LONDON — For years, global health officials have used billions of drops of an oral vaccine in a remarkably successful campaign to wipe out polio in its last remaining strongholds — typically poor, politically unstable corners of the world.
Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare oral vaccine risk
The original source of the virus? The oral vaccine itself.
Scientists have known about this extremely rare phenomenon for a long time. This is why some countries have switched to other polio vaccines. But these accidental oral infections are becoming more blatant as the world moves closer to eradicating the disease and the number of polio cases caused by wild or naturally circulating virus plummets.
Since 2017, there have been 396 cases of polio caused by the wild virus, compared to more than 2,600 linked to the oral vaccine, according to figures from the World Health Organization and its partners.
“We’re basically replacing the wild virus with the virus in the vaccine, which is now leading to new outbreaks,” said Scott Barrett, a Columbia University professor who has studied polio eradication. “I suspect countries like the UK and the US will be able to stop transmission fairly quickly, but we’ve thought about that about monkeypox as well.”
The latest incidents represent the first time in several years that the vaccine-related polio virus has appeared in wealthy countries.
Earlier this year, Israeli officials detected poliomyelitis in an unvaccinated 3-year-old child who suffered from paralysis. Several other children, almost all unvaccinated, were found to be carriers of the virus but without any symptoms.
In June, UK authorities reported finding evidence in sewage that the virus was spreading, although no infections in people were identified. Last week, the government said all children in London aged 1 to 9 would be offered a booster shot.
In the United States, an unvaccinated young adult suffered paralysis of his legs after being infected with polio, officials in New York revealed last month. The virus has also appeared in sewers in New York, suggesting it is spreading. But officials said they weren’t planning a booster campaign because they believed the state’s high vaccination rate should provide enough protection.
Genetic analyzes showed that the viruses in the three countries were all “vaccine-derived”, meaning they were mutated versions of a virus from the oral vaccine.
The oral vaccine in question has been used since 1988 because it’s cheap, easy to administer – two drops are put directly into children’s mouths – and better at protecting entire populations where polio is spreading. It contains a weakened form of the live virus.
But it can also cause poliomyelitis in about two to four children for 2 million doses. (Four doses are needed to be fully immunized.) In extremely rare cases, the weakened virus can also sometimes mutate into a more dangerous form and trigger outbreaks, especially in places with poor sanitation and vaccination levels. weak.
These outbreaks usually begin when vaccinated people shed live vaccine virus in their stool. From there, the virus can spread within the community and, over time, morph into a form that can cripple people and trigger new outbreaks.
Many countries that have eliminated polio have switched to injectable vaccines containing virus killed decades ago to avoid such risks; the Nordic countries and the Netherlands have never used the oral vaccine. The ultimate goal is to shift the world to vaccines once wild polio is eradicated, but some scientists argue the switch should happen sooner.
“We probably never could have brought polio under control in the developing world without the (oral polio vaccine), but that’s the price we’re paying now,” said Dr Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Philadelphia Hospital. “The only way to eliminate poliomyelitis is to eliminate the use of the oral vaccine.”
Aidan O’Leary, director of the WHO’s polio department, described the discovery of the spread of polio in London and New York as “a major surprise”, saying officials were focused on eradication of the disease in Afghanistan and Pakistan, where health workers have been killed. for the vaccination of children and where the conflict has made access to certain areas impossible.
Still, O’Leary said he was confident that Israel, Britain and the United States would quickly stop their newly identified outbreaks.
The oral vaccine is credited with dramatically reducing the number of children paralyzed by polio. When the global eradication effort began in 1988, there were approximately 350,000 cases of wild poliomyelitis a year. So far this year there have been 19 cases of wild polio, all in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Mozambique.
In 2020, the number of vaccine-related polio cases peaked at more than 1,100 spread across dozens of countries. It has since declined to around 200 this year so far.
Last year, the WHO and its partners also began using a new oral polio vaccine, which contains a live but weakened virus that scientists say is less likely to mutate into a dangerous form. But supplies are limited.
To stop polio in Britain, the United States and Israel, what is needed is more vaccination, experts say. That’s something Barrett of Columbia University worries might be difficult in the age of COVID-19.
“What’s different now is a reduction in trust in authority and political polarization in countries like the US and the UK,” Barrett said. “The presumption that we can rapidly increase the number of vaccinations may be more difficult now.”
Oyewale Tomori, a virologist who helped lead Nigeria’s efforts to eliminate polio, said in the past he and his colleagues were hesitant to describe outbreaks as ‘vaccine-derived’, fearing people would fear the vaccine. .
“All we can do is explain how the vaccine works and hope people understand that vaccination is the best protection, but it’s complicated,” Tomori said. “In hindsight, it might have been better not to use this vaccine, but at that time nobody knew it would turn out like this.”
The Associated Press Health and Science Department is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
9:00 p.m. first alert weather update
News
Rep. Dan Crenshaw responds to calls to ‘defund the FBI’ after Mar-a-Lago raid: Democrats ‘want to defund the police too’
Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, has come under fire for calling out Republicans who want to pull funding from the FBI following former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago raid, but he said the reaction had been extreme and unfair.
“If you’re an internet troll, you might think I defended the FBI. But if you’re a thoughtful person, then you know, I didn’t,” Crenshaw told Fox News Digital in a exclusive interview this week.
Crenshaw, who has come under fire from some GOP members for his stance on the FBI after the raid, says he has been clear that he believes the FBI’s actions in the Trump raid, allegedly for classified documents , were unfair.
“This is clearly a political decision. Clearly they could have asked Donald Trump for the documents if they wanted them so badly, but there is no evidence that they did. So that’s what I’ve said over and over again that doesn’t mean I want to take the funding out of the FBI and if you want to take the funding out of the FBI then I can point you to the Democratic Party because they also want to take out the police funding,” Crenshaw said.
Crenshaw and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., feuded over calls to “cancel FBI funding” after the raid, and he said he was tired of the criticism he faced — which includes the being called a RINO (Republican in name only) and compared to the late Republican Senator John McCain, a frequent target of Trump’s ire.
“I’m sick of these extremes and this nonsense being told, the lies being spread about me. It’s all BS and we all know it,” Crenshaw told Fox. “Don’t agree with the Democrats on defunding the police…You can hold them accountable and you can be, you can have righteous outrage, righteous anger. And what happened in Mar-a- Lago actually united all aspects of the Republican Party because we all know that was unfair.”
Crenshaw said that to restore trust in the FBI, there must be transparency, which he and others hope to provide if the GOP wins control of the House in the midterm elections.
“We are going to hold a lot of oversights like [Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy said – Merrick Garland, you better get your parking spot ready, you better save all your paperwork, because there’s going to be a lot of surveillance when we take over the House. It’s exactly the right decision.”
The FBI entered Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Florida, on August 8 with a search warrant to search Trump’s records, and the receipt subsequently released for the seizures indicates there were classified documents and top secrets among the boxes stored at the residence.
The warrant, however, with justification of probable cause for the search has not been released, and Trump’s attorneys plan to continue to urge the courts to release it.
Several Republican politicians have called for the dismantling of the FBI following the raid, which has all but united the right in condemning the FBI’s decision as a political prosecution.
Dave Hyde: One stinkin’ yard shows this Miami Dolphins offensive line needs work as first month of season looms
One yard. That’s all you needed from the Miami Dolphins’ starting offensive line. One stinkin’ yard against the Las Vegas Raiders junior varsity Saturday night to reinforce this constructed Summer of Love.
Second-and-1. Ball at the Raiders 24-yard line. You don’t ask for much in preseason. You don’t even ask for teams to show up anymore as the Raiders left half their team home. But is it too much to ask for one yard on three plays from much of this starting offense?
Running back Sony Michel went right on second down for no gain. He went over left guard on third down for no gain. This was behind four starters on this once-again-revamped offensive line — only tackle Terron Armstead sat out — and against Raiders second-teamers.
On fourth down, a false start from tackle Larnel Coleman meant the Dolphins settled for a field goal. Coleman was the one outlier on the line, the guy replacing Armstead — actually the guy replacing Greg Little who didn’t play in replacing Armstead. But come on.
Not to disrupt Camp Happy, where everything is new and better, but the yet-again-revamped line’s inability to get one yard on three plays brought ghosts this new-age regime has tamped down all offseason. Here’s the added context:
New England;
At Baltimore;
Buffalo;
At Cincinnati.
That’s the regular season’s first month’s schedule. It’s why August matters a little more for the Dolphins than most teams. A slow ramp-up to their game could be costly as they open with the NFL’s toughest schedule — three playoff teams last year and a fourth in Baltimore that nearly made the playoffs despite being the league’s most-injured team.
If the idea is Saturday’s preseason game means as much as a practice, then the Dolphins had an alarming practice. Tua Tagovailoa was fine in completing six of eight passes (with another dropped). But the starting defense minus cornerback Xavien Howard got pushed down the field 75 yards on the opening drive by a backup Raiders offense led by quarterback Jarrett Stidham.
Stidham isn’t starter Derek Carr, who isn’t Buffalo’s Josh Allen or Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, who the Dolphins face in the opening month.
Is something still missing from this offensive line, too? The Dolphins moved three linemen to new positions in right tackle Austin Jackson, left guard Liam Eichenberg and center Connor Williams. Coach Mike McDaniel is a run-game specialist with his previous San Francisco run game considered the tops in the league by the likes of Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson.
Saturday’s first play was a four-yard loss for starting running back Chase Edmonds. In the two drives Tagovailoa and the line played Saturday, there were five rushes for a total three yards. In the first half, they had four yards rushing on eight carries.
“That’s not very much,” McDaniel said. “It’s a fine line. I’m not overreacting to it. I’m not really one that is just black and white. All right, so you have a bunch of yards, and you can run the ball, and you don’t have any you can’t. Really rushing yards, if you have one explosive; it can be super misleading.
“What I do know is that the last two opponents, this one a little bit more so than the other one, our players were caught off guard with something they hadn’t seen on tape really. In the NFL you have to be able to do that. So, I’m happy that there’s no false sense of comfort level really.”
McDaniel has changed an uncertain narrative around Tua and this team into full-run optimism. That’s part of a smart coach’s job. And McDaniel is smart — he talks of “displacing” people rather than just “blocking” them.
No one’s asking for too much displacement this time of year against diluted competition.
Just one yard.
One stinkin’ yard.
This offense has better receivers, better coaching and a third-year Tagovailoa. But the fact the line can’t get a yard against a junior-varsity team rose the ugly memories of past years around Team Feelgood.
Commerce City wants to grow around N-Line’s 72nd Avenue stop
COMMERCE CITY — The train has been running in this city for nearly two years, but other than daily use by die-hard commuters, there’s little to entice passengers off the tracks and into this bustling city. growth north of Denver.
There are no cafes, restaurants, bodegas or take-out stores when passengers board the platform at the N-Line’s 72nd Avenue station. Empty stretches of land abound all around, full of potential but nothing more.
This years-long standoff was unleashed last week when Commerce City elected officials approved a 100-unit affordable housing project near the train station. The city council also imposed an emergency measure to allow commercial uses in an otherwise residential area.
The 72nd Avenue stop is Commerce City’s only station in the Regional Transportation District’s extensive light rail and commuter rail network.
“I think this shutdown presents a tremendous opportunity not just for Commerce City, but for the entire region,” Mayor Benjamin Huseman said in an interview with the Denver Post. “I hope that’s the catalyst.”
Commerce City’s recent moves are the latest nod to transit-oriented development — defined as high-density, walkable neighborhoods centered around easy transit access — in Metro Denver.
Nearly 3,400 transit-oriented housing units, or TODs, were built in 2021 near stations on multiple rail lines in Denver, Lakewood and Aurora, as well as along the rapid transit line, according to RTD. by Flatiron Flyer bus on US 36 which takes commuters from Denver to Broomfield and Boulder.
Add to that the nearly 700,000 square feet of commercial space that came online last year around these stations, and 2021 represented a solid resurgence from the pandemic-battered 2020.
“We have seen significant development over the past few years,” said Chessy Brady, Head of Transit Driven Development at RTD. “There was a downturn during the pandemic, but it’s coming back very strong.”
In 2022, RTD expects there will be “historically high deliveries” of multi-family housing units – nearly 6,000 in total – around transit stations. That’s about 1,000 units higher than the high water mark set in 2019.
While the N-Line connecting Denver’s Union Station to the city’s northern suburbs lags well behind more established transit corridors in the metro area – namely the southeast streetcar line that runs through Centennial to Lone Tree and the L-Line serving downtown Denver and the Five Points neighborhood – Brady said the prospects for long-term growth in the north are strong.
“As development continues north of Denver, the N-Line has a lot of potential,” she said. “There is no reason to rush the development process. Make sure you hit the market at the right time.
Benefits, challenges abound
But synchronizing the market optimally is not an easy task, especially when it comes to a sector that has been hit hard during the pandemic. Transit ridership, which fell 60% in the early months of the pandemic and is still well below pre-pandemic levels, remains a wildcard after work and travel patterns have been drastically remodeled by more than two years of virus restrictions.
Rodney Milton, executive director of the Urban Land Institute Colorado, said despite greater challenges facing the future of public transit, Commerce City’s 72nd Avenue stop “has the bones” for a project. focused on transit-oriented development.
“If the city is intentional about TOD, it can be something special for the city,” he said.
Last year, ULI Colorado produced a report for Commerce City examining the promises and pitfalls of the area around the station. He noted the station’s proximity to the National Western Complex and downtown Denver (just one and two stops on the N-Line from Commerce City, respectively) as advantages, as well as properties available with ” spectacular views of the mountains”.
The organization also noted the presence of the South Platte River just west of the station, “which could be further developed and connected”, making the Commerce City station a potential destination point rather than just a station. .
On the negative side of the ledger, the Urban Land Institute noted a “lack of connectivity, access, security, integrated green spaces and community amenities” at the site. Another challenge is fractured property, a history of industrial activity and a lack of water rights in the immediate area.
Milton said it was important for Commerce City to consider the area directly east of the station in any future transit-oriented development plans. Gentrification, in the form of rising house prices, could impact the modest, largely Latino neighborhood as newer, shinier units are built near the train station.
“Before you start work, you need to make sure you plan for community retention,” he said.
Pro Tem Mayor Jennifer Allen-Thomas expressed concerns at the August 15 city council meeting about the health of future residents near the station. Unanswered questions about the future of the sand and gravel plant next to the station parking lot led Allen-Thomas to vote against the planned housing project for a strip of land between the station and Colorado Boulevard.
“How is this going to affect those residents who live there?” she says. “We need to ensure that the safety and health of residents is protected.”
Huseman, the mayor, acknowledges that there is still work to be done before development can really take off at the station. The large parcel west of the station that stretches to the South Platte River has yet to be annexed to Commerce City, to begin with.
But he said the affordable housing project that was approved near the station last week is a good start. It will include three- and four-bedroom units to accommodate working-class families, he said, offering affordable prices for teacher and firefighter-led households.
He sees stations like 61st and Pena Station on the A Line, Lincoln Station at Lone Tree, or Olde Town Arvada Station on the G Line as examples of how Commerce City could approach building its own station.
“We need something”
Commerce City could also look to the end of the G-Line, where the Wheat Ridge/Ward Road station is busy undergoing a transit-focused transformation after the commuter rail line opened in spring 2019.
Like its neighbor in Adams County, Ward Road Station is the only Wheat Ridge station on the RTD rail system. City voters passed a sales tax increase in 2016 that directs $12 million to the Ward Road station area to fund infrastructure improvements.
Wheat Ridge is taking a housing-focused approach, City Manager Patrick Goff said, with plans to add retail and shopping in the future.
“The main development opportunities on this site will be housing and flexible office space that can be adapted for light industry, storage, R&D or offices,” Goff said. “Retail is an unlikely use in the near future. Commerce is following the roofs.
On a recent afternoon, construction workers around Ward Road station worked on townhouses and multi-family apartments as thunderclouds loomed overhead. More than 250 townhouses are under construction at the station, while about half of the nearly 200 planned apartments are completed.
With Wheat Ridge getting an 18-month lead on Commerce City — the N-Line didn’t open until September 2020 — Huseman said the time was right to start building the city’s train station area. The mayor betrayed some impatience at last week’s council meeting, noting that Commerce City drew up a master plan for the station area nine years ago.
“We need something in this area,” he said. “We had known for years that we were going to have a commuter train station there.”
Real World Economics: Why other countries need our dollars
Month by month, China’s holdings of U.S. Treasury securities erode. Put another way, that nation’s central bank is lending increasingly less money to the U.S. federal government. What’s going on? Should we be outraged? Should we be even concerned?
The mainstream financial press has noted this gradual runoff in Chinese ownership of these bonds, but has not raised alarms. The fringe media, particularly that based on the internet, sees more perils.
Readers inquire: “Is Biden making foreign governments lose faith in U.S. bonds? In the dollar itself?” Or, “Is this another crooked move by the Chinese government to manipulate the value of their currency to cheat us?”
The quick answers to those concerns are “no” and “no.”
But before we explain why, in a future column, we need to lay the groundwork by explaining why other nations, such as China or Russia or Ukraine or Somalia or Peru, maintain stockpiles of U.S. dollars, often holding them in the form of U.S. Treasury bonds. Moreover, private businesses in many countries, manufacturing as well as commercial or financial, also often choose to hold substantial balances of U.S. dollars or euros or yen, British pounds or Swiss francs. Some hold Chinese renminbi, also known as yuan. Why?
The answer is that for those not in one of the dominant world economies, those whose money is widely used as a “reserve currency,” it is wise to maintain stocks of these currencies. Your country needs them to pay for imports and to make interest and principal payments on any money you owe to other nations that are not denominated in your own currency.
You accumulate these foreign currencies when you export goods and services or when businesses or financial firms from other countries invest in yours. This may be by building factories and stores or through purchases of stocks or bonds traded on your financial markets.
You spend these foreign currencies when you pay for imports of raw materials or manufactured goods or for services. As noted, your nation pays out interest and principal due on loans obtained abroad. These may be “sovereign debt,” borrowed by your government, or private debt of businesses in your country that financed some project by borrowing in international markets.
It is wise to have reserves of widely traded major currencies to meet such foreign payment needs over long periods. Emergencies arise, circumstances change and a country without adequate foreign exchange reserves can find itself in deep trouble. That is happening to many developing countries right now, especially in east Africa.
In the past year, actions by major oil producers combined with the Russian attack on Ukraine more than doubled oil prices. In a matter of months, some poor, oil-importing countries used up most of their foreign currencies to pay for fuel. Now it is hard to continue. Unfortunately, food prices also spiked. These countries now cannot pay for imports of basic commodities such as wheat and cooking oil.
So it is not unusual to see prudently managed nations maintain one- to two-years supply of foreign currencies. Regardless of where imports usually come from, these reserves are kept in easily tradeable currencies such as dollars, euros, pounds, francs or yen. Neither Kenya nor Ukraine use U.S. dollars or euros as currency domestically of course, but when Kenya buys wheat and sunflower oil from Ukraine, the deal is done in one of those currencies. So each nation has them in reserves.
The exchange rate, or relative values, of a nation’s own currency relative to the major international currencies is always crucial. And yes, a nation can manipulate the value of its currency to gain an edge in trade.
Unfortunately, the terms “weak” and “strong” are used to describe a currency at some given exchange rate. “Cheap” and “expensive” would be better. If a nation’s currency is cheap, its exportable products are inexpensive to buyers abroad and more will be sold. But domestic producers will still get the price in their own currency.
When the U.S. repudiated the post-World War II Bretton Woods system of fixed exchange rates in 1972, the dollar got “cheaper” in world markets and so did U.S. exports of corn, wheat, soybeans, pork, bulldozers, locomotives and airplanes. It was the dawn of a new age in U.S. agriculture and manufacturing.
But just a decade later, the big budget deficits during the Reagan administration and tight money policy by the Federal Reserve drove up the value of the dollar. U.S. crops became expensive abroad while steel and automobiles imported here from other countries plunged in price to U.S. buyers. This was the 1980s “farm crisis” and the rapid deindustrialization of the “rust belt.” And the economic pain was deep and widespread.
Neither the deficits nor the high interest rates resulted from any planned policy by Congress or the Fed. But rapidly growing countries, such as Japan, Taiwan and South Korea from the 1950s through the 1980s did act to keep their currencies as cheap, or “weak,” as possible to promote exports and to discourage imports without using tariffs. After 1978, China did the same.
To keep a currency cheap, you must offer lots at a low foreign-currency price. You do that by avidly buying up a foreign currency. You do so by creating more of your own currency. So, taken alone, it could cause inflation. But there are ways of managing that, at least up to a point. Clearly, as you eagerly buy up dollars or yen or euros, you will accumulate stocks of them. What to do? Well, buy interest-paying bonds in that currency. For dollars, what could be better than U.S. Treasury bonds?
That process of promoting exports has brought China to the point of owning some $3.5 trillion in foreign currencies. Over the last several years, that usually has included around $1.1 trillion in U.S. Treasury bonds of various maturities. It was last that high in December, 2019.
Over the 12 months from June 2021 to June 2022, Chinese holdings of U.S. Treasuries fell from $1.062 trillion to $968 billion, a drop of about 10 percent. This should make the renminbi more expensive in currency markets, discouraging exports and boosting imports. So it is not a move to manipulate U.S.-China trade to that nation’s obvious advantage.
So what is going on? That must wait for a future column.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
Man United target Antony left out of Ajax squad as Dutch side expect tempting £85m offer from Erik ten Hag for former winger
Manchester United target Antony has been left out of Ajax’s squad to face Sparta Rotterdam, with the Dutch side expecting a €100million upgrade. [£85m] to offer.
United have long been chasing the Brazilian winger, who played under Erik ten Hag in Amsterdam last season before he left for Manchester.
Now Ten Hag is keen to rekindle that relationship following strong interest at the start of the transfer window.
According to reports in the Netherlands, Ajax have already rejected offers of 60 million euros [£51m] and €80 million [£67m] for the 22-year-old, and are now waiting for 100 million euros [£85m] to offer.
The Times claims the player, who only joined Sao Paulo in 2020, was initially valued at just €80m by Ajax, but with just over a week remaining in the transfer window, the price went up because he might end up without a replacement.
Antony previously reaffirmed his commitment to Ajax, but after the club turned down a second offer from United, he didn’t show up for training on Friday or Saturday and is now out for the league clash with the Sparta.
Before the match, the winger conducted an interview with Dutch outlet De Telegraaf in which he didn’t rule out the possibility of a transfer.
“What I can say is that I want to make the right decision with my family, my business partners and Ajax, which is good for everyone,” he said. “Ultimately, God determines my future.
