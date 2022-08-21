News
Trevor Williams steps in with gem as Mets continue to dominate the Phillies
PHILADELPHIA — The Saturday doubleheader was supposed to be the weird part of the Mets’ weekend trip to Philly.
Chris Bassitt had Friday’s game and was predictably solid, giving the team a win as they readied for two games of irregular starting pitchers. The first, Trevor Williams, staked his claim as player of the weekend. Williams gave the Mets four shutout innings in his spot start, and with the offense doing their thing, the Mets earned an 8-2 win to begin the suffocatingly hot day at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies, for whatever reason, just cannot figure out the Mets. If they played even decent baseball against the National League East leaders, Philadelphia would be in the thick of the division race. Instead, the opening game loss dropped the Phils to 4-13 against the Mets, gluing their eyes to a Wild Card spot rather than an NL East banner.
Losing the first game, the one where they had the clear advantage in the starting pitching matchup, tells you where the Phillies are right now. Even with Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler spinning the first two games of the series, they were utterly outplayed.
Wheeler was hatcheting through the Mets lineup for the first four innings on Saturday afternoon, sitting his former teammates down at a cheetah’s pace. But when he reached the bottom of the order for the second time, the roof collapsed. Jeff McNeil led off the fifth inning with a hit, Tyler Naquin followed him with a walk, and after Brett Baty moved them up with a productive groundout, No. 9 hitter Michael Perez put his stamp on this mesmerizing season.
Buck Showalter is fond of saying that there’s a reason why a team felt comfortable starting Perez in the World Series. But it’s not true. While he did play in the 2020 World Series for the Rays, Perez never actually started. He didn’t even get an at-bat, just a few innings of defense.
Nevermind his skipper’s foggy memory. On Saturday, Perez woke up the Mets’ offense with his two-RBI single in the fifth inning, allowing McNeil and Naquin to soar across the plate. In addition to catching Williams for the first time and guiding him through the Phillies lineup, the timely hit embodied the Mets’ ethos of everyone doing what they’re asked of, no matter how unfamiliar their role might be.
Perez was also in the middle of Saturday’s strangest play. Perhaps trying to emulate the team that they can’t seem to overcome, the Phillies tried the Mets’ double steal play that worked to perfection on Friday night. The problem was, they ran it with two strikes, and when Garrett Stubbs swung through strike three, the Mets already had an out before the wheels of motion started turning.
Jean Segura was on his way to second for the front end of the double steal, but with a strikeout at the plate, Francisco Lindor was able to catch the throw from Perez and not worry about Segura taking second. Instead, he immediately fired home to get Bryson Stott, who had broken from third base. As Stott unsuccessfully flopped over Perez’s tag like an amateur high jumper, he provided an accurate illustration of the difference between these two teams.
Try as they might, the Phillies also can’t crack the Mets’ bullpen. Seth Lugo, Joely Rodriguez, Adam Ottavino and Sam Clay did the honors of closing out Philadelphia after Williams’ terrific temp job, and the crowd that included a drunken buffoon who ran on the field could do nothing but watch in disgust.
News
Adani Group makes $3.9 billion open offer for two cement makers after approval
Adani Group has received regulatory approval for an open offer of nearly 311.6 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) to buy the remaining shares of two Indian cement companies, following the decision by Holcim Ltd. in May to sell its majority stake to the conglomerate.
The group, led by Asia’s richest person, Gautam Adani, has offered to buy 26% of Ambuja Cements Ltd. for Rs 385 per share and the same stake for Rs 2,300 per share of ACC Ltd., according to two exchange documents filed Friday by ICICI Securities Ltd. and Deutsche Bank AG, which advise Adani.
The open bid for the two cement companies will run from August 26 to September 9, according to the documents.
Bloomberg reported earlier today that the power port conglomerate received a nod from the Securities & Exchange Board of India for the open bid citing people familiar with the development.
Shares of Ambuja and ACC pared gains on Friday after the Bloomberg story was published. They then recovered ground to end the day up 2.7% and 1.2% respectively.
Asia’s richest man signs $10.5 billion deal with Holcim
Indian stock market rules state that the acquisition of 25% or more of the shares of a local listed company will trigger a mandatory open offer where minority shareholders can choose to sell their stakes to the new investor at a pre-determined price.
Adani’s open offer price for Ambuja is 6% off Thursday’s closing price, while ACC’s is 1% off, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The deal was also cleared by India’s antitrust regulator last week.
The Holcim transaction is expected to propel the Adani Group to become India’s second-largest cement producer virtually overnight in a highly fragmented and competitive market.
In May, Holcim agreed to sell its 63% stake in Mumbai-listed Ambuja Cements to the Adani Group, which then said it planned to spend around $10.5 billion on stake purchases and open offer for Ambuja and related entities.
As part of the deal, Adani will inherit Ambuja’s majority stake in another publicly traded cement producer, ACC, and buy Holcim’s 4.5% working interest in the unit.
–With help from PR Sanjai and Dhwani Pandya.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
News
Massive shipyard fire destroys buildings, cars and boats
Crews battled a massive fire Friday afternoon that destroyed buildings, cars and ships at a shipyard in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts. At least one person was injured and an unknown number of firefighters suffered minor injuries, officials said. The fire started around 2 p.m. Friday at the Mattapoisett shipyard in Ned's Point. An employee's brother and witnesses told WCVB there were a series of explosions before flames and black smoke consumed the entire property. "Suddenly, black smoke. Thick, thick, thick black smoke. So we sat there for a while, and we kept hearing the explosions – explosion after explosion. I mean, in an hour there must have been 50 explosions that went off intermittently," a witness said. When Sky 5 arrived on the scene, several buildings, several boats and about two dozen cars were in flames or shells burned. A thick, thick plume of black smoke could be seen on the horizon for miles. Several fire engines worked to douse the flames from above, and a fire boat sprayed water on the blaze from a dock in Mattapoisett Harbor. Crews from surrounding areas stepped in to help. There was no information immediately available on a cause. Radar picked up the plume of smoke coming from Mattapoisett, the National Weather Service said. The area of the fire was part of a warning from the National Weather Service on Friday of high fire danger due to drought and high winds. City of Mattapoisett officials said residents may experience discolored water from the fire.
Crews battled a massive fire Friday afternoon that destroyed buildings, cars and ships at a shipyard in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts. At least one person was injured and an unknown number of firefighters suffered minor injuries, officials said.
The fire started around 2 p.m. Friday at the Mattapoisett shipyard in Ned’s Point. An employee’s brother and witnesses told WCVB there were a series of explosions before flames and black smoke consumed the entire property.
“All of a sudden, black smoke. Thick, thick, thick black smoke. So we sat there for a while, and we kept hearing the explosions – explosion after explosion. I mean, in an hour there must have been 50 explosions that went off intermittently,” a witness said.
When Sky 5 arrived on the scene, several buildings, several boats and about two dozen cars were in flames or shells burned. A thick, thick plume of black smoke could be seen on the horizon for miles.
Several fire engines worked to put out the flames from above and a fire boat sprayed water on the fire from a wharf in the port of Mattapoisett. Crews from surrounding areas stepped in to help.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
There was no information immediately available on a cause.
Radar picked up the plume of smoke coming from Mattapoisett, the National Weather Service said. The area of the fire was part of a warning from the National Weather Service on Friday of high fire danger due to drought and high winds.
City of Mattapoisett officials said residents may experience discolored water as a result of the fire.
News
Ukraine launches new attack on Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Crimea
The headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet was hit by a drone early on Saturday, Russian officials said, as Ukraine continued to strike military targets in the annexed Crimean peninsula.
Mykhailo Razvozhaev, the Russian governor of occupied Crimea, said on his Telegram channel that he was in the building in the port city of Sevastapol when “a drone flew to the roof”.
“Unfortunately he was not shot,” he said.
But in a later “clarification” of the incident also posted on Telegram, he said the unmanned aerial vehicle was “shot down just over fleet headquarters”. It fell on the roof and caught fire. Defeat failed. Well done boys.
Photos and videos posted online by Ukrainian politicians and media appeared to show the aftermath of the attack, and a large plume of smoke could be seen rising from fleet headquarters. NBC News was unable to independently verify them.
The attack came after a series of explosions hit military depots and airbases in the annexed peninsula over the past week, hinting at a growing ability of the Ukrainian military or its backers to strike deep behind enemy lines.
Kyiv has stopped publicly claiming responsibility for the blasts, but a government official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to divulge information about the strikes to journalists, confirmed this week to NBC News that pro-Ukrainian saboteurs were behind them.
The official declined to say whether the military or Ukrainian special forces were also involved in the attacks.
Elsewhere, Russian news agency Tass reported that anti-aircraft systems shot down six Ukrainian drones over Nova Kakhova, a small town east of the city of Kherson.
Home to around 300,000 people, Kherson is by far the largest city and the first regional capital to fall into Russian hands. Control of the city also means that Moscow can supply fresh water to its forces in Crimea.
Elsewhere, a Russian missile hit a residential area in a southern Ukrainian town on Saturday, not far from a nuclear power plant, injuring 12 civilians and heightening fears of a nuclear accident, Ukrainian officials said.
Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region, said on the Telegram messaging app that four children aged 3 to 17 were among those injured in an attack that damaged several private homes and a five-story building in Voznesensk.
The city is about 30 km from the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant, the second largest in Ukraine.
Energoatom, the Ukrainian energy company that operates the country’s four nuclear power generators, described the Voznesensk attack as “another act of Russian nuclear terrorism”.
“It is possible that this missile was specifically aimed at the Pivdennukrainsk nuclear power plant, which the Russian military tried to take over in early March,” Energoatom said in a statement.
Russia did not immediately respond to the accusation, and NBC News was unable to independently verify the situation on the ground.
The Mykolaiv strikes came after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Friday that the bombing of Russia’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, located east of Mykolaiv, could lead to a full-scale disaster.
A reading of the call from Macron’s office said Putin had accepted a mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency to the plant.
News
Head of taxi drivers’ union discusses death of taxi driver Kutin Gyimah
The angry head of the taxi drivers union says the arrest of repeat offender Austin Amos in the brutal death of taxi driver Kutin Gyimah should be “a wake-up call to all elected officials and all New Yorkers”.
“We are either going to end this or continue to allow repeat offenders to continue to go out and do whatever they want,” said Fernando Mateo, speaking on behalf of the State Taxi Drivers Federation. of New York and Gyimah’s family. “Do we want our city back, or do we want New York to turn into New Orleans or Chicago?
Amos, 20, was one of three people charged in the Aug. 13 attack on Gyimah in the Rockaways and allegedly delivered the fatal blow to the 52-year-old father of four.
Gyimah pursued Amos and other passengers after they fled without paying the fare.
Amos was charged with manslaughter and gang assault on Thursday and sent to jail without bail.
He had been arrested 10 times previously, including for robbery and sexual misconduct, and he is listed by the NYPD as a “repeat robbery offender,” sources told the Post.
“I think it’s time to realize that these repeat offenders have no cure. They need to take the time to reflect on what they did to their victims,” Mateo said. “Stop putting the rights of criminals above the rights of victims. Once they have committed a crime, they have lost their rights. In this case, they took someone’s life.
In a statement shared by Mateo, Gyimah’s widow, Abigail Barwuah, did not address the recidivism issue, but noted the ages of her attackers.
“My husband, my best friend, the father of my 4 children was taken away too soon by children,” reads the text. “I forgive them, but justice must be done, I pray for them and for the soul of my husband.
“New York City was the city of hope for my family when we came from Ghana, but that hope was swept away last week,” the grieving widow continued, adding thanks to all who did. a donation to the family’s GoFundMe, which raised nearly $192,000.
Gyimah’s brother Richmond was more outspoken about repeat offenders. “Nobody wants criminals mingling with the working, tax-paying public,” he said. “Law enforcement should re-examine all of this and see if they can do anything about it.”
News
Russia accuses Ukraine of poisoning some of its soldiers
mini
The Russian Defense Ministry said a number of Russian servicemen were taken to a military hospital with signs of serious poisoning on July 31. Tests showed a toxic substance, botulinum toxin type B, in their bodies, he said.
Russia’s Defense Ministry on Saturday accused Ukraine of poisoning some of its military personnel in the Russian-held part of the Zaporizhzhia region in southeastern Ukraine in late July.
An adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said in response that the alleged poisoning could have been caused by Russian forces eating expired canned meat.
The Russian Defense Ministry said a number of Russian servicemen were taken to a military hospital with signs of serious poisoning on July 31. Tests showed a toxic substance, botulinum toxin type B, in their bodies, he said.
“On the fact of chemical terrorism sanctioned by (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy’s regime, Russia is preparing supporting evidence with the results of all analyses,” the ministry said in a statement.
He did not say how many servicemen had suffered or what their current condition was. He did not specify what the “supporting evidence” was.
Botulinum toxin type B is a neurotoxin that can cause botulism when ingested in previously contaminated food products, but it may also have medical uses.
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, but Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko did comment on the Russian allegation on the Telegram messaging app.
“The department (Russian Defense Ministry) does not specify whether the poisoning could have been caused by expired canned meat, in which botulinum toxin is often found. The late rations were massively denounced by the forces occupation since the first days of the invasion of Ukraine,” he said.
The Russian Defense Ministry said it was conducting a further investigation into an incident in which Volodymyr Saldo, the Russian-installed administration in Ukraine’s occupied Kherson region, fell ill.
Saldo, a former mayor of the city of Kherson appointed to head the region of the same name when Russian troops invaded in early March, fell ill in early August.
News
Liz Cheney says Kevin McCarthy shouldn’t be a speaker in a GOP house because he’s been ‘completely unfaithful to the Constitution’
-
Liz Cheney in a recent ABC interview said Kevin McCarthy had been “unfaithful to the Constitution.”
-
“I don’t believe he should be Speaker of the House,” she said of his potential rise to a GOP house.
-
Cheney lost the Wyoming Republican House primary to attorney Harriet Hageman on Tuesday.
Representative Liz Cheney, in an interview aired Friday, railed against Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy who would potentially become House Speaker if Republicans regain control of the lower house in November, arguing that he had been ” unfaithful to the Constitution”.
In an interview Along with ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl, Cheney — who was defeated in the Wyoming GOP House primary on Tuesday by attorney Harriet Hageman — said McCarthy had “a complete lack of understanding” of the role of the presidency after was asked if the country would be better or worse with him in power.
“Well, my view on Kevin McCarthy is very clear. The Speaker of the House is second in line for the presidency. It takes someone who understands and recognizes his duty, his oath, his obligation,” said Cheney about the California legislator on ABC. “This week.”
“And he was completely unfaithful to the Constitution and demonstrated a complete lack of understanding of the meaning and importance of the role of Speaker, so I don’t think he should be Speaker of the House. And I think that that was very clear,” she added.
After breaking with Trump over his debunked claims about the 2020 election, as well as his conduct on January 6, 2021, Cheney impeached him for “inciting insurrection,” joining a group of nine other Republicans from the Chamber who took this action. (Of the ten House Republicans who backed Trump’s second impeachment, only two could serve in Congress in 2023.)
After continuing to speak out against the former president, Cheney, who was once the No. 3 Republican in the House, saw her relationship with McCarthy sour and she was subsequently removed from the leadership by the GOP conference.
Cheney became vice chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, much to the chagrin of most Republican lawmakers, who overwhelmingly sought to gloss over the events of that day.
McCarthy then endorsed Hageman in his now successful effort to defeat Cheney in the party primary.
While addressing supporters on Tuesday, Cheney reiterated that she could have been renominated this year, but refused to buy into Trump’s rejection of the 2020 election results and his efforts to overturn the victory of the current President Joe Biden.
“I would have had to allow his continued efforts to unravel a democratic system and attack the foundations of our Republic. It was a path I could not and did not want to take,” she said at the time. .
“No seat in the House, no office in this country is more important than the principles we have all sworn to uphold. And I fully understand the potential political consequences of upholding my duty,” she said. added.
Read the original article on Business Insider
