PKI – Old Technology has a New Rival

Car crashes are the leading cause of death for US teens. Sixty-one percent of teen passengers are killed while riding with a teen driver. In response to those two statements, most US states and territories have adopted GDL laws. GDL is the acronym for Graduated Driver Licensing. While GDL is no guarantee your teen will avoid being cited or injured in a crash, there are ways that help evaluate the teen driver’s maturity and experience that may increase his or her safety.

GDL laws have about 5 components, but those components are based on a minimum requirement but do not provide adequate preparation for any teen driver.

Teen drivers are perfectly capable of operating the vehicle but highly disadvantaged by the slow development of pre-frontal cortex maturation skills!

The GDL framework upon which to build the driver’s skills but have nothing to do with a young driver’s emotional maturity such as judgement, logic reason and decision-making. These skills are necessary for driving and all develop in the pre-frontal cortex of the brain; the part of the brain that does not begin developing in a human until the age of 12-13 and does not reach full maturity until around the mid-late 20’s.

Tools for measuring pre-frontal cortex maturation are the missing component in GDL laws, but the most essential information to know and understand for both parent and teen.

Why Parent Participation is Important

Parents hold the key to teen driver safety! National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) Research shows that when parents do not limit when, where and how frequently a teen can drive, teens’ traffic violations and car crashes increase. Research also shows that although parents are in a prime position to influence the teens’ driving behaviors, many parents are less involved than they could be.

According to a recent study by the NICHD, researchers found that teaching parents how to set limits on their teen’s driving greatly reduces the teen’s chances of risky driving behavior that could lead to crashes. Whenever youth learn a new skill, it is always advisable for parent(s) / guardian(s) to actively support and encourage the youth’s progress. Research concludes that the key to increased safety in families requires parental awareness and involvement. It is essential parents have an immediate plan of response upon a teen’s first violation or crash.

Children observe parents from the day they are born. Much of their attitude-in life and behind the wheel-establish early in their lives by the parents’ behaviors. Parental modeling of seat belt use and safe, law-abiding and polite driving is essential.

Adolescence can be a confusing time when many issues, ideas and opinions are developed. Extreme emotions are just as impairing as any chemical while driving. Working through disturbing situations of the day, frustrations, or disappointments while driving is dangerous because it draws attention away from the task at hand.

We encourage parents to enroll their teen in a professional driving school or the school Driver Education course however not be fooled into believing the child is an expert driver simply by attending the class. Continued practice after taking the course is essential.

Connecting the dots between Brain Development and Driving for Teens

The American Medical Association (AMA) studies show the pre-frontal Cortex of the brain begins to function in a human being around the age of 12-13 years and reaches full maturity near the mid-to-late 20’s. Parents sometimes ask teens, “Why would you do something like this?” and a teen responds, “I don’t know!” Guess what? They don’t know because the immature brain can send some confusing messages at times.

The PBS series THE SECRET LIFE OF THE BRAIN describes the kind of activities chosen by teens determines how the pre-frontal Cortex develops. If a chemical is introduced during these formative years, it will inhibit the development of the pre-frontal Cortex. If teens choose healthy activities and build new skills during this period, the brain develops ways to hold on to the information and remembers how to learn.

Ways to measure developing maturity:

Consistently wearing safety equipment correctly when going faster than running or walking (properly positioned, secured and used with or without parental supervision)

parental supervision) Taking responsibility for school homework and chores without reminding

Successfully keeping agreements

Money management and organizational skills

Offering to help with home chores and projects without request

Increased cooperation

Caution: Work with youth with behavior issues in a safe and controlled environment but postpone licensing until the issues are well managed.

In this article lets learn how to utilize the Driving Log component of the GDL effectively.

The Importance of Keeping an Accurate Driving Log

Most GDL laws require documentation of the driving practice hours. While this documentation is a requirement, the importance of the purpose is useful to understand.

First: The hours of driving practice only applies to skill development. Once understood, teens are very good at operating a vehicle but has nothing to do with developing proficient driving habits.

To build a ‘habit’ a sequence of actions must be correctly repeated a minimum of 21 times in a row.

Second: Noting the time of day, traffic and weather conditions under which driving practice occurs is essential to keep track of varying the driving circumstances.

For example-if the teen has never driven in heavy traffic in challenging weather, a teen DOES NOT know how to drive under those conditions.

Tip: Every time it looks as if the weather may be less than desirable driving conditions, make time to supervise the teen’s driving.

Periodically check the driving log to see when a weather-related driving lesson occurred. If the log shows the lesson occurred in the early supervisory time, relying on the teen’s ability to recall the lesson would be misguided, especially if he/she has had little or no recent driving experience under the circumstance.

Caution: Driving at night takes an additional skill set. 55% of teen crashes occur on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Developing a good day time teen driver and postponing SOLO night-time driving for the first two years of holding a license is a great choice!

Can you guess how many skills a driver uses while behind the wheel? Approximately 1,500! These skills include: observation, perception, interpretation, and anticipation-all occurring in the pre-frontal cortex! Teens are capable of operating a vehicle, but DISADVANTAGED simply because of the way the human brain develops.

GDL is effective only if parents understand, support and know how to implement it, and if youth have well-practiced driving skills, experience, maturity and a highly developed personal integrity.

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Recommends:

200 hours or 6000 miles of driving practice before licensing a teen, plus an additional 500 miles of supervised driving after licensing to be logged by the teen before being granted the privilege as principle driver. It takes 5-7 years to become driving proficient.

Understand the Basics Then Go Beyond The GDL Law Requirements-Keep in mind just because something is legal doesn’t make it SAFE!

Next: Are Technology Devices Valuable for Monitoring Teen Driving Behavior?