Restoring an Old Fire Pit
Over time your fire pit may begin to show some wear and tear from the elements. A great way to refurbish an old pit and get it looking like new again is to remove the fire bowl (area where the fire burns) and make some simple repairs. Typically, there are two common areas that tend to wear out: the bottom and sides of the fire pit.
The first common thing that occurs is burn through or holes in the bottom. An inexpensive and simple way to fix this problem is to take a trip to your local home improvement store and purchase a thin piece of sheet metal. Sometimes, if you give the store your dimensions they will cut the piece of metal for you, but before you head to your local home improvement store be sure to measure the dimensions of the fire pit first. Unless you have the know how and the tools at home, you can just cut the metal yourself. Most fire pits have square bottoms, but if yours happens to be round the metal can still be cut to fit the bottom of your fire pit. Now you just need to attach the new piece of metal to the bowl.
One way is to weld the new piece of metal in place and the other is to drill 4 holes in each corner and attached the new piece of metal with some bolts. I would recommend welding the new piece of metal because a solid weld will out last the other option. Once you have attached the metal, it is a good idea to drill some small holes in the middle to drain any water that might settle from rain and paint the bare metal to protect it from the elements that can cause rust, corrosion, etc. Purchase a high heat, rust proof paint and spray the bare metal. This paint will protect your newly repaired fire pit for years to come.
If burn through is not a problem and you just have rust to deal with the process to restore it is simpler than the previous discussed repair method. For rust you will need a few supplies to repair your pit such as a hand-held grinder, sand paper, high heat paint, and a good pair of gloves to protect your hands. Go ahead and grind or sand the rusty metal until you no longer see rust and if it is not too bad you could also use a liquid rust remover. However, we recommend using a hand-held grinder for the quickest and most efficient method to remove rust. Wipe off any residue from grinding or sanding with a damp cloth and allow it to dry, then paint the surface with a high temperature paint. Allow the paint to dry and your fire pit is ready for use again.
The Five Steps of E-Commerce
You set up a retail business, you advertise in your local newspaper, you get customers coming into your store, and you receive payment at the cash register. Create an online store, and…how do you get customers? How do you receive payment?
The concept is the same, but the steps are different.
Step 1: Create your website
If you don’t have web design skills, you can hire a qualified web designer to create a website for you, or you can use an online site builder. Think of it as hiring an architect and an interior decorator compared to setting up shop in an existing store.
Using a web designer
With the services of a web designer, you can have a unique website template and website customized to your specific needs. A web development team can also add features such as Flash headers or any programming needed for your site. If your company image is critical, a custom-designed site that conveys the right professional image is a must.
Using an online site builder
An online site builder is the budget way to go. With site builder programs such as Site Studio, your website can be online within minutes. A step-by-step menu allows you to choose a layout and colors, and then add a site description, a logo, and content. Your template may not be unique, but your content will.
Step 2: Set up an e-commerce store
Your customers will browse at your website, select some items, and then pay for them. When you set up an e-commerce shopping cart, you’re providing a way for your customers to bring their purchases to the cash register. The program you choose will allow you to enter your products in the database and allow shoppers to choose products when they click on “Add to cart” or something similar.
Two well-known shopping carts, osCommerce and Miva Merchant, both allow you to do these tasks:
o Add, edit, and delete product categories and other information
o Set tax rates and charge tax
o Receive payment via numerous online and offline payment processing methods
o Bill customers
o And much more
osCommerce
osCommerce is an open source program. Store owners can set up their online stores using osCommerce with no costs involved. For small stores, it has all the features you need for an online store. Drawbacks of osCommerce are that customization is not easy, and online stores using osCommerce tend to look similar.
Miva Merchant
While Miva Merchant carries a price tag of $995, some web hosts offer Miva Merchant licenses with their hosting plans. If you choose Miva as your shopping cart, be sure to host your site with a host that provides Miva support. Its learning curve is steep, and it requires the support of people who know how to work with it.
With the price and the steep learning curve, you get more features, and you can customize the program more. Add-in modules can be bought that perform a number of tasks. In addition, a strong support community is available in the Miva user group forums.
Step 3: Get a merchant account and payment gateway
When customers arrive at the checkout counter, you need a way for their payments to be transferred from their credit card accounts to your bank account. The method you choose may depend on your sales volume.
For high-volume sales, an e-commerce merchant account plus a payment gateway will meet your needs. A merchant account provider authorizes the transfer of payments to your account, and a payment gateway transfers the information from your customers’ financial institutions to yours.
Most merchant accounts have setup fees, transaction fees, monthly fees, and statement fees. The transaction fees are less than what you’d pay using a third party credit card processor such as PayPal. With all the fees, however, the overall cost is typically lower only if your monthly sales volume is over about a thousand dollars.
For medium and low volume sales, PayQuake and PayPal are viable options.
PayQuake
PayQuake offers three merchant account types to choose from. Although they all require payment gateways, the two smaller plans have no monthly minimums. You can upgrade to a higher or lower plan if your needs change.
PayPal
PayPal has become a household name. Customers can send payment through PayPal via credit card or via money that they transfer into their PayPal account. While the fees per transaction are higher than with merchant accounts, there are no setup or monthly fees, and you don’t need a payment gateway. You pay only when you have financial transactions.
Step 4: Create a secure payment environment
A Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificate enables you to receive credit card information securely from your customers. When a payment page is using SSL data to encrypt data, a small image of a lock appears at the bottom right of the screen.
Some web hosts offer SSL certificates as part of their hosting packages. If your web host package doesn’t include SSL certificates, you can purchase one separately.
With PayPal, no SSL certificate is required.
Step 5: Generate traffic
Your products are on display in your newly designed store, your shopping cart is set up and ready to use, and you have everything in place to be able to receive payments securely. Now all you need are customers.
This is where marketing comes in.
o Submit your site to search engines.
o Advertise your site.
o Keep your company name in front of your customers with a regular email newsletter.
o Add more content to your website to keep it fresh.
o Monitor your website traffic to see where it’s coming from and how you can increase traffic for key content areas.
For related information, see these pages:
o Do-It-Yourself Search Engine Optimization
http://articles.websitesource.com/seo_do_it_yourself_8_16_2005.shtml
o Promote your Domain
http://www.websitesource.com/domains/domain_promotion.shtml
Environmental Psychology in the Workplace and How It Affects Wellbeing
In the workplace, environmental psychology plays a great role as far as employees’ wellbeing is concerned. Actually, environmental psychology studies the relationship between your health and the environment you live in. In this article, we are going to dig deeper to find out more about it. Read on to find out more.
According to Russel and Snodgrass, environmental psychology is a branch of brain science. It aims to show the relationship between living beings and nature. Plus, it studies different aspects of the coexistence of people and the environment.
Basically, environmental psychology is a modern concept, and it appeared as a psychology branch post the research publication at the University of New York in 1958.
Actually, this branch of brain science comes from the belief that nature plays a great role as far as human conduct and development is concerned. According to this belief, nature makes an important contribution to how we behave, feel and think.
The Research Paper
A research paper was published on the same subject. The title of the research paper was Human-Nature Relationship And Its Impact On Health: A Critical Review. This research study explores different aspects of the connection we have with nature. Plus, it finds out how this relationship can have an impact on our overall health and well-being.
According to Valentine Seymour, the author, our relationship with Mother Nature has an association with the fundamentals of evolutionary psychology. Aside from this, the study sheds some light on the ideas of scouts, environmentalism, psychology, social economics and evolutionary biology and how the relationship between all these has an impact on human health and employee wellbeing in the workplace. Detailed below are the other suggestions given by the interdisciplinary research:
If you maintain access to nature, it can help you improve physical conditions, such as chronic pain, cardiac illnesses and hypertension. We know that diseases are quite common these days, which is why taking proper precautions is paramount.
If you develop a strong relationship with the natural environment, it can improve your emotional health in addition to eliminating feelings of social isolation. Aside from this, it can also help you reduce the symptoms of mental health conditions, such as anxiety, mood disorders, and attention disorders, just to name a few.
Also, nature-friendly individuals are more conscious about the environment. Therefore, they are more responsible. Apart from this, they enjoy a rational sense of getting the most out of their physical space. And they are proactive to create rules and regulations that can help improve and maintain the environment they live in.
If you keep close to nature and observe the important elements of it, you can appreciate the core of it. And all of this can have a self-healing and therapeutic effect on you.
Long story short, you can learn a lot by getting closer to your environment. It will give you a new perspective to your healthy living. Plus, you will get the motivation to achieve more as an employee. Hope this helps.
Labor and Employment Law: What to Expect in 2012
1. Limitations on Employee Credit Checks.
California employers have long enjoyed the right to conduct background checks that involved reviewing applicant credit reports prior to extending employment offers. This practice, as of January 1, 2012, will no longer be the case — without very specific conditions. This is because new law has been enacted to prevent exclusion of applicants based on derogatory reports.
Specifically, the Consumer Credit Reporting Agency Act has been amended to prohibit all employers from reviewing consumer reports unless an employer is a financial institution or reviewing an application/promotion for an exempt managerial position. If that employer is hiring a person to fill certain posts for the California Department of Justice, filling a law enforcement position, or a position in which the law requires such inquiry (i.e., teaching, etc.), credit checks will be permissible. Disclosures and consent to obtain such information continue to be required and a failure to do so could result in civil penalties and fines.
2. Written Commission Agreements.
Employers offering commission incentives in California may only do so if these agreements have been memorialized in a writing that has been signed by an employee. A failure to establish commission agreements in writing can expose an employer to penalties of up to $100 a day.
3. To classify as exempt or not?
Misclassification of employees continues to be a hotbed of litigation and the 2012 legal changes reflected in federal and state law will likely fuel more concerns then employers have seen in the past. Specifically, SB 459 proposes that California employers be penalized for misclassifying the status of employees to the tune of some $25,000 for willful misclassifications. If evidence proves that an employer should have known that an employer was not an independent contractor and/or “exempt” rather than “non-exempt,” the business may be required to post a public notice publishing the willful violation for up to one (1) year. Moreover, any and all employees who are shown to have jointly participated in any employee misclassifications may also be subject to fines and penalties. Federal regulatory agencies like the IRS have agreed to work with local government to help identify employers who may be subject to penalties for irregular practices. Without a doubt, we at MMC continue to underscore the importance of getting it right when it comes to identifying who in your workforce is an employee and whether he or she is exempt or non-exempt. Now, more than ever, may be the time for a compensation audit.
4. Domestic Partners/Spouses Entitled to Equal Protection – For Benefits.
The Equal Benefits Law in California is being put forth as one of the most significant changes in the state laws with regards to obtaining benefits for same sex partners. In the past, some employers limited benefits only to those spouses who were in a recognized legal marriage. This meant for those partners who were in unions that teetered on Proposition 8’s legal status, it was possible that they were not eligible for insurance benefits if tied to a partner’s employment. This will no longer be the case on January 1, 2012. Legal amendments to state benefit laws now require coverage extended to any spouse or partner to also be extended to all spouses/partners of workers, regardless of sex.
5. Bone Marrow and Organ Donors Entitled to 30 Days of Unpaid Leave.
The leave laws for organ or bone marrow donor also have a specialized legislation in 2012. According to AB 272, organ donors in California have up to 30 business days of leave, and bone marrow donors can enjoy a leave of up to five (5) business days within a 12-month period.
6. Pregnancy Disability Insurance Benefits Entitled to Special Protection.
Prior to January 1, 2012, the law afforded women who went out on a pregnancy disability leave to enjoy the same level of benefits all similarly disabled employees received. However, following the enactment of [arguably] greater protections to this class of women, California employers in 2012 must now sponsor health care benefits to women out on a pregnancy leave. In other words, if employees on a leave of absence unrelated to pregnancy are entitled to employer-sponsored benefits for only up to 12 weeks and must assume all costs to continue benefits on week 13, this rule will no longer apply to females on maternity leave. Despite which week of leave they are on in connection to giving birth, employers must maintain the level of contributing to healthcare benefits until the employee returns from an approved leave of absence.
7. FEHA Expanded To Provide More Protections.
Recently signed SB 559 and AB 887 have been amended to reflect changes to California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) in 2012. FEHA will now prohibit employers in this state from discriminating against employees on the basis of genetic information and “gender expression,” in addition to prohibiting discrimination on the bases of race, religion, [apparent] gender, sex, sexual orientation, perceived medical condition, and marital status, among others. The Legislature noted that the range of protection provided by the federal Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA) is not complete for California and can result in a loss of job or refusal to hire based on an individual’s genetic tests, biological disposition to certain genetic conditions, a person’s gender-related appearance, or behavior, whether stereotypically associated with a person’s assigned sex or not.
8. DFEH Procedural Regulations Anticipated.
Effective October 7, 2011, the Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has instituted new regulations relating to procedures for filing, investigating and processing discrimination and harassment claims. DFEH is the state agency charged with enforcing the state Fair Employment and Housing Act and handling complaints of discrimination and harassment. Overall, the regulations make it easier for claimants to file their complaints and initiate a DFEH investigation. This is because the Department is to apply a liberal construction to complaints and an employer may no longer argue that an Open Door Policy never resulted in the employee raising the claims alleged in the complaint, and thus discounting the validity of the employee’s claims. The result may be positive in that less plaintiff’s attorneys may seek automatic Right to Sue letters, which usher in lawsuits, and the Department’s mediation services may make informal resolution more likely to serve as an option than before. Let’s keep our fingers optimistically crossed that this is the end result.
9. Newsflash: Brinker Meal & Rest Periods Case Reviewed.
On November 11, 2011, the California Supreme Court heard the long awaited Brinker matter which has kept plaintiff and defense labor law attorneys alike on pins and needles. Briefly, the case raises the issue as to whether an employer is required to “police” the workplace to make sure meal and rest periods are actually taken. Interestingly, the Court’s inquiry as to whether employees maintain more control over their workday when they alone decide to work through lunches or meal periods could signal that the Court is unwilling to agree that employers have a duty to force employees to take their lunches and meal periods. In other words, the suggestion that an employer must force an employee to clock out and take a lunch, lest they be subject to penalties and fines, undermines a workers’ control over his or her workday. The Court is not expected to publish its decision until February 2012. This decision is definitely one to watch.
10. Computer Employee Exemption Updated.
Bipartisan legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate in November could update the Fair Labor Standards Act’s (FLSA) treatment of computer employee exemptions. Section 13(a)(17) of the FLSA establishes minimum wage and overtime exemptions for computer systems analysts, computer programmers, software engineers, or other similarly skilled workers provided that these employees’ specific job duties and compensation meet certain requirements. Specifically, to qualify for a computer employee exemption under current law the employee’s “primary duty” must consist of:
- The application of systems analysis techniques and procedures, including consulting with users, to determine hardware, software or system functional specifications;
- The design, development, documentation, analysis, creation, testing or modification of computer systems or programs, including prototypes, based on and related to user or system design specifications;
- The design, documentation, testing, creation or modification of computer programs related to machine operating systems; or
- A combination of the aforementioned duties, the performance of which requires the same level of skills.
In practice, the computer employee exemption does not reflect the evolution of computer and information technology occupations. To remedy the coverage lapse, new legislation has been introduced so that any employee working in a computer or information technology occupation (including, but not limited to, work related to computers, information systems, components, networks, or websites) as an analyst, programmer, and the kind would be considered exempt so long as he or she is making $27.63 per hour. This bill is also one to stay tuned for passing.
10 Tips For Choosing an Air Conditioning Installation Company
If you’re in the process of choosing an air conditioning installation company, then you might have a company in mind already. If not, then you might not know what to look for, and what you need.
Here’s what you need to know.
1. Make sure that the company you’re considering are qualified and trained on the latest systems, and installations methods. This will help to reassure you that the company knows what they are doing.
2. Possibly the most important aspect to think about is that you like the air conditioning installation company and trust them. If they make suggestions based on what you need, and what would be beneficial to you and your business, rather than trying to sell you what they want you to buy, then you know you can have a good working relationship.
3. Make sure that you choose your heating and ventilation system on needs, and not price. Although you might have a budget, you should get the most appropriate system, rather than just look at buying the cheapest.
4. If you’re having air con fitted to your shop, hotel, factory or other workplace, then you’ll want to make sure that there is as little disruption as possible. You might want to see if the air conditioning installation company can fit out of hours so that you don’t have to close down your business for any length of time.
5. You’ll want to be able to chooser from different leading manufacturers and designs. If you’re only given the option of one brand, or one sort of design, then it might not be right for you. You wouldn’t buy clothes or a car if it wasn’t right for you, why would you choose an air con system that isn’t right?
6. The company you choose should be experienced at installing air con systems in all sorts of different environments. This will show how versatile the company is, and how they can overcome different challenges.
7. You’ll want to make sure that the company has had some experience of your sort of install. It might be that your install is more complicated, than you would have thought.
8. As well as the actual heating and venitlation system, you’ll also need to budget for a maintenance schedule too, so that your heating and ventilation system is serviced regularly and that it won’t suddenly break down.
9. Whatever system you choose, you’ll want to make sure that it meets the relevant standards, so that it’s suitable for your needs, and can be legally used in your building.
10. The company you choose to do your air conditioning installation might need to work with other contractors and builders on your project. You’ll need to make sure that everybody knows what they are doing, and who is responsible for what.
Now you know more about it, perhaps now is the right time to get you air conditioning installation sorted out.
Accounting Basics – The Essence of Double Entry Principle
The purpose of this article is to help you understanding one of the accounting basics, i.e. double entry principle, which is applied for the purpose of recording business transactions in the books of the entity. Double entry accounting is a method in which each transaction is recorded in two separate accounts, i.e. in one account as a debit and in the other account as a credit. In other words, in double entry principle each transaction that has a value added to the assets account also has a value subtracted from the liabilities account – these transactions are called credits. Conversely, each transaction that has a value added to the liabilities account has a value subtracted from the assets account – these transactions are called debits.
Double entry accounting principle is used more often than the single entry principle, in which each transaction is recorded in only one account. It is used more often since it prevents many errors and promptly alerts the business to possible errors so that they can be corrected on a timely basis. Since credits and debits should always be equal, i.e. according to the essence of accounting basics there must be an equation between debits and credits, if there is ever a discrepancy between the value of the credits and debits, it is an alert to the business that an error has occurred while recording the transaction in the books of the business. Thus, with the double entry accounting principle it is quick and easy to ensure that the accounts are always balanced. Also this principle is useful to record transactions separately and present proper and accurate data to its users for the purpose of decision making relating the entity.
Example 1
Consider the following example of the double entry principle. Cut to the Chase, a hair salon, buys hair brushes in bulk once every quarter, purchase is made on credit, i.e. cash for the purchase made is paid later on after the purchase. The bulk of brushes costs $250. So, every quarter the accountant for Cut to the Chase makes $250 entry in the liabilities account (adding to the value of the liabilities) and a $250 entry in the assets account (adding to the value of the assets). Below you can see how the entries look like:
D Inventory (Assets) $250
C Accounts payable (Liabilities) $250
Example 2
The next example is the usage of the acquired brushes in the activities of the Cut to the Chase hair salon. Assume that during the next quarter the company used all the acquired brushes in its activities, i.e. $250 expenses were incurred and assets decreased by $250. The accountant will record a $250 entry in the assets account as a credit and a $250 entry in the equity account as a debit, i.e. expenses as a decrease in equity. Below you can see how the entries look like:
D Expenses (Equity) $250
C Inventory (Assets) $250
As these examples show, the bottom line of double entry principle is that for each entry made in one account (i.e. liabilities or equity), an opposite entry in the same amount of the original entry must be made in the other account (i.e. assets).
Review of One of the Top Vapor Steam Cleaners – Whitewing Steamer
With the Holiday season upon us we’re all looking for ways to give our homes a really good deap cleaning. Afterall, it’s important for us to exemplify great hospitality to our dinner guests by inviting them into a clean home. If you’re like me, I’m very particular about the way my house looks and smell when I have guests over. So, it’s imperative that my floors (be it bathroom, kitchen, foyer) are spotless!!! One way to achieve that spotless clean is with a vapor steam cleaner. Vapor steam cleaning is an excellent way to accomplish the deep clean that you desire!
The WhiteWing Steamer – Vapor Steam Cleaner
The WhiteWing is a non-chemical approach to vapor steaming your home. Utilizing real steam heated at 285 degrees Fahrenheit it promises deep cleaning, sanitization, and deodorization all at one time. It brings hope to those allergy sufferers in search of the right environmentally safe cleaning device. The dry steam produced kills germs, mold, fungi, dust mites, a definite plus for asthma sufferers.
This built to last machine was designed with longevity in mind made with high quality attachments. It has the ability to clean for two hours or more because of it’s 67 ounce water tank. In addition, the tank has an aluminum boiler which allows the water to heat in approximately 10-15 minutes. As mentioned earlier, the steam heats to 285 degrees, which is higher than it’s less expensive competing brands which only heat to about 250 degrees. The higher heating makes for a deeper cleaning to remove stains and eliminate germs, mold, and bacteria.
This dry vapor steam machine likes to keep it’s users in the know, with its “informative” control panel. On that panel you will find the power on/off button, an orange indicator light to make you aware that the water is low, a green light indicator to inform you that the steam is ready for use, pressure gauge, and a steam release button. Moreover, to ensure you’re safe the safety features include a safety trigger located on the handle for vapor activation, trigger switch locking, pressure safety cap and an instruction manual to school you on the proper tools and steam levels to utilize for a certain cleaning type.
Some positive reviews are the machine is powerful and excellent for difficult cleaning jobs, safety features, continuous cleaning time of two hours, high degree temperature, and the high steam pressure. Some negatives are unable to refill when hot as it needs to cool down first and steam production isn’t as dry as most higher end commercial brands like the Ladybug XL2300.
Average price for the WhiteWing Steamer is $599.95.
