Rat poison is just one of the potentially dangerous substances that could be mixed with illicit drugs

Month by month, China’s holdings of U.S. Treasury securities erode. Put another way, that nation’s central bank is lending increasingly less money to the U.S. federal government. What’s going on? Should we be outraged? Should we be even concerned?

The mainstream financial press has noted this gradual runoff in Chinese ownership of these bonds, but has not raised alarms. The fringe media, particularly that based on the internet, sees more perils.

Readers inquire: “Is Biden making foreign governments lose faith in U.S. bonds? In the dollar itself?” Or, “Is this another crooked move by the Chinese government to manipulate the value of their currency to cheat us?”

The quick answers to those concerns are “no” and “no.”

But before we explain why, in a future column, we need to lay the groundwork by explaining why other nations, such as China or Russia or Ukraine or Somalia or Peru, maintain stockpiles of U.S. dollars, often holding them in the form of U.S. Treasury bonds. Moreover, private businesses in many countries, manufacturing as well as commercial or financial, also often choose to hold substantial balances of U.S. dollars or euros or yen, British pounds or Swiss francs. Some hold Chinese renminbi, also known as yuan. Why?

The answer is that for those not in one of the dominant world economies, those whose money is widely used as a “reserve currency,” it is wise to maintain stocks of these currencies. Your country needs them to pay for imports and to make interest and principal payments on any money you owe to other nations that are not denominated in your own currency.

You accumulate these foreign currencies when you export goods and services or when businesses or financial firms from other countries invest in yours. This may be by building factories and stores or through purchases of stocks or bonds traded on your financial markets.

You spend these foreign currencies when you pay for imports of raw materials or manufactured goods or for services. As noted, your nation pays out interest and principal due on loans obtained abroad. These may be “sovereign debt,” borrowed by your government, or private debt of businesses in your country that financed some project by borrowing in international markets.

It is wise to have reserves of widely traded major currencies to meet such foreign payment needs over long periods. Emergencies arise, circumstances change and a country without adequate foreign exchange reserves can find itself in deep trouble. That is happening to many developing countries right now, especially in east Africa.

In the past year, actions by major oil producers combined with the Russian attack on Ukraine more than doubled oil prices. In a matter of months, some poor, oil-importing countries used up most of their foreign currencies to pay for fuel. Now it is hard to continue. Unfortunately, food prices also spiked. These countries now cannot pay for imports of basic commodities such as wheat and cooking oil.

So it is not unusual to see prudently managed nations maintain one- to two-years supply of foreign currencies. Regardless of where imports usually come from, these reserves are kept in easily tradeable currencies such as dollars, euros, pounds, francs or yen. Neither Kenya nor Ukraine use U.S. dollars or euros as currency domestically of course, but when Kenya buys wheat and sunflower oil from Ukraine, the deal is done in one of those currencies. So each nation has them in reserves.

The exchange rate, or relative values, of a nation’s own currency relative to the major international currencies is always crucial. And yes, a nation can manipulate the value of its currency to gain an edge in trade.

Unfortunately, the terms “weak” and “strong” are used to describe a currency at some given exchange rate. “Cheap” and “expensive” would be better. If a nation’s currency is cheap, its exportable products are inexpensive to buyers abroad and more will be sold. But domestic producers will still get the price in their own currency.

When the U.S. repudiated the post-World War II Bretton Woods system of fixed exchange rates in 1972, the dollar got “cheaper” in world markets and so did U.S. exports of corn, wheat, soybeans, pork, bulldozers, locomotives and airplanes. It was the dawn of a new age in U.S. agriculture and manufacturing.

But just a decade later, the big budget deficits during the Reagan administration and tight money policy by the Federal Reserve drove up the value of the dollar. U.S. crops became expensive abroad while steel and automobiles imported here from other countries plunged in price to U.S. buyers. This was the 1980s “farm crisis” and the rapid deindustrialization of the “rust belt.” And the economic pain was deep and widespread.

Neither the deficits nor the high interest rates resulted from any planned policy by Congress or the Fed. But rapidly growing countries, such as Japan, Taiwan and South Korea from the 1950s through the 1980s did act to keep their currencies as cheap, or “weak,” as possible to promote exports and to discourage imports without using tariffs. After 1978, China did the same.

To keep a currency cheap, you must offer lots at a low foreign-currency price. You do that by avidly buying up a foreign currency. You do so by creating more of your own currency. So, taken alone, it could cause inflation. But there are ways of managing that, at least up to a point. Clearly, as you eagerly buy up dollars or yen or euros, you will accumulate stocks of them. What to do? Well, buy interest-paying bonds in that currency. For dollars, what could be better than U.S. Treasury bonds?

That process of promoting exports has brought China to the point of owning some $3.5 trillion in foreign currencies. Over the last several years, that usually has included around $1.1 trillion in U.S. Treasury bonds of various maturities. It was last that high in December, 2019.

Over the 12 months from June 2021 to June 2022, Chinese holdings of U.S. Treasuries fell from $1.062 trillion to $968 billion, a drop of about 10 percent. This should make the renminbi more expensive in currency markets, discouraging exports and boosting imports. So it is not a move to manipulate U.S.-China trade to that nation’s obvious advantage.

So what is going on? That must wait for a future column.

Related Articles Business |

Real World Economics: Price indexing seems more art than science

Business |

Real World Economics: Subjectivity is baked into inflation data

Business |

Real World Economics: What gives with these great state jobless numbers?

Business |

Real World Economics: Politics and the pricing of drugs

St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]