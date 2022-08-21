Nationally televised game gives Orioles chance to ‘showcase exactly what we’ve built here’

This week, I want to take you to the low southern skies for one of the best constellations of summer, Sagittarius the Archer. Not only is Sagittarius easy to find, but it’s also in the direction of the center of our Milky Way galaxy, home of our sun and at least 200 other stars with even more planets, maybe some like our Earth.

As soon as it’s dark enough, around 9:30, look in the low southern sky just above the horizon. Make sure your view is fairly unobscured, with a low tree line. An open field is the very best. Look for a distinct pattern of eight reasonably bright stars that draw a teapot. Four stars on the left-hand side make up the handle, the three stars on the right make up the spout, and one in between marks the top of the teapot.

That celestial teapot is what astronomers call an asterism, a very easy-to-see pattern of stars that isn’t officially a constellation. The teapot asterism is the brightest part of the official constellation Sagittarius the Archer. According to Greek and Roman mythology, Sagittarius depicts a centaur shooting an arrow. In case you’ve never run into one, a centaur is a mythological creature with the head, arms and torso of a man, and the body and legs of a horse. With a slight overload of imagination, you may see how the teapot could outline the upper body of the centaur shooting an arrow. The handle would outline the shooting centaur’s bent arm, and the spout would draw out the bow and arrow.

In mythology, centaurs had a nasty reputation. They were deceptive, despicable characters who drank too much and got into a lot of fights. They had no tolerance for anyone who wasn’t their kind. According to the legend, though, one well-behaved centaur named Chiron was well-educated and had some manners. He stayed out of the bars and preferred hunting for quail on his farm. Unfortunately, Hercules the great hero accidentally killed his buddy Chiron.

According to this classic epic, Hercules took on a battalion of rioting centaurs attacking him. Hercules fought them all to the death, one by one. He was riding off when he spotted another Centaur in the distance. It was Chiron, who just happened to be taking a walk. Hercules, still fired up from his recent fierce battles, figured Chiron was just another hostile Centaur and hurled a spear at the gentle half-human, half-horsey, doing him in. Gentle Chiron was a favorite of the leading gods of Mt. Olympus, and when he got knocked off by Hercules, they felt sorry for him and placed his body in the sky in the form of the constellation we still see in the southern skies of summer.

This time of year is great to get out to the countryside and stargaze away from the city lights. You can see the bright band of milky light stretching from the northeast to the southeast in the dark summer skies. You’re looking sideways into the disk of stars that make up most of the stars in our galaxy. There are so many stars in the band, so far away, that you see their combined light all mashed together.

The constellation Sagittarius, on the southern end of the Milky Way band, is in the direction of the center of our galaxy, about 26,000 light-years away. By the way, just one light-year is almost 6 trillion miles. The downtown section of our home galaxy would appear a lot brighter in our sky, but there’s a lot of obscuring interstellar gas and dust in the way. Many astronomers believe that if it weren’t for all of that gas and dust, the part of the sky around Sagittarius would be brighter than the full moon! Nonetheless, that part of the Milky Way band around the Teapot is still bright and loaded with many celestial treasures. Even with a small telescope or a pair of binoculars, you’ll find many, many star clusters and nebulae.

If it’s dark enough where you are, you’ll see what looks like a puff of celestial steam above the spout of the teapot with just the naked eye. That “puff” is known astronomically as Messier Object 8, or M8, the Lagoon Nebula, a bright emission nebula where stars are being born. A small telescope gives an even better view. This giant cloud of hydrogen, the raw material it takes to manufacture stars, is around 5,000 light-years away and roughly 100 light-years in diameter. Many new stars and planets are being born within this cloud, which lights up the cloud like a vast fluorescent light.

It’s too bad that Sagittarius is so close to the horizon in our part of the northern hemisphere because our view of all these celestial goodies isn’t as clear as it could be. We’re forced to look through a thicker layer of Earth’s atmosphere, and if there’s any extra humidity, that makes it worse. Even with that, it’s still rewarding to scan the sky for a celestial arrow-shooting centaur. If you ever get a chance to see Sagittarius closer to the equator, the view of Sagittarius and its vicinity is beyond awesome. That’s definitely on my bucket list.

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]

