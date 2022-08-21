Real Madrid aim to beat Liverpool against Jude Bellingham after Casemiro exit

Jude Bellingham is rumored to be leaving Dortmund soon but he could end up at Real Madrid rather than the Premier League. Lars Baron/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is here, and there’s a lot of gossip swirling about who’s going where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, whereabouts and, of course, deals!

TOP STORY: Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is one of Real Madrid’s top transfer targets, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea also in pursuit of the 19-year-old. According to Marca, the England international is set to join Carlo Ancelotti’s side after Casemiro’s impending move to Manchester United.

2 Related

Real Madrid, for their part, handled their first game without Casemiro well, crushing Celta Vigo 4-1 on Saturday as Aurelien Tchouameni stepped into a bigger role and Luka Modric did what he always does.

Casemiro, 30, is however a much-needed addition to Erik ten Hag’s side, which have suffered back-to-back defeats in their first league games.

It is reported that the £70million deal between Los Blancos and the Red Devils for the Brazil international will rule out a move to the Premier League for Bellingham, however. Instead, he will fund his move to the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid look to move ahead of Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly plans to wait until next summer to make a bid for the midfielder. However, the Reds will have to act fast if they are to beat the Spanish side to a deal.

– ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (US)

– Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (US only)

– You don’t have ESPN? Access immediately

LIVE BLOG

09:44 BST: Arsenal striker Nicolas Pepe was dropped from the matchday squad at Bournemouth on Saturday, with sources telling ESPN’s James Olley the club were in talks with Ligue 1 club Nice over a transfer.

The Gunners took the Premier League lead with a 3-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium, but Pepe has yet to play a role after being an unused substitute for the club’s first two games of the season.

Pepe has struggled since joining Arsenal from Lille for a record fee of £72million in 2019, scoring 27 goals in 112 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The Ivory Coast winger scored 16 goals in 47 appearances in his most productive campaign for the north London side in 2020-21 and helped them lift the FA Cup in 2020. But the 27-year-old doesn’t made just five Premier League starts last season.

– Olley: Arsenal in the lead as Arteta revolution continues

09:00 BST: Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has called for the summer transfer window to close early after a number of his players were linked with removals from the club while the season was already underway .

ESPN reported earlier this week that the Atletico striker Matheus Cunha was a target for Manchester United as Alvaro Morata had also been offered to the Premier League giants.

Joao Felix was linked with a move to Old Trafford by Spanish newspaper Marca this week, amid speculation over the future of Antoine Griezmann, Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente and Renan Lodi.

“It would be good for the managers [if the window closed earlier]”, Simeone said on Saturday in a press conference ahead of Atletico’s La Liga game against Villarreal. “I don’t know about agents and clubs!

“For us it would be nice to start with the players we have and know that they will be with the team all year, or at least with a break in January. [the market] stay open, all that [speculation] arrived.”

– Atletico v Villarreal: live broadcast at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (United States)

PAPER GOSSIP (by Abbie Ingham)

– Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is open to a shock return to the Premier League with Chelsea, according to Sport. Although he only arrived at Camp Nou during the January transfer window, the 33-year-old could be on his way as Barcelona look to sign Jules Kounde. It is understood the Blues have offered more than £16million Marcos Alonso for the Gabonese international. Aubameyang is reportedly interested in a move to Stamford Bridge following the departure of Timo Werner now that Robert LewandowskiBarcelona’s arrival could siphon off playing time.

– MLS teams want to sign Mauro Icardi of PSG, reveals Ekrem Konour. Both North American teams are expected to enter the race for the 29-year-old, who is likely to leave Paris this summer. Recent transfer rumors have linked the striker with a move to the Super Lig following interest from Turkish rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, with Manchester United also previously reporting to have inquired about the Argentina international.

– Olympique de Marseille and Manchester United have reached a full agreement to sign Eric Bailly on loan, reports fabrice romano. The 28-year-old defender, who made just four Premier League appearances last season, is not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans for the season and is fifth-choice centre-back following the arrival of Lisandro Martinez. Following the personal terms agreement, which is reportedly being finalized, the Ivory Coast international will join the Ligue 1 side on a loan with an option to buy.

– Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Watford to Ismaila Sarr, reports Sky Sports. The 24-year-old winger is set to return to the Premier League in a deal worth over £25million plus add-ons. The Senegal international, who has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham this summer, scored five Premier League goals last season.

– Barcelona striker Memphis Depay are closing in on a move to Juventus, according to Sky Sport Italia. The 28-year-old’s agent is reportedly in Italy tonight to secure a move to San Siro on a two-year deal. The Dutch international is said to be about to terminate his contract with the Catalan club in order to be able to leave on a free transfer. However, it is understood that the Torino side are further away from reaching an agreement on personal terms with the striker.

– Lazio plan to make a last-minute move to Sergio Reguilon, reports Calciomercato. Maurizio Sarri is still on the hunt for a left-back for this transfer window, and after failing to secure the signing from Chelsea Emerson Palmieri, the Serie A outfit are set to pursue the 25-year-old from Tottenham Hotspur. The Albania international has already attracted interest from Atalanta and looks set to leave north London after being moved by Antonio Conte’s starting XI for this season following the arrival of Ivan Perisic.