PKI – Old Technology has a New Rival
Currently, when most people think of digital signature capturing the first technology that comes to mind is Public Key Infrastructure or (“PKI”). However, the old guard of PKI is a dying technology. PKI is a good solution with serious limitations that will hinder and impede its continued growth. PKI is both expensive to implement and expensive to maintain. PKI is also time consuming. Professionals do not want to slow down the sales cycle to send someone to a third party certificate authority just to make a sale.
PKI authenticates but it fails to identify who a user is. The American Bar Association [https://privasign.com/whitepaper-pki.asp] identified this critical weakness in its ABA PKI Assessment Guidelines, D.3.1.2 says “a pseudonym or alias may be used as the name within a certificate” and not their real name.
VeriSign, one of the largest PKI solution providers, admits in their paper “ROI for PKI” [https://privasign.com/whitepaper.asp#pki] that “PKI systems are particularly expensive to maintain.”
A Better Solution
By giving power to the business and not a third party certificate authority, PrivaSign can aid businesses trying to comply with regulatory law and standards similar to the ABA Guidelines pertaining to electronic signatures.
The vast majority of electronic signatures are captured through a method called “click-wrap”. People use this method every time they install new software or purchase something online using a credit card. The system will validate their identity and then require the user to click an “OK” or “I Accept” button to install the software or authorize a credit card transaction. The reason most people use the “click-wrap” process is in its simplicity. There is no training required and most users get comfortable with the process after just one use. Click-wraps have been tested in the courts by dozens of companies, including AOL-Time Warner, Microsoft, Netscape, Sun Microsystems and Dell just to name a few. The technology necessary to use the product is built directly into web browsers so there is no software to install. Finally, it is significantly less expensive to maintain, install and process than traditional PKI technologies.
PrivaSign uses a patented, proprietary “click-wrap” method to capture the actual signature and the industry standard form of encryption known as Secure Socket Layer (“SSL”) technology, along with MD-5, SHA1 and SHA2 file integrity hashes to protect the PrivaSign client’s data with a tamper proof seal. SSL is commonly available in virtually every web browser and the user does not need any special training or instruction in order to use the service.
PrivaSign’s patented technology allows for fast digital signature capturing on virtually any document and from any web browser. This flexibility will allow businesses to keep implementation costs at a minimum and increase the likelihood that signatories will be able to use the system.
Review of the Sony Ericsson XPERIA X10 Mini
Look, Design, Feel (8/10)
Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini differs from its bigger version, the Sony Ericsson Xperia X10, in size, camera, and keyboard features. SE Xperia X10 has a virtual QWERTY and is one of Sony Ericsson’s biggest handsets. It also boasts an 8MP camera with LED Flash. Also part of the Xperia range, SE Xperia X10 mini pro has the same dimensions as the Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini, except from the sliding, hardware QWERTY, which makes it bulkier in depth.
Merely 88 grams in weight, the Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini is an undersized handset that has fewer hardware keys, boasts a scratch resistant 83mm x 50mm capacitive touchscreen, and is 16mm in girth. It comes in a glossy black tint, plastic body and a rubber backside for good grip lock. Other jacket colors include Pearl White, Pink, Lime, Red, and Silver. The front side is all 2.55” in hypotenuse length. The connector for the earpiece, LED status, and proximity sensor are all situated at the top. Three slit-shaped function keys at the bottom consist of Menu, Home, and Back.
The top part of the unit is the deep-pressing power button, which also acts as the screen’s key lock. The bottom side has the microUSB port with a removable cover and the standard 3.5mm plug-compatible audio jack. The left side is completely bare apart from the small groove for removing the battery cover. The right side of the Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini has 2 protruding keys, the volume and the shutter. At the back is the loudspeaker, a 5megapixel camera lens, and the LED flash. Underneath the back cover reveals the sim card slot, microSD card slot, and the non-replaceable battery. If the battery crashes, expires, or malfunctions, one has to buy another Sony Ericsson Xperia X10, which seems a little unreasonable than to just get another phone altogether.
Features (6/10)
Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini runs on Android OS 1.6 and uses the Timescape UI plug-in. The 5megapixel camera with flash definitely delivers. Photos are decent, even with a challenging light source. The fundamentals are covered despite its limited camera features: gallery, camera/video, flash settings, and scene modes. Video results are a bit less impressive in spite of the 30fps frame rate.
Web browsing requires getting familiar with the zoom controls. Apart from Flash, the browser functions are all well and good. However, due to its small screen size, every page needs to be zoomed in, and paned. All other browsing help keys are hidden: the address bar, refresh, back/forward, bookmarks.
Basic phone necessities are covered: SMS, MMS, email, call register, radio, video, camera, and of course, integrated social networking widgets. Twitter or Facebook updates appear on the screen alongside all other notifications, emails, or missed calls, which can be filtered by type. Each widget occupies one homescreen. This gives ample space for each application to run its function at maximized view. The default homescreen has icons placed on its 4 corners: the New Message composer, Music player, Contacts, and Call registry. The topmost row is lined with tiny icon indicators: signal, battery life, clock, Bluetooth, and others. Depending on the homescreen, the top row indicators change as well.
With no hardware or virtual QWERTY, the Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini is equipped with a standard keypad with multi-tap virtual buttons. The messaging screen is kept simple, direct, but with very limited characters per message (160).
Same goes for the music player. The bare essentials are the standard for this mini wonder. It has rewind, play, pause, fast-forward, and stop functions. Songs are categorized based on the most played, recently added, and rarely played. A quick link to YouTube or Google allows the user to do some song searching.
Connectivity (7/10)
There is no doubt that the Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini will perform its main function: making calls and sending SMS. Call reception is clear. While surfing the net, the SE Xperia X10 mini runs on a modest speed, which ranges from 32 to 48 kbps GPRS, and on 236.8 kbps with Class 10 EDGE. It utilizes GPS receiver with A-GPS, and Bluetooth 2.1 with A2DP. It also detects WiFi 802.11 b/g and depending on the WiFi offered speed, it will also accommodate internet browsing and sending emails.
Performance (6/10)
Considering its size, the Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini can amazingly hold up its own against phones twice as big. It runs at a respectable speed on WiFi or Bluetooth. The camera’s 5megapixel with flash and maximum image resolution of 2592 x 1936 doesn’t disappoint. The music player performs effortlessly, and even connects to YouTube for instant song seeking. The video may be bland, and most features offer limited options, but this mini marvel will do more than impress users with all the preferences it delivers, to completely overlook the shortcomings.
Depending on the user’s preference, the Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini’s size is either an advantage or disadvantage. Others may prefer the much larger Sony Ericsson Xperia X10, which is more comfortable for users without tiny thumbs. SE Xperia X10 mini is so small its size comes as a luxury to those who hate lugging bulky phones.
Value for Money (6/10)
If one believes that a phone’s motto should be ‘the smaller, the better’, then this compact handset is perfect. It is the summary of what a concise phone should be: uncomplicated, fully functional, lightweight, and ultra diminutive. It has a little bit of everything. Money-wise, it would’ve been worth every penny if the battery had an option to be replaced. Phone units are not eternal and it should be designed to adapt to users’ needs, not the other way around.
Pros
+ Conveniently small
+ Integrated social network widgets
+ 5-megapixel camera with LED flash
+ 1:1 ratio of homescreen per widget
+ WiFi, Bluetooth connections
+ Accelerometer
Cons
+ No QWERTY
+ Messaging characters limited to 160
+ No flash support
+ Battery is irreplaceable
+ Video recording needs improvement
+ Relies on Zoom due to very limited screen size (web browsing)
Online Money Making Opportunities – 4 Tips to Make Money With Affiliate Marketing
Most people will tell you that affiliate marketing is one of the best online money making opportunities. It is very true that you can earn cash online easily with this method. However, you will still need to discover the way to do it.
The point here is that there are some people who do not know how to work on it when they are working as affiliate marketers. As a result, these people will quit soon after they have started. They will tend to think that affiliate marketing is a scam. Yet, this is only because they do not know how to work on it. I can confirm that this business is not a scam. In this article, I will layout some tips for you to work on it.
#1 First of all, you will need to have your own affiliate website. Although this business is one of the best online money making opportunities, you will still need to work hard. Otherwise you will not be able to make money. The first thing you need to do is to create your own website. Be sure to create a niche site which is related to the products you are promoting.
#2 In most cases, a review site will work well. It is one of the best choices when it comes to the conversion rate. You will need to compare different products of the same niche. The idea here is that you will let the visitors to discover which product is the most suitable for them. Your site is helping the potential buyers to make the decision.
#3 Of course you will need to drive traffic to your website. To this end, you will need to consider various ways to promote your website. When you just start, you may want to go for some free methods. Bum marketing is one of the methods. In this case, you will be writing articles and submit them to article directories. Be sure that the articles will be informative and useful. You should submit unique articles to various article directories.
#4 Finally, you will have to optimize your website for the search engine. You will have to write articles which are useful. Be sure that you keep the main keywords in mind when you are writing the articles. You will also need to build a lot of quality backlinks. There are a lot of free methods for you to build quality backlinks. You will need to spend the time on them so that you can get more traffic from search engines.
Banner Ad Blueprint Review – Create Online Banner Ads to Earn Money Online
Do you wish to learn how to create online banner ads to earn money online using the Banner Ad Blueprint System? If you are not already using banner advertisements to generate traffic and earn an income online, you should definitely find out more about this opportunity. The professionals in Internet marketing have long been using banner advertisements to earn money online, and statistics show that more than 85% of all visitors who make purchases or join online paid membership sites do so through banner advertisements.
1. What Exactly is Banner Ad Blueprint All About?
The author introduces many more sophisticated strategies for generating traffic from banners and ads. The fact is that banner advertisements is still one of the most effective ways to market an online business as can be seen from the abundance of advertisements of popular websites such as Facebook.
This guide lists the most highly recommended networks that you should join and start promoting immediately to start extracting the most profits from your ads. If you are already using CJ and Clickbank, the traffic strategies in this system will help to further boost your sales, leads and profits.
3. Will You Be Able to Benefit from the Banner Ad Blueprint System?
Most beginners are wondering whether they will have enough experience in web marketing to be able to understand the strategies, while the more experienced marketers are not sure if it is a suitable traffic generation strategy to use. This system is easy to duplicate and can be used on any other advertising campaign with different niches.
Inside the guide, there are thousands of affiliate networks recommended that have been proven to work very well when the products are marketed using banner advertisements. Each module has clearly defined, step by step instructions that state how to carry out each process systematically.
Start a Freelance Writing Business and Earn Money Writing for the Internet
Freelancing has been around for a long time. When employers need services continually, as newspapers need reporters to write up the daily news, for example, they hire people on salary. When they need specific services for a single project or short period of time, they hire freelancers.
Freelancers do practically all the writing on the Net. It’s very easy to set up a freelance writing business and earn money writing content, articles, eBooks, whatever, for webmasters to display on the Internet. The marketplace is made up of hundreds of thousands of different employers each with short-term projects.
Many photographers freelance, as do writers, management consultants, personal trainers, many others. Almost all actors, dancers, singers and other entertainers freelance. Most get paid by the production or performance, maybe by the season. Very few are on a weekly or monthly payroll.
There is more than enough demand, in the aggregate, to keep these professionals busy continually. So it is with the demand for writers on the Net. In a year a writer may do 50-200 projects for 20-50 different contract employers. Each pays a little, but it all adds up and the writer ends up with a lot!
The thing that is perhaps most different is that in doing freelance writing business on the Net, you almost never have face-to-face contact with your employer. You earn money writing for people you only know by correspondence, maybe by telephone, but almost never in person.
But it’s a great way to make a living! You work your own hours, generally from home. You waste no hours in commuting, no costs for transportation, special clothing, making yourself presentable. You control your life!
Want to take a vacation? No need to ask permission, just don’t accept any freelance writing business contracts that are due for delivery during the time you’ll be out.
Need extra money? Double up and take more contracts, increase the hours in which you earn money writing, increase your income. You arrange it. Want a raise? Pick specialties that pay better, make yourself available for these, get a good reputation for performance and your income per hour-worked goes up!
So how do you get started? Well, you could just sign up with elance.com and start bidding on contracts… But it would be much better to get a few “How to..” guidebooks, written by people who have “been there, done that”. Read them carefully, profit from the experience and knowledge of the authors before starting.
You CAN just start a freelance writing business and learn by experience. However, it’s much more cost-effective to first learn from the experience of others. THEN, based on the knowledge gained from others who have gone before you, start to earn money writing and get your own experience on top of that.
For more details on freelance writing business and how to earn money writing, follow the links below…
The Argument in Favor of Teen Driving Contracts
Car crashes are the leading cause of death for US teens. Sixty-one percent of teen passengers are killed while riding with a teen driver. In response to those two statements, most US states and territories have adopted GDL laws. GDL is the acronym for Graduated Driver Licensing. While GDL is no guarantee your teen will avoid being cited or injured in a crash, there are ways that help evaluate the teen driver’s maturity and experience that may increase his or her safety.
GDL laws have about 5 components, but those components are based on a minimum requirement but do not provide adequate preparation for any teen driver.
Teen drivers are perfectly capable of operating the vehicle but highly disadvantaged by the slow development of pre-frontal cortex maturation skills!
The GDL framework upon which to build the driver’s skills but have nothing to do with a young driver’s emotional maturity such as judgement, logic reason and decision-making. These skills are necessary for driving and all develop in the pre-frontal cortex of the brain; the part of the brain that does not begin developing in a human until the age of 12-13 and does not reach full maturity until around the mid-late 20’s.
Tools for measuring pre-frontal cortex maturation are the missing component in GDL laws, but the most essential information to know and understand for both parent and teen.
Why Parent Participation is Important
Parents hold the key to teen driver safety! National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) Research shows that when parents do not limit when, where and how frequently a teen can drive, teens’ traffic violations and car crashes increase. Research also shows that although parents are in a prime position to influence the teens’ driving behaviors, many parents are less involved than they could be.
According to a recent study by the NICHD, researchers found that teaching parents how to set limits on their teen’s driving greatly reduces the teen’s chances of risky driving behavior that could lead to crashes. Whenever youth learn a new skill, it is always advisable for parent(s) / guardian(s) to actively support and encourage the youth’s progress. Research concludes that the key to increased safety in families requires parental awareness and involvement. It is essential parents have an immediate plan of response upon a teen’s first violation or crash.
Children observe parents from the day they are born. Much of their attitude-in life and behind the wheel-establish early in their lives by the parents’ behaviors. Parental modeling of seat belt use and safe, law-abiding and polite driving is essential.
Adolescence can be a confusing time when many issues, ideas and opinions are developed. Extreme emotions are just as impairing as any chemical while driving. Working through disturbing situations of the day, frustrations, or disappointments while driving is dangerous because it draws attention away from the task at hand.
We encourage parents to enroll their teen in a professional driving school or the school Driver Education course however not be fooled into believing the child is an expert driver simply by attending the class. Continued practice after taking the course is essential.
Connecting the dots between Brain Development and Driving for Teens
The American Medical Association (AMA) studies show the pre-frontal Cortex of the brain begins to function in a human being around the age of 12-13 years and reaches full maturity near the mid-to-late 20’s. Parents sometimes ask teens, “Why would you do something like this?” and a teen responds, “I don’t know!” Guess what? They don’t know because the immature brain can send some confusing messages at times.
The PBS series THE SECRET LIFE OF THE BRAIN describes the kind of activities chosen by teens determines how the pre-frontal Cortex develops. If a chemical is introduced during these formative years, it will inhibit the development of the pre-frontal Cortex. If teens choose healthy activities and build new skills during this period, the brain develops ways to hold on to the information and remembers how to learn.
Ways to measure developing maturity:
- Consistently wearing safety equipment correctly when going faster than running or walking (properly positioned, secured and used with or without parental supervision)
- Taking responsibility for school homework and chores without reminding
- Successfully keeping agreements
- Money management and organizational skills
- Offering to help with home chores and projects without request
- Increased cooperation
Caution: Work with youth with behavior issues in a safe and controlled environment but postpone licensing until the issues are well managed.
In this article lets learn how to utilize the Driving Log component of the GDL effectively.
The Importance of Keeping an Accurate Driving Log
Most GDL laws require documentation of the driving practice hours. While this documentation is a requirement, the importance of the purpose is useful to understand.
First: The hours of driving practice only applies to skill development. Once understood, teens are very good at operating a vehicle but has nothing to do with developing proficient driving habits.
To build a ‘habit’ a sequence of actions must be correctly repeated a minimum of 21 times in a row.
Second: Noting the time of day, traffic and weather conditions under which driving practice occurs is essential to keep track of varying the driving circumstances.
For example-if the teen has never driven in heavy traffic in challenging weather, a teen DOES NOT know how to drive under those conditions.
Tip: Every time it looks as if the weather may be less than desirable driving conditions, make time to supervise the teen’s driving.
Periodically check the driving log to see when a weather-related driving lesson occurred. If the log shows the lesson occurred in the early supervisory time, relying on the teen’s ability to recall the lesson would be misguided, especially if he/she has had little or no recent driving experience under the circumstance.
Caution: Driving at night takes an additional skill set. 55% of teen crashes occur on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Developing a good day time teen driver and postponing SOLO night-time driving for the first two years of holding a license is a great choice!
Can you guess how many skills a driver uses while behind the wheel? Approximately 1,500! These skills include: observation, perception, interpretation, and anticipation-all occurring in the pre-frontal cortex! Teens are capable of operating a vehicle, but DISADVANTAGED simply because of the way the human brain develops.
GDL is effective only if parents understand, support and know how to implement it, and if youth have well-practiced driving skills, experience, maturity and a highly developed personal integrity.
Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Recommends:
200 hours or 6000 miles of driving practice before licensing a teen, plus an additional 500 miles of supervised driving after licensing to be logged by the teen before being granted the privilege as principle driver. It takes 5-7 years to become driving proficient.
Understand the Basics Then Go Beyond The GDL Law Requirements-Keep in mind just because something is legal doesn’t make it SAFE!
Next: Are Technology Devices Valuable for Monitoring Teen Driving Behavior?
How to Reduce the Cost of Your Bike Insurance
The cost of bike insurance is largely because of statistical research. Knowing the numerous factors that have an influence on how much you pay for your insurance policy can help you save a substantial amount of money when renewing or taking out a new policy.
Numerous factors will play a role in figuring out your insurance expenses. The elements that influence how much you pay for your premium may include: style and kind of bike, age and sex of the rider, what type of bike security there is and the amount of mileage on the bike- to name just a few.
Bike insurance providers realise the potential for theft or damage to your bike. If you can prove that you protect your bike from theft or damage then you can lower your insurance costs. Therefore, consider where you store your bike – it’s best to keep your motorcycle in a garage that is locked at night. Also, ensure your bike is secured with an approved security device.
Speeding violations can lead to higher insurance costs. Savings can be achieved by maintaining a clean driving history and not having any points subtracted from your license. Through driving safely and cautiously you can not only keep your bike running and looking great, but you will also have the advantage of a no-claims bonus when renewing your motor bike insurance.
If you are an older or experienced bike rider then there is the possibility to achieve discounts on your insurance. History shows that older bike owners usually file less claims, whilst younger bike owners are a greater risk for accidents. However, young riders don’t need to wait years to get lower premiums. Riders that have passed Compulsory Basic Training can expect lower insurance premiums if they get a full license. Further discounts can be realized with certain bike insurance providers if the owner passes the Institute of Advanced Motoring’s Advanced Motorcycling Test.
You need to be aware that faster bikes and older bikes are a higher risk to insurance providers. The age, style, make and kind of the bike you have will all have an impact on the value of your policy and should be taken into consideration prior to purchase. The older the bike and the greater distance it has driven will mean wear and tear, making it a larger chance of breaking down.
