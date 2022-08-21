“Nothing has ever been solved by a growing government”

Marc Molinaro, the Republican candidate for New York’s 19th congressional district special election on Tuesday, said Breitbart News Saturday that it “fights high costs, over-regulation, rising crime and government that is too big”.

Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive in New York, is vying to fill the vacancy of former Congressman Antonio Delgado, who is now Democratic lieutenant governor of New York. This is an opportunity to take another Democratic majority seat from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“It’s a very purple neighborhood. So there have been Republican and Democratic back and forths for four generations now. You know, it leans a little to the right,” he said, explaining that his district is made up of upstate New York communities that “have been ignored by state and federal leaders.” .

“They know the burden of high taxes. They feel the pain of inflation. Farmers are overwhelmed with costs. Over-regulated small businesses. … New York State leads the country in emigration. More people are leaving this part of New York than any other place in the country to go to other states that are freer and more affordable,” he said, adding that he is fighting to fight “the high costs , overregulation, rising crime, and government that is too big.

If he wins the election, Molinaro said it would serve as “one more step” to shrink Pelosi’s majority and ultimately slow down the Democrats and their schemes.

“And we’re going to send a message that you know, we’re tired of being ignored,” he said, detailing some of the Democratic policies that are destroying the Empire State – particularly the relaxed approach to crime.

“What you see in other parts of the country was exported, right? New York State policies have been exported to other parts of the country. And in New York, it’s cashless bail. This is discovery reform. This weakens the ability of correctional officers to provide security in institutions. It’s not about being able to prosecute young offenders who take and do violence — engaging in violent crimes — and that happens across the state,” he said, explaining that these bad policies things are getting worse day by day.

“Minor offenses – burglaries, car break-ins – and the police cannot respond. … New York prosecutors have gone from being able to prosecute 70 and 80 drug offenders, in upstate New York, to not being able to prosecute any of them,” he said. “And then you have prosecutors in this state who deliberately don’t prosecute crime and enforce the law.”

Albany Democrats, he continued, are guilty of empowering and emboldening people who break the law. And one-party rule, Molinaro continued, severely damaged the state; he said New Yorkers were experiencing the worst of Democratic politics.

“No matter how expensive it is elsewhere in America, no matter how corrupt it is – how corrupt it might be in another government in America, no matter how dysfunctional it might be elsewhere in America, it’s worse here in New York,” he said.

LISTEN:

“One-party rule. Democrats have been in charge of state government for far too long,” he continued, explaining that gas prices, for example, are higher in New York due to the “aggravated cost of taxation and more “burden, more regulation on our premises”. Company.”

“We need voices — Republican voices in upstate New York in particular — to speak out against these policies. My county cut taxes, property taxes… cut sales tax on clothing purchases. We lowered the gas tax this year because we knew inflation was rising and we needed to provide relief,” he said.

“Give us that opportunity in Washington. We will encourage American energy independence, increase safe natural gas and oil exploration,” he continued, adding that it is time to stop depending on countries that do not have lead American interests.

Internal Democrat polls show Molinaro as the top Democratic challenger to Pat Ryan in the final days of the election.

An internal DCCC poll has Molinaro ahead of Ryan 46-43 a week ago. No public polls, but previous internal polls include one that gave Molinaro a 10-point lead (according to Molinaro’s supporters) and one that gave Molinaro a 3-point lead (according to Ryan’s campaign). pic.twitter.com/T7gdkS6pue — Bill Mahoney (@mahoneyw) August 15, 2022

The Republican hopeful also slammed Democrats for passing the multi-billion dollar Inflation Cut Act.

“Only in Washington, DC, and only the Democrats would think that after forcing so much federal spending into the economy, driving up inflation, driving up taxes, that the answer to all of this is to spend $700 billion more and hire 87,000 tax officials,” he said. “Only in Washington, DC, does this make sense, and my opponent passed this bill before the ink dried.”

“Reckless spending, high taxation and over-regulation continue to weaken this economy and drive up costs,” he added, imagining the good that could have been done to help veterans or first responders. instead of spending billions on a fleet of new IRSs. officers.

“I’ve served in government long enough to know that bureaucracies go for the weakest among us,” the Republican said.

“Imagine for a moment – ​​imagine what we could have done with 20,000 social workers helping homeless veterans on our streets or maybe trauma-informed counselors in school districts across America. Perhaps we could have dedicated those dollars to specific support for law enforcement and police across America. Maybe we could help firefighters and emergency responders,” he continued.

“But no, this administration thinks 87,000 tax officials are the answer to our problem. Nothing has ever been solved by the growth of government, and this federal government is too big. It’s too bloated and too broken, and we should focus on making it smaller, smarter and more efficient,” he added.