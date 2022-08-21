Notorious Big'S Daughter Posts Boyfriend'S $1 Million Bail In Nyc In Hit-And-Run Case

EXCLUSIVE: The daughter of Notorious B.IG. posted her boyfriend’s $1 million bail on Wednesday after he was arrested in a hit-and-run that injured three people, including a mother and her toddler, Fox News has learned.

T’yanna Wallace’s longtime beau Tyshawn Baldwin, with whom she shares a baby daughter, allegedly fled cops on August 10 during a routine traffic stop in Queens and rammed into a group of pedestrians. He was arrested six days later after surrendering.

Judge Scott Dunn ordered Baldwin, 28, to be held on $1million bond — but luckily for the defendant, his hip-hop heir girlfriend bailed him out, according to court records obtained by Fox News Digital.

Documents filed in Queens Criminal Court show Wallace set up his $1.5 million Brooklyn home to secure Baldwin’s bail using the services of Ira Judelson, who did not return a request for bail. comment.

T’yanna Wallace, 29, is one of two children fathered by the legendary artist – considered by many to be the greatest rapper of all time.

Brooklyn-born Biggie Smalls, whose first name is Chris Wallace, also has a son, CJ Wallace.

T’yanna Wallace founded and runs a clothing company, Notoriouss, which sells merchandise featuring the face of her late father, who was murdered in Los Angeles in 1997 in a drive-by shooting.

The tragic collision unfolded after police arrested Baldwin for allegedly parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection – as well as having a loud exhaust and dark tinted windows, according to court documents.

He first complied with the officers’ instructions, providing his driver’s license and registration.

But when the cops checked his papers, they saw that his license was suspended and ordered him out of his car.

Biggie Smalls’ children and mother, T’yanna Wallace, Chris Wallace and Voletta Wallace attend Lincoln Center’s orchestral tribute to the late rapist on June 10, 2022.

Instead, Baldwin allegedly bolted and punched a mother pushing her 2-year-old daughter in a stroller and a food delivery boy, according to the criminal complaint. All three were seriously injured.

Baldwin was arraigned Wednesday on 17 counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and other counts.

Defense attorney Ken Belkin declined to comment on the connection between Biggie’s daughter and his client’s case.

“I want to remind everyone that he is presumed innocent and there is more to this story than the NYPD version,” Belkin told Fox News Digital. “My client is a good man, who has never been in trouble before.”

If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 25 years in prison.