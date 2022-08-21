News
Mick Mulvaney says classified documents recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago were ‘serious’ but may not have justified raid
-
Mick Mulvaney said the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago were “serious stuff”.
-
However, he said it may not have been a sufficient “urgency” to warrant the Aug. 8 raid.
-
Mulvaney said Trump wouldn’t have taken the documents if he hadn’t “perceived it was in his own interest.”
President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, said Friday that while Trump’s retrieval and storage of sensitive White House compartment information “catched his attention,” it might not have be unjustified the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.
On August 8, the FBI searched Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home and seized 11 sets of classified documents, including top-secret sensitive compartmented information, which is considered the highest level of sensitivity a classified document can receive.
Trump said all the documents had been declassified and he had a “standing order” to declassify the documents, but 18 former senior White House officials pushed back on that claim, including Mulvaney.
Mulvaney told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that the sensitive documents were “serious stuff” that shouldn’t be at the former president’s home, but would need an “emergency” to warrant the use of a warrant. search to recover the documents.
“Well, a search warrant is only really warranted if it’s an emergency, right? If the evidence is that someone is going to see it who shouldn’t, or if the evidence is going to disappear or be destroyed or be moved,” Mulvaney said.
A request cover sheet for Trump’s search warrant unsealed on Thursday revealed that the FBI was investigating Trump’s violation of federal laws relating to the willful withholding, concealment or suppression of national defense information. of government documents and the obstruction of a federal investigation.
Mulvaney also said in the interview that Trump wouldn’t have taken the classified documents if he hadn’t “perceived that it was in his own interest, an advantage for him”, but that it may have been – be from an oversight.
“They have to present evidence in court to show probable cause,” Mulvaney told CNN, adding “the fact that they can fill out this affidavit tells me they think they have something.”
Read the original article on Business Insider
Hilaria Baldwin tells Alec to ‘take time to be sad’ while waiting to hear about shooting charges
Hilaria Baldwin stands by her husband Alec as the couple wait to see if he will be charged for his involvement in the fatal accidental shooting on the set of Rust.
The 38-year-old shared a photo of the couple’s hands intertwined with a loving caption on the post.
“I’m not going anywhere,” she wrote. ‘Take all the time to be sad. I’m here.’
Hand in hand: Hilaria Baldwin stands by Alec during this difficult time in his life
His post came just a day after Baldwin opened up about the accidental shooting on set of Rust in an interview with CNN.
In the interview, Baldwin made it clear that he didn’t believe he or anyone working on set would be charged for the shoot that claimed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ life.
Speaking of the ordeal, Baldwin said: “This private investigator, as you probably know, had no trouble getting access to the sheriff’s department personnel, and this person told us – in quotes – that we know in the department since January that Alec would not be charged with a crime.
He continued, “I’m pretty confident that neither of them should ever work on a film set again.” I sincerely believe… [investigators are] say it was an accident. It’s tragic.
Baldwin’s attorney added that “it would be a huge miscarriage of justice” if he were charged in connection with the fatal shooting.
Revealing conversation: His message came just a day after Baldwin opened up about the accidental shooting on the set of Rust in an interview with CNN
Despite Baldwin’s own certainty, a recent report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation has made the issue of charges a little murkier.
Last week, the FBI released a report that the gun could not have detonated without Baldwin deliberately firing it.
That means he could still face criminal charges for the incident, with the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department confirming the case will be referred to the district attorney.
Baldwin said the whole experience took “years of my life” and he carries the weight of Halyna Hutchins’ death with him.
Dead: In the interview, Baldwin made it clear he didn’t think he would be charged in the shooting that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (Hutchins pictured in 2019)
“Someone died, and it was preventable,” he said in the interview. ‘It was so unnecessary. Every day of my life, I think about it.
The 30 Rock star thanked his wife for helping him stay together over the past 10 months.
“If I hadn’t had my wife, I don’t know where I would be right now… If I hadn’t had her, I probably would have quit, retired, disappeared, you know sold everything I owned, got a house in the middle of nowhere and you just know you found something else to do, sell real estate,” he explained.
The Beetlejuice star also opened up about his professional struggles in the interview.
“I got fired from another job yesterday,” he said. “There, I was ready to go to the cinema, to jump on a plane. I’ve been talking to these guys for months and they told me yesterday that we didn’t want to do the movie with you guys because of this.
Possible charges: Last week, the FBI released a report saying the gun could not have detonated without Baldwin deliberately firing it.
Meanwhile, gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed said in a statement to DailyMail.com that the FBI had still not tested the live ammunition that killed Hutchins for fingerprints to determine how they ended up on set. .
She said, “The main question in this case from the beginning was where did the live rounds come from that ended on the set of Rust?” The sheriff’s office made a conscious decision not to pursue this issue at all by refusing to ask the FBI to test any of the rounds for fingerprints or DNA.
“We now know for sure that there were live rounds on set. It is inconceivable that the Sheriff is not looking for answers to this fundamental question and it poses a serious problem to the entire investigation. We have been seeking since this answer for a long time and will not give up the search for the truth to find it.
The former 30 Rock star continued to blame Reed, ammunition supplier Seth Kenney and assistant director Dave Halls for the shooting, arguing – and pointing out in an Instagram post – that he cocked the gun and pulled his hammer but didn’t pull the trigger.
Lisa Torraco, Halls’ attorney, said Baldwin wanted to shift the blame: “Baldwin is pointing fingers at others because the evidence is pointing at him. Halls is not responsible. Everyone must stop.
“People just point fingers at Halls because they don’t want the responsibility of being wrong. Halls is a scapegoat. People have to look at the evidence.
Pakistan Team Squad For Asia Cup 2022 – Full Players List
The 2022 Asia Cup is scheduled to be the 15th edition of the Asia Cup cricket tournament, with the matches being played as Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) during August and September 2022 in the United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan Team Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Playing XI (Probable):
India’s Playing XI vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Pakistan’s Playing XI vs India: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (VC), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani.
Los Angeles forces young basketball participants to wear masks, critic calls policy ‘dangerous’
Youth participants in the Los Angeles basketball league are still required to wear masks while on the court more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Los Angeles Uprising, an organization that pushes back on “restrictions and mandates,” tweeted a photo from a Saturday youth basketball game that shows attendees wearing masks on the court.
The youth basketball game was held at the Mar Vista Recreation Center.
A flyer from the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks Summer Basketball League states that a “face mask is required at all times.”
EMAILS FROM CALIFORNIA DOCTOR WHO WILL BE POISONED BY WIFE WITH DRANO REVEALS ‘INABILITY TO COMMUNICATE’
Additionally, participants over the age of 12 must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to entering an indoor park facility.
The Los Angeles Uprising founder, who chose to remain anonymous, told Fox News Digital that the policy was nonsense.
“Obviously, at this point, there are no more excuses. You know, everyone has access to vaccines. Everyone can do it. Everyone is caught up in it. At this point, it’s is just completely out of alignment,” the LA Uprising founder said.
GOV. NEWSOM HURT OAKLAND LEADERS FOR NOT MANAGING CREEPING HOMELESS ENCAMPMENTS
“And no one in this town ever fought for kids or said, ‘Hey, let’s make sure we line this up for them. Let’s make sure teens and kids this late summer and fall don’t have to face restrictions if they don’t need them. But no one ever speaks up for children, certainly outside of public health and certainly not in town. They never did that. They never took care of the children. Never,” he added.
Jonathan Zachreson, founder of Reopen California Schools, told Fox News Digital that he thinks it’s dangerous to have kids wearing masks while doing physical activity.
“I would say it’s dangerous to have kids in physical activity, overexertion like basketball, to be masked. And frankly, you know, we’re talking about mask choices and allowing people to make decisions for them and their families,” he said.
Antioch celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander community with multicultural festival in near triple-digit heat
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) — With fans, generators and plenty of shaved ice on hand, the near triple-digit heat didn’t stop people from enjoying the multicultural Antioch Festival on Saturday, which celebrated the Asian American and Pacific Islander community .
“This is the place to come and cool off, right on the water,” said Bonita Edwards, a resident of Antioch.
The festival, at Waldie Plaza and overlooking the delta, featured live music, dancing, vendors and lots of food for all to enjoy.
“We’ve had a constant flow. I think it’s just because it’s really hot today and luckily we’re a bit shady here on this side,” said Loree Tabigne, owner of Loree. Pink Quartz.
RELATED: Oakland’s Chinatown Shows Resilience Against COVID, Violence With Street Festival
Filipino small business owner Tabigne says an event like this – celebrating her culture – means a lot right now.
“I like it, just because sometimes I feel like it’s not seen as what we would normally like it to be seen. So when people come up to me and say, ‘Oh, I’m Filipino too,’ brings a smile to my face,” she said.
While Bay Area cities like San Francisco reported a 567% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes last year, shaved ice vendor Joy Ramirez agreed that events like these are even more important to his community.
“With everything that’s happened, it means a lot. It means a lot to be able to be here with everyone. I mean we’re still in COVID, but I feel like it brings back a sense of community and brings back a sense of unity,” Ramirez said.
TAKE ACTION: Resources to help the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community
With a growing Asian-American population, which now makes up 14% of the city, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe said the festival was meant to promote inclusion.
“We have such a rich culture here, that it is extremely important that we as a government put in place a platform so that everyone feels like they have a voice here, that everyone be celebrated and that we embrace cultures from diverse backgrounds,” Thorpe said.
The festival gives people plenty of time to try food outside of their comfort zone and have a drink or two, just long enough before heading back to AC.
“Luckily when we have seafood there’s a lot of ice around it so we stay cool,” said Fiona Epps, owner of Fresh Off the Boat Seafood Company.
These women entrepreneurs are changing the market with their apps
From food, fashion, fitness and salon services to groceries and technology, everything is at your fingertips. And taking advantage of this opportunity, a wave of female ‘app takers’ are harnessing the power of smartphones and India’s increased internet penetration to create apps that add value to our lives. Here’s a list of female entrepreneurs and their startups who are striving to make things easier for people from all walks of life.
Technology has permeated every aspect of our lives. It has made life more efficient, more efficient and more convenient. From food, fashion, fitness and salon services to groceries and technology, everything is at your fingertips.
And taking advantage of this opportunity, a wave of female ‘app takers’ are harnessing the power of smartphones and India’s increased internet penetration to create apps that add value to our lives. These apps provide great user experience and help people achieve their goals while disrupting the market.
Here’s a roundup of five such apps developed by women.
Rizzle by Vidya Narayanan
Driven by product innovation and design thinking, Rizzle is one of India’s organic viral platforms; Rizzle models now trend daily on Reels. Over the past three months, several million Rizzle videos have been shared on Reels across multiple trends, resulting in over four billion organic views!
Leap.club by Ragini Das
Leap.club is a socio-professional community for women. Its mission is to bring more women into leadership positions. Currently, the platform has over 8,500 paying members in 15 countries, over 100 cities and over 3,000 companies. These relationships are professional (partnerships, jobs, services) and social (book clubs, gin & wine clubs, sports clubs).
CoffeeMug.ai by Dipti Tandon
A seasoned entrepreneur, Dipti Tandon co-founded CoffeeMug.ai in February 2020, along with Abhishek Sharma and Nikhil Sarup. Leveraging AI-powered technology, Coffemug.ai is an invitation-only global networking platform that helps entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders connect for an exploratory one-to-one conversation. head and open doors to new business opportunities. Most of these conversations are about fundraising, job/career opportunities, and connecting with like-minded people. To date, the platform has facilitated over 4,50,000 connections.
Prior to co-founding CoffeeMug.ai, Deepti had founded two of the most popular platforms in their field, JeevanSathi and Magicbricks.
Language Curry by Aneesha Jyoti and Vatsala Sharma
Founded by Aneesha Jyoti, Vatsala Sharma and Puneet Singh, Language Curry is an engaging language learning platform with a strong focus on Indian languages. Language Curry makes the tedious task of learning different languages fun and interactive with the help of its language experts and interactive user interface. Language Curry makes Indian languages accessible to everyone.
With over 1.5 million downloads, the app goes beyond the typical translation and scripting format by creating a robust environment through an immersive learning experience. By incorporating guidance on local cultures and traditions, the app connects the user and the languages they want to learn.
ApnaKlub by Shruti
ApnaKlub helps digitize and organize the FMCG shopping marketplace by connecting buyers and brands through a single platform. It offers a consistent offer, better margins and access to a wide assortment of brands, simplifying and making wholesale business successful. Apnaklub, with over 1,00,000 downloads, aims to innovate for India’s 7.5 million Kirana Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in underserved markets.
All apps are available on iOS and Android.
News
‘Look at me now’ – You have our attention, Leon Edwards
What were the biggest moments of UFC 278? Megan Anderson, Jeff Wagenheim, Marc Raimondi and Brett Okamoto offer their takeaways from the UFC’s return to Salt Lake City.
With less than a minute left in Round 5 of the UFC 278 main event, Leon Edwards looked like a lifeless challenger who just hoped to reach the finish line while standing.
Edwards had a good first lap, actually. It scored a first takedown, the first dropped by Kamaru Usman in his 15-fight UFC career. But starting in the second round, Edwards had been roughed up by the UFC welterweight champion, who stalked, beat and tired him. When the fighters were stirred together at the start of Round 5, it was obvious to everyone at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday night and to everyone watching at home that Edwards needed to produce something big. It was also obvious from the challenger’s body language how difficult it would be. Edwards looked exhausted. And instead of pushing the action, his approach as those final five minutes ticked by was surprisingly passive. He took Usman away from him throwing punches and kicks, but nothing he sent back in the champion’s direction looked dangerous.
Until …
“Blow to the head! Bang! It is done !
Those are the words Edwards shouted at the camera just after the fight ended with 4 minutes and 4 seconds into the final round. As Usman lay motionless on the canvas, Edwards ran in tears, climbed to the top of the cage, then jumped up and summed up the moment with those few words, his voice barely audible above the roar of a shocked crowd.
Just when it appeared all hope was lost for the 30-year-old Jamaican-born Englishman, he threw a lazy left hand which Usman easily parried. But what Usman never saw was the left head kick that was right behind the punch. It landed flush with the right side of the champ’s head, and, well, bang… done.
In one of the most stunning comeback wins the Octagon has ever seen in a title fight, the fight was over and there was a new champion. This upheaval might have been unthinkable to some, but MMA fans have been trained to expect the unexpected. Last December, pound-for-pound female No. 1 Amanda Nunes was upset by Julianna Peña. It was an even bigger shock than this result. On the contrary, it prepared us all for what happened that night.
Yet so much about this outcome was unthinkable. For one, Usman entered the fight not only as a welterweight champion, but also as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in MMA. He was less than a minute away from his sixth consecutive successful title defense and 20th consecutive victory. Usman was being talked about as a candidate for the hallowed status of the greatest fighter of all time.
In fact, heading into that night, one could have been forgiven for not even knowing that Edwards was part of the main event at UFC 278. Almost every narrative superlative promoting this card fight were centered on Usman. Alongside the GOAT discussion, there was even speculation as to whether Usman would face the fast-rising Khamzat Chimaev and, if the champion passed that test, what challenge he might face after that.
Saturday’s challenger was something of an afterthought.
Edwards should have been used to that. Despite entering the fight on a 10-fight unbeaten streak — he hadn’t lost since a 2015 decision loss to Usman — Edwards had been largely overlooked. I mean, Jorge Masvidal got two shots on the belt before Edwards got his.
Why is that? Edwards is not very talkative. He had made decisions in his last four victories. He was not considered one of the sports stars. He had to win and win and win in order to make himself impossible for UFC matchmakers to ignore.
“Look at me now!” Edwards asked again and again in his post-fight interview.
Well, champion, you now have the attention of the whole world. –Jeff Wagenheim
If that’s all for Rockhold, don’t remember him from the last few years
Paulo Costa easily wins his fight against Luke Rockhold via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 278.
Luke Rockhold hasn’t won a fight since 2017 and has just one win since 2015. On Saturday night at UFC 278, Rockhold was gassed late in the first round, but showed a ton of heart in ending the fight against Paulo Costa in a unanimous decision loss. Rockhold actually continued to attack Costa, despite his exhaustion, sometimes leaning over and putting his hands on his knees. It was an ugly performance, but a show of will and determination.
Frankly, that sums up where Rockhold is in his career now. He still has the desire; he still has the mind for the MMA game. But his body is unresponsive at age 37 after 15 years as a professional fighter.
As Rockhold walked to the back of the Octagon, longtime teammate Daniel Cormier left his broadcast position and embraced Rockhold in a hug. The two were part of a dynasty at the American Kickboxing Academy that included Khabib Nurmagomedov and Cain Velasquez. At one point, Rockhold was considered just as good as his teammates. He was the highest middleweight in Strikeforce history, holding that title. And he impressively beat Chris Weidman in 2015 to win the UFC middleweight title.
It was seven years ago and many people expected Rockhold to have a long reign at the top. He was by far the best 185-pound fighter in the world at that time. But in his next fight, Rockhold was incredibly upset and knocked out by Michael Bisping. Unfortunately, Rockhold hasn’t been the same since then. At his best, Rockhold was one of the most skilled middleweights in history – he could knock you on the feet, grapple with the best of them, and had late-fight grappling ability. If that’s it for his career (it wasn’t clear after the fight if that was the case) he’s best remembered for those wins over Weidman, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, Tim Kennedy and his nice finish from Bisping in their first fight. –Marc Raimondi
José Aldo did not need to retire, but it looks heavy now
Let me be clear. Aldo is coming off a three-game winning streak and it’s not at all like he’s been outclassed by Dvalishvili. He is still, obviously, a very competitive bantamweight. But as always, you have to wonder what is the reason he is fighting again. He said his ultimate goal is to retire as a champion, and if he misses on Saturday he should sit down with his team to decide his future.
Aldo still looked quick on Saturday, but he didn’t look as fast as we have always known. He looked hungry and ready to put it on the line when he hit the scoreboards, but he didn’t seem to have that to dig who could have been there earlier in his career to make something happen. We may be seeing the first signs of a decline, and if so, there really is no reason to continue. If he wants a retirement fight in Brazil in January, which I could definitely see him wanting, the sport will accept it. It’s always an emotional thing when a legend decides how they want to come out. Aldo has reached this point. –Brett Okamoto
What’s next Tyson Pedro?
Pedro now has back-to-back first-round knockouts since returning to the Octagon against Ike Villanueva in April. In both fights, although neither lasted long, Pedro showed improved patience and control. He’s the type of fighter who won’t let those two wins go to his head. I think he will continue to work to improve and develop his game.
With only eight fights under his belt in the UFC and having just made his return to the sport, it is better to allow him to find his feet. Going into this fight, Pedro had already faced stiff competition when he fought from 2016-2018, but with such a long layoff he is relatively new again.
The UFC might be looking to give him a chance against a ranked opponent in his next fight and it could be argued that he and Dustin Jacoby would be a good match. Sometimes, after a fighter has had performances like Pedro had in his last two appearances, fighters can be rushed to face more notable opponents. But the best progression for him would be matchups that allow him to come back up and slowly get back into the rhythm of things. He’s always at his peak, so if he can take his time trying to climb the ladder, he’s less likely to be pushed too fast too soon. – Megan Anderson
