Singapore plans to end law that criminalizes gay sex: NPR

More than 150 people in Illinois began bleeding uncontrollably after using synthetic cannabis products – including fake marijuana, Spice and K2 – that contained the rat poison brodifacoum in March and April 2018. At the end of July 2021, these banned products were still being sold. in 10 states and the District of Columbia, resulting in hundreds of severe hemorrhages and several deaths.

Illicit drug use was responsible for an estimated 166,613 deaths worldwide in 2017 due to overdose. The increased risk of illness and injury associated with illicit drug use has caused an estimated 585,348 additional premature deaths. And it is impossible to determine whether people were harmed by the drugs themselves or by the myriad impurities that were added to them.

I am a clinical pharmacologist and guest editor for a special supplement in the Journal of Clinical Pharmacology on commonly used substances. I also studied research in 2021 on what is known about illicit drug adulteration. The research is clear: adding impurities or tampering with illicit drugs is an old and widespread practice with harmful consequences.

You rarely get what you pay for

Drug manufacturers include other ingredients for a variety of reasons, whether to cut costs by bulking up their product with cheaper non-active ingredients or to achieve particular effects by adding other drugs to mask the poor quality of the product. or mimic the desired effect of the drug itself.

Prior to the 2000s, drugs, including cocaine and heroin, were “cut” or diluted, with inactive ingredients like sugars to expand supply and increase profits. Since then, buyers of cocaine and heroin products frequently receive a cocktail of adulterants that mimic the intended effects of the product or mask side effects due to poor quality.

For example, the active ingredient in ecstasy, MDMA, is what produces the intended effects of the product. However, a 2004 study evaluating ecstasy tablets from drug seizures at raves found that 20% of products did not contain MDMA, and dosage varied widely in products that did. Cheaper and more dangerous stimulants and psychedelics like synthetic bath salts and LSD are frequently swapped for MDMA without alerting the buyer.

Drugs added to intensify effects

More than 70% of cocaine products contain levamisole, a drug against worm infections that increases the intensity and duration of stimulant effects. It was banned in the United States in 1999 because it suppresses the production of red and white blood cells and increases the risk of life-threatening infections and anemia. These side effects are seen at doses above 150 milligrams, and 35% of cocaine products seized in the United States exceed this level.

Other additives are commonly added to cocaine to intensify its effects. Aminorex, a stimulant and appetite suppressant, was withdrawn by the FDA in 1972 after causing a number of cases of pulmonary hypertension that led to heart failure and death. Likewise, caffeine is frequently added to intensify the adrenaline rush. Although safe when taken alone in lower doses, higher doses of caffeine in combination with other stimulants can cause seizures and heart rhythm problems.

For heroin, the veterinary anesthetic xylazine is commonly added to intensify its relaxant effect. And fentanyl is increasingly being used as a substitute. Because fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin, a smaller amount of total product can produce similar effects. But adding even a slightly larger amount of fentanyl than intended can easily lead to an overdose.

Cover adulteration and poor workmanship

Manufacturers also add impurities to compensate for lost effects due to adulteration. Anesthetics like lidocaine and benzocaine are added to adulterated products to replicate the tingling sensation on the gums or tongue that drug dealers look for to assess the quality of cocaine. Although these anesthetics are FDA-approved, they can cause seizures and heart rhythm problems with the wrong dose.

A similar technique is used for heroin. Manufacturers typically add quinine, a malaria drug, to mimic the bitter taste of heroin and the initial drop in blood pressure when given.

Poor heroin production also creates a lot of impurities that can cause severe chills and pain at the injection site. To circumvent these side effects, manufacturers frequently add antihistamines like Benadryl and pain relievers like Tylenol. The painkiller metamizole, which was recalled in 1977 for health risks, is sometimes used instead of Tylenol.

The double-edged sword of field trials

Adulterants can cause dangerous side effects. But because additives are not disclosed to the buyer and most of them have been banned by the FDA, clinicians may not recognize or even suspect that an adulterant is the cause of a patient’s symptoms. .

Although consumer-based methods for testing drug impurities can help, they are not foolproof. Music festival volunteers in the 2010s offered MDMA purity testing so attendees could decide if they wanted to use whatever drugs they had. If injured, participants could alert emergency personnel of potential adulterants to which they were exposed. Unfortunately, more than 40% of adulterated samples were missed by these field test kits and discovered days later with only sophisticated lab equipment.

With illicit drugs, the difference between what you think you are buying and what is actually in the product can mean the difference between life and death. If you suffer from substance abuse, resources are available to help you manage your addiction and achieve sobriety.

