Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare oral vaccine risk

COMMERCE CITY — The train has been running in this city for nearly two years, but other than daily use by die-hard commuters, there’s little to entice passengers off the tracks and into this bustling city. growth north of Denver.

There are no cafes, restaurants, bodegas or take-out stores when passengers board the platform at the N-Line’s 72nd Avenue station. Empty stretches of land abound all around, full of potential but nothing more.

This years-long standoff was unleashed last week when Commerce City elected officials approved a 100-unit affordable housing project near the train station. The city council also imposed an emergency measure to allow commercial uses in an otherwise residential area.

The 72nd Avenue stop is Commerce City’s only station in the Regional Transportation District’s extensive light rail and commuter rail network.

“I think this shutdown presents a tremendous opportunity not just for Commerce City, but for the entire region,” Mayor Benjamin Huseman said in an interview with the Denver Post. “I hope that’s the catalyst.”

Commerce City’s recent moves are the latest nod to transit-oriented development — defined as high-density, walkable neighborhoods centered around easy transit access — in Metro Denver.

Nearly 3,400 transit-oriented housing units, or TODs, were built in 2021 near stations on multiple rail lines in Denver, Lakewood and Aurora, as well as along the rapid transit line, according to RTD. by Flatiron Flyer bus on US 36 which takes commuters from Denver to Broomfield and Boulder.

Add to that the nearly 700,000 square feet of commercial space that came online last year around these stations, and 2021 represented a solid resurgence from the pandemic-battered 2020.

“We have seen significant development over the past few years,” said Chessy Brady, Head of Transit Driven Development at RTD. “There was a downturn during the pandemic, but it’s coming back very strong.”

In 2022, RTD expects there will be “historically high deliveries” of multi-family housing units – nearly 6,000 in total – around transit stations. That’s about 1,000 units higher than the high water mark set in 2019.

While the N-Line connecting Denver’s Union Station to the city’s northern suburbs lags well behind more established transit corridors in the metro area – namely the southeast streetcar line that runs through Centennial to Lone Tree and the L-Line serving downtown Denver and the Five Points neighborhood – Brady said the prospects for long-term growth in the north are strong.

“As development continues north of Denver, the N-Line has a lot of potential,” she said. “There is no reason to rush the development process. Make sure you hit the market at the right time.

Benefits, challenges abound

But synchronizing the market optimally is not an easy task, especially when it comes to a sector that has been hit hard during the pandemic. Transit ridership, which fell 60% in the early months of the pandemic and is still well below pre-pandemic levels, remains a wildcard after work and travel patterns have been drastically remodeled by more than two years of virus restrictions.

Rodney Milton, executive director of the Urban Land Institute Colorado, said despite greater challenges facing the future of public transit, Commerce City’s 72nd Avenue stop “has the bones” for a project. focused on transit-oriented development.

“If the city is intentional about TOD, it can be something special for the city,” he said.

Last year, ULI Colorado produced a report for Commerce City examining the promises and pitfalls of the area around the station. He noted the station’s proximity to the National Western Complex and downtown Denver (just one and two stops on the N-Line from Commerce City, respectively) as advantages, as well as properties available with ” spectacular views of the mountains”.

The organization also noted the presence of the South Platte River just west of the station, “which could be further developed and connected”, making the Commerce City station a potential destination point rather than just a station. .

On the negative side of the ledger, the Urban Land Institute noted a “lack of connectivity, access, security, integrated green spaces and community amenities” at the site. Another challenge is fractured property, a history of industrial activity and a lack of water rights in the immediate area.

Milton said it was important for Commerce City to consider the area directly east of the station in any future transit-oriented development plans. Gentrification, in the form of rising house prices, could impact the modest, largely Latino neighborhood as newer, shinier units are built near the train station.

“Before you start work, you need to make sure you plan for community retention,” he said.

Pro Tem Mayor Jennifer Allen-Thomas expressed concerns at the August 15 city council meeting about the health of future residents near the station. Unanswered questions about the future of the sand and gravel plant next to the station parking lot led Allen-Thomas to vote against the planned housing project for a strip of land between the station and Colorado Boulevard.

“How is this going to affect those residents who live there?” she says. “We need to ensure that the safety and health of residents is protected.”

Huseman, the mayor, acknowledges that there is still work to be done before development can really take off at the station. The large parcel west of the station that stretches to the South Platte River has yet to be annexed to Commerce City, to begin with.

But he said the affordable housing project that was approved near the station last week is a good start. It will include three- and four-bedroom units to accommodate working-class families, he said, offering affordable prices for teacher and firefighter-led households.

He sees stations like 61st and Pena Station on the A Line, Lincoln Station at Lone Tree, or Olde Town Arvada Station on the G Line as examples of how Commerce City could approach building its own station.

“We need something”

Commerce City could also look to the end of the G-Line, where the Wheat Ridge/Ward Road station is busy undergoing a transit-focused transformation after the commuter rail line opened in spring 2019.

Like its neighbor in Adams County, Ward Road Station is the only Wheat Ridge station on the RTD rail system. City voters passed a sales tax increase in 2016 that directs $12 million to the Ward Road station area to fund infrastructure improvements.

Wheat Ridge is taking a housing-focused approach, City Manager Patrick Goff said, with plans to add retail and shopping in the future.

“The main development opportunities on this site will be housing and flexible office space that can be adapted for light industry, storage, R&D or offices,” Goff said. “Retail is an unlikely use in the near future. Commerce is following the roofs.

On a recent afternoon, construction workers around Ward Road station worked on townhouses and multi-family apartments as thunderclouds loomed overhead. More than 250 townhouses are under construction at the station, while about half of the nearly 200 planned apartments are completed.

With Wheat Ridge getting an 18-month lead on Commerce City — the N-Line didn’t open until September 2020 — Huseman said the time was right to start building the city’s train station area. The mayor betrayed some impatience at last week’s council meeting, noting that Commerce City drew up a master plan for the station area nine years ago.

“We need something in this area,” he said. “We had known for years that we were going to have a commuter train station there.”