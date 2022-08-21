Finance
The Importance of Key Business Performance Indicators to Small Business Management
How do you know how well your small business is doing? Do you look at profit? Do you look at your sales numbers? Do you measure growth?
Most businesses use monthly financial statements, which include sales revenues. Some compare those monthly results to the plan and/or to the previous year’s results. All business should continue to use that information to manage their business. However, all small businesses should also include more significant key performance indicators as part of their measurement process. As a small business owner, managing-by-measuring performance is a significant key to your success.
Develop a set of key performance indicators (KPIs) to track your business growth and success. These measures will keep you focused on your business goals. When you write your business plan make sure that you include measurable goals and objectives. Then set in place a system that will provide you with regular indications of performance.
KPIs can be easily developed and monitored however each business needs to customize the measurement process to their own business needs.
Here are just a few KPIs you can consider for your business:
- Number of orders in a day/week/month/year
- Number of estimates in a day/week/month/year
- What kind of ‘win’ ratio does your business enjoy (e.g. do you ‘win’ 15% of all estimates – track this data)?
- How long does it take for you to respond to customer queries: estimate turn-around times; order processing; time from order placement to order delivery; responsiveness in handling customer complaints; and so on?
- How often do you hit your ‘promise’ date (i.e. the date you promised to deliver the order to your customer)? Analyze the ‘misses’: ship dates you don’t make. Are they with one product line? Or with one customer or type of customer? Or with one employee?
- What kind of employee turn-over rate do you have?
- What kind of customer turn-over rate do you have?
- Percentage of business your largest customer holds?
- Sales by customer
- Sales by customer by product
- Sales by product
These would be in addition to your regular monthly financials but consider KPIs more of a daily or weekly measurement. Set up KPIs to help you see what is going on in your business presently and to help you forecast the near term (this week, this month, next month). If you track some of these statistics daily you will begin to develop trend lines that will highlight both the positives and negatives of your business growth.
Once you start to collect the data, it becomes much easier to see where the problem lies. If you are a manufacturer and you are always late delivering to your largest customer, find out why. Analyze your process. If you are a distributor and you are always late delivering a certain product, find out why. Is your supplier always late? Do you need to carry more inventory of that item? Or in both these examples is it because your employee turn-over is particularly high in the shipping department? Why is turn-over in shipping high? Are you hiring the right people? Are you under-paying? Does your shipping supervisor have weak people skills?
Developing good performance indicators will help you identify and solve issues quickly. Once you have developed KPIs that are aligned with your business goals, and once you track your performance regularly, you will be in a better position to manage your business.
Marketing B2B Businesses With Text Messaging
Young people especially have made text messaging into a hugely popular way to communicate. It’s simple; you just send a written message to another person from your cell phone. The popularity of text messaging has grown to such an extent that many people have phone plans that include an unlimited number of messages. Since receiving unlimited texts is now more common, marketing through this media has become more realistic. Marketing to people whose phone packages only include a limited number of texts or none at all, however, can be trickier. This is because they might have to pay to be marketing to, something no one likes.
Currently, text message or SMS (Short Message Service) marketing is done in a very limited way. But it seems likely that this will change in the near future. One reason for that is because people almost always open and read the SMS messages they receive on their phone. This makes sending advertising information in those messages an effective marketing strategy.
There are some important things to consider before you begin using text messages as part of your company’s marketing efforts. Short messages are the way to go, since some cell phones have small screens that make reading long messages bothersome. Your goal should be to get the reader to visit your website. Instead of asking new clients directly for their phone number, offer them a special deal if they call in. That incites them to call and gets them excited about your company and the deals it offers. Don’t overwhelm clients with tons of SMS messages; keep them brief and interesting.
It is surprising that more companies have not started text messaging marketing campaigns when you consider the fact that nearly everyone has their own cell phone. B2B companies can send SMS’s to current customers as well as individuals who have chosen to take part in a text message news feature. Using texts to let your customers know what is new and exciting at your business will keep them interested and will help you spread the word about your company.
Nine Reasons You Should Consider a Career in Copier Sales
As a newly minted college graduate, a career in copier sales is probably not what you dreamed of when you were pulling all-nighters to pass all of those dreaded final exams. After seven years of experience as an Account Executive and Sales Manager at two different copier sales organizations, I’ve often marveled at what a smart choice working in this field turned out to be for me and many of my colleagues. Before you whiz right on by the umpteen job openings on the online job boards, consider why you might want to pursue a career as a copier sales rep:
1.Many new graduates and career changers select a career in copier sales solely for the world class training that is available. Usually, a new rep is sent for two weeks of classroom training followed up by in the field training with your sales manager and fellow sales reps. This is invaluable training that is FREE.
2. The knowledge gained as a successful performer in copier sales can open the door to more lucrative opportunities in pharmaceutical, software, medical device and financial services sales, just to name a few.
3. A representative at 100% of annual sales quota averages $60,000-$80,000 annually in base salary, commissions and bonuses. It is not unusual for a top performer to exceed $100,000+ per year in earnings.
4. Depending on your individual sales manager, you might enjoy a high degree of autonomy and job flexibility.
5. If you consider yourself entrepreneurial this is the job for you! Your territory is like owning your own business and your goal is to maximize revenue within your assigned boundaries. The skills you learn on this job are excellent preparation for owning your own business one day.
6. If you want a raise, you give yourself one by selling more copiers. There is nothing like a pay for performance work environment! After this, you will never be able to tolerate a paycheck where someone else puts limits on your earning potential.
7. Most companies provide perks, promotions and sales incentive trips for their top performers. Personally, the all expenses paid trips for two were the best part of the job for me. You and a guest enjoy all of the amenities of a Five Star Resort to places like the Bahamas, England, Cancun, Scotland or Hawaii. It’s a great way to travel the world for free!
8. Every business needs a copier device. However, depending on your assignment, you won’t spend your entire day talking to dentists only. You might meet with the Office Manager at a defense company in the morning, an IT Manager at an apparel manufacturer at lunchtime and the CFO of an entertainment company in the afternoon. You gain exposure to many different industries as well as functional areas of a company. Not only does this make the job more satisfying, it is also an excellent avenue for networking with many different professionals. Who knows what kind of opportunities your networking activities could lead to in the future?
9. Like many who’ve gone before you, you might actually enjoy the copier industry and want to pursue a long-term career in the industry. As you demonstrate exceptional sales results, most likely you will be promoted and rewarded with increasing responsibilities. The career path has a fork in the road where you must decide whether you want to pursue Account Management or Sales Management.
A candidate that enjoys the sales process and is a bit of a lone ranger usually prefers to work his way up to bigger and better accounts as a Major Account Rep or a National Account Rep. Sometimes a Rep will be assigned a Vertical Market such as Law Firms where he is the specialist in selling to only the Legal Vertical Market. The other direction to go in is Sales Management.
You would be promoted to manage a team of six to eight reps and after exceptionally consistent performance, you might run your own market as a Branch Director and manage 100-200 sales and service personnel. Most ambitious Branch Directors have their eye on ending up in the corner office as a Vice-President, eventually. The reality of the situation is that if you want to move up the corporate ladder, at some point you have to prove that you can get things done effectively through other people. This is best achieved through a Sales Manager role.
3 Sure Ways to Get Rid of Tire Kickers
When people go shopping, whether it’s for a minor purchase or a large ticket item like a new car, price will always be a determining factor. If they feel the cost is worth it, they’ll pay it and if they don’t they won’t.
It’s pretty simple when buying tangible items. But when making non-tangible purchases like career coaching and resume writing services, it’s not as simple. When it comes to career services, the real purchase is your industry expertise and the coach/client or writer/client relationship.
So, how can you make it easier for people to make the decision to invest in your service? You make it easier by not placing so much emphasis on the tangibles. For example the number of coaching calls per month, resume consultation/follow up calls, document revisions, or downloadable reports your service offers.
The key is to focus and place emphasis on your value as an industry expert, the benefits of working together, and results you can deliver if they select you to be their career coach or resume writer. People want results.
Think about how you want to be perceived by potential clients. Do you want to be known as the cheapest coach or writer to work with or known as a career coach or resume writer who is committed to their client’s success?
Being recognized as an expert in your field and someone who provides valuable specialized career services, leading their clients down the right path to achieve their goal as a result from their working relationship with you is what makes you and your company worth the investment.
Millions of career services can be found online and of these millions you’ll find cheap ones. BUT, once serious job seekers and professionals start taking a closer look at the service offerings, it won’t take very long for them to realize which companies provide real benefits and value and which ones scream out “We’re cheap and mediocre, come work with us!”
Ask yourself “Do I want to appeal to bargain shoppers seeking the cheapest price possible or do I want to appeal to those who want to partner with a career expert like myself who is just as determined as they are to achieve their goal?” How you position yourself is key.
3 Ways to Get Rid of Tire Kickers
- Market and position yourself as an industry expert offering significant value, industry expertise, and professional career services, not a bargain coach or writer. (Don’t be afraid to charge what you’re worth.)
- If someone tells you they can get the same professional career services for a lot less money from another company, recommend they go back to that company and if they don’t see results to contact you again. A person telling you that your services are too expensive is a clear indication of a “tire kicker.” You don’t have time to wheel and deal, you have serious clients to serve and attend to!
- If you decide to negotiate your fees, don’t negotiate price alone. Eliminate a product or service that’s included in your coaching or writing package. You come across as being cooperative while at the same time your potential clients understands that decreasing your price means they will be giving up something too.
Harnessing The Power Of The Internet Network Marketing From The Comfort Of Your Home
The birth of the Internet has led to many revolutionary changes and has even nurtured a burgeoning industry, the infamous Dot Com industry.It is an industry that has allowed many ordinary individuals to become millionaires; however, it has also caused the downfall of many when the Dot Com bubble burst.
More and more businesses have expanded into the Internet and it is no surprise that network marketing companies are also looking to operate online. In a nutshell, network marketing is basically a new business model that bypasses the middle man in the distribution chain where the cost savings goes to the distributors and/or the customers.
In addition, existing distributors are able to sponsor others to help them, operating in a way similar to franchises, thus earning the term “human franchise”.
A big question still remains.
“Can a perfect synergy between the Internet and Network Marketing be achieved?”
Judging by past examples of Ebay, Amazon.com, and other online businesses, there appears to be vast potential for a home based network marketing business through the Internet. There are already countless online business opportunities, many applying systems or compensation plans based on conventional network marketing.
“How can one be a successful network marketer online? Is it possible to build an active organization online that will bring you residual income?”
This article will not delve deep into the intricate workings of networking online, however, a 4 step guide to operating a Multi Level Marketing (MLM) business online would be provided instead to provide beginners with a general idea on how to build a successful home-based Network Marketing business.
Step 1: Get out and Start recruiting
MLM is also known as network marketing and for a very good reason. To be successful in the network marketing industry, one has to “network with people” and “market products or services”. This is also why network marketing is also called word-of-mouth marketing or viral marketing . The bottom line is you have to get out and sponsor like-minded individuals into your organization, be it housewives who want to earn extra income or people who are looking to achieve financial freedom.
Why?
And the answer is leverage.
What is leverage?
Perhaps a simple illustration will allow you to get the picture. Think of Bill Gates. While he is sleeping, the other half of the globe is actually working for him. How is this possible? This is because Bill Gates receives royalties from every sale of a Microsoft product and the products are being sold across the entire globe. Bill Gates does not need to be physically selling his products; instead, he has others do it for him and receives a small cut from the sale.
The same effect occurs when you recruit or sponsor someone into your network marketing business. From the moment you sponsor your first person, you have obtained leverage. This is because you have 48 hours to work with now instead of 24 hours when you work alone.
Leverage is exponential. After you have sponsored your first person, this person would also want to expand his organization by sponsoring others who is also in turn part of your organization.
Using some arbitrary numbers, you can see the exponential effect for yourself. You should also aim to sponsor “business partners” and not “employees”. It’s important to get the correct mindset that network marketing is not a job but a business which is why one should not evaluate it just like how you would evaluate a normal job.
In the network marketing industry, people you have sponsored are called your “downlines” and you are their “upline”. Network marketing is a people business, trying to do it alone, superstar salesman style will defeat the purpose of the business model. Do it smart by duplicating more of yourself to increase your income potential.
Step 2: Monitor the sales volume of your organization
As more and more people become a part of your organization, it is important to keep track of their individual sales record as well as statistics on the organization’s sales volume as a whole. Operating an online home-based network marketing business provides some advantages in this case as many online network marketing companies provide their members with an online portal where they can view their sales volume anytime.
Keeping track of the personal sales volume of each individual in your organization will allow you to identify who is having problems so you can focus your efforts on them. It also allows you to identify who are the potential high flyers that you can groom into future leaders in your organization.
Step 3: Monitor your inventory
Once you have accomplished step 2, step 3 becomes natural as it is important to ensure a steady supply of products to the customer to ensure customer satisfaction. Always anticipate the level of demand for the month and stock up enough products to prevent lags in meeting demand. If your products are electronic, you will not have to worry that you have lack of products supply.
Step 4: Train the members of your organization
Network marketing is a people-helping-people business. You cannot succeed if your downlines don’t succeed. Therefore, it is important to ensure that your downlines are as good as or better than you are. A newcomer into the network marketing industry will usually face obstacles in their early stages and it is vital that mentorship is provided for them to tide over this initial stage.
Important knowledge such as network marketing know-how, sales techniques, communication skills, speech craft are all important to a network marketer. A newcomer would not be able to obtain the skill set necessary for him or her to succeed within the shortest time without a supportive mentor.
Thus, it is important that you, as an upline, pass on as much of the skills and techniques that have allowed you to succeed to your downlines. This process is called duplication. You are actually creating more “yous” to boost your income potential. One superstar salesman can earn $6k a month, duplicating this superstars salesman will double the monthly income to $12k and so on.
Training needs to be both progressive and consistent. The end result is to groom each of your downlines into future leaders for your organization so that you can enjoy financial freedom by earning a large passive income when you organization goes on “autopilot”. In addition, it is also important to upgrade yourself so that the whole organization learns and improves together.
All in all, network marketing works on relationships and is a people business. It is important to learn to help others in this business. Now that you have a general idea on how to go about starting your own network marketing business.
It is time to take action! As Brian Tracy has said, “Setting Goals And Having Ambitions And Dreams Are Naught Without Action”.
Therefore, start today and take one step closer to financial freedom!
Why Is Now the Right Time to Build a Mobile Application for Your Business?
With mobile users increasing day by day, it is true that the enterprise mobile app market is expected to grow over $65 billion in the coming few years. It is no more news that there is an app for your business. An app helps you to support your business goals, drive engagement, support your e-store and also extend your services. Being a small or mid-sized company, you might often think that only large brands can have an app. But today, more and more SMEs are also leveraging the mobile app development platform simply because it helps to remain well connected with their customers and also create a successful brand. Introducing an app is vital for your business success and there are multiple reasons why your business now needs to build a mobile app.
Here we will discuss some top reasons why you need to develop a mobile app now:
It’s time to be visible to your customer at all time:
On an average, people spend more than two hours on his or her mobile device and making your business visible before your audience at the right time is what you need in a competitive market. Though only a handful of apps make up to the top among thousands of apps, it doesn’t change the fact that the user always has to scroll their device to look for the app they need. A well designed app icon will have an impact on your mind and since your mobile always remains in your pocket, users will carry your app all the time and can view it whenever needed.
You need to create the stickiness:
There is nothing better to increase the stickiness of your business with the customers than embedding your brand in their pocket. Since apps are always visible on the home screen of the user’s phone, customers are also more likely to interact with your business when they find an app at their fingertips. Building an app will also help you increase your customer loyalty and bring in repeat business.
Embrace the IoT age:
IoT is one of the primary drivers of digital transformation and mobile apps are creating news with IoT as well. Today, mobile apps for smart watches, glares and belts and etc. are taking the networking to a new level. With IoT, the virtual and the real world are merging and this technology is operated and used to its ultimate by smartphone users. IoT role in healthcare is also immense as it helps to transmit all the data into the app and thus in a smartphone.
Strengthening the brand image:
Without a mobile app, you might appear to be outdated from the latest trends. This will obviously have a great impact on the performance and also the future prospects of your business. For many users, having an app is an expectation since it helps to remain connected to them. Building a mobile app for your business helps in branding and also enhances the current capabilities and offers a more streamlined experience.
You need to appear as innovative and cutting edge:
There are very few things that say “innovative” louder than any mobile app. Building a mobile app shows that your business is ready to innovate rather than stick to the convention. There are many companies that develop mobile apps simply to generate the wow factors and nothing springs innovation better than adopting new technologies. With more technology growth, you will receive more questions from your users and it is obvious that big organizations believe that mobile apps drive competitive advantage.
The need to open up new revenue channels:
If in case your business is in need to open up new channels to generate revenues for your business, then developing a mobile app is the best option before you. The app will help you to target a new customer base using mobile devices who are willing to avail services even while travelling. Offering services to that specific segment of your audience will help you drive more traffic to your website and obviously generate more sales.
Life at the Movies – The Art of Cinema Therapy
More and more counselors are turning the American past time movies into an effective therapeutic tool. I personally incorporated the use of Cinema Therapy with clients informally more than five years ago. Within the past two years, however, I have begun to use it more consistently as an adjunctive form of service when planning treatment. Movies deal with a range of life issues that are appropriate for all ages, cultures, and backgrounds. In the ongoing debate does life emulate the movies or do movies emulate real life? One thing is clear: Movies address many of our common problems. Some very practical answers and life choices are provided in the 90 to 180 minute reel. Therefore, movies often give clients insight into their own lives.
After seeing Field of Dreams in 1989, If you build it, they will come became my slogan for the year. Those words of inspiration and hope gave me encouragement to step out in faith and accomplish many goals. I am sure I have seen the film over 20 times and every time is like the first. I was flooded with emotion. The list of things I needed to build filled by mind. Sitting in that dark theater, tears streamed down my face as I identified the many things I wanted to do but was afraid to take the risk. I slipped past my friend, stepped into the aisle, rushed to the back of the theater, and cried like a baby. Periodically, I rent the video to remind me to follow my heart, to hear the voice within, and to forge ahead. The movie had an awesome healing effect. As clients connect with various characters, they are able to identify similarities to and differences from their own stories. This is often a great bridge from the reel to the real.
People Are Watching Movies: Cinema is a global phenomenon, seen by millions of people throughout the world. It has a powerful Impact, consciously or unconsciously, on the behavior of people. A 1993 Variety magazine survey reported that world box office receipts totaled $8 billion, and that home video rental is also a lucrative business. Of the top-earning 100 films, 88 were U.S. productions. We go to the movies for different reasons: some for the magic, others for the meaning. Movies can provide entertainment or a temporary escape from our reality. They can be relaxing or exciting, and for many, they have become a way to cope. As therapists and counselors, we can tap into these easily accessible and readily available old_resources.
What Is Cinema Therapy?
Cinema Therapy is the use of movies (current releases or videos) by counselors as a therapeutic tool in the healing process of clients. It is not a discipline requiring specialized training, such as art or music therapy. It should, however, be done by a mental health practitioner skilled at processing a clients cognitive, affective, and behavioral responses. Depending on the client, the concept may be introduced formally or informally at two different points during treatment. The first opportunity comes during the initial assessment when gathering historical data. Most new clients usually indicate behavioral changes (especially in leisure activities). At this time I ask, What do you do for entertainment? Or Do you like movies? This is also a way of establishing rapport with the client. I briefly share my interest in movies, their positive therapeutic value, and that other clients have benefited from the experience. The second opportunity to introduce Cinema Therapy is when the client discusses information that reminds the counselor of a particular film or video. I share some of the similarities in the storyline, viewpoints/mindsets, and suggest that the client view it. Then we plan to discuss his or her reaction at the next session.
Life Is longer Than the Movies: Though the worlds of life and fiction have similarities, they are also very different. Movies often cover a continuum of development from infancy to adulthood. Realizing that movies can cover an entire lifetime in approximately two hours, clients should be cautioned that solutions may take longer to implement than they do to watch. The real world does not always come neatly packaged. We do not know what will finally happen in our own lives. We can, however, become interested in fictional characters, find out what happens to them, and gain insight for our own problem resolution. Clients are usually capable of pointing out how someone else should have handled a situation. They will then go on to explain what they would have done differently. Movies serve as catalysts that stimulate discussion leading to transparency and disclosure.
From the Reel To the Real: When clients view movies they draw comparisons with their real-world knowledge of human behaviors and what seems to be a plausible, likely, or consistent response by a person in a given situation. If a client decides the actors emotions in the film are appropriate and convincing, given the narrative circumstances, he or she may be able to share in the characters emotions by way of empathy. Clients also engage in a complex set of evaluations about the moral and ethical acceptability of a characters screen behavior and sequence of events. As a result of their disclosure, you will be able to determine strengths and weaknesses in how the individual processes information as well as his or her ability to abstract, reason, and gather insights. When a client is viewing a movie for use in Cinema Therapy, there are several categories that may be used as catalysts to get the person thinking about his or her own issues. Five are mentioned here: Listen for one-liners (e.g., There is no place like home Wizard of Oz; You can’t handle the truth A Few Good Men; Make my day Dirty Harry; May the force be with you Star Wars). Look for themes (e.g., confronting your fears, taking revenge, getting a new start in life, extending forgiveness). Observe relational dynamics (e.g., obsessive-compulsive, codependency, poor boundaries). Identify significant issues (abuse, anxiety, marriage, chronic illness). Give each film the Bible test by asking, does the movie demonstrate a violation or application of Scripture?
Assigning Movies as Homework: If a picture is worth a thousand words, imagine the value of a movie. When movies are assigned as homework, the counselor should have a clear objective. Ask yourself, what do I hope to accomplish with my client through this film? Cinema Therapy is not just watching movies but viewing with a specific purpose. Selected movies should address issues (Figure 1) that clients are facing or be based on their areas of interest (e.g., action, drama, romance, comedy, western, science fiction, fairy-tale, etc.). Counselors should be cautioned that the movie rating system (G General Audience, PG Parental Guidance, PG-13Suitable for adolescents, R Restricted/no one under 18 admitted without pare not or guardian) does not always accurately reflect the content of a movie. Make sure you watch the movie first and advise your client of material that may be objectionable or offensive (e.g., profanity, nudity, graphic violence). Sound judgment should be used. Again, ask yourself, Is the film clinically, spiritually, and age appropriate? Clients may view a first-run movie at a local theater or rent a home video. There are advantages to both venues.
At the theater, they have wide-screen viewing and no intermissions (interruptions). Advantages of home video include the ability to pause and replay certain scenes as well as viewing in the privacy and comfort of home. Whichever venue your clients choose, ask them to complete a Movie Review Sheet (Figure 2). Beyond the obvious, clients may be moved by a variety of subtleties in the film. Be prepared to deal with concepts a client may identify that you did not intend to address. Clients may also view the film and not want to discuss it. No pressure should be applied to make something happen. Documented information from the Movie Review Sheet can be used in a later session. If the client has seen the movie, he or she has been Impacted (positively or negatively). Reality Sets In The Case of Caroline In the practice of Cinema Therapy, I have found that Reality-Based, Rational-Emotive, and Behavioral approaches are most effective. This does not limit the use of other theoretical orientations as preferred by some counselors. Below is a brief synopsis of a case using a reality-based therapeutic intervention in conjunction with Cinema Therapy.
Caroline is a 38-year-old mother of three girls between the ages of 5 and 10. She is recently divorced from a physically, verbally, and spiritually abusive narcissistic, bipolar man. During one of our sessions, Caroline was discussing how her spouse was both impulsive and obsessive. Several things she said reminded me of the film, As Good As It Gets. Prior to sharing the similarities, I asked if she had seen the film and her view on it. To my surprise, she had hated the movie (I have seen it five or six times and recommended it to several other clients). It was a great moment. Caroline became angry as she shared how unrealistic the movie seemed. She was concerned that Helen Hunts character would marry Jack Nicholson’s character because he was charming but that she could forget about his character flaws. Then Helen would end up like Caroline, 10 years later, wondering how she had missed the obvious signs of dysfunction. As a result of domestic violence, Caroline suffers from low self-esteem and severe depression. This was first time she had voiced a strong opinion about anything. We discussed the questions from the Movie Review Sheet right then in session. This opened a door through which we could work more effectively. Caroline was not angry with the movie, but with herself for poor judgment and wrong choices. Because she felt embarrassed and ashamed of her situation, she had withdrawn from others (even those who cared about her well-being).
The film helped Caroline acknowledge that although she had been deeply hurt, she needed to connect with people in order to heal. At the same time, she needed to establish new patterns of relating. She was also challenged to answer the question, What if this is as good as it gets? Caroline began to evaluate her current reality and ask additional questions, such as Who am I? What have I learned from my past experiences that can help me in the present? What do I want from life? What do I want from relationships? Will my present behavior help me accomplish my desired goals? What am I willing to change? Over the course of treatment, Caroline began to accept personal responsibility for her life and to make a plan. She is learning to venture out and trust her new found insights. Find a therapist to get solutions to your problems.
Whereas Cinema Therapy can be used with a wide range of clients, it is not recommended for those with serious psychiatric disorders. Counselors should be aware that watching certain actions in a film may cause clients to relive their pain. Be sensitive. Instead of assigning movies as homework, film clips (5 to 10 minutes) can be viewed in session. Then content can be processed Immediately. Cinema Therapy is an underutilized intervention that I believe will increase in popularity as its application and effectiveness is better understood. Our lives can be viewed as one long movie without an intermission. Consider the storyline of The Truman Show. Meeting a new client is like coming in on the middle of a movie. It sometimes takes a while to figure out what’s going on, even when the client provides flashbacks. Using Cinema Therapy is a way for counselors to engage clients in nonthreatening ways as they share the plots of their stories.
