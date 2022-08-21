News
Trevor Williams steps in with gem for Mets, but Phillies bounce back for doubleheader split
PHILADELPHIA — The Saturday doubleheader was supposed to be the weird part of the Mets’ weekend trip to Philly.
Their day game was a roaring success, ending in an 8-2 win, but the nightcap was a 4-1 loss. More important than all that, though, is the fact that the bullpen isn’t completely drained for Sunday’s game and the following two against the Yankees. All in all, not that weird.
After Chris Bassitt helped them bank a win on Friday, the Mets knew that Saturday would be two games with irregular starting pitchers. The first, Trevor Williams, staked his claim as player of the weekend. Williams gave the Mets four shutout innings in his spot start, and with the offense doing their thing, the Mets earned an easy win to begin the suffocatingly hot day at Citizens Bank Park. Williams also ran his scoreless inning streak to 24.
“It’s hard to win two games of a doubleheader when you don’t win the first,” Williams said, trying to manifest something that didn’t end up coming to fruition.
“Every good club has to have someone like that,” Buck Showalter said of Williams. “Not once does he ever put himself in front of what the team’s needs are.”
The Phillies, for whatever reason, just cannot figure out the Mets. If they played even decent baseball against the National League East leaders, Philadelphia would be in the thick of the division race. Instead, the opening game loss dropped the Phils to 4-13 against the Mets, gluing their eyes to a Wild Card spot rather than an NL East banner. The second game was a nice reprieve for them, but with Sunday being the last meeting of the season between these teams, Philadelphia has squandered any chance of its first division title since 2011.
Losing the first game, the one where they had the clear advantage in the starting pitching matchup, tells you where the Phillies are right now. Even with Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler spinning the first two games of the series, they were utterly outplayed.
Wheeler was hatcheting through the Mets lineup for the first four innings on Saturday afternoon, sitting his former teammates down at a cheetah’s pace. But when he reached the bottom of the order for the second time, the roof collapsed. Jeff McNeil led off the fifth inning with a hit, Tyler Naquin followed him with a walk, and after Brett Baty moved them up with a productive groundout, No. 9 hitter Michael Perez put his stamp on this mesmerizing season.
Showalter is fond of saying that there’s a reason why a team felt comfortable starting Perez in the World Series. But it’s not true. While he did play in the 2020 World Series for the Rays, Perez never actually started. He didn’t even get an at-bat, just a few innings of defense.
Nevermind his skipper’s foggy memory. On Saturday, Perez woke up the Mets’ offense with his two-RBI single in the fifth inning, allowing McNeil and Naquin to soar across the plate. In addition to catching Williams for the first time and guiding him through the Phillies lineup, the timely hit embodied the Mets’ ethos of everyone doing what they’re asked of, no matter how unfamiliar their role might be.
“It was a good first day with me and [catcher Michael] Perez,” said Williams. “We were on the same page pretty much the entire time. For him to come in and do that, not catching guys that he’s familiar with, is huge.”
“It felt really good,” Perez said of getting his first RBI with the Mets. “I didn’t want to do too much, just put the ball in play. I’m happy with it.”
Game 2 wasn’t as breezy. Phillies’ lefty Bailey Falter and his mudflap hair rolled into town and had arguably his best day ever on a pitcher’s mound. Falter has more starts at Triple-A this season than he does in the majors and had not pitched at any level since a six-inning Triple-A outing on Aug. 10. Tossing a season-high 84 pitches, Falter recorded nine strikeouts in seven innings against the Mets, a team that was playing its tenth game in nine days.
David Peterson wasn’t totally ineffective in the late show, but his 4.2 innings with eight hits, two walks and three runs won’t make many highlight reels. If the Mets were potentially viewing this doubleheader as a starting pitcher audition — someone will have to take Carlos Carrasco’s next few turns until his oblique is right — Williams has to have the upper hand.
In a stunning role reversal, the Phillies bullpen held firm in the nightcap while the Mets’ relievers allowed their deficit to swell. Rob Thomson’s bullpen management during the day (as well as his team getting handily beaten) allowed him to deploy Jose Alvarado, and David Robertson, a fairly ideal scenario for a team so starved of late-inning options, even if using Robertson for two innings was an odd choice. The Mets only put one man in scoring position after the fifth inning, blowing their chance of a doubleheader sweep.
Daughter of Putin’s staunch ally Alexander Dugin killed in car bombing
The daughter of Russian war mastermind and friend of Putin, Alexander Dugin, was killed in a car bomb outside Moscow late Saturday night, according to reports.
The far-right ideologue’s daughter, Darya Dugina, was killed instantly when a bomb went off in an attempt to kill her father, according to Baza’s Telegram channel.
A friend of Darya Dugina confirmed to Russian news agency TASS that she was killed in the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado explosion. The car belonged to his father, he said.
Darya Dugina, 29, had been driving for about 10 minutes after leaving the “Tradition” music and literature festival when her car exploded, Baza reported.
Her father was supposed to take the car but got into another vehicle at the last moment, violinist Pyotr Lundstrem told the outlet.
Moments after the explosion, Alexander Dugin arrived at the scene. Video from Baza’s Telegram channel apparently shows a distraught father holding his hands to his head in disbelief as the wreckage burns behind him.
Denis Pushilin, leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in Ukraine’s occupied Donbass region, blamed “Ukrainian regime terrorists” for the blast in a Telegram message. Other pro-Kremlin Telegram channels also pointed the finger at Ukraine.
Russian authorities are investigating whether or not the blast was targeted at Alexander Dugin, a well-known political philosopher and proponent of the “Russian World” and “New Russia” ideologies that some say pushed Russian President Vladimir Putin to make the decision to invade Ukraine. .
He is commonly referred to as “Putin’s mastermind” and the two are said to have a close relationship.
“War with Ukraine is inevitable, but so far we’ve only done half the job,” he told The Associated Press in 2016. Crimea, we helped Novorossiya, but we did not liberate Novorossiya. [New Russia].”
Darya Dugin was a strong supporter of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It was sanctioned by the US government in March.
In 17-7 loss to 49ers, Sean Mannion outduels Kellen Mond in Vikings’ battle for backup QB
If the preseason is a best-of-three series in the battle to become the Vikings’ backup quarterback, the score is now tied 1-1.
Kellen Mond had a better outing than Sean Mannion in last Sunday’s exhibition opener, a loss at Las Vegas. In Game 2, Saturday night’s 17-7 loss to San Francisco at U.S. Bank Stadium, Mannion was hardly great but he was better than a shaky Mond.
So perhaps the competition will be decided in next Saturday’s preseason finale at Denver.
Against the 49ers, the Vikings announced before the game that they would sit out 27 players, including quarterback Kirk Cousins and all but one starter. So most of the drama surrounded Mond and Mannion, who are listed as co-backups on the depth chart.
With Cousins out against the Raiders after testing positive for COVID-19, Mannion got the start in the 26-20 loss but shared time with Mond. On Saturday, Mond, entering his second season, got his first NFL preseason start and split time with Mannion, who is entering his eighth season.
RELATED: Dane Mizutani: Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is smart. The preseason is dumb.
Mond was hot in the second half against the Raiders, but he cooled considerably on Saturday. Playing in the first and third quarters and in the final minutes, he completed 10 of 20 passes for 82 yards and threw two ugly interceptions. His passer rating was 21.2.
Mannion, who played the entire second quarter and most of the fourth, completed 10 of 15 passes for 65 yards and had a passer rating of 75.7. Mannion threw mostly low-risk passes, but he was 4 of 4 on a drive late in the second quarter that led to a 3-yard touchdown run by rookie Ty Chandler.
Both of Mond’s interceptions came on poor throws. On the opening drive, he misfired badly on a throw down the left sideline to Bisi Johnson, and it was picked off by 49ers safety George Odum, who returned it 34 yards to the Minnesota 48. Late in the game, Mond threw a bad pass right into the hands of safety Tayler Hawkins.
Mond didn’t seem to play with the same confidence he showed against the Raiders, when he completed 9 of 14 passes for 119 yards with an impressive passer rating of 130.7. He held onto the ball too long at times, including late in the first quarter when he was sacked for a 11-yard loss by Javon Kinlaw, back to the Vikings’ 5-yard line.
Overall in the preseason, Mond has completed 19 of 34 passes for 201 yards with two touchdowns and two interception. Mannion, who completed 8 of 12 passes for 79 yards at Las Vegas, has completed 18 of 27 passes for 134 yards in his two preseason games.
Mond was helped in the preseason opener by a strong running game, but the Vikings were less effective on the ground Saturday. Their leading rusher was Ty Chandler, who carried five times for 19 yards and gave the Vikings a 7-3 lead with his touchdown run.
The Vikings led 7-6 at halftime, but the 49ers controlled the second half. They took the lead for good on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Nate Sudfeld to JaMycal Hasty on the first play of the fourth quarter. Robbie Gould then wrapped up the scoring with his third field goal of the game, a 28-yarder, with 4:09 left for a 17-7 lead.
The 49ers also rested a number of starters, including second-year quarterback Trey Lance, a native of Marshall, Minn.
Of 27 Vikings players ruled out before the game, the only position player not listed who is first on the depth chart was defensive end Armon Watts, who started.
Rookie guard Ed Ingram started at right guard over a rested Jesse Davis, who is listed as first on the depth chart. But Ingram, a second-round draft pick, worked with the first team in joint practices against the 49ers on Wednesday and Thursday and could end up beating Davis out.
Rookie safety Lewis Cine, taken with the No. 32 pick in the first round of this year’s draft, started at safety with both Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum sitting out. Cine is battling Bynum for a starting job but Bynum not playing Saturday is another indication he has a firm hold on that spot.
Cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who also sat out Saturday’s game, also has a firm hold on a starting job over rookie Andrew Booth Jr., a second-round draft pick. Booth started but was knocked out of the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets two drives as starters underwhelm in preseason loss vs. Raiders
The Miami Dolphins had most of their starters play Saturday’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but against a slew of backups, they delivered an underwhelming performance.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who didn’t have wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle or left tackle Terron Armstead with the first-team offense, went 6 of 8 for 58 yards in two drives over a quarter-plus at Hard Rock Stadium. The two series for Miami’s third-year signal-caller netted 3 points.
The Dolphins’ first-team defense surrendered an opening-drive touchdown to a Raiders offense not playing quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Davante Adams, tight end Darren Waller or running back Josh Jacobs.
With third-teamers taking the lead in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins then gave it up before a Jason Sanders field goal attempt with under two minutes remaining missed off the upright. The Dolphins lost the exhibition to the Raiders, 15-13.
Tagovailoa completed all three of his passes on his second drive for 29 yards, including a 16-yard chunk gain on first down to wide receiver Trent Sherfield and a third-down conversion to running back Chase Edmonds where Tagovailoa was patient reading through his progression before the pass to the flat.
The Dolphins were going for a fourth-and-1, but a false start from left tackle Larnel Coleman forced them to settle for a 46-yard field goal from Sanders.
Tagovailoa extended the opening drive with a third-and-4 completion to Edmonds for 17 yards after buying time and rolling left. That drive stalled when Tagovailoa hit tight end Mike Gesicki in the numbers between two defenders on third down, but Gesicki did not get his head turned around to see the ball coming.
Gesicki was targeted four times on the two drives and made two receptions for 11 yards. Curiously playing the entire first half, Gesicki finished with three receptions on six targets for 27 yards.
The opening series defensively showed how vital cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones are to the unit. With Jones still on the physically-unable-to-perform list and Howard getting the night off, the Dolphins defense allowed mostly Raiders backups to drive 75 yards in 12 plays.
The Raiders were down to third-and-18 around midfield after a sack from defensive lineman Zach Sieler, but consecutive passes of 14 and 15 yards to tight end Jesper Horsted kept the drive going before running back Zamir White eventually scored a 2-yard touchdown run.
Miami’s cornerback depth may have taken another couple of hits in the first half Saturday. Nik Needham, who is the team’s top nickel cornerback, went to the locker room after trainers attended to his left hand, which he injured tackling White. He returned to the sideline but did not go back into the game. Fellow cornerback Keion Crossen was also looked at by trainers on the field after an injury.
Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s first pass attempt with the Dolphins resulted in a safety due to an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone. Gesicki missed the initial block that flushed Bridgewater out of the pocket.
Sanders was good on a 57-yard field goal attempt with 3:06 remaining in the first half. He started 6 for 6 on field goals this preseason before the miss at the end.
Bridgewater went 10 of 20 for 119 yards. He hit undrafted rookie wide receiver Braylon Sanders on a smooth floating 28-yard pass down the sideline for the Dolphins’ longest play of the half. Myles Gaskin, though, had a catch and fumble for a turnover before halftime to end that scoring threat. Officials initially blew the play dead as an incomplete pass on the field, which saved Miami from what probably would’ve been a long Raiders defensive touchdown.
In the third, Bridgewater found rookie fourth-round draft pick Erik Ezukanma for a pickup of 26, but he also later missed him on the drive. Bridgewater nearly had Sanders for a touchdown, but the Ole Miss target couldn’t come down with it on third-and-7 from the 20-yard line. The Dolphins kept the offense on the field on fourth down, and Bridgewater took a sack.
Down 12-6 in the fourth quarter, rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, who saw all the action last week against the Buccaneers, lofted up a good-looking pass to running back ZaQuandre White, who juked out a defender before strolling into the end zone for the 19-yard touchdown.
Ezukanma hauled in a 34-yard pass from Thompson on that drive and then caught back-to-back downfield throws from the former Kansas State signal-caller. Thompson was 9 of 10 for 129 yards and the touchdown, and Ezukanma had six catches for 114 yards.
In addition to the Sieler sack, edge defender Porter Gustin, who is fighting for a roster spot and having a solid training camp, recorded a first-half sack. Defensive end Ben Stille had a sack in the second half, and defensive end Owen Carney had a third-down sack late that led to a Raiders field goal.
This story will be updated.
Anthony Joshua fights back tears as he crumbles after his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua broke down and struggled to hold back tears in the aftermath of his second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk.
The British heavyweight fought much better in the rematch than he did against Usyk last September in London, but ultimately fell to a split decision loss to the WBA, IBF and WBO champion on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia.
At the post-fight press conference, ‘AJ’ was clearly still emotional and had to pause after a member of the media asked him if he was proud of his performance.
“It’s really, really hard for me to say I’m proud of myself. I don’t feel anything, but I’m overwhelmed deep in my heart,” Joshua said before his voice started to crack as he he held back his tears.
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn stepped in and answered questions as his fighter took some time to compose himself before giving the media time again.
Joshua then explained the post-fight outburst which saw him react angrily to his latest loss as he walked out of the ring shortly after the final bell after a grueling 12 rounds, only to return and deliver an impassioned speech shortly after.
“I just feel like when you try to do something, you hear that not everyone will understand. It just came from the heart,” he continued.
“I was angry with myself. I thought, “I just have to get out of here because I’m mad” and when you’re mad you can do stupid things.
“Then I realised, ‘Oh shit, it’s a sport’ and I came back and just spoke from my heart.
Joshua, 32, must now rebuild after suffering his third career loss, while Usyk, 35, remains unbeaten and will seek a unification bout with Tyson Fury.
‘The Gypsy King’ took to social media after the fight to ridicule both men for what he considered a mediocre fight before announcing his intention to face the winner in a tantalizing undisputed showdown.
Loons take down one of league’s best, Austin FC, in potential MLS Cup Playoffs preview
The similarities between Minnesota United and Austin FC this season carried over to the first half of Saturday night’s match at Allianz Field.
Two of the hottest teams in the Western Conference exchanged penalty-kick goals, one each from the club’s Argentine MLS All-Stars — Emanuel Reynoso and Sebastian Driussi.
The Loons created separation in the second half, with Franco Fragapane’s goal providing the difference in a 2-1 win. Given Minnesota’s fourth spot in the Western Conference and Austin remaining second, it’s the type of prequel to a rematch in the MLS Cup Playoffs come November.
Reynoso gave the Loons the lead in the 25th minute after he was taken down in the box by former Loons midfielder Ethan Finlay. Reynoso’s shot went to the right and so did goalkeeper Brad Stuver, but the pace and placement was too good.
Seconds before halftime, Loons defender DJ Taylor left his hand up on a sliding tackle and Nick Lima’s cross hit it, causing another PK, and Driussi equalized in the second minute of stoppage time.
With a high press in the 62nd minute, Fragapane picked the pocket of Austin defender Julio Cascante and chipped it past Brad Stuver.
Fragapane has four goals in the last five games; he exited as new Designated Player Mender Garcia came in for the last 20-plus minutes. Garcia had a breakaway opportunity in the 90th minute but got denied by Stuver.
Loons manager Adrian Heath said on BSN at halftime they lost some intensity and it gave Austin opportunity. Minnesota had eight shots in the first half, while Austin had 60 percent possession. They didn’t have any let down in the second half.
Minnesota had one loss in its previous 10 games (7-1-2), and Austin suffered its second defeat in the last 12 matches (7-2-3) since May.
For years, Heath has been calling for Reynoso to reach double-digits goals scored. His penalty kick reached that round number, with four coming from the spot. He has made three of four attempts and made the rebound on the one initially saved.
Driussi came into the game leading MLS in goals scored and notched his 18th of the season.
Minnesota was forced into one change, with Kemar Lawrence out with a knee strain. He didn’t train this week and Taylor returned to the starting lineup after losing his right back spot to Alan Benitez.
Wil Trapp was available after missing four games with a hamstring injury, but the Loons captain didn’t crack the starting XI as Robin Lod and Kervin Arriaga kept their places. Trapp, Joseph Rosales and Jonathan Gonzalez subbed in to help ice the game away after Fragapane’s goal.
Finlay started for Austin, but didn’t build on his resurgent season. The Duluth-born winger has five goals and six assists in roughly 1,300 minutes this season after producing three goals and three assists in 1,722 minutes with Minnesota year ago.
