Mitt Romney ‘can’t imagine’ Liz Cheney being the GOP presidential candidate

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has shot down the presidential hopes of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), telling Desert News he “can’t imagine” she would become the Republican nominee if she ran in 2024.

“I’m not going to encourage anyone to run for president. I did it myself, and it’s something I won’t do again. I don’t know if she really wants to do this. She would not become the nominee if she ran,” Romney said. Desert News Thursday. “I can’t imagine that would happen.”

Romney’s comments come on the heels of Cheney’s primary loss to former President Donald Trump Harriet Hageman, which received more than two-thirds of the vote.

During Cheney’s concession speech on Tuesday, she compared herself to former President Abraham Lincoln and hinted at a future presidential bid. Cheney said:

Our party’s great and original champion, Abraham Lincoln, was defeated in Senate and House elections before winning the most important election of all. Lincoln finally prevailed, he saved our Union, and he defined our obligation as Americans for all of history.

Then Cheney appeared on NBC Today show the morning after her embarrassing primary loss and said a presidential race is “something I’m thinking about”, and said she would make her decision “in the coming months”.

Cheney also said she hopes to be part of a “broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents” that hopes to defeat Trump, who she says “continues to pose a very serious threat and risk to our republic.” .

However, Romney also noted that the GOP is “very much” behind Trump and that his voice “is the strongest and loudest” within the party. Romney said:

My party has changed a lot over the past decade. It will change again over the next 10 years. I can’t tell you how, but I think we’ll have more than one voice at some point. But right now one voice, and that’s President Trump’s voice, is the loudest and loudest and contradicting him is something people will do at their peril.

Romney also said he doesn’t believe a Republican from Never Trump has a “realistic chance” of winning the party’s nomination in 2024.

“I don’t think anyone who is seen outside the Trump circle would have a realistic chance of becoming the nominee in 2024, except something that I can’t predict at this point,” Romney said.

“If he doesn’t run again, I think it will be people who have supported him or people who haven’t talked about him much and who would then be open to becoming the candidate,” he said. he continued.

Romney’s analysis is correct, as a recent Harvard poll found Trump to be the clear frontrunner in a future 2024 Republican primary. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), a staunch Trump supporter, arrived in second position with 19%, against 52% for Trump.

