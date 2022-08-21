News
Schools of education have long been poor. Now they are also awake
I studied for a Masters in Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2015. My schedule was crazy. We have created Black Lives Matter friendship bracelets. We passed around a popsicle stick to designate whose turn it was to talk as the teachers forced us to discuss the traumas in our lives. We read poems through the “lenses” of Marxism and Critical Race Theory with a view to preparing our students to do the same. Our final projects were acrostic poems or ironic rap videos.
At the time, I thought my experience was unique. Surely, I thought, other teacher preparation programs focusing on human cognition, behavior management, child psychology, and other practical aspects of education. Alas, my program was soft compared to what current graduates have to go through.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, most starters play in preseason game vs. Raiders
The Miami Dolphins took the approach of something closer to a dress rehearsal early in the exhibition against the Las Vegas Raiders.
After the Dolphins rested nearly all their starters in last week’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Mike McDaniel left several of his top players, including starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, available for the 7 p.m. kickoff on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Dolphins listed left tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Xavien Howard, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and fullback Alec Ingold as the starters on the depth chart that are “not expected to play,” released 90 minutes before kickoff. Miami also had safety Eric Rowe, fullback John Lovett, tight end Tanner Conner, outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett and tackle Greg Little as pregame inactives.
At kickoff, it was revealed on the CBS4 broadcast that star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and fellow veterans in running back Raheem Mostert and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram will also sit.
Waddle did not practice all week ahead of the exhibition with an undisclosed injury. Armstead did not practice on Thursday after also missing team drills in Wednesday’s session. He had been increasing his workload the previous two practices during training camp as he gets game ready for the regular season coming off offseason knee surgery.
Conventionally, the second of three preseason games is the ideal opportunity for a coach to play most of his starters, allowing backups and roster longshots to take the preseason finale and rest veterans ahead of Week 1.
Tagovailoa made his preseason debut going into a key third NFL season. He sat last week at the Buccaneers with McDaniel citing a confidence in him from what he had seen from the left-handed signal-caller in practice. In three practices this past week, Tagovailoa threw six interceptions — some in late-game drive situations where he was forced to throw downfield into coverage with time running out.
Standout second-year safety Jevon Holland, who had four of the practice interceptions against Tagovailoa, was among a slew of other starters available to play after they rested in Tampa last week. Some others: Running back Chase Edmonds, center Connor Williams, linebackers Jerome Baker and Elandon Roberts, defensive linemen Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler.
In addition to the inactive players, the Dolphins also have cornerback Byron Jones still on the physically-unable-to-perform list following lower left leg surgery in the offseason. And cornerback Trill Williams and tight end Adam Shaheen are on injured reserve.
This story will be updated.
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa defends his decision to issue another intentional walk on a 1-2 count: “Did we get the guy out?” Yeah, so it worked.
The Chicago White Sox were trying to come out of a tough seventh inning Friday against the Cleveland Guardians.
The Guardians had scored four runs to take the lead and were looking to add runners to first and second with two outs.
Jake Diekman swinged Oscar Gonzalez and missed a 1-1 count. The riders flew into the field and Josh Naylor managed to steal third place while Andrés Giménez reached second place safely.
On a 1-2 count, the Sox elected to intentionally walk left-hander Diekman on right-hander Gonzalez.
If this scenario sounds familiar to the Sox, it’s because the Sox called for an intentional walk to a 1-2 count earlier this season against the Los Angeles Dodgers, setting up a left-left matchup.
In this situation, Max Muncy followed with a three-run homer against Bennett Sousa.
On Friday, the Guardians knocked out right-hander Owen Miller for left-hander Nolan Jones. The Sox responded by replacing Diekman with right-hander Jimmy Lambert.
Miller fielded a right to end the inning. But the online discussion over the decision was just beginning and continued long after the series-opening 5-2 loss.
“Diekman had already been there for quite some time,” La Russa said when asked about the post-game walk. “If (the Guardians) had left the batter, he would have faced him. We are still in the game, it’s only three points. When they hit, then you have Lambert.
“We have been through this before. The most ridiculous thing this season was the (intentional) 1-2 walk. I mean that’s the most ridiculous. … If he leaves the southpaw, don’t go face Gonzalez. It hits .300.
Gonzalez entered Friday averaging .306 in 47 games. He went 0-for-3 with the drive on Friday.
La Russa said these cases come down to “the best showdown.”
“You’re trying to figure out, OK, if we have to get this out, what’s the best match for us?” La Russa said ahead of Saturday’s game against the Guardians. “For me, it’s about getting that guy, and if he pinches the punches for the other guy, we’ve got the right-hander ready.
“That’s why, I talk about it over and over again, in a little while I’m talking to 100 baseball guys, (the Trea) Turner (at bat), it’s not even close.”
In the June 9 game against the Dodgers, the Sox trailed by two with two outs in the sixth when Sousa threw a wild pitch, allowing Freddie Freeman to take second base.
The ball made the count 1-2 as Sousa took on right-handed Turner. The Sox intentionally walked it and Muncy hit a three-run homer left.
After the 11-9 loss, La Russa said: “Turning with a left shot against a southpaw is something you avoid if you can, and we had an open base and Muncy being the guy behind him, and that is a better match. If someone disagrees, that’s the beauty of this game. Welcome her. But it wasn’t a hard decision.
The movement has become a topic of national discussion.
The next day, La Russa said: “I just scored that one, it takes the result too far. Because the reasoning was, there is no way. I didn’t even hesitate. I saw the ball come back (to Sousa after the wild throw), “Hey, four (calling for the intentional walk).” And if I’m wrong, I’m wrong. I don’t think so for this one.
He added on Saturday: “Part of that is because he has a better chance of making a pitch and getting Muncy out and Turner is what Turner is.
“You look at who the guy in the lineup is, is there a chance of avoiding. In this case, when the guy gets to second base, it’s Turner against a left-handed pitcher, it might even be a right-handed pitcher.
La Russa took a similar route on Friday.
“When they robbed the base, there’s an open base,” La Russa said on Friday. “So he put it on. So it worked, right? Did we get the guy out? Yeah, so it worked.
Left fielder Eloy Jiménez came out in the eighth inning Friday after twisting his right knee on a sweeping strike. He was cleared to play on Saturday.
“I tried to swing too much on that one,” Jiménez said on Saturday. “(Saturday) morning when I woke up I was in a bit of pain, but when I came here and did treatment it was fine.”
Center fielder Luis Robert was also cleared to return after missing seven games with a sprained left wrist suffered while sliding at second base in a stolen base attempt Aug. Detroit.
Vikings sit out most starters, start QB Kellen Mond against 49ers
Saturday night’s preseason game definitely had a preseason feel to it.
The Vikings announced before the game that 27 players would not take the field against San Francisco at U.S. Bank Stadium. The list included all 22 position players listed as first on the depth chart except defensive end Armon Watts, who did play.
The Vikings sat out 10 starters in a 26-20 loss at Las Vegas in last Sunday’s preseason opener, including two who were ruled out in advance — quarterback Kirk Cousins, who tested positive for COVID-19, and tight end Irv Smith Jr., who is recovering from surgery on his injured thumb.
With Cousins a healthy scratch on Saturday, the Vikings started Kellen Mond at quarterback. The plan heading in was to have Mond split time Sean Mannion. Mannion started against the Raiders and split duty with Mond. The two are listed as co-backups on the depth chart.
Matt Damon is in Georgia for the wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Matt Damon is ready to celebrate the best friend Ben Affleckthe marriage of Jennifer Lopez.
The actor and his wife Luciana were pictured arriving at an airfield in Georgia on August 19 after arriving on a private jet. Affleck and Lopez are expected to hold a lavish second wedding celebration in the state this weekend.
Dressed in a white t-shirt overlaid with a black button-up shirt, paired with khakis and sneakers, Damon was all smiles as he and his wife made their way to a waiting SUV at Georgia Airfield.
A month ago, Affleck and Lopez officially tied the knot in a small ceremony in Las Vegas, attended by one of her three children and one of her twins.
More family members are expected to attend this weekend’s festivities, which took a slight detour on the day Damon arrived when Affleck’s mother, Chris Anne Boldtwas hospitalized in Savannah.
Actor Gary Busey hit with multiple sex offense charges at NJ hotel – NBC Chicago
Actor Gary Busey has been charged with multiple sexual offenses in connection with an incident at the annual Monster Mania convention in New Jersey, police said.
Busey, 78, best known for playing musician Buddy Holly in the 1978 film ‘The Buddy Holly Story,’ was charged on Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and a count of harassment, according to a press release from Cherry Hill police.
The charges stem from violations at the annual Monster Mania convention at the Doubletree Hotel Aug. 12-14 in the Philadelphia suburb of Cherry Hill, police said.
Busey, who lives in Malibu, Calif., was to be the featured guest for the three-day event.
Police did not immediately respond to a message asking for details. It was also unclear whether Busey had an attorney to comment on the charges, and a representative did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Saturday.
