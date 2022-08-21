Connect with us

News

Taliban call on UN to lift travel ban — RT in French

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By

Taliban Call On Un To Lift Travel Ban — Rt In French
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

The Taliban have demanded that the UN renew the exemptions to the travel ban of 13 of their leaders, in the interest of “dialogue”, which the West is refusing for the moment.

The Afghan government has asked the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to lift all sanctions against its members and allow them to travel, in the interest of “dialogue and engagement” with the world.

In a statement on August 20, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi, asked the Security Council not to “use sanctions as a means of pressure”. The day before, the Council had failed to reach an agreement to extend travel ban exemptions enjoyed by 13 Taliban officials on the UN sanctions list.

One hundred and thirty-five Taliban officials were slapped with a travel ban and asset freeze by the UNSC in 2011, but waivers were granted to 13 of those officials in 2019 to participate in peace talks in Qatar.

With the Taliban regaining power after the US withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021, members of the UN Security Council are at an impasse over how to deal with the militants. The United States has offered to reinstate the travel ban for seven of the 13 officials, while allowing the other six to travel only to Qatar. Russia and China have also proposed that the waiver be extended by 90 days, but only for travel to Russia, China, Qatar or other “regional countries”, reports the Al Jazeera news channel. .

To justify their position, Western diplomats cited the Taliban’s inability to form a multi-ethnic government and the rollback of women’s rights.

A position denounced by a spokesperson for the Chinese presidency of the Security Council, for whom it is “counterproductive” to link human rights in Afghanistan – and in particular the rights of women – to the travel issues of Taliban officials. “These exemptions are still just as necessary,” he added, regretting the position of Westerners. “If re-imposing a travel ban on Taliban officials is the only thing they want to do, then clearly they haven’t learned their lesson,” he added.

RT All Fr Trans

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Singapore plans to end law that criminalizes gay sex: NPR

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 21, 2022

By

'Staggering' Number Of People Unable To Get Care During Pandemic, Poll Finds
google news

BANGKOK — Singapore announced on Sunday it would decriminalize sex between men by repealing a colonial-era law while protecting the city-state’s definition of marriage.

During his speech at the annual National Day rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he thought it was the “right thing to do now” because most Singaporeans would now accept it.

“It will bring the law into line with current social patterns and I hope to bring some relief to gay Singaporeans,” Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said during his speech at the annual National Day rally.

He said the government would also amend the Constitution to ensure there could be no constitutional challenge to allow same-sex marriage.

“Even if we repeal Section 377A, we will uphold and protect the institution of marriage,” Lee said. “We need to amend the Constitution to protect it. And we will. It will help us repeal Section 377A in a controlled and careful way.”

NPR News

google news
Continue Reading

News

F&O expiry, foreign fund flows and global indices that could influence the market

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 21, 2022

By

F&Amp;O Expiry, Foreign Fund Flows And Global Indices That Could Influence The Market
google news

mini

Global indices will take center stage this week as Dalal Street prepares for the monthly F&O expiry week. A key reading of US GDP and the Fed Chairman’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium will be on the radar of investors around the world.

The focus on Dalal Street will be on global signals this week, with a key GDP reading from the world’s largest economy and a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium. With us, the expiration of monthly derivative contracts – or futures and options – will be in the spotlight.

Foreign fund flows and movements in the rupiah as well as crude oil will remain on investors’ radar as the market returns to a full week of trading after two consecutive truncated weeks during the holidays.

“The market could experience some consolidation after five consecutive weeks of bulls and that would be healthy. We have hardly seen any major declines in the Nifty50 in recent consolidation phases. However, much would depend on the performance of US indices this week where we still see room for further upside,” said Ajit Mishra, VP of Research at Religare Broking.

He expects a base for the index in the 17,300-17,600 area this week and warns that a rebound towards the 17,850-18,100 levels could attract profit bookings.

The week that was

India’s equity benchmarks posted their fifth consecutive weekly gains on Friday, amid positive global moves and buoyant buying by foreign institutional investors. Both major indexes rose 0.3%, with the Sensex gaining 183.4 points for the week and the Nifty50 adding 60.3 points.

No fewer than 30 Nifty50 stocks ended the week higher. Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were the top winners.
F&O Expiry, Foreign Fund Flows And Global Indices That Could Influence The Market

Bharti Airtel, Bharat Petroleum, SBI Life, NTPC and Tech Mahindra – rising between 2.5% and 3.2% – were also among the top gainers.

On the other hand, Apollo, ONGC, UPL, Tata Steel and Hindalco Hospitals were the major top tier laggards.

F&O Expiry, Foreign Fund Flows And Global Indices That Could Influence The Market
F&O Expiry, Foreign Fund Flows And Global Indices That Could Influence The Market

Broader indices also contributed to the rise.

Index Weekly variation (%)
Clever Midcap 100 0.6
Clever small cap 100 0.4

FIIs bought net Indian stocks worth a total of Rs 10,979.1 crore in two consecutive truncated weeks during the holidays, according to provisional exchange data.

F&O Expiry, Foreign Fund Flows And Global Indices That Could Influence The Market

Domestic institutional investors net offloaded shares worth Rs 4,287.1 crore during the period.

F&O Expiry, Foreign Fund Flows And Global Indices That Could Influence The Market

Here are the main factors and events likely to influence Dalal Street during the week starting August 22:

GLOBAL INDEXES

Date WE Europe Asia
August 22 China Lending Prime Rate Decision, Hong Kong Inflation Data
August 23 Manufacturing and services PMI data, housing sales data Services and PMI readings from France, Germany and the Eurozone; Eurozone Consumer Confidence Data, ECB Executive Board Member Fabio Panetta to Speak Japan Manufacturing and Services PMI Data
August 24 Crude oil inventory data, Fed official Neel Kashkari to speak
August 25 GDP data, unemployment insurance claims data, Jackson Hole symposium GDP data from Germany, car production data from the UK, unemployment claims data from France BoJ Board Member Toyoaki Nakamura to Speak on Hong Kong Trade Data
August 26 Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak Data on consumer confidence in Germany and France Inflation data in Japan

DOMESTIC INDICES

Macroeconomic data

The RBI’s bi-monthly data on deposits and loans is due on Friday.

cnbctv18-forexlive

google news
Continue Reading

News

Rat poison is just one of the potentially dangerous substances that could be mixed with illicit drugs

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

22 mins ago

on

August 21, 2022

By

Rat Poison Is Just One Of The Potentially Dangerous Substances That Could Be Mixed With Illicit Drugs
google news

Des impuretés sont souvent ajoutées aux drogues récréatives pour masquer la mauvaise qualité. Sebastian Leesch/EyeEm via Getty Images” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/DXz4cXUHeEYw9mFSAxc4TQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ3MA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/i0W9IHqziJOiUM85qvN5vw- -~B/aD05NTk7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/en/the_conversation_us_articles_815/92c08c708816ec50636709bbd598a25f” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/DXz4cXUHeEYw9mFSAxc4TQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ3MA –/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/i0W9IHqziJOiUM85qvN5vw–~B/aD05NTk7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/en/the_conversation_us_articles_815/92c08c708816ec506369709″abbf></div> </div> </div> </figure><div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <script async src=

More than 150 people in Illinois began bleeding uncontrollably after using synthetic cannabis products – including fake marijuana, Spice and K2 – that contained the rat poison brodifacoum in March and April 2018. At the end of July 2021, these banned products were still being sold. in 10 states and the District of Columbia, resulting in hundreds of severe hemorrhages and several deaths.

Illicit drug use was responsible for an estimated 166,613 deaths worldwide in 2017 due to overdose. The increased risk of illness and injury associated with illicit drug use has caused an estimated 585,348 additional premature deaths. And it is impossible to determine whether people were harmed by the drugs themselves or by the myriad impurities that were added to them.

I am a clinical pharmacologist and guest editor for a special supplement in the Journal of Clinical Pharmacology on commonly used substances. I also studied research in 2021 on what is known about illicit drug adulteration. The research is clear: adding impurities or tampering with illicit drugs is an old and widespread practice with harmful consequences.

You rarely get what you pay for

Drug manufacturers include other ingredients for a variety of reasons, whether to cut costs by bulking up their product with cheaper non-active ingredients or to achieve particular effects by adding other drugs to mask the poor quality of the product. or mimic the desired effect of the drug itself.

Prior to the 2000s, drugs, including cocaine and heroin, were “cut” or diluted, with inactive ingredients like sugars to expand supply and increase profits. Since then, buyers of cocaine and heroin products frequently receive a cocktail of adulterants that mimic the intended effects of the product or mask side effects due to poor quality.

For example, the active ingredient in ecstasy, MDMA, is what produces the intended effects of the product. However, a 2004 study evaluating ecstasy tablets from drug seizures at raves found that 20% of products did not contain MDMA, and dosage varied widely in products that did. Cheaper and more dangerous stimulants and psychedelics like synthetic bath salts and LSD are frequently swapped for MDMA without alerting the buyer.

Certains médicaments sont tellement frelatés qu'ils ne contiennent que peu ou pas d'ingrédients actifs recherchés par les acheteurs. portokalis/iStock via Getty Images Plus” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/57DVQe_hBTaCuTXVJer8Kw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ3MA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/ IbqUmy3BHzKQ4KR8cPEnGA–~B/aD05NjA7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/en/the_conversation_us_articles_815/362c69eda3c2df139e7b718a91e475d2″/><img alt=

Drugs added to intensify effects

More than 70% of cocaine products contain levamisole, a drug against worm infections that increases the intensity and duration of stimulant effects. It was banned in the United States in 1999 because it suppresses the production of red and white blood cells and increases the risk of life-threatening infections and anemia. These side effects are seen at doses above 150 milligrams, and 35% of cocaine products seized in the United States exceed this level.

Other additives are commonly added to cocaine to intensify its effects. Aminorex, a stimulant and appetite suppressant, was withdrawn by the FDA in 1972 after causing a number of cases of pulmonary hypertension that led to heart failure and death. Likewise, caffeine is frequently added to intensify the adrenaline rush. Although safe when taken alone in lower doses, higher doses of caffeine in combination with other stimulants can cause seizures and heart rhythm problems.

For heroin, the veterinary anesthetic xylazine is commonly added to intensify its relaxant effect. And fentanyl is increasingly being used as a substitute. Because fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin, a smaller amount of total product can produce similar effects. But adding even a slightly larger amount of fentanyl than intended can easily lead to an overdose.

Cover adulteration and poor workmanship

Manufacturers also add impurities to compensate for lost effects due to adulteration. Anesthetics like lidocaine and benzocaine are added to adulterated products to replicate the tingling sensation on the gums or tongue that drug dealers look for to assess the quality of cocaine. Although these anesthetics are FDA-approved, they can cause seizures and heart rhythm problems with the wrong dose.

A similar technique is used for heroin. Manufacturers typically add quinine, a malaria drug, to mimic the bitter taste of heroin and the initial drop in blood pressure when given.

Des adultérants peuvent être ajoutés pour imiter les effets attendus d'un médicament particulier. Katarzyna Bialasiewicz/iStock via Getty Images Plus” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/t8coqzZ8Qb966RcTEB9zOA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ3MA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/ nsrlh_Rn6blDjJB3R_8SIg–~B/aD05NjA7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/en/the_conversation_us_articles_815/a19e166ca1afbdf63755f387655b840c”/><img alt=

Poor heroin production also creates a lot of impurities that can cause severe chills and pain at the injection site. To circumvent these side effects, manufacturers frequently add antihistamines like Benadryl and pain relievers like Tylenol. The painkiller metamizole, which was recalled in 1977 for health risks, is sometimes used instead of Tylenol.

The double-edged sword of field trials

Adulterants can cause dangerous side effects. But because additives are not disclosed to the buyer and most of them have been banned by the FDA, clinicians may not recognize or even suspect that an adulterant is the cause of a patient’s symptoms. .

Although consumer-based methods for testing drug impurities can help, they are not foolproof. Music festival volunteers in the 2010s offered MDMA purity testing so attendees could decide if they wanted to use whatever drugs they had. If injured, participants could alert emergency personnel of potential adulterants to which they were exposed. Unfortunately, more than 40% of adulterated samples were missed by these field test kits and discovered days later with only sophisticated lab equipment.

With illicit drugs, the difference between what you think you are buying and what is actually in the product can mean the difference between life and death. If you suffer from substance abuse, resources are available to help you manage your addiction and achieve sobriety.

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Like this article ? Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.

It was written by: C. Michael White, University of Connecticut.

Read more:

C. Michael White does not work for, consult, own stock or receive funding from any company or organization that benefits from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond his appointment university.

yahoo

google news
Continue Reading

News

Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare oral vaccine risk

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

28 mins ago

on

August 21, 2022

By

Polio In Us, Uk And Israel Reveals Rare Oral Vaccine Risk
google news

Comment

LONDON — For years, global health officials have used billions of drops of an oral vaccine in a remarkably successful campaign to wipe out polio in its last remaining strongholds — typically poor, politically unstable corners of the world.

Now, in a surprising twist to the decades-long effort to eradicate the virus, authorities in Jerusalem, New York and London have uncovered evidence that polio is spreading there.

The original source of the virus? The oral vaccine itself.

Scientists have known about this extremely rare phenomenon for a long time. This is why some countries have switched to other polio vaccines. But these accidental oral infections are becoming more blatant as the world moves closer to eradicating the disease and the number of polio cases caused by wild or naturally circulating virus plummets.

Since 2017, there have been 396 cases of polio caused by the wild virus, compared to more than 2,600 linked to the oral vaccine, according to figures from the World Health Organization and its partners.

“We’re basically replacing the wild virus with the virus in the vaccine, which is now leading to new outbreaks,” said Scott Barrett, a Columbia University professor who has studied polio eradication. “I suspect countries like the UK and the US will be able to stop transmission fairly quickly, but we’ve thought about that about monkeypox as well.”

The latest incidents represent the first time in several years that the vaccine-related polio virus has appeared in wealthy countries.

Earlier this year, Israeli officials detected poliomyelitis in an unvaccinated 3-year-old child who suffered from paralysis. Several other children, almost all unvaccinated, were found to be carriers of the virus but without any symptoms.

In June, UK authorities reported finding evidence in sewage that the virus was spreading, although no infections in people were identified. Last week, the government said all children in London aged 1 to 9 would be offered a booster shot.

In the United States, an unvaccinated young adult suffered paralysis of his legs after being infected with polio, officials in New York revealed last month. The virus has also appeared in sewers in New York, suggesting it is spreading. But officials said they weren’t planning a booster campaign because they believed the state’s high vaccination rate should provide enough protection.

Genetic analyzes showed that the viruses in the three countries were all “vaccine-derived”, meaning they were mutated versions of a virus from the oral vaccine.

The oral vaccine in question has been used since 1988 because it’s cheap, easy to administer – two drops are put directly into children’s mouths – and better at protecting entire populations where polio is spreading. It contains a weakened form of the live virus.

But it can also cause poliomyelitis in about two to four children for 2 million doses. (Four doses are needed to be fully immunized.) In extremely rare cases, the weakened virus can also sometimes mutate into a more dangerous form and trigger outbreaks, especially in places with poor sanitation and vaccination levels. weak.

These outbreaks usually begin when vaccinated people shed live vaccine virus in their stool. From there, the virus can spread within the community and, over time, morph into a form that can cripple people and trigger new outbreaks.

Many countries that have eliminated polio have switched to injectable vaccines containing virus killed decades ago to avoid such risks; the Nordic countries and the Netherlands have never used the oral vaccine. The ultimate goal is to shift the world to vaccines once wild polio is eradicated, but some scientists argue the switch should happen sooner.

“We probably never could have brought polio under control in the developing world without the (oral polio vaccine), but that’s the price we’re paying now,” said Dr Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Philadelphia Hospital. “The only way to eliminate poliomyelitis is to eliminate the use of the oral vaccine.”

Aidan O’Leary, director of the WHO’s polio department, described the discovery of the spread of polio in London and New York as “a major surprise”, saying officials were focused on eradication of the disease in Afghanistan and Pakistan, where health workers have been killed. for the vaccination of children and where the conflict has made access to certain areas impossible.

Still, O’Leary said he was confident that Israel, Britain and the United States would quickly stop their newly identified outbreaks.

The oral vaccine is credited with dramatically reducing the number of children paralyzed by polio. When the global eradication effort began in 1988, there were approximately 350,000 cases of wild poliomyelitis a year. So far this year there have been 19 cases of wild polio, all in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Mozambique.

In 2020, the number of vaccine-related polio cases peaked at more than 1,100 spread across dozens of countries. It has since declined to around 200 this year so far.

Last year, the WHO and its partners also began using a new oral polio vaccine, which contains a live but weakened virus that scientists say is less likely to mutate into a dangerous form. But supplies are limited.

To stop polio in Britain, the United States and Israel, what is needed is more vaccination, experts say. That’s something Barrett of Columbia University worries might be difficult in the age of COVID-19.

“What’s different now is a reduction in trust in authority and political polarization in countries like the US and the UK,” Barrett said. “The presumption that we can rapidly increase the number of vaccinations may be more difficult now.”

Oyewale Tomori, a virologist who helped lead Nigeria’s efforts to eliminate polio, said in the past he and his colleagues were hesitant to describe outbreaks as ‘vaccine-derived’, fearing people would fear the vaccine. .

“All we can do is explain how the vaccine works and hope people understand that vaccination is the best protection, but it’s complicated,” Tomori said. “In hindsight, it might have been better not to use this vaccine, but at that time nobody knew it would turn out like this.”

The Associated Press Health and Science Department is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

washingtonpost

google news
Continue Reading

News

9:00 p.m. first alert weather update

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

33 mins ago

on

August 21, 2022

By

9:00 P.m. First Alert Weather Update
google news

9 p.m. First Alert Weather Update – CBS DFW

Watch CBS News


A flood watch is in effect between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. tomorrow. Some areas could see between 2 and 4 inches of rain! Here is Dominic Brown with the latest.

Be the first to know

Receive browser notifications for breaking news, live events and exclusive reports.


Grub5

google news
Continue Reading

News

Rep. Dan Crenshaw responds to calls to ‘defund the FBI’ after Mar-a-Lago raid: Democrats ‘want to defund the police too’

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 21, 2022

By

Rep. Dan Crenshaw Responds To Calls To 'Defund The Fbi' After Mar-A-Lago Raid: Democrats 'Want To Defund The Police Too'
google news

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, has come under fire for calling out Republicans who want to pull funding from the FBI following former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago raid, but he said the reaction had been extreme and unfair.

“If you’re an internet troll, you might think I defended the FBI. But if you’re a thoughtful person, then you know, I didn’t,” Crenshaw told Fox News Digital in a exclusive interview this week.

Crenshaw, who has come under fire from some GOP members for his stance on the FBI after the raid, says he has been clear that he believes the FBI’s actions in the Trump raid, allegedly for classified documents , were unfair.

“This is clearly a political decision. Clearly they could have asked Donald Trump for the documents if they wanted them so badly, but there is no evidence that they did. So that’s what I’ve said over and over again that doesn’t mean I want to take the funding out of the FBI and if you want to take the funding out of the FBI then I can point you to the Democratic Party because they also want to take out the police funding,” Crenshaw said.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw during his interview with Fox News Digital.
(FoxNews)

TRUMP MAR-A-LAGO RAID: FLORIDA JUDGE SAYS PART OF AFFIDAVIT RELATED TO RAID MAY BE UNSEALED

Crenshaw and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., feuded over calls to “cancel FBI funding” after the raid, and he said he was tired of the criticism he faced — which includes the being called a RINO (Republican in name only) and compared to the late Republican Senator John McCain, a frequent target of Trump’s ire.

“I’m sick of these extremes and this nonsense being told, the lies being spread about me. It’s all BS and we all know it,” Crenshaw told Fox. “Don’t agree with the Democrats on defunding the police…You can hold them accountable and you can be, you can have righteous outrage, righteous anger. And what happened in Mar-a- Lago actually united all aspects of the Republican Party because we all know that was unfair.”

POLITICIZING FBI ON TRUMP RAID COULD HAVE NATIONAL SECURITY CONSEQUENCES, EX-AGENT TURNED LEGAL WARNS

Crenshaw said that to restore trust in the FBI, there must be transparency, which he and others hope to provide if the GOP wins control of the House in the midterm elections.

“We are going to hold a lot of oversights like [Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy said – Merrick Garland, you better get your parking spot ready, you better save all your paperwork, because there’s going to be a lot of surveillance when we take over the House. It’s exactly the right decision.”

The FBI entered Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Florida, on August 8 with a search warrant to search Trump’s records, and the receipt subsequently released for the seizures indicates there were classified documents and top secrets among the boxes stored at the residence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The warrant, however, with justification of probable cause for the search has not been released, and Trump’s attorneys plan to continue to urge the courts to release it.

Several Republican politicians have called for the dismantling of the FBI following the raid, which has all but united the right in condemning the FBI’s decision as a political prosecution.

Thomas Phippen is an editor at Fox News.

Fox

google news
Continue Reading

Trending