Finance
The Benefits of Fava or Broad Beans for Diabetics
Fava beans, as they are called in the Americas, or broad beans, as they are more commonly called in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, have been a part of diet in the eastern Mediterranean since about 6,000 BCE.
They grow in broad, leathery pods, like much enlarged pea pods. Each pod contains three to eight oval beans.
The term broad bean refers to the larger-seeded cultivars that are grown for human food, while horse bean or field bean refers to cultivars with smaller, harder seeds mainly (but not exclusively) used for animal feed.
The fava bean is a hardy plant. It can withstand harsh and cold climates.
Preparing fava beans
Preparing fresh fava beans can be a bit of a pain.
When buying the beans, choose green pods that are firm and don’t bulge. The bulging pods may be old and often have a bitter taste.
To remove the beans from the pods, just run a thumb nail along the seam of the pod to split it open. Take out the beans. They are wrapped in a thick white skin that needs to be removed.
You can get rid of the skin by using a sharp knife to make a small slit along the edge of the bean. This will allow the raw bean to pop right out. But this is a lot of hard work… bean by bean!
You can get around this by putting the beans into boiling salted water and parboiling them for about a minute-and-a-half. After that put the beans into ice-cold water so they stop cooking. Now you can squeeze the beans right out of their skins.Still… preparing broad beans is hard work. It takes about 3lbs or 1.5kg of fava pods to get one full cup of beans.
Culinary uses
Broad beans are usually eaten while they are young and tender. If they are planted in early winter, they can be harvested in the middle of spring. If they are sown in early spring they will be ready by mid-summer.
Horse beans, on the other hand, are left to mature fully. They are harvested in late autumn and can be eaten by humans as a pulse, though they are most commonly used as animal fodder.
Broad beans were a major foodstuff in the ancient civilizations of the Mediterranean. They were especially popular among the ancient Egyptians, Greeks and Romans. They eventually spread along the Nile Valley to Ethiopia, northern India and China.
Fava beans can be eaten in a variety of ways. For example, you can steam them until they are tender and then toss them in fresh lemon juice. They are lovely in a mixed green salad. Mashed fava beans can be used as a spread on bread or crackers. They are at their best as fúl medammes, which is very popular as a breakfast dish in Arabia. It makes a great lunch.
Making fúl medammes is really easy. Fry finely chopped garlic and onion is a pan using an extremely small amount of virgin olive oil. Once the garlic has been softened, add the fava beans and a little water. Bring to the boil and mash the beans with a wooden spatula. Once the goo is piping hot, pour it into a bowl and service with oat cakes (thin sugar-free biscuits made from oats).
In parts of Latin America, mashed fava beans are used as fillings in corn-based snacks. They are also used whole in vegetable soups.
The beans can also be dry-fried, causing them to split open. You can then spice them to produce a savoury, crunchy snack that is popular in northern Iran, Malaysia, Thailand, China and Latin America.
The immature pods can also be cooked and eaten. In addition, the young leaves of the plant can be eaten, either raw or cooked in the same way as spinach.
How nutritious are fava or broad beans?
The simple answer is… very nutritious.
Here’s what you get in 100 grams of raw mature seeds:
Macro-nutrients
Energy… 1,425 kJ (341 kcal)
Carbohydrates… 58.29 g
Dietary fibre… 25 g
Fat… 1.53 g
Protein… 26.12 g
Vitamins
Thiamine (B1)… 0.555 mg… 48%
Riboflavin (B2)… 0.333 mg… 28%
Niacin (B3)… 2.832 mg… 19%
Vitamin B6… 0 366 mg… 28%
Folate (B9)… 423 μg… 106%
Vitamin C… 1.4 mg… 2%
Vitamin K… 9 μg… 9%
Minerals
Calcium… 103 mg… 10%
Iron… 6.7 mg… 52%
Magnesium… 192 mg… 54%
Manganese… 1.626 mg… 77%
Phosphorus… 421 mg… 60%
Potassium… 1,062 mg… 23%
Sodium… 13 mg… 1%
Zinc… 3.14 mg… 33%
μg = micrograms… mg = milligrams… IU = International units
The percentages refer to the recommended daily amounts for an adult.
As you can see from the above, dietary fibre makes up 25% fava beans. Another 26% consists of protein.
In addition, fava beans are especially rich in micro-nutrients such as the B vitamins, notably folate and thiamine. The broad beans are also full of phosphorus, manganese, magnesium and iron.
Fava beans are one of the top high-folate foods (vitamin B9) around. Folate helps metabolise your energy, supports your nervous system, and keeps red blood cells healthy. It’s also a must for pregnant women.
Benefits of eating fava or broad beans
Fava beans do not directly help diabetics control their blood glucose. But they do help prevent or slow the development of certain adverse medical conditions, many of which arise due to diabetes, such as:
- hypertension
- risk of heart disease and stroke
- weak immune system
- reduced energy
- development of osteoporosis
- poor motor function
- risk of birth defects
Hypertension… 85% of diabetics suffer from high blood pressure. Studies show that magnesium can lower blood pressure. Broad beans are loaded with magnesium.
According to a meta-analysis of 12 clinical trials covering 545 participants in total, magnesium supplements taken for up to 26 week resulted in a small reduction in diastolic blood pressure. But another study demonstrated that better results are achieved when magnesium supplements are combined with magnesium-rich vegetables and fruit.
Heart disease and stroke… hypertension and diabetes increase the risk of heart disease and stroke at least three times compared to the risk among the general population. Thus improvements in your blood pressure will reduce your risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke.
Weak immune system… is another consequence of diabetes. Healthy white blood cells are necessary to support a strong immune system because without them your body is very susceptible to illnesses and infections. White blood cells destroy pathogens that cause diseases and help eliminate free radicals found in your body.
Copper helps maintain healthy blood cells, and broad beans contain significant amounts of copper thus helping to strengthen your immune system.
Reduced energy… many diabetics experience a feeling of sluggishness. This ongoing tiredness can be due to a lack of iron which is required to produce haemoglobin. Haemoglobin carries oxygen to the cells throughout your body. Fava beans contain significant amounts of iron and their consumption can help put pep back into your step.
Development of osteoporosis… can be prevented to an extent with manganese. Manganese helps increase bone mass and helps reduce calcium deficiency. Fava beans contain significant amounts of manganese. The US National Library of Medicine suggests that consuming forms of manganese along with calcium, zinc and copper may help reduce spinal bone loss in older women.
Risk of birth defects… can be reduced with folate (vitamin B9). Broad beans contain very significant amounts of folate which, as well as being great for providing energy, has long been associated with helping to reduce birth defects.
A meta-analysis of research on folic acid supplementation, published in Scientific Reports by the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health in 2015, found a positive association between folate supplementation and a decreased risk of congenital heart defects.
Birth defects often occur during the first few weeks of pregnancy at a time when many women may not know that they are pregnant.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Public Health Service recommend that all women between 15 and 45 years (the child-bearing ages) consume 0.4mg (400μg) of folic acid every day to help reduce the risk of birth defects, spina bifida and anencephaly.
Poor motor function… due to Parkinson’s disease may be helped by eating broad beans regularly, according to some studies. Research published in the Journal of Clinical & Diagnostic Research examined the effects of eating fresh fava beans with their outer shells, fava beans dissolved in alcohol and water, and dried sprouted fava beans.
The researchers discovered that the increase in the levels of the amino-acids L-dopa and C-dopa in the blood stream from the fava beans caused a significant improvement in the motor performance of patients with Parkinson’s, without any side effects.
Side effects of eating fava or broad beans
Fava beans are not the most tasteful food on the planet. But spice them up a bit and they are a pleasure to eat. Most people tolerate them very well.
A few people are allergic to fava beans. However, cooking the beans thoroughly can help reduce the risk of an allergic reaction.
Consuming broad beans can be highly detrimental if you have glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency. G6PDD is an inborn problem with your metabolism that predisposes you to a breakdown of your red blood cells. It is very rare.
This breakdown can be triggered by a variety of infections, medications, stress and a few foods such as fava beans. Thus if you have G6PDD, you must avoid eating broad beans.
Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) are a class of drugs that have a long history of use in the treatment of depression. These drugs interact unfavourably with other medicines and certain foods, so if you are using these drugs you should avoid eating fava beans.
The takeaway
Despite all this, it is a good idea to add broad beans to your diet unless you have a medical condition that can be affected negatively by the beans or you are taking medicines that can cause you to have an adverse reaction to the beans.
But if you can handle them without any health issues, you should avail of their potential to reduce your diabetic’s risk of heart disease and strokes, to boost your energy levels and immune system, to help your motor function and so on, by consuming broad beans on a regular basis.
I enjoy a bowl of fava beans laced with garlic and onion for lunch at least once a week in the form of fúl medammes.
Finance
Video Conferencing Technology and Education
This is the first in a series of articles focusing on video conferencing and education. Part 1: The Teaching Predicament primarily focuses on the dilemma that educational institutes around the world have been facing in terms of teaching.
Over the recent years, visual communication as an effective tool to enhance delivery of education has gained a lot of traction. Educational institutes are constantly faced with the challenge of maintaining consistency and quality of teaching over geographically dispersed branches. For instance, will a student enrolled in an undergraduate business studies program at a top tier American university experience the same teaching quality in the Middle East or Europe? The answer to this question will most likely be ‘not quite’. Although there are a number of variables at play here but the most fundamental challenge is access to the same quality of instructors across geographical regions. Geographical regions can typify different branches in the same city, across cities, countries and continents. Maintaining teaching standards across continents is even a bigger challenge given the social, cultural and ethnic divides.
A traditional approach to somewhat alleviate the problem is to fly in faculty periodically to conduct workshops. However, this can prove to be very costly and cumbersome. Technology has an answer for this common and age-old problem. Although video conferencing solutions have been around since the 1980s, they’ve never been so affordable and accessible as they are today. Visual communication technology has advanced leaps and bounds making it highly immersive and interactive. More importantly, the bandwidth and the infrastructure that is required to support a truly interactive video conference is ever more affordable and ubiquitous now. This makes videoconferencing a viable and practical learning tool for the classroom. Truly interactive visual communication can add a level of teaching consistency across multiple institutes.
Full HD 1080p video, 360-degree audio combined with interactive whiteboards and multiple cameras provide the next best thing to being physically present in a classroom. Video conferencing technology has truly reinvented how teachers and students interaction. From sharing lecture notes and feedback to carrying out assignments and group work, a video conference setup in a classroom knows no geographical boundaries. The selection of video conferencing equipment however may appear to be daunting initially with the sheer amount of options available. I personally prefer Panasonic Video Conferencing.
Panasonic is a manufacturer of state-of-the-art Video Conferencing equipment. Their Visual Communication technology combines full 1080i video coupled with advanced compression algorithms connecting you with colleagues and experts around the world on standard broadband connections. 360° HD Full Duplex Audio with echo cancellation technology combined with stunning video provides a truly immersive and collaborative video conference.
Finance
Backup Software – Data Recovery Online
The incredibly rapid growth of digital technology, particularly digital media such as music, software, videos and photos, coupled with a similar increase in digital communication, has called for new measures to protect files that are essential for small business and customers. Only 25% of small web businesses currently have data backup in some remote location.
On line Back-up software is a web based service where small web business and customers are able to store their files in a protected place such as an outside server. In this way, customers can reach a second set of all their important files. These files can be used as a backup if any unexpected event or disaster deletes their original files.
Most of the companies that allow this capability do so by getting users to sign on to their service. Some back up businesses target customers and small businesses while other web-based providers focus on corporate servers or personal computers. This method provides managed and program storage systems to corporate buyers as part of an outsourcing agreement.
Nowadays, the web is a central tool of home-based businesses with more than twenty-nine million firms connected. What’s more, they’re using faster broadband speeds with DSL already being used at one-half of all home-based business. Along with the constant growth in broadband on line services, there has also been a vast addition in the advancement of digital information thanks to the influx of digital photos, music, videos, etc.
Get in to the fully-automated remote backup services that do backups automatically. These companies scan their client’s disk drive via the Internet for the files and application programs which are indispensable to the clients and create precise copies from them. Then the back up company stores the information safely aside as insurance policy against the loss of the client’s files.
For more information about laptop and backup visit http://laptop-support.net.
Finance
How to Locate a Cell Phone Owner Using the Unregistered Number
If you are looking for the best solution to your current problem on how to locate a cell phone owner using the unregistered number on your mobile phone then read on and find out your options.
Bear in mind that you are not alone in trying to trace the owner of any cellphone number because there are also numerous other people who are facing the same situation as you are encountering right now.
Many of them want to perform the reverse phone search because they are desperate in stopping those annoying prank calls. Some individuals wants to conduct this type of search because they are having some doubts on the mysterious phone activities of their relationship partner; while some businessmen and corporate employees are regularly conducting the reverse lookup of cell phone numbers because they want to sort business and personal calls for proper crediting of expenses.
Regardless of the purpose of your search, one of your options is to simply visit the service provider office where the unit is subscribed. Most of these wireless communication service companies generally have the database that contains all the personal data of their subscribers.
You can request for the desired information using the cellphone numbers that you have in your possession and they will usually give you the requested information as long as you are able to provide valid reasons.
If you opt for this method then prepare to set aside several hours or half of the day just to get the information that you want. This will also cost you some expenses on your transportation in personally going to the place where the offices are located.
The best solution to your problem on how to locate a cell phone owner is to go online and use one of the numerous reverse phone search service offered by several independent companies. This is much better option for you because you can instantly get the results within minutes; and it is very convenient on your part since you can get your desired data without going somewhere. This option may require you to spend around $10 to $40 but such amount is very minimal compared to the numerous benefits that you will also get.
The most highly recommended option to solve your problem on how to locate a cell phone owner is to get the annual subscription where you can perform as many searches as you want within the paid period; this is more economical considering that you may need to perform the same procedure again in the future on several instances.
Finance
The Importance of Key Business Performance Indicators to Small Business Management
How do you know how well your small business is doing? Do you look at profit? Do you look at your sales numbers? Do you measure growth?
Most businesses use monthly financial statements, which include sales revenues. Some compare those monthly results to the plan and/or to the previous year’s results. All business should continue to use that information to manage their business. However, all small businesses should also include more significant key performance indicators as part of their measurement process. As a small business owner, managing-by-measuring performance is a significant key to your success.
Develop a set of key performance indicators (KPIs) to track your business growth and success. These measures will keep you focused on your business goals. When you write your business plan make sure that you include measurable goals and objectives. Then set in place a system that will provide you with regular indications of performance.
KPIs can be easily developed and monitored however each business needs to customize the measurement process to their own business needs.
Here are just a few KPIs you can consider for your business:
- Number of orders in a day/week/month/year
- Number of estimates in a day/week/month/year
- What kind of ‘win’ ratio does your business enjoy (e.g. do you ‘win’ 15% of all estimates – track this data)?
- How long does it take for you to respond to customer queries: estimate turn-around times; order processing; time from order placement to order delivery; responsiveness in handling customer complaints; and so on?
- How often do you hit your ‘promise’ date (i.e. the date you promised to deliver the order to your customer)? Analyze the ‘misses’: ship dates you don’t make. Are they with one product line? Or with one customer or type of customer? Or with one employee?
- What kind of employee turn-over rate do you have?
- What kind of customer turn-over rate do you have?
- Percentage of business your largest customer holds?
- Sales by customer
- Sales by customer by product
- Sales by product
These would be in addition to your regular monthly financials but consider KPIs more of a daily or weekly measurement. Set up KPIs to help you see what is going on in your business presently and to help you forecast the near term (this week, this month, next month). If you track some of these statistics daily you will begin to develop trend lines that will highlight both the positives and negatives of your business growth.
Once you start to collect the data, it becomes much easier to see where the problem lies. If you are a manufacturer and you are always late delivering to your largest customer, find out why. Analyze your process. If you are a distributor and you are always late delivering a certain product, find out why. Is your supplier always late? Do you need to carry more inventory of that item? Or in both these examples is it because your employee turn-over is particularly high in the shipping department? Why is turn-over in shipping high? Are you hiring the right people? Are you under-paying? Does your shipping supervisor have weak people skills?
Developing good performance indicators will help you identify and solve issues quickly. Once you have developed KPIs that are aligned with your business goals, and once you track your performance regularly, you will be in a better position to manage your business.
Finance
Marketing B2B Businesses With Text Messaging
Young people especially have made text messaging into a hugely popular way to communicate. It’s simple; you just send a written message to another person from your cell phone. The popularity of text messaging has grown to such an extent that many people have phone plans that include an unlimited number of messages. Since receiving unlimited texts is now more common, marketing through this media has become more realistic. Marketing to people whose phone packages only include a limited number of texts or none at all, however, can be trickier. This is because they might have to pay to be marketing to, something no one likes.
Currently, text message or SMS (Short Message Service) marketing is done in a very limited way. But it seems likely that this will change in the near future. One reason for that is because people almost always open and read the SMS messages they receive on their phone. This makes sending advertising information in those messages an effective marketing strategy.
There are some important things to consider before you begin using text messages as part of your company’s marketing efforts. Short messages are the way to go, since some cell phones have small screens that make reading long messages bothersome. Your goal should be to get the reader to visit your website. Instead of asking new clients directly for their phone number, offer them a special deal if they call in. That incites them to call and gets them excited about your company and the deals it offers. Don’t overwhelm clients with tons of SMS messages; keep them brief and interesting.
It is surprising that more companies have not started text messaging marketing campaigns when you consider the fact that nearly everyone has their own cell phone. B2B companies can send SMS’s to current customers as well as individuals who have chosen to take part in a text message news feature. Using texts to let your customers know what is new and exciting at your business will keep them interested and will help you spread the word about your company.
Finance
Nine Reasons You Should Consider a Career in Copier Sales
As a newly minted college graduate, a career in copier sales is probably not what you dreamed of when you were pulling all-nighters to pass all of those dreaded final exams. After seven years of experience as an Account Executive and Sales Manager at two different copier sales organizations, I’ve often marveled at what a smart choice working in this field turned out to be for me and many of my colleagues. Before you whiz right on by the umpteen job openings on the online job boards, consider why you might want to pursue a career as a copier sales rep:
1.Many new graduates and career changers select a career in copier sales solely for the world class training that is available. Usually, a new rep is sent for two weeks of classroom training followed up by in the field training with your sales manager and fellow sales reps. This is invaluable training that is FREE.
2. The knowledge gained as a successful performer in copier sales can open the door to more lucrative opportunities in pharmaceutical, software, medical device and financial services sales, just to name a few.
3. A representative at 100% of annual sales quota averages $60,000-$80,000 annually in base salary, commissions and bonuses. It is not unusual for a top performer to exceed $100,000+ per year in earnings.
4. Depending on your individual sales manager, you might enjoy a high degree of autonomy and job flexibility.
5. If you consider yourself entrepreneurial this is the job for you! Your territory is like owning your own business and your goal is to maximize revenue within your assigned boundaries. The skills you learn on this job are excellent preparation for owning your own business one day.
6. If you want a raise, you give yourself one by selling more copiers. There is nothing like a pay for performance work environment! After this, you will never be able to tolerate a paycheck where someone else puts limits on your earning potential.
7. Most companies provide perks, promotions and sales incentive trips for their top performers. Personally, the all expenses paid trips for two were the best part of the job for me. You and a guest enjoy all of the amenities of a Five Star Resort to places like the Bahamas, England, Cancun, Scotland or Hawaii. It’s a great way to travel the world for free!
8. Every business needs a copier device. However, depending on your assignment, you won’t spend your entire day talking to dentists only. You might meet with the Office Manager at a defense company in the morning, an IT Manager at an apparel manufacturer at lunchtime and the CFO of an entertainment company in the afternoon. You gain exposure to many different industries as well as functional areas of a company. Not only does this make the job more satisfying, it is also an excellent avenue for networking with many different professionals. Who knows what kind of opportunities your networking activities could lead to in the future?
9. Like many who’ve gone before you, you might actually enjoy the copier industry and want to pursue a long-term career in the industry. As you demonstrate exceptional sales results, most likely you will be promoted and rewarded with increasing responsibilities. The career path has a fork in the road where you must decide whether you want to pursue Account Management or Sales Management.
A candidate that enjoys the sales process and is a bit of a lone ranger usually prefers to work his way up to bigger and better accounts as a Major Account Rep or a National Account Rep. Sometimes a Rep will be assigned a Vertical Market such as Law Firms where he is the specialist in selling to only the Legal Vertical Market. The other direction to go in is Sales Management.
You would be promoted to manage a team of six to eight reps and after exceptionally consistent performance, you might run your own market as a Branch Director and manage 100-200 sales and service personnel. Most ambitious Branch Directors have their eye on ending up in the corner office as a Vice-President, eventually. The reality of the situation is that if you want to move up the corporate ladder, at some point you have to prove that you can get things done effectively through other people. This is best achieved through a Sales Manager role.
The Benefits of Fava or Broad Beans for Diabetics
Hyde5: More cornerback questions, more running game concerns – five thoughts on Dolphins vs. Raiders
Newcastle and Man City love spending money! But which of these pairs had the highest price?
Video Conferencing Technology and Education
What we know about human remains found in Lake Mead
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets two drives in preseason game vs. Raiders
Backup Software – Data Recovery Online
Cbi issues subpoena to some defendants in Delhi excise policy ‘corruption’ case
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, most starters playing in preseason game against Raiders – The Denver Post
British leadership hopeful Liz Truss downplays recession prospects
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance2 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
Sports3 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News2 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives