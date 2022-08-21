News
Notorious BIG’s Daughter Posts Boyfriend’s $1 Million Bail in NYC in Hit-and-Run Case
EXCLUSIVE: The daughter of Notorious B.IG. posted her boyfriend’s $1 million bail on Wednesday after he was arrested in a hit-and-run that injured three people, including a mother and her toddler, Fox News has learned.
T’yanna Wallace’s longtime beau Tyshawn Baldwin, with whom she shares a baby daughter, allegedly fled cops on August 10 during a routine traffic stop in Queens and rammed into a group of pedestrians. He was arrested six days later after surrendering.
Judge Scott Dunn ordered Baldwin, 28, to be held on $1million bond — but luckily for the defendant, his hip-hop heir girlfriend bailed him out, according to court records obtained by Fox News Digital.
Documents filed in Queens Criminal Court show Wallace set up his $1.5 million Brooklyn home to secure Baldwin’s bail using the services of Ira Judelson, who did not return a request for bail. comment.
NOTORIOUS BIG REMEMBERS 20 YEARS AFTER DEATH BY DEATH
T’yanna Wallace, 29, is one of two children fathered by the legendary artist – considered by many to be the greatest rapper of all time.
Brooklyn-born Biggie Smalls, whose first name is Chris Wallace, also has a son, CJ Wallace.
T’yanna Wallace founded and runs a clothing company, Notoriouss, which sells merchandise featuring the face of her late father, who was murdered in Los Angeles in 1997 in a drive-by shooting.
The tragic collision unfolded after police arrested Baldwin for allegedly parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection – as well as having a loud exhaust and dark tinted windows, according to court documents.
KODAK BLACK RAPPER PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO WEAPONS CHARGES
He first complied with the officers’ instructions, providing his driver’s license and registration.
But when the cops checked his papers, they saw that his license was suspended and ordered him out of his car.
Instead, Baldwin allegedly bolted and punched a mother pushing her 2-year-old daughter in a stroller and a food delivery boy, according to the criminal complaint. All three were seriously injured.
Baldwin was arraigned Wednesday on 17 counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and other counts.
Defense attorney Ken Belkin declined to comment on the connection between Biggie’s daughter and his client’s case.
“I want to remind everyone that he is presumed innocent and there is more to this story than the NYPD version,” Belkin told Fox News Digital. “My client is a good man, who has never been in trouble before.”
If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 25 years in prison.
Vintage Luka Modric on display as he strikes a sensational goal for Real Madrid. look
Luka Modric scored a sensational goal against Celta Vigo©AFP
Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 4-1 in the current 2022-23 La Liga season on Saturday and as a result, the team are now top of the table with 6 points from 2 games. However, the biggest talking point of the game was Croatian Luka Modric’s sensational strike in the 41st minute of the match. The goal was vintage Modric and he gave his fans a reason to rejoice. The score between Madrid and Celta was tied at 1-1 in the 40th minute, and it was Modric’s brilliance that took the lead.
The goal was a sensational curler from Modric. The five-time Champions League winner had left Celta’s Renato Tapia in a tight spot, then he curled a sensational effort past goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin and the ball hit the top corner of the goal post. What made the effort all the more remarkable was that it was a strike from 25 yards.
LUKA MODRIC FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX pic.twitter.com/LnThHLIHnr
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 20, 2022
A superb strike from Luka Modric helped Real Madrid to a 4-1 win at Celta Vigo on Saturday as the reigning Spanish champions have won two from two in La Liga this season. Modric came from outside the box just before half-time to put Carlo Ancelotti’s side back in front after Karim Benzema’s penalty was canceled by Iago Aspas, who converted a free kick at the other end .
Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde added more second-half goals while Eden Hazard saved a late penalty as Madrid built on their 2-1 La Liga season opener win at Almeria and joined Real Betis and Osasuna with six points lead the table. nascent classification.
Real took the lead in the first quarter at Balaidos, with Benzema scoring a penalty after the referee penalized Celta’s Peruvian midfielder Renato Tapia for handball following a VAR review.
With AFP inputs
Topics discussed in this article
Rodgers’ RBI single at 10th places Rockies over Giants
DENVER — Brendan Rodgers led Wynton Bernard with his fourth hit of the game, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 in 10 innings on Saturday night.
Ryan McMahon had three hits and Lucas Gilbreath (2-0) pitched the 10th inning for the win.
Bernard, the 31-year-old rookie, started 10th on second base. After a pitch and an intentional walk, Rodgers fielded a left single from Camilo Doval (4-6) to bring the speedy Bernard home with the winning run.
“I definitely had a good read,” Bernard said. “I just took a look at the outfield where they were playing. And (third baseman coach) Stu (Cole) was like, ‘Make sure you take a big jump.’ I knew they were going to try to kick me out, but I think they were playing a little lower than usual so I don’t think they had a chance.”
The four-hit game was the fourth this season for Rodgers, who rebounded from a rocky start to raise his average to .286. It reached 0.078 in May.
“It’s definitely one of the toughest struggles I’ve been through — minor leagues, high school, travel ball, whatever it is,” Rodgers said. “I’m definitely happy to be where I am right now. And, definitely, April 2022, something I’ll never forget, and I think that made me a better player and a person in the game. together.”
Brandon Crawford homered, doubled and drove in two runs, and Joey Bart also went deep for San Francisco, which has lost four straight after a five-game winning streak.
The Rockies took a 3-2 lead in the ninth on Bernard’s RBI single in the seventh, but the Giants rallied to tie. Crawford’s two-out double closer Daniel Bard brought home Austin Slater, who had come in as a pinch runner and stole second.
Colorado starter Ryan Feltner needed just 43 pitches to strike out the game’s first 11 batters. Wilmer Flores tripled the wall into right center field to give San Francisco its first base runner.
Feltner left after allowing a run on two hits, his only mistake being Bart’s solo homer in the lead in the sixth that made it 2-1. An inning later, Crawford tied it with his seventh homer of the season against Dinelson Lamet to prevent Feltner from getting the win.
Colorado scored twice in the second inning on an RBI double from Rodgers and a single from McMahon.
AWAY FROM BASE
The Rockies could have scored more runs, but were slowed by base-running errors. They squandered a chance for more in the second inning when Charlie Blackmon was called out after being caught between third and home, and Randal Grichuk was ejected in third on McMahon’s single.
Bernard was in scoring position in the seventh after stealing second and going third on Bart’s pitch, but he broke for home on a return pitch to Cobb and was caught in a rundown.
“This game was a contact game, so no matter where the ball is hit, I’m supposed to go into contact,” Bernard said. “If I end up in a count, my job is just to get the runner to second base so he’s still in scoring position.”
TRAINER’S ROOM
Rockies: Blackmon returned to the lineup after missing two games with hamstring pain. He was the DH and hit second. … RHP Chad Kuhl (right hip flexor strain) was scheduled to pitch a mock game Saturday night. Kuhl has been on the 10-day disabled list since Aug. 4.
NEXT
Giants RHP Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.53) takes on Colorado LHP Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.2) on Sunday to wrap up the three-game series.
News
Former ICE acting director calls Biden’s handling of border ‘almost betrayal’
Former ICE Acting Director Tom Homan spoke about President Biden’s immigration agenda, saying his policies are “inhumane” and “killing people” in Saturday’s “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.”
TOM HOMAN: I wake up pissed off every morning because this president was given the safest border of my life. We worked hard with President Trump to get illegal immigration at a historic low. He is the first president in the history of this nation who took office and intentionally unsecured the border and he caused such a wave. It’s already 2 million this year. It overwhelmed Border Patrol, up to 70% of Border Patrol agents were pulled from the line. What resulted? This results in huge amounts of fentanyl crossing the border and killing American Americans – over 100,000. It has caused the arrest of known and suspected terrorists and 900,000 escapes. Who knows how many of them are known and suspected terrorists? It kills migrants.
MORE THAN 700 MIGRANTS CROSS TEXAS IN 1 DAY; REP SAYS GUATEMALA PRES OFFERED TO HELP BUT BIDEN ‘WON’T EVEN CALL’
Since Joe Biden became president, more than 1,200 migrants died on American soil. It’s unheard of in the history of this nation – and of more than 100,000 Americans. His policy is not humane. They are inhuman. They kill people. When President Trump cut illegal immigration by 83% from a 40-year low, how many Americans weren’t dying from fentanyl? How many migrants did not die? How many? How many millions of dollars were the cartels not making? How many known and suspected terrorists have not crossed the border? This president – what he did is almost a betrayal, and every day I wake up feeling upset.
WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:
Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals after setting the WNBA record with 23 3-pointers against Phoenix Mercury
LAS VEGAS — Last season, the Las Vegas Aces were crushed by a Game 5 semifinal loss at home to the Phoenix Mercury in a year they really thought they could be WNBA champions. .
On Saturday, it was the Aces that did the crushing. And in a record way.
Las Vegas set a WNBA record — playoff or regular season — for most 3-pointers in a game with 23, in a 117-80 dismantling of a Phoenix team depleted by injuries and absences.
Aces coach Becky Hammon, in her first season in Las Vegas after eight years as an NBA assistant in San Antonio, brought her team one step closer to the sought-after title as the Aces became the first team to qualify for the 2022 WNBA Semifinals with a 2-0 sweep of Mercury.
The Aces offense was unstoppable on Saturday, setting the tone by taking their first 10 shots from the field, a playoff record. Their 11 3-pointers in the first half were also a playoff record, but they never let up in the second half. The Aces are the first team in the WNBA to reach at least 20 3-pointers, and they finished 63.9 percent from behind the arc.
It was actually a day for offense in the WNBA, as the record for the biggest playoff winning margin was set earlier Saturday in Chicago, with defending champion Sky beating New York by 38 points. The Aces nearly matched that, winning by 37. It was the first time in WNBA playoff history that two non-playing teams both surpassed 100 points.
Hammon spoke after the first game about how his counterpart in his first year in charge of the Mercury, Vanessa Nygaard, had handled more than any other coach in the league this season.
Center Brittney Griner has been jailed in Russia since February, center Tina Charles divorced the team in June, guard Diana Taurasi has a quad injury that kept her out of the last six games and guard Skylar Diggins-Smith walked away from the team in the final week of the regular season for personal reasons. All four have been Olympians and All-Stars.
Then in Wednesday’s Game 1 loss, Phoenix guard Shey Peddy, one of the team’s best defenders and stabilizers this season, suffered a ruptured Achilles, ending her season. The Mercury turned to Kaela Davis, a replacement player who did not compete in the WNBA in 2021, to help lead the point position. She finished with a team-high 23 points, a positive for the Mercury.
Chelsea Gray had 27 points to lead the Aces, making 9 of 11 shots, including 7 of 8 from 3-pointers.
News
Lesser known facts about the actor
Sana Khan will be 34 on August 21. During her nearly 15-year career, she has worked with prominent actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others. However, she left the industry after her marriage. On his 34th birthday, here are some of the lesser-known facts about the actor
Sana Khan is a self-taught star in the truest sense of the word. She is an Indian actress and model, who has worked in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. Her father is from Kerala and her mother from Maharashtra. She started her career as a model, got her first gigs in advertising, then moved on to television and film.
During her nearly 15-year career, she has worked with prominent actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others. However, she left the industry after her marriage.
READ ALSO :
On his 34th birthday, here are some of the lesser-known facts about the actor
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
News
Trams arrive at Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding venue
Old Savannah Tours arrived at Ben Affleck’s 87-acre Georgian estate on Saturday.
It is unclear whether trams will be used to transport guests to the venue; however, three of the tour buses were seen driving into Affleck’s house empty on Saturday afternoon.
Wedding preparations are in full swing on Saturday as delivery trucks were seen arriving at the star’s estate before the trams arrived. Several delivery trucks, including an air-conditioned port-a-potty, were seen arriving ahead of the Saturday night nuptials.
A few unmarked cars were seen driving into the 87-acre estate along with an “Icebox”, a food service van.
JENNIFER LOPEZ ANNOUNCES HER WEDDING TO BEN AFFLECK IN SURPRISE WEDDING: ‘WE DID IT’. LOVE IS BEAUTIFUL’
Afflek and Jennifer Lopez are in the middle of their three-day wedding weekend with the ceremony set to take place on Saturday evening. The weekend wedding party kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday and the celebration will end with a barbecue on Sunday.
People worked around the clock for the highly anticipated star event, erecting white tents throughout Affleck’s property on Saturday morning.
DETAILS OF BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER LOPEZ’S EXTRAVAGANT WEDDING EMERGE AHEAD OF CEREMONY AT GEORGIA ESTATE
As staff members prepared for the lavish nuptials, Fox News Digital learned that while there, guests could be treated to yoga sessions and a fireworks spectacular.
A few days before the wedding ceremony, workers were seen building what appears to be an altar at the vast area of georgia. The luxurious wedding venue is located on Hampton Island Reserve overlooking the Newport River.
The price of the wedding would be more than 400,000 dollars, according to the Daily Mail. Life coach and former monk Jay Shetty will officiate Affleck and Lopez’s weekend nuptials.
The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas last month and are planning an extravagant weekend for friends and family.
An ambulance was seen leaving the property on Friday, hours before the wedding festivities.
It has not been confirmed who was transported to an area hospital or for what reason. The Daily Mail reported that it was Affleck’s mother who was rushed to hospital by ambulance.
The outlet shared that her mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, fell off a dock, injured her leg and needed stitches. In photos obtained by the outlet, Boldt is seen outside a hospital in a wheelchair.
Fox News’ Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.
