On the Ukrainian front line, a fight to save premature babies

On television, when DNA evidence is used in innovative ways to solve a cold case, police officers are portrayed as heroes. But in New Jersey, state police are facing heavy criticism for allegedly doing just that. The reason? According to a July public records lawsuit, law enforcement used blood taken from an infant to link the child’s father to a 1996 sexual assault case. about nine years old during mandatory screening for genetic diseases.

The lawsuit, filed by the New Jersey Monitor and the Office of the Public Defender, details how law enforcement subpoenaed a lab to obtain the DNA sample and seeks to determine the frequency of the practice. According to the lawsuit, parents may not know that these samples will be preserved, let alone that they can be used in this way.

By pursuing a subpoena rather than a warrant – either to avoid legal review by the courts or because they lacked probable cause to seek a warrant – the New Jersey State Police committed an unforced public relations mistake.

Privacy activists and civil liberties advocates are alarmed, and with good reason. Obtaining medical samples without notice for a criminal investigation of a relative is, to say the least, uncharted constitutional waters. While using old medical samples may hold enormous potential for solving cold cases, prosecutors and law enforcement must first build public trust and take steps to ensure the practice is limited. , transparent, regulated and subject to strict oversight so that the public can decide to expand or restrict its use depending on how things are going.

Certainly, family research using DNA and genetic genealogy holds great potential for advancing public safety. For example, the DNA evidence used to implicate serial killer BTK in Wichita, Kansas, came from a pap smear taken from his daughter without his knowledge. However, this evidence was obtained through a warrant issued by a judge who carefully weighed privacy concerns against the evidence and determined that there was probable cause. The Golden State Killer and the Grim Sleeper, two serial killers in California, have been implicated in a family search for DNA evidence. But in both cases, the evidence was obtained from a crime scene, not an unrelated medical procedure, and law enforcement sought permission before proceeding.

The operation of family DNA searches is simple.

Siblings, parents and children of a suspect will share approximately half of the suspect’s DNA. Thus, a 50% match means that a sample is almost certainly from a first-degree relative of the one who left the evidence, providing an important lead for investigators. However, more distant relatives, including half-siblings, grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles, will share lower percentages of a suspect’s markers. This is where the analysis becomes more imprecise and can yield a large number of fuzzy matches, most of which have no connection to the alleged perpetrator.

Family tracing through DNA proceeded cautiously. It was first used in the UK in 2003 in two high-profile death inquests, one of them into the brutal rape and murder of an elderly widow. In both cases, a family DNA search produced the suspects, who were later convicted. In 2008, California allowed limited use of the technique, and Colorado soon followed.

Currently, at least 19 states are moving cautiously toward transparency, legal scrutiny, and careful advice from federal government DNA experts. Privacy advocates have sounded the alarm over the risk of family tracing becoming a slippery slope, but as its use has so far been limited to stalled investigations into the most serious crimes and subject to public and court scrutiny, it has avoided the kind of over-policing that privacy advocates fear most.

In the wake of stop and frisks, broken window police, ubiquitous surveillance cameras and the Patriot Act, much of the public already feels that we live in a state of surveillance. The concerns are palpable and low-income communities of color, which already bear the brunt of frequent unwanted contact with police, are most likely to be disproportionately targeted by the use of new DNA searches. Privacy advocates play an important role in insisting that the interests of law enforcement and public safety must be balanced against our reasonable expectations of privacy and a life at home. safe from intrusive government scrutiny.

We all expect – and are constitutionally guaranteed – bodily autonomy. The idea that our own cells and tissues could be used against us when we seek medical care is unseemly to say the least. That they can be used against family members after a routine medical procedure goes even further down a path that most citizens are wary of. What makes the New Jersey case even more difficult is that blood samples were taken from all infants by law. Are we really surprised that this has shaken public confidence in the police?

A reasonable middle ground is possible. But the process of discovery must begin with bringing these practices into the open, followed by public hearings involving medical examiners, privacy advocates, legal experts and law enforcement, anyone who has a direct interest in public safety. It would also allow time for the voice of private citizens to be heard by their elected officials.

As is evident in other uses of familial DNA, we can develop a set of protocols and regulations to govern practices such as those undertaken by the New Jersey State Police. Its use can be limited to the most pressing public safety issues, when other avenues of investigation have been exhausted, and with guarantees of confidentiality and safeguards against subsequent espionage by law enforcement.

The alternative, if the police continue to quietly escape public scrutiny, is that activists can convince elected officials to pass laws banning the use of medical samples for investigative purposes or ordering their outright destruction. simple after carrying out medical tests.

This would be a blow to medical research and eliminate the potential for further use of these samples for diagnostics and treatments that may become available in the future. Simply put, your stored medical samples could one day save your life. But it’s also reasonable to ask that they not be used in ways that you haven’t consented to and that involve your loved ones against your will. Whatever happens to these samples is up to the public to decide.