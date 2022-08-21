News
Ron Gardenhire inducted into Twins Hall of Fame
Rocco Baldelli’s outburst earlier this month that saw him angrily throw his hat, animatedly argue with a pair of umpires and then kick dirt across home plate sure caught the attention of one of his predecessors, who loved every moment of it.
“Oh my God, that was the best ever,” former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “That was good stuff right there.”
Gardenhire, of course, is plenty qualified to commentate on these types of things. The fiery, passionate longtime manager is seventh all-time on Major League Baseball’s managerial ejections list.
But while he was well known for that, that was just a sliver of what endeared him to both players and fans during his tenure in Minnesota. And for a decorated career that saw him win a World Series ring as the Twins’ third base coach in 1991 and then later take over as the Twins’ manager for 13 seasons, Gardenhire was inducted into the Twins’ Hall of Fame on Saturday.
He became the 36th person to be inducted to the team Hall of Fame. Former players Dan Gladden and César Tovar (posthumously) will join him when they are inducted on Sunday.
During his time at the helm, Gardenhire led the Twins to six American League Central titles between 2002-14, going 1068-1039 (.507). Only one person, Tom Kelly, his mentor, has more wins as a Twins manager.
The induction ceremony, which was emceed by longtime television broadcaster Dick Bremer, included an introduction from Kelly, Gardenhire receiving his powder blue Hall of Fame coat from Rod Carew and ceremonial first pitches thrown by two of Gardenhire’s grandchildren. During his speech, which lasted around 10 minutes, Gardenhire gave a nod to a group of former players who traveled to Minneapolis to be there for his big day.
“This group of guys, some of them got me fired,” he quipped at his former players. “ … And I still love them to death. They made me better. They gave me an opportunity to coach and manage and let them play the game.”
Gardenhire said he had a sense a number of them would show up — some phoned to say that they would once they heard he would be inducted — but actually seeing them there made him feel as if “you made an impression on some people.”
A few current Twins players were in the dugout watching the ceremony, too, including Jorge Polanco, who played for Gardenhire very briefly in 2014, and reliever Caleb Thielbar, who played for him in 2013-14.
“I just enjoyed him as a man. He’s a good man. He treated us well,” Thielbar said. “ … (He) really cared about us more as people than just ballplayers.”
That’s a common refrain from his former players, of which there are hundreds. Joe Mauer, Justin Morneau, Michael Cuddyer, Torii Hunter and Joe Nathan were among those in attendance on Saturday and others, like A.J. Pierzynski, taped video messages that were shown on the scoreboard.
Keeping track of all of those players wasn’t always the easiest thing. Gardenhire, who managed the Tigers between 2018-2020 before his retirement, showed up to spring training early during his tenure there and, true to his nature, was bluntly honest with his new team.
“(He) said, ‘You know, I’m going to try to learn all your names. If I call you buddy, it means I haven’t learned your name yet,’ ” Twins reliever Michael Fulmer, who played for Gardenhire in Detroit, said of one of the first days in spring training with Gardenhire.
And in response, Fulmer and a couple of other pitchers had a clubhouse attendant print the name “Buddy,” on the back of their jerseys to wear around. Gardenhire, Fulmer said, didn’t take long to learn his name, and the two wound up bonding over their shared Oklahoma roots.
“He’s the ultimate players’ manager is what I’d describe him as,” Fulmer said. “He’d keep things always light, fresh. He was brutally honest, which is what you want in a manager. … Gardy was awesome. It was a pleasure playing for him and I’m happy he’s getting inducted in the Twins Hall of Fame.”
Diversity training companies applaud blocking of Florida’s ‘Stop Woke Act’
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the “Stop Woke Act” championed by Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The law likely violates the US Constitution’s guarantee of free speech, the judge said.
Y-Vonne Hutchinson, chief executive of California-based consulting and strategy firm ReadySet, said she welcomes the move.
“We’ve seen how these kinds of laws can have a chilling effect on workplace conversations and violate employees’ freedom of speech, really to the detriment of workplace culture,” she said. .
Mr. DeSantis signed the law, officially called the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act, in April. He said the impetus for the law was what he called forced “indoctrination” into critical race theory, which he called “state-sanctioned racism.”
But Judge Walker, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, said Florida could not win its argument over the state of race relations in the United States by “muzzling its opponents”.
Florida companies are prohibited by law from requiring employees to take training that endorses certain concepts: A Ben & Jerry’s franchise operator who sued the law, for example, said he was forced to discontinue training that used terms such as “dominant group” and “white man’s privilege.
Ms Hutchinson, who also wrote the book ‘How to Talk to Your Boss About Race’, said her company’s training materials already complied with the law, but customers had expressed concern that they could violate its provisions, which the judge called vague. She said she did not know how the government could have enforced the law.
“I don’t think the government should be responsible for telling people in the workplace what they can and cannot be trained on,” she said.
Kellie Wagner, chief executive of New York-based consulting and training firm DEI Collective LLC, said employers should be free to determine the values they want their employees to uphold.
“I think there are practitioners who say to white people, ‘You’re bad and it’s got to be your life’s work to sort of undo the historical racism in this country,’” she said. is not the approach we take.”
Corey Williams, founder of North Carolina-based SAIR Collective, which offers diversity courses, said she felt politicians had weaponized words such as “diversity” and “woke.” She said she hoped the ruling would buy time to slow down and thoroughly examine the intent of legislation and rules such as the Stop Woke Act, which aim to “widen the gap between people who are by otherwise nice and friendly”.
Justice Walker noted that existing discrimination law would already prevent a company from implementing a training program that creates a hostile work environment for white employees.
Farzin Farzad, a strategist and trainer at New York-based diversity recruitment and retention firm PowerToFly Inc., said Florida’s law “fundamentally runs counter to the foundations of what this country was supposed to be built on, which is freedom of speech “.
American businesses have addressed racial issues to some degree since the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed, Mr. Farzad said, but diversity training and consulting has grown exponentially as a result of the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
Mr. Farzad said the workplaces and schools, two areas targeted by the Stop Woke Act, are experiencing a kind of “counterculture backlash” in the backlash of critical race theory, an academic concept that supports that white supremacy remains entrenched in modern society.
“When you see… things that erode the core of liberation and freedom, it’s very alarming,” he said.
Beyond diversity training, companies are also working to add women and people from racial and ethnic minority groups to their boards. S&P 500 companies added more directors in 2021 than any year since 2004, and nearly three-quarters of new independent directors were women or belonged to racial or ethnic minority groups, according to data from the firm. recruitment and consultancy Spencer Stuart.
Write to Richard Vanderford at [email protected]
Copyright ©2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
Chicago Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on his right thumb
Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker had surgery this week on a broken right thumb and will be out into September, according to sources.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Saturday after training camp practice that the team has “no timetable” for Brisker’s return. But there appears to be optimism he could be back for the team’s Sept. 11 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.
Still, the injury is an unfortunate setback. Brisker, who was drafted with the No. 48 pick in April, had been enjoying a productive camp and showed flashes of promise during the team’s preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. But somewhere within that game, Eberflus said, the safety injured his right hand without initially realizing the severity.
“Sometimes you wake up with these hand injuries and it just shows up,” Eberflus said. “It feels like you just kind of tweaked (something) a little bit. And all of a sudden the next day, there it is. So it was one of those deals.”
Brisker did not practice last week and missed the team’s 27-11 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. His return to practice isn’t expected in the next two weeks.
The Bears will play their preseason finale Saturday against the Cleveland Browns but then have a one week bridge before Week 1 begins.
Eberflus indicated Saturday that Bears coaches weren’t yet sure how much their starters might play against the Browns — if they play at all. He was asked whether the injury to Brisker could affect his thought process, possibly pushing him to be more cautious.
“I don’t think so,” Eberflus said. “We’ll just plug and play like we always do, and I don’t think that will affect it one way or the other.”
India’s Most Fearless – True Stories of Extraordinary Courage
“India’s Most Fearless” – now a trilogy of books honoring our men in uniform. The third book features ten true stories, offering insight into the incredible heroism of Indian soldiers. Storyboard18 Bookstrapping rating: 3.5 stars
Where the mind is fearless…
Where is Galwan in India? And where is filmmaker SS Rajamouli when we need him?
This is perhaps the best way for me to introduce you to “India’s Most Fearless” – now a trilogy of books honoring our men in uniform. The third book was released this Independence Day and features ten true stories of extraordinary courage and fearlessness, offering insight into the incredible heroism of Indian soldiers. The first and second books in the series had 14 stories each.
These “still untold stories” border on the siege phenomenon. Non-fiction writing of this type is an extremely nuanced skill. In addition to the usual fact checks, it is necessary to maintain the rhythm, without lowering the gravity a single notch.
Here are five reasons to choose this book.
1. You can never be ready for what comes next. With our marginal knowledge of the Sino-Indian crises, we learn here that the decades-old protocol stipulated that both sides were to be disarmed. Suddenly, Havildar Dharamvir discovered that more than a thousand Chinese army soldiers were running towards his unit. Now they had been fighting a smaller number of Chinese for two hours before that. But that was their main strength, an all-out assault that the Chinese side was launching! The authors speak of a “curious mixture of determination and fearlessness, tinged with a hint of apprehension visible in the eyes of the soldiers”. As the soldiers stiffened, rallied by their commander and a group of young officers, they were in the mood to back off! And yes, since you have already googled it, the Galwan River flows from the disputed Chinese-administered Aksai Chin area to the Union Territory of Ladakh in India.
2. Put yourself in the shoes of Rekha Singh, a middle school math teacher in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, who was taking a scheduled course. Her phone had been set to silent in class except for someone calling. She was talking to a man she had married less than six months earlier. “I won’t have a phone signal for a few days,” army medic Naik Deepak Singh said. “Aage jaana hai (We have to go to the front area) video, but could barely make out that puzzled half-smile she had come to know well. She also knew not to prolong conversations, being given how tricky the signal was always when he made a video call. She quickly muttered the usual hurried plea to take care, stay warm and call her as soon as he can next. She couldn’t do much. Do you call that impotence or bravery of another kind?
3. There is a first-hand account of Operation Randori Behak, a fearsome special forces encounter in the mountains of Kashmir’s Keran sector. I won’t tell you more about that!
4. Army stories never lack inspiration – meet Nitika, the wife of young Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, who was killed in action against terrorists following the Pulwama terrorist attack in February 2019 The tragedy persuaded Nitika to quit her job with the company and join the Indian Army. In his story is embodied the voice and courage of the many proud and grieving military families who disappear completely each year in the wake of gallantry awards and official recognition.
5. There is also the story of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, during which more than 16,500 houses were damaged and 40,000 trees were uprooted. Navy ships rescued more than 600 people (and continued to search for more) after waves up to eight meters (26ft) high pounded offshore oil installations, even as engineers were working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of people.
The reader’s heart will go to Group Captain Varun Singh, who was the sole survivor of a horrific helicopter crash in which Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others were killed. He was a young, decorated fighter pilot and his story captivated the nation as he fought to stay alive for a week. Tragically, he didn’t. I cannot forget the story of China’s treacherous and irrational bloodshed and that of an Indian Air Force pilot who ejected from his doomed fighter less than two seconds before ’til he hit the ground, only to find out he was…
Read the book to learn more.
First post: August 20, 2022, 3:39 PM STI
Hyde5: More cornerback questions, more running game concerns – five thoughts on Dolphins vs. Raiders
Do the Dolphins call unsigned veteran cornerback Joe Haden?
It has to cross their minds. With the status of starter Byron Jones uncertain for the opener and depth concerns in th unit, this summer has been a talent search at cornerback. It didn’t help that cornerback Nik Needham walked off with an apparent dislocated finger Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s not a major issue like to Trill Williams (knee) in the first presason game. It’s just not what you wanted.
Nor did it help Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham took target practice at the Dolphins apparent fourth cornerback, Noah Igbinoghene. After struggling in camp and the first presason game, Igbinoghene had two Stidham completions against him the first series and another one on the second series.
The Dolphins have one of the best cornerbacks in the game in Xavien Howard, who sat out Saturday night again. Needham fits in there. But after that if Jones can’t go? McKenzie Alexander, signed this week, got beat on a crossing pattern Saturday.
It’s too early to say much either way on him, but it’s not too early to think they’ll be looking for cornerbacks. Haden, by the way, is 33 and unsigned after playing with Pittsburgh last season.
2. There’s been a couple of constant themes hit hard about tight ends in Mike McDaniel’s offense: You’ve got to attack – and you’ve got to block. That’s why Mike Gesicki’s inability to block is more relevant in this offense. With the Dolphins near their goal-line he completely whiffed on Raiders rushing linebacker Kenny Young, who flushed Teddy Bridgewater out of the pocket in the end zone. Bridgewater was then chased down, threw the ball late and the refs properly ruled intentional grounding. That’s Exhibit A if McDaniel decides Gesicki just can’t work in his offense.
3. Here’s the concern of the offense heading into the season: Seven carries, three yards rushing in the first half. The Dolphins started four of their five offensive linemen (only tackle Tarron Armstead sat out the nigh). This was against the second- and third-stringers of the Raiders, too. And they gained 3 yards rushing? There’s work to do.
4. Tua Tagovailoa completed six of eight passes for 58 yards. The Dolphins pass of the night was from Bridgewater, though. Facing third-and-10 just before half, Bridgewater threw a perfectly placed 28-yarder to Braylon Sanders. That set up Jason Sanders’ second field goal of the night – a 57-yarder after a previous 46-yarder.
5. The Raiders were missing at least 27 players Saturday. So the normal qualifier about reading much into preseason gets watered down even more. The NFL has reduced the number of presason games from four to three in recent years. The move will come to get rid of the preseason altogether and sell tickets and televise the joint practices that teams love because they’re more controlled. The Dolphins, by the way, have two practice with Philadelphia next week before virtually no one will play in the final preseason game.
Newcastle and Man City love spending money! But which of these pairs had the highest price?
What we know about human remains found in Lake Mead
As the country’s largest reservoir plunged to record levels amid a worsening drought, receding Lake Mead waters have revealed a grim string of finds – multiple sets of human remains.
They have all been spotted since May, at any time of the day in three parts of the sprawling lake’s western corner, along a stretch of the lakeshore less than an hour from Las Vegas.
But almost everything else about them is a mystery. One case is being investigated as a homicide; the manner and cause of death in the others are unknown.
“In an ideal world, the climate turns around, all the waters rise, and we don’t see them again,” Michael Green, a history professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, said of the remains. “But the odds are not good.”
1st May
The first discovery was perhaps the most disturbing. The National Park Service, which operates Lake Mead National Recreation Area, said in a news release that around 3 p.m. rangers found a barrel containing human remains in Hemenway Harbor, a section of the lake where a local family claims to operate the largest private marina in the United States.
Of Lake Mead’s six boat ramps, it’s also the last to remain open as water levels drop dramatically. Federal data shows the 270-square-mile reservoir — which straddles the Nevada-Arizona border and provides water to 40 million people — at 27% capacity.
The plunge saw rivers “mineralise”, sunken boats emerge and shorelines recede.
The barrel was discovered in mud along a shoreline that appeared to have been previously submerged, NBC affiliate KSNV of Las Vegas reported.
Inside what a witness described to the station as a 50-gallon barrel was a person who appeared to have died of a gunshot wound in the 1970s or 1980s – an estimate by police department investigators Metropolitan Las Vegas was developed based on the person’s clothing and apparel. shoes.
Although the reservoir is not known as a place where organized crime figures dispose of bodies, some local experts said the killing bears the hallmarks of an execution by mob.
“A barrel bears the signature of a crowd hit,” Geoff Schumacher, vice president of the Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas, told The Associated Press. “Shoving a body into a barrel. Sometimes they would throw it in the water.”
What to know about the Lake Mead water crisis
May 7
Six days later, at 2 p.m., a park person reported finding remains on the northwest side of the lake in Callville Bay, the park service said.
The agency described the remains as skeletal. Dan Kulin, a spokesperson for Clark County, said in an email they were from a man believed to be between 23 and 38 years old.
No further details were available on the find, but Kulin said the coroner’s office was working to identify the man and other remains through DNA analysis, although he warned the quality of the sample could be compromised by environmental conditions and time.
Officials were also comparing their findings to information about park visitors who have gone missing over the years, he said.
It was unclear how many remains might belong to people who drowned in the recreation area. According to data obtained through a public records request, 101 people drowned in Lake Mead between 2007 and last year, a number that exceeded any other cause of death in the park.
The National Park Service did not respond to requests for comment.
July 25, August 6
A third discovery came nearly two months later. Park visitors alerted authorities on the afternoon of July 25 to human remains at Boulder Beach, a popular stretch of shoreline known for swimming, boating and picnicking.
Kulin described the remains as “partial”.
On the morning of Saturday August 6, skeletal remains were found in the same area, he said, and the coroner’s office is trying to determine if the two finds are related to the same person.
After watching a Las Vegas police dive team search the waters of the lake that Saturday, local fisherman Freddy Ramos told Las Vegas-based NBC affiliate KSNV he was considering “giving up Lake”.
“I have no fish, and everywhere I go there are dead bodies,” he told the station.
August 15th
Nine days later, on a Monday evening, more skeletal remains were found on the same beach, the park service said. The police dive team was again dispatched to help recover the remains, which a visitor found in the water, and park officials contacted the coroner’s officer.
No other details were available, Kulin said, except that the remains were found in the water.
Thursday afternoon, the authorities said they had been alerted to another disturbing discovery – a gun located near where the body had been found in the barrel.
On Twitter, Las Vegas police said a reporter discovered the weapon. Firearms are often found by the lake, a police spokesman said, and it was unclear whether the weapon was linked to the remains found on May 1.
