
Infosys
Infosys – the second largest software exporter in India – added Rs 1,220.2 crore to its market cap to Rs 6.7 lakh crore
LIC
The market valuation of state-run life insurance giant LIC rose from Rs 2,308.6 crore to Rs 4.3 lakh crore.
A look at the winners and losers of Nifty50
A total of 30 stocks on the Nifty50 ended the week in the green. Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were the top winners.
Bharti Airtel, Bharat Petroleum, SBI Life, NTPC and Tech Mahindra – rising between 2.5% and 3.2% – were also among the winners.
In contrast, Apollo Hospitals, ONGC, UPL, Tata Steel and Hindalco were the main top tier laggards.
In the ranking of the top 10 companies by market value, Reliance Industries remained on top.
The oil-telecom conglomerate was followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and LIC.
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
With PTI entries
(Edited by : Sandep Singh)
