Pakistan Team Squad For Asia Cup 2022 – Full Players List

What were the biggest moments of UFC 278? Megan Anderson, Jeff Wagenheim, Marc Raimondi and Brett Okamoto offer their takeaways from the UFC’s return to Salt Lake City.

With less than a minute left in Round 5 of the UFC 278 main event, Leon Edwards looked like a lifeless challenger who just hoped to reach the finish line while standing.

Edwards had a good first lap, actually. It scored a first takedown, the first dropped by Kamaru Usman in his 15-fight UFC career. But starting in the second round, Edwards had been roughed up by the UFC welterweight champion, who stalked, beat and tired him. When the fighters were stirred together at the start of Round 5, it was obvious to everyone at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday night and to everyone watching at home that Edwards needed to produce something big. It was also obvious from the challenger’s body language how difficult it would be. Edwards looked exhausted. And instead of pushing the action, his approach as those final five minutes ticked by was surprisingly passive. He took Usman away from him throwing punches and kicks, but nothing he sent back in the champion’s direction looked dangerous.

Until …

“Blow to the head! Bang! It is done !

Those are the words Edwards shouted at the camera just after the fight ended with 4 minutes and 4 seconds into the final round. As Usman lay motionless on the canvas, Edwards ran in tears, climbed to the top of the cage, then jumped up and summed up the moment with those few words, his voice barely audible above the roar of a shocked crowd.

Just when it appeared all hope was lost for the 30-year-old Jamaican-born Englishman, he threw a lazy left hand which Usman easily parried. But what Usman never saw was the left head kick that was right behind the punch. It landed flush with the right side of the champ’s head, and, well, bang… done.

In one of the most stunning comeback wins the Octagon has ever seen in a title fight, the fight was over and there was a new champion. This upheaval might have been unthinkable to some, but MMA fans have been trained to expect the unexpected. Last December, pound-for-pound female No. 1 Amanda Nunes was upset by Julianna Peña. It was an even bigger shock than this result. On the contrary, it prepared us all for what happened that night.

Yet so much about this outcome was unthinkable. For one, Usman entered the fight not only as a welterweight champion, but also as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in MMA. He was less than a minute away from his sixth consecutive successful title defense and 20th consecutive victory. Usman was being talked about as a candidate for the hallowed status of the greatest fighter of all time.

In fact, heading into that night, one could have been forgiven for not even knowing that Edwards was part of the main event at UFC 278. Almost every narrative superlative promoting this card fight were centered on Usman. Alongside the GOAT discussion, there was even speculation as to whether Usman would face the fast-rising Khamzat Chimaev and, if the champion passed that test, what challenge he might face after that.

Saturday’s challenger was something of an afterthought.

Edwards should have been used to that. Despite entering the fight on a 10-fight unbeaten streak — he hadn’t lost since a 2015 decision loss to Usman — Edwards had been largely overlooked. I mean, Jorge Masvidal got two shots on the belt before Edwards got his.

Why is that? Edwards is not very talkative. He had made decisions in his last four victories. He was not considered one of the sports stars. He had to win and win and win in order to make himself impossible for UFC matchmakers to ignore.

“Look at me now!” Edwards asked again and again in his post-fight interview.

Well, champion, you now have the attention of the whole world. –Jeff Wagenheim

If that’s all for Rockhold, don’t remember him from the last few years

to play 0:32 Paulo Costa easily wins his fight against Luke Rockhold via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 278.

Luke Rockhold hasn’t won a fight since 2017 and has just one win since 2015. On Saturday night at UFC 278, Rockhold was gassed late in the first round, but showed a ton of heart in ending the fight against Paulo Costa in a unanimous decision loss. Rockhold actually continued to attack Costa, despite his exhaustion, sometimes leaning over and putting his hands on his knees. It was an ugly performance, but a show of will and determination.

Frankly, that sums up where Rockhold is in his career now. He still has the desire; he still has the mind for the MMA game. But his body is unresponsive at age 37 after 15 years as a professional fighter.

As Rockhold walked to the back of the Octagon, longtime teammate Daniel Cormier left his broadcast position and embraced Rockhold in a hug. The two were part of a dynasty at the American Kickboxing Academy that included Khabib Nurmagomedov and Cain Velasquez. At one point, Rockhold was considered just as good as his teammates. He was the highest middleweight in Strikeforce history, holding that title. And he impressively beat Chris Weidman in 2015 to win the UFC middleweight title.

It was seven years ago and many people expected Rockhold to have a long reign at the top. He was by far the best 185-pound fighter in the world at that time. But in his next fight, Rockhold was incredibly upset and knocked out by Michael Bisping. Unfortunately, Rockhold hasn’t been the same since then. At his best, Rockhold was one of the most skilled middleweights in history – he could knock you on the feet, grapple with the best of them, and had late-fight grappling ability. If that’s it for his career (it wasn’t clear after the fight if that was the case) he’s best remembered for those wins over Weidman, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, Tim Kennedy and his nice finish from Bisping in their first fight. –Marc Raimondi

José Aldo did not need to retire, but it looks heavy now

Jose Aldo, left, had his three-fight winning streak ended by Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 on Saturday. Jeffrey Swinger – USA TODAY Sports

Let me be clear. Aldo is coming off a three-game winning streak and it’s not at all like he’s been outclassed by Dvalishvili. He is still, obviously, a very competitive bantamweight. But as always, you have to wonder what is the reason he is fighting again. He said his ultimate goal is to retire as a champion, and if he misses on Saturday he should sit down with his team to decide his future.

Aldo still looked quick on Saturday, but he didn’t look as fast as we have always known. He looked hungry and ready to put it on the line when he hit the scoreboards, but he didn’t seem to have that to dig who could have been there earlier in his career to make something happen. We may be seeing the first signs of a decline, and if so, there really is no reason to continue. If he wants a retirement fight in Brazil in January, which I could definitely see him wanting, the sport will accept it. It’s always an emotional thing when a legend decides how they want to come out. Aldo has reached this point. –Brett Okamoto

What’s next Tyson Pedro?

Tyson Pedro has two first-round finishes in his two fights in 2022. Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Pedro now has back-to-back first-round knockouts since returning to the Octagon against Ike Villanueva in April. In both fights, although neither lasted long, Pedro showed improved patience and control. He’s the type of fighter who won’t let those two wins go to his head. I think he will continue to work to improve and develop his game.

With only eight fights under his belt in the UFC and having just made his return to the sport, it is better to allow him to find his feet. Going into this fight, Pedro had already faced stiff competition when he fought from 2016-2018, but with such a long layoff he is relatively new again.

The UFC might be looking to give him a chance against a ranked opponent in his next fight and it could be argued that he and Dustin Jacoby would be a good match. Sometimes, after a fighter has had performances like Pedro had in his last two appearances, fighters can be rushed to face more notable opponents. But the best progression for him would be matchups that allow him to come back up and slowly get back into the rhythm of things. He’s always at his peak, so if he can take his time trying to climb the ladder, he’s less likely to be pushed too fast too soon. – Megan Anderson